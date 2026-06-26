18.5 W OUT! Humphreys gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Arshdeep Singh gets forward and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by TH Tector on the on side.

18.4 . Humphreys comes over the wicket to Arshdeep Singh. Good length, outside off stump again. Arshdeep Singh gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Prasidh Krishna moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.

18.2 . Good length from Humphreys, pitching outside off stump again. Prasidh Krishna moves onto the back foot and cuts

18.1 W OUT! Humphreys breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Harshit Rana goes back and skies a poor pull, and is caught by Calitz

17.6 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Harshit Rana rocks back and plays a sloppy pull for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by TH Tector.

17.6 1w Wide. Moondra drops one in short, too wide outside leg.

17.5 . Back of a length from Moondra, outside off stump. Harshit Rana goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

17.4 . Back of a length, on a good line again. Harshit Rana moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

17.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Moondra, on a good line. Harshit Rana rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

17.2 . Back of a length, on line. Harshit Rana goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

17.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Arshdeep Singh moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

16.6 1 Delany pitches one up, pitching outside off. Arshdeep Singh moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

16.5 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off once again. Patel gets on the back foot and drives poorly, and is caught by TH Tector down the ground.

16.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Harshit Rana moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run on the off side.

16.3 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Harshit Rana rocks back and drives sloppily

16.2 . Delany comes over the wicket. Delany pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Harshit Rana pushes forward and eases a drive

16.1 1 Delany pitches one up, pitching outside off. Patel moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

15.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. Dube moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is remarkably caught by Moondra. An incredible display of catching by Moondra!

15.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

15.5 1 Back of a length from Moondra, outside off. Patel rocks back and pulls for a run.

15.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Dube moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

15.3 1 Good length from Moondra, pitching outside off stump. Patel advances and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

15.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Patel rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

15.1 2 Moondra pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Patel. He rocks back and flicks for a pair of runs. Good fielding by Calitz prevents a certain boundary.

14.6 6 MAXIMUM! Humphreys pitches one up, outside off stump. Dube gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

14.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Patel goes back and pulls poorly for a single run.

14.4 1 Good length from Humphreys, outside off. Dube goes back and glances for a single run on the leg side.

14.3 1 DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off. Patel rocks back and drives for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Humphreys. Not an easy chance for Humphreys.

14.3 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Patel rocks back but misses while attempting a leg glance

14.2 . On a good length, outside off. Patel goes back but misses while trying to defend

14.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Patel moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Patel pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

13.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Dube gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a run.

13.4 1 Good length from Hollard, outside off stump. Patel moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

13.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Patel moves onto the back foot and defends

13.2 . Back of a length from Hollard, pitching outside off. Patel rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

13.1 1 Good line and length. Dube rocks back and drives for one run.

12.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Dube gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

12.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Patel pushes forward and edges through point for a single run.

12.4 1 Good line and length. Dube rocks back and glances for a run.

12.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Patel goes back and punches a drive through the on side field for one run.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dube moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for a run.

12.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line once again. Dube gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

11.6 W OUT! Hollard gets the wicket! Back of a length from Hollard, pitching on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull, and is caught by Calitz

11.5 1 Back of a length from Hollard, on line. Dube goes back and plays a pull for one run.

11.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for one run.

11.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump once more. W Sundar rocks back and drives for a pair of runs.

11.2 . Good length from Hollard, outside leg once again. W Sundar moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a ramp

11.1 . Full, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

10.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Dube rocks back and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

10.5 1 Humphreys pitches one up, outside off. W Sundar shuffles down the pitch and edges back behind point for one run.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dube gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

10.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Dube gets forward and edges

10.2 W OUT! Humphreys gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Humphreys. Tilak Varma goes back and lifts a bad reverse sweep, and is caught by R Adair back through point.

10.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for 1 run over the off side.

9.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

9.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. W Sundar gets on the back foot and pulls shakily down the ground for one run.

9.4 1lb Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Tilak Varma rocks back and leg glances back behind square for one leg bye. Ireland appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Tilak Varma not out. Ireland call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

9.3 1 Yorker, on line. W Sundar rocks back and glances for a single run.

9.2 1 Full, on a good line once more. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

9.1 1 Back of a length from L McCarthy, on a good line. W Sundar goes back and lifts a shaky pull for a single run.

8.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

8.5 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. W Sundar shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run.

8.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Tilak Varma shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

8.3 1lb Pitched up, on a good line once again. W Sundar gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

8.2 1 Full, on a good line. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run behind square on the on side.

8.1 . HT Tector pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 W OUT! L McCarthy breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Calitz

7.5 1 Good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

7.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and defends

7.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg.

7.3 1 Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty! Short of a length, on line. Abhishek Sharma goes back and skies a pull for 1 run back behind square.

7.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

7.1 . Full, outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and drives shakily

6.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and cuts for a single run.

6.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and glances

6.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Tilak Varma advances and drives through the off side field for four runs.

6.3 1 Full, on line once more. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for one run.

6.2 1 On a good line and length from HT Tector. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a run.

6.1 1 Full toss, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma goes back and drives for four runs on the off side.

5.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and late cuts through point.

5.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and defends

5.3 . On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

5.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Hollard. Tilak Varma gets forward and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

5.1 W OUT! Hollard gets the wicket! Full, on a good line once more. Iyer moves onto the front foot and flicks shakily, and is caught by Dockrell

4.6 1 Back of a length from Moondra, on a good line. Iyer shuffles down the pitch and glances for a run behind square on the on side.

4.5 . Full, on line. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives

4.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma shuffles down the pitch and cuts for a single run.

4.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Iyer rocks back and lofts a poor pull for 1 run back behind square.

4.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Iyer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 . Full ball, on line again. Iyer gets forward and drives

3.6 . Hollard comes around the wicket to Abhishek Sharma. Back of a length from Hollard, on a good line. Abhishek Sharma shuffles down the pitch and edges

3.5 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Abhishek Sharma makes the most of it. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive for four runs on the off side.

3.5 1w Wide, which will queue up another free hit. Full toss, too wide outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a glance

3.5 nb Back-to-back boundaries! No ball. Back of a length from Hollard, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

3.3 1 Full, outside off. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

3.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Hollard, pitching well down the leg side.

3.2 W OUT! Hollard breaks through! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Tucker behind square.

3.1 . Good length from Hollard, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan backs away but lets it through to the wicketkeeper

2.6 2 Back of a length from L McCarthy, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma goes back and pulls sloppily for a couple of runs.

2.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from L McCarthy, pitching well outside off stump.

2.5 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Abhishek Sharma. He advances and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

2.4 4 And again! Short of a length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and lifts a cut for four runs back behind point.

2.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and skies a drive on the off side for four runs.

2.2 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma goes back and plays a wild drive for 2 runs over the off side. Good work in the field by HT Tector saves a certain boundary.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and drives over the on side field for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run behind square.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Abhishek Sharma. He goes back and flicks for 6 runs back behind square.

1.4 1 Moondra pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

1.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and glances

1.2 . Good length from Moondra, pitching outside leg. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

1.1 W OUT! Moondra gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Samson gets on the back foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Samson has to go

0.6 4 FOUR! Humphreys comes over the wicket to Abhishek Sharma. Full ball, outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives averagely over the off side field for 4 runs.

0.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Abhishek Sharma. He rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

0.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Samson advances and pulls for a run.

0.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Samson gets on the back foot and plays a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

0.2 . Humphreys pitches one up, outside off. Samson rocks back but allows the ball to travel through to Tucker unchallenged

0.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across Abhishek Sharma. He pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Humphreys shuffles down the pitch and lofts a bad drive for 1 run. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Tilak Varma is great. India appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Humphreys is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

19.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Moondra gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

19.4 1 Patel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Humphreys pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for one run.

19.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Humphreys gets on the front foot and edges

19.2 1 Patel pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Moondra gets on the front foot and drives over the on side field for a single run.

19.1 W OUT! Patel gets the wicket! Patel pitches one up, on a good line once again. L McCarthy gets on the front foot and skies a poor drive, and is caught by Tilak Varma on the leg side.

18.5 2 Arshdeep Singh now coming around the wicket. Full toss, outside off. Delany rocks back and drives for a pair of runs over the leg side field.

18.4 1 Yorker, outside off. L McCarthy moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 1 run.

18.3 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. L McCarthy rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

18.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Delany goes back and glances for 1 run.

18.1 2 Full toss, on a good line. Delany gets on the back foot and plays a drive for 2 runs down the ground.

17.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Delany rocks back and plays a cut for a run back behind point.

17.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Delany goes back and plays a defensive stroke

17.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Delany moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive

17.3 1lb Patel pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. L McCarthy moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye back behind square. India appeal, however L McCarthy is given not out.

17.2 2 Full, on a good line. L McCarthy gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 2 runs behind square.

17.1 W OUT! Patel gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Dockrell moves down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Arshdeep Singh through point.

16.6 6 And another! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Delany gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

16.5 6 SIX MORE! Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, pitching outside off. Delany gets on the back foot and drives for 6 runs.

16.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, on a good line. Delany moves onto the back foot and lifts a hook back behind square for 6 runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Delany moves onto the back foot and plays a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, on line once more. Dockrell rocks back and plays a poor pull for a single run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg and angled across Dockrell. He rocks back and skies a drive for four runs.

15.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Dockrell gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

15.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Delany goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Delany moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

15.3 1 Good length from W Sundar, outside off. Dockrell rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Dockrell takes advantage. W Sundar pitches one up, on line. Dockrell moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for four runs behind square.

15.2 1w Wide, which will trigger another free hit. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump. Dockrell gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

15.2 nb MAXIMUM! No ball. Full toss, outside off stump once more. Dockrell gets on the front foot and plays a pull for six runs.

15.1 . Full, outside off. Dockrell shuffles down the pitch and edges

14.6 1 Harshit Rana pitches one up, on line. Dockrell moves onto the back foot and skies a flick back behind square for 1 run.

14.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Dockrell advances and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

14.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling wildly across the batter and down the leg side. Tucker moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a hook

14.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Delany goes back and lofts a flick behind square for a run.

14.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Delany rocks back and lofts a pull for a pair of runs.

13.6 2 Tucker brings up his fifty! Good line and length from Dube. Tucker gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for a couple of runs behind square.

13.5 . Good length from Dube, outside off stump. Tucker gets on the front foot and defends

13.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dube, pitching outside off. Tucker gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

13.3 1 Back of a length from Dube, on line. Delany rocks back and flicks a glance for 1 run.

13.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Tucker advances down the pitch and drives shakily for one run.

13.1 1 On a good line and length from Dube once again. Delany moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

12.6 6 SIX! Good line and length. Tucker rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

12.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Tucker moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side field.

12.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Delany gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

12.3 . On a good line and length. Delany rocks back but makes no contact while trying a drive

12.2 1 Full, outside off again. Tucker goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

12.1 4 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump again. Tucker moves down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by W Sundar.

11.6 . Length ball, outside off. Delany pushes forward and defends

11.5 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Tucker moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for 1 run down the ground.

11.4 2 Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump again. Tucker moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for two runs.

11.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Tucker moves down the pitch and scoops for four runs behind square.

11.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Tucker pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

11.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Delany rocks back and skies a shaky pull for a run.

10.6 1 DROPPED! Patel pitches one up, outside off. Delany advances and lofts a drive for one run past the bowler. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Abhishek Sharma.

10.5 . Full ball, on line. Delany shuffles down the pitch and drives

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Tucker advances down the pitch and drives for a single run.

10.3 6 And again! Pitched up, outside off. Tucker moves down the pitch and drives for 6 runs past the bowler.

10.2 1 Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Delany gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Tucker. He pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Delany goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

9.5 1 Back of a length from Dube, pitching outside off again. Tucker gets on the back foot and guides a glance for one run.

9.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Tucker advances down the pitch and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

9.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tucker moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke. India appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

9.2 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Tucker gets forward and edges

9.1 1 Good line and length. Delany gets forward and skies a wild drive for a run down the ground.

9.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Delany moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

8.6 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Delany gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

8.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Delany goes back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

8.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump. Delany pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

8.3 1lb On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Tucker gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in a leg bye.

8.2 . Short ball, on line. Tucker ducks out of the way

8.1 2 Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump. Tucker pushes forward and lofts a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

7.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Tucker advances down the pitch and glances for a single run on the off side.

7.4 . Good length, outside off. Tucker moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Delany goes back and guides a glance behind square for 1 run.

7.2 . Good length, outside off. Delany pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

7.1 W OUT! Dube gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Calitz gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Prasidh Krishna behind square.

6.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Calitz rocks back and glances for a run back behind square.

6.5 6 MAXIMUM! Prasidh Krishna comes around the wicket to Calitz. Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Calitz shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

6.4 1 Prasidh Krishna now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump. Tucker moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Calitz moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off stump. Calitz moves down the pitch and edges for six runs behind square.

6.1 . Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off. Calitz moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

5.6 . Back of a length from Harshit Rana, pitching outside off stump. Tucker rocks back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

5.5 . Harshit Rana now coming over the wicket to Tucker. Pitching on a good line and length. Tucker gets forward but misses while trying a drive

5.4 1 Harshit Rana pitches one up, outside off. Calitz advances and edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

5.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Calitz gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

5.2 . Harshit Rana comes around the wicket to Calitz. Good length, outside off. Calitz pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

5.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Tucker goes back and glances through the on side field for a single run.

5.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Tucker gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

4.6 1 Arshdeep Singh now coming around the wicket. Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off again. Tucker rocks back and guides a glance for one run.

4.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Tucker gets on the back foot and slices a cut

4.4 . On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh again. Tucker rocks back and glances

4.3 2 Good length, outside off stump. Tucker advances and ramps for two runs behind square on the leg side.

4.2 . On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh again. Tucker gets on the back foot and defends

4.1 . On a good line and length. Tucker gets forward and outside edges

3.6 . Good length, outside off. Calitz gets on the front foot and defends

3.5 . Harshit Rana comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Calitz moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

3.4 W OUT! Harshit Rana gets the wicket! Back of a length from Harshit Rana, outside off stump once again. TH Tector advances down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Iyer

3.4 1w Wide. Short, pitching well outside off stump.

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. TH Tector goes back and lofts a pull for four runs.

3.2 . Good length from Harshit Rana, pitching outside off again. TH Tector gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

3.1 . Good length from Harshit Rana, pitching outside off stump once again. TH Tector moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

2.6 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off. HT Tector gets forward and edges, and is caught by Samson

2.5 . Short of a length, on line. HT Tector gets on the back foot and edges

2.4 1 Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. TH Tector rocks back and drives for a run.

2.3 4 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. TH Tector gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dube.

2.2 . Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. TH Tector pushes forward and inside edges

2.1 . On a good line and length. TH Tector pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

1.6 . Good length from Harshit Rana, pitching outside off stump again. HT Tector goes back and finesses a glance

1.5 W OUT! Harshit Rana gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off once again. R Adair goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Samson

1.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. TH Tector goes back and drives for a run down the ground.

1.3 1 Full, on line. R Adair moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

1.2 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Harshit Rana, outside off stump. R Adair pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once again. R Adair advances down the pitch and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

0.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. TH Tector gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

0.5 3 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. R Adair advances and inside edges for 3 runs through the leg side field.

0.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. R Adair gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a pull

0.3 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump once again. R Adair gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. TH Tector gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run. Tidy work in the field by Tilak Varma results in a boundary being saved.