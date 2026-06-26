T20 Series Ireland vs India
Ireland vs India
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
182
IND
148
Ireland vs India
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
154
IND
153
|Country:
|Northern Ireland
|Country Code:
|NIR
|City:
|Belfast
|Capacity:
|7000
|Map Coordinates:
|54.596944,-5.834444
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
182
IND
148
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
154
IND
153