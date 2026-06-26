Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast Northern Ireland

Civil Service Cricket Club
Country:Northern Ireland
Country Code:NIR
City:Belfast
Capacity:7000
Map Coordinates:54.596944,-5.834444

Civil Service Cricket Club Schedule

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153