Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Match Prediction HAM 60 % Chance of Winning LAT 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 On July 9, 2025, Hampshire Women will square off against Lancashire Women for the second time in the Vitality Blast Women with their encounter taking place at Enborne Lodge, Newbury. The game is slated to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Facts: Freya Davies is the top wicket-taker for Hampshire Women with 13 wickets under her belt in eight innings.

Ailsa Lister remains Lancashire Women’s leading batter with 235 runs in nine innings.

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women exercised some damage limitation with a victory over Somerset Women in the last match and they absolutely did not have to break a sweat in the process. The former, plagued with poor batting form all season, posted 153 runs on the board. This was not a particularly daunting chase for the Southampton team whose top order were adept at attaining the target. Openers Rhianna Southby and Ellyse Perry unrelenting right off the bat with totals of 57 and 40, respectively, and Freya Kemp picked up from where they left off with an unbeaten 42. In the end, Hampshire Women bagged a huge eight-wicket win.

Lancashire Women are slowly making their way out of their rut as they took their second victory in a row against Warwickshire Women last time out. The latter were restricted to a meager score of 123 and, naturally, the Eleanor Threlkeld-led side hunted the target with ease. Opener Emma Lamb top-scored with an unbeaten 60 and the others scored enough to get the team over the line with a whopping seven wickets in hand.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 60%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 40%

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Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Hampshire Women’s opening wicket has undergone several changes over the course of the season but the impact it had on the team’s first wicket is almost negligible considering their opening totals have been competitive throughout. Maia Bouchier, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry and Rhianna Southby have all opened the last five matches and their scores of 70, 23, 80, 57 and 20 runs have been solid foundations for the team to build on. The openers are expected to keep the momentum going in the upcoming match as well.

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

Enborne Lodge is hosting a match in the tournament for the first time and the venue does not have any prior records in major competitions.

Weather Report

A mild 10% likelihood of a downpour is expected at Newbury with mostly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson, Ellyse Perry.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry All-rounder Freya Kemp Batter Georgia Adams (C) Batter Naomi Dattani All-rounder Abigale Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Megan Sturge Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women have benefited from the introduction of Ellyse Perry to the lineup as the seasoned all-rounder has already made a mark. Their top order is strengthened and the bowlers have been powerful all season.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb Batter Tilly Kesteven Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Alana King All-rounder Tara Norris Bowler Darcey Carter Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women are in the midst of consolidating their campaign again and their opening wicket is in safe hands with Eve Jones and Emma Lamb.

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women beat Lancashire Women by eight wickets in the last match which is their sole T20 encounter so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Hampshire Women - 1

Lancashire Women - 0

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women

Lancashire Women’s opening wicket has been through a series of highs and lows in the tournament but with Eve Jones and Emma Lamb finally having settled in, there was a slight incline in performance. In the three games leading up to this fixture, they added 45, 29 and 25 runs to the first wicket. However, their progress does not compare with Hampshire Women’s Ellyse Perry and Rhianna Southby who seamlessly took over the role from Maia Bouchier and Charli Knott, securing stands of 70, 23 and 80 runs in the previous three outings. They have a better chance of outdoing Lancashire Women’s first partnership in the next game.

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Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry was one of the top contributors during the last match versus Somerset Women, having scored 40 runs. After taking part in two innings, she now has 52 runs and an average of 26.00. She is incredibly reliable with the bat and she has a T20I career average of 31.04 which makes her the favorite for the next match as well.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last game turned out to be accurate as opener Emma Lamb remained unbeaten on 60 and emerged as the top batter for Lancashire Women against Warwickshire Women. She is now the second leading batter overall with 196 runs in six innings and an average of 39.20. She continues to be a top contender against Hampshire Women.

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry delivered three overs in the previous match against Somerset Women where she failed to capture any wickets. However, she has two wickets in two innings in the tournament so far. She has 126 wickets in 137 T20I innings with a stellar average of 18.92, and she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Kate Cross to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Kate Cross was tied as Lancashire Women’s second highest wicket-taker once again during the previous encounter against Warwickshire Women, having claimed one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 6.25. She remains neck and neck for second place overall with eight wickets in five innings along with a brilliant average of 15.12, and she is the top pick to be their leading bowler in the next game.