Results Score Ireland vs India T20i T20 Series Ireland vs India 28.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Varma Tilakbatsman
|55
|46
|3
|1
|119.57
|Rana Harshitbowler
|21
|10
|2
|1
|210
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Tector Harrybatsman
|4
|0
|40
|1
|10
|3
|1
|Humphreys Matthewbatsman
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.6
6
SIX! Full toss, outside off stump again. Yadav pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for 6 runs.
19.5
W
OUT! HT Tector gets the wicket! Full toss, outside off. Harshit Rana moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by TH Tector on the leg side.
19.4
1
On a good line and length. Arshdeep Singh goes back and drives for one run on the leg side.