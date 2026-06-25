Glamorgan vs Middlesex T20 Blast Match Prediction GLA 56 % Chance of Winning MID 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is all set to resume with a Cross Pool clash, as it will be Glamorgan going against Middlesex. This match will be taking place on 26 June at 11:00 PM IST at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Glamorgan is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Lancashire by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Middlesex is heading to this game after losing its previous match to Essex by 60 runs. Which one of these two teams will be able to do well in the next game?

Who will win? Glamorgan Middlesex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Glamorgan has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex, losing the remaining two.

Kiran Carlson, from Glamorgan, has scored 221 runs in 6 innings at an average of 36.83.

Tom Helm, from Middlesex, has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.87.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Glamorgan will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Middlesex in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kiran Carlson, who has scored 221 runs in 6 innings at an average of 36.83, and Dan Douthwaite, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.33. On the other hand, Middlesex will also aim to turn the tables and come out victorious. The team will rely on its player form, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. They have players such as Max Holden, who has scored 154 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.66, and Tom Helm, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.87.

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 56%

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 44%

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glamorgan has shown mixed performances in the current edition of the T20 Blast. The team has played six games, where they have won three and lost the remaining three matches. As they enter the next game against Middlesex, the team is being seen as the favourites to win. Glamorgan has been strong against Middlesex in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Sean Dickson, who has scored 144 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.80, and Will Smale, who has scored 130 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.66. Nathan McAndrew has taken 8 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 18.62.

On the other hand, Middlesex has still not been able to find its rhythm in this tournament. The team holds just one win and five losses in the six games it has played, as it still eyes for its second win. But the match against Glamorgan will bring down some more challenges for them, which they will have to overtake. They have batsmen such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 119 runs in 6 innings at an average of 39.66, and Adam Rossington, who has scored 130 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.66. Noah Cornwell has taken 6 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 26.83.

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Glamorgan vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glamorgan and Middlesex will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which means Glamorgan takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 12 T20Is, out of which 4 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls to 135 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will win the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Glamorgan and Middlesex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 71% Humidity 18° - 26° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 71% Humidity 18° - 26° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Glamorgan and Middlesex Player List

Team Form

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has regained its winning momentum as it prepares for the next game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Mason Crane, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.40, and Chris Cooke, who has scored 90 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has still not been able to put an end to its losing streak. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Luke Hollman, who holds 4 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 39.25, and Joshua de Caires, who has scored 117 runs in 5 innings at an average of 29.25.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex T20 Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Top Batters

Kiran Carlson is the highest run-scorer for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has managed to score 221 runs in just six games at an average of 36.83.

Max Holden is the top run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 154 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 25.66.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Dan Douthwaite holds his place as the highest wicket-taker for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 5 games at an average of 20.33.