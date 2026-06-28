19.6 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off stump again. Yadav pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for 6 runs.

19.5 W OUT! HT Tector gets the wicket! Full toss, outside off. Harshit Rana moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by TH Tector on the leg side.

19.4 1 On a good line and length. Arshdeep Singh goes back and drives for one run on the leg side.

19.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Arshdeep Singh gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance

19.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Harshit Rana gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a single run.

19.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Free hit, and Harshit Rana takes advantage. HT Tector pitches one up, outside off once more. Harshit Rana moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.

19.2 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off stump once more. Harshit Rana goes back and pulls shakily for two runs.

19.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Arshdeep Singh rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

19.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off. Arshdeep Singh gets forward but misses while trying a drive

18.6 1 OUT! HT Tector gets the wicket! Full toss, outside off. Harshit Rana moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by TH Tector on the leg side.

18.5 1b Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Harshit Rana shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a glance, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

18.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Harshit Rana goes back and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side.

18.2 1 Back of a length from Moondra, outside off stump. Arshdeep Singh rocks back and lifts a poor pull for one run.

18.1 1 Back of a length from Moondra, pitching on a good line. Harshit Rana goes back and glances for a run.

17.6 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Arshdeep Singh goes back but misses while trying to play a drive

17.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Hollard, outside off. Shedge gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull, and is caught by TH Tector

17.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Harshit Rana rocks back and plays a wild pull for 1 run.

17.4 1w Wide. Short, pitching well outside off stump.

17.3 2 Back of a length from Hollard, outside off. Harshit Rana goes back and skies a pull for 2 runs.

17.2 W OUT! Caught. Hollard pitches one up, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and plays a wild drive, and is caught by L McCarthy on the off side.

17.1 6 SIX! Fifty up for Tilak Varma in emphatic style! Full ball, outside off once again. Tilak Varma goes back and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

16.5 . Good line and length from Humphreys. Shedge moves onto the back foot and defends

16.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

16.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Shedge moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

16.2 . Humphreys comes around the wicket to Shedge. Pitched up, on a good line. Shedge gets forward and drives

16.1 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Dube moves onto the back foot and lofts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Dockrell behind square.

15.6 1 Back of a length from L McCarthy, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Dube gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

15.5 . Good length from L McCarthy, outside off. Dube rocks back but misses while attempting a drive

15.4 1 Good line and length from L McCarthy. Tilak Varma rocks back and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

15.3 1 Back of a length from L McCarthy, outside off stump. Dube rocks back and lifts a pull for 1 run.

15.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

15.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Dube rocks back and lifts a drive for a single run.

14.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Dube gets on the back foot and edges back behind square for a run.

14.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Tilak Varma goes back and drives for one run through the off side.

14.4 1 Back of a length from Humphreys, pitching outside off stump. Dube moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Humphreys, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

14.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dube gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Dube pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Dube gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

13.5 1 Good length, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and glances for a run back behind point.

13.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Dube gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for one run.

13.3 1 Back of a length from L McCarthy, on line. Tilak Varma rocks back and pulls for a single run.

13.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and flicks a glance for 2 runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from L McCarthy, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma advances and slices a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

12.6 1 Good length from HT Tector, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

12.5 . Pitched up, on line once again. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 1 Back of a length from HT Tector, pitching on a good line. Dube pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a run.

12.3 4 FOUR! HT Tector pitches one up, outside off stump. Dube moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs. The ball is misfielded by HT Tector costing Ireland 3 runs.

12.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Tilak Varma gets forward and flicks for a run.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dube gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

11.6 1 Back of a length from Hollard, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Dube. He rocks back and plays a pull for one run behind square.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

11.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Dube rocks back and glances behind point on the off side for 1 run.

11.3 W OUT! Hollard gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Patel rocks back and edges, and is caught by Tucker

11.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and cuts for 1 run.

11.1 2 Good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and drives for a pair of runs on the on side.

10.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Patel gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Humphreys, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

10.3 1 Full, outside off. Patel moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 1 run.

10.2 . Humphreys now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Patel moves onto the back foot and drives

10.1 1 Back of a length from Humphreys, pitching outside leg. Tilak Varma rocks back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

9.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and lofts a late cut for a single run. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.

9.5 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Tilak Varma rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a glance

9.4 1 DROPPED! L McCarthy pitches one up, on a good line once more. Patel gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by L McCarthy. Not an easy chance for L McCarthy.

9.3 1 Good line and length again. Tilak Varma rocks back and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

9.2 2 Back of a length from L McCarthy, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma goes back and skies a pull for a couple of runs back behind square.

9.1 . Back of a length from L McCarthy, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma creates room but lets it go through to Tucker without playing a shot

8.6 1 Good line and length from HT Tector. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Patel rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma goes back and late cuts for one run.

8.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Patel pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for one run.

7.6 . Good length, outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square.

7.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Patel rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run. Tidy fielding by L McCarthy prevents a certain boundary.

7.4 2 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Patel goes back and glances for 2 runs on the on side.

7.3 1 Hollard pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

7.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Patel rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.1 1 Full, on line. Tilak Varma goes back and plays a drive for 1 run.

6.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Patel moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

6.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

6.3 1 HT Tector pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Patel gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

6.2 1 HT Tector pitches one up, outside leg. Tilak Varma goes back and skies a sweep for one run behind square.

6.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Tilak Varma. He pushes forward and sweeps for 2 runs behind square.

5.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Patel moves onto the back foot and glances

5.5 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. Patel goes back and defends

5.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Tilak Varma rocks back and flicks a glance for 1 run.

5.3 . On a good line and length again. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

5.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Patel goes back and glances behind point for 1 run.

5.1 . Good length, outside off. Patel pushes forward and defends

4.6 4 Moondra pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Tilak Varma. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes. Ireland appeal for LBW, however Tilak Varma is given not out. Ireland call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

4.5 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, outside off stump. Tilak Varma pushes forward and edges over the off side field. Ishan Kishan is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by R Adair.

4.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

4.3 1 Good length from Moondra, outside off stump. Tilak Varma goes back and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

4.2 4 And another! Moondra pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma rocks back and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

3.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and drives sloppily for 1 run.

3.5 1 Hollard pitches one up, on a good line once again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

3.4 . Good line and length from Hollard. Ishan Kishan rocks back and flicks a glance on the off side.

3.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and glances through the off side for one run.

3.2 . Hollard pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma goes back and drives down the ground.

3.1 1 On a good line and length. Ishan Kishan gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke

2.5 2 Full, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a couple of runs.

2.4 W OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer gets forward and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Moondra, pitching outside off stump. Iyer goes back and cuts late behind point for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Full ball, on line once again. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and flicks shakily for one run.

2.1 1 Good line and length. Iyer moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

1.6 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and drives averagely back through point for two runs.

1.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and cuts

1.4 4 FOUR! Humphreys now coming over the wicket to Ishan Kishan. Good length from Humphreys, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and slices a square cut for four runs back through point.

1.3 1 Full, on line. Iyer pushes forward and tucks a glance for a run through the on side field.

1.2 4 FOUR! Humphreys now coming around the wicket to Iyer. Full, pitching outside off. Iyer rocks back and drives for four runs over the off side.

1.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

0.6 . Back of a length from Moondra, pitching on a good line. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Full ball, outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

0.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is brilliantly caught by Hollard back behind point.

0.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and glances through the off side for a run.

0.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.1 W OUT! What a start for Ireland. Moondra pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Samson gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. The umpire gives Samson out LBW, but Samson signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Samson has to go.

19.6 W OUT! Yadav breaks through! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. L McCarthy gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan

19.5 1 Yadav now coming around the wicket to Moondra. Full toss, outside off. Moondra gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run over the off side.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off. HT Tector moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan

19.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, on line once more. HT Tector moves onto the back foot and pulls

19.3 2 Yorker, on a good line once more. HT Tector rocks back and punches a drive for two runs.

19.1 1 Good length from Yadav, outside off stump once more. L McCarthy gets on the front foot and inside edges for one run behind square.

18.6 4 FOUR! 50 up for HT Tector with a boundary! Arshdeep Singh now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. HT Tector rocks back and outside edges for four runs behind point.

18.5 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. L McCarthy gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for one run.

18.4 . Arshdeep Singh now coming over the wicket to L McCarthy. Good length, outside off stump. L McCarthy gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

18.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length again. Dockrell advances down the pitch and cuts shakily, and is caught by Patel behind point.

18.2 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Dockrell moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 2 runs.

18.1 . Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Dockrell goes back and plays a defensive stroke

17.6 1 Patel pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Dockrell rocks back and edges for one run.

17.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dockrell rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

17.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. HT Tector rocks back and glances on the on side for one run.

17.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

17.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Dockrell moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run back behind point.

17.2 6 SIX! Patel pitches one up, on line once more. Dockrell advances down the pitch and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

17.1 1 On a good line and length from Patel. HT Tector moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

16.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Dockrell rocks back and drives for four runs.

16.5 2 Yorker, on a good line. Dockrell gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

16.4 1lb Yorker, outside leg and angled across the batter. HT Tector rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye. India appeal, but the umpire says not out.

16.3 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line. HT Tector gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs straight down the ground.

16.2 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. HT Tector creates room but lets it travel through to the keeper

16.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dube, pitching on a good line. HT Tector gets on the back foot and edges behind square for four runs.

15.6 . Patel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Dockrell pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side.

15.5 1 Full, outside off once again. HT Tector gets on the back foot and inside edges for one run through the on side field.

15.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dockrell gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

15.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dockrell rocks back and drives averagely

15.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. HT Tector moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run through the on side field.

15.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Dockrell shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a single run.

14.6 1 On a good line and length from Dube. Dockrell shuffles down the pitch and skies a cut for a run.

14.5 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length. Delany gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and Delany has to depart

14.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off once again. Calitz rocks back and edges, and is caught by Tilak Varma on the off side.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Dube, outside off. HT Tector gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

14.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Calitz moves onto the back foot and drives poorly on the off side for a run.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Dube pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Calitz goes back and drives for 6 runs on the on side.

13.6 1 Harshit Rana comes around the wicket to Calitz. Harshit Rana pitches one up, outside off once more. Calitz rocks back and drives for a run.

13.5 1 Harshit Rana now coming over the wicket. Harshit Rana pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. HT Tector gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Calitz gets on the back foot and drives poorly for one run.

13.3 . Good length from Harshit Rana, pitching outside off. Calitz advances but misses while trying a ramp

13.2 4 FOUR! Harshit Rana now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Calitz moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

13.1 1 Good length, outside off. HT Tector pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

12.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. HT Tector goes back and edges for a run.

12.5 . Yadav comes over the wicket to HT Tector. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. HT Tector moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

12.4 1 Yadav comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Calitz gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

12.3 1 Full toss, on line again. HT Tector advances and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

12.3 1w Wide. Yadav comes over the wicket to HT Tector. Back of a length, on a good line.

12.2 1 Yadav now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Calitz gets on the front foot and drives for a single run over the off side.

12.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Calitz rocks back and edges for four runs back behind point.

11.6 1 Full, outside off once more. Calitz moves down the pitch and sweeps for a run.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. HT Tector moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

11.4 4 FOUR! Patel pitches one up, outside off stump. HT Tector pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

11.3 1 On a good line and length from Patel. Calitz gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

11.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Calitz moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. HT Tector rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run.

10.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. HT Tector gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Shedge costing India a run.

10.5 6 SIX! Free hit, and HT Tector takes advantage. Full toss, pitching outside off. HT Tector gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs.

10.5 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off stump. Calitz rocks back and drives for a single run.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Shedge now coming over the wicket to Calitz. Back of a length from Shedge, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Calitz gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

10.3 4 FOUR! Shedge comes around the wicket to Calitz. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Calitz gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for four runs.

10.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. HT Tector pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

10.1 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. HT Tector moves down the pitch and drives for a pair of runs on the leg side.

9.6 2 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Calitz gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square for 2 runs.

9.5 . Good length, outside leg. Calitz advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive

9.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. HT Tector goes back and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

9.3 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Calitz goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.2 . Full, outside off stump. Calitz goes back and outside edges

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. HT Tector moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.

8.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. HT Tector moves down the pitch and slices a cut for one run behind point.

8.5 . Back of a length from Shedge, pitching outside off stump. HT Tector rocks back and guides a cut

8.4 1 Good length from Shedge, outside off. Calitz goes back and skies a late cut for a run back through point.

8.3 . Shedge now coming around the wicket to Calitz. On a good length, outside off again. Calitz rocks back and plays a bad cut

8.2 1 Good length from Shedge, outside off. HT Tector moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

8.1 . Good length from Shedge, pitching outside off. HT Tector goes back and flicks a glance

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. HT Tector rocks back and tucks a glance through the on side field for a run.

7.5 . DROPPED! Yadav now coming over the wicket to HT Tector. Full, pitching outside off. HT Tector rocks back and plays a sloppy drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Yadav. Not an easy chance for Yadav.

7.4 1 CHANCE! Full toss, outside off stump. Calitz gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive down the ground for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out from Iyer's throw.

7.3 W OUT! Yadav gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Tucker advances down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan

7.2 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Tucker moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

7.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tucker advances but swings and misses while trying a pull

6.6 . Good line and length. HT Tector advances and eases a mediocre drive on the off side.

6.5 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Tucker moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

6.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Tucker advances down the pitch and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

6.3 2 Full, on line. Tucker gets forward and drives poorly on the off side for 1 run. Some mediocre fielding allows the batters to scamper through for a single overthrow.

6.2 . Good length from Dube, outside off. Tucker pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

6.1 1 Dube pitches one up, on a good line. HT Tector gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run. Tidy fielding by Tilak Varma saves a boundary.

5.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. HT Tector gets forward and plays a drive for a run.

5.5 1 On a good line and length from Yadav. Tucker moves down the pitch and inside edges into their pads while trying a leg glance for one run.

5.4 . CHANCE! Good length, outside off again. Tucker moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke. A run out chance but Ireland survive the attempt from Yadav's throw.

5.3 . Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off. Tucker gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

5.2 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Tucker advances and plays a flick for four runs.

5.1 . Good line and length. Tucker moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

4.6 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. HT Tector gets on the back foot and finesses a glance

4.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tucker shuffles down the pitch and glances for 1 run.

4.4 1 On a good line and length again. HT Tector moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for one run behind point on the off side.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. HT Tector moves onto the back foot and cuts late behind point for 4 runs.

4.2 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. HT Tector goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot

4.1 . Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh again. HT Tector gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 1lb Back of a length from Harshit Rana, on a good line once more. HT Tector gets on the back foot but misses while trying to defend, resulting in a leg bye. India appeal, however the umpire gives HT Tector not out.

3.5 . Short of a length, on line. HT Tector moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Tucker gets on the back foot and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for one run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off once again. Tucker moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for 4 runs.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Tucker gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tucker moves onto the front foot but decides to allow it to go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

2.6 . On a good line and length once again. HT Tector moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

2.5 . Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. HT Tector moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

2.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. HT Tector moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for four runs.

2.3 1 Full ball, on line. Tucker pushes forward and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

2.2 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside leg and angling across R Adair. He advances and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Tilak Varma on the off side.

2.1 4 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside leg. R Adair rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Harshit Rana. Not an easy chance for Harshit Rana.

1.6 . Good length, outside off once again. HT Tector rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Harshit Rana, pitching outside off. TH Tector rocks back and lofts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Abhishek Sharma

1.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. TH Tector gets forward and drives for four runs over the off side field.

1.3 . Back of a length from Harshit Rana, pitching outside off once more. TH Tector moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

1.2 . On a good length, outside off once more. TH Tector gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. TH Tector gets forward and eases a shaky drive

0.6 6 And another! On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh once more. R Adair pushes forward and drives for six runs past the bowler.

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. R Adair gets on the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for six runs.

0.4 . Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off. R Adair advances but misses while trying a drive

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. R Adair gets on the back foot and guides a glance

0.2 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off once more. R Adair gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive