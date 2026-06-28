Match details Ireland vs India T20i T20 Series Ireland vs India 28.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Series Ireland vs India 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 26, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
|Toss:
|India won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, June 28, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Ireland Squad
|Players
|Tector Tim, Adair Ross, Tector Harry, Tucker Lorcan, Calitz Benjamin, Delany Gareth, Dockrell George, McCarthy Liam, Moondra Jai, Hollard Matt, Humphreys Matthew
|Bench
|Doheny Stephen, Hoey Gavin, Wilson Reuben
India Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Civil Service Cricket Club
|City
|Belfast
|Capacity
|7000
|Ends
|Belfast City End
|Hosts to
|Dundonald End