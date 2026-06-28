Results Score Ireland vs India T20i T20 Series Ireland vs India 28.06.2026

T20iCivil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
IRL

154

IND
IND

153

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Varma Tilakbatsman554631119.57
Rana Harshitbowler211021210
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Tector Harrybatsman404011031
Humphreys Matthewbatsman40281700

Latest Highlights

19.6
6

SIX! Full toss, outside off stump again. Yadav pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for 6 runs.

19.5
W

OUT! HT Tector gets the wicket! Full toss, outside off. Harshit Rana moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by TH Tector on the leg side.

19.4
1

On a good line and length. Arshdeep Singh goes back and drives for one run on the leg side.

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