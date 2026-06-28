Match details Ireland vs India T20i T20 Series Ireland vs India 28.06.2026

T20iCivil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
IRL

154

IND
IND

153

Match Info

Match:T20 Series Ireland vs India 2026
Date:Friday, June 26, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
Toss:India won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, Northern Ireland
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Ireland Squad

PlayersTector Tim, Adair Ross, Tector Harry, Tucker Lorcan, Calitz Benjamin, Delany Gareth, Dockrell George, McCarthy Liam, Moondra Jai, Hollard Matt, Humphreys Matthew
BenchDoheny Stephen, Hoey Gavin, Wilson Reuben

India Squad

PlayersSamson Sanju, Sharma Abhishek, Kishan Ishan, Iyer Shreyas, Varma Tilak, Dube Shivam, Shedge Suryansh, Patel Axar, Rana Harshit, Singh Arshdeep, Yadav Prince
BenchBishnoi Ravi, Krishna Prasidh, Sundar Washington, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Yadav Prince

Venue Guide

StadiumCivil Service Cricket Club
CityBelfast
Capacity7000
EndsBelfast City End
Hosts toDundonald End