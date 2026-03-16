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Western Province vs Kwazulu-natal Inland Match Prediction

WEP

57%

Chance of Winning

KWNI

43%

Parimatch

1.53
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Newlands

Cricket enthusiasts are waiting for the 19th match in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, as Western Province will be going against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. This match will take place on 15 March at 1:30 PM IST at Newlands. Western Province is heading into this game after winning their previous one against Boland by 3 wickets. On the other hand, KwaZulu-Natal Inland is heading into this game after losing their previous one against the Titans by 6 wickets.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • In their last five head-to-head encounters, KwaZulu-Natal Inland has won three games while Western Province has won the remaining two.
  • David Bedingham is the top run scorer for Western Province, as he has scored 194 runs in 4 innings at an average of 48.50.
  • Sean Gilson from KwaZulu-Natal Inland took 2 wickets in the last game against the Titans.

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Western Province vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning

Kwazulu-Natal Inland has been strong against Western Province in the recent head-to-head encounters, which makes them a close contender. The next game comes as the right opportunity for the team to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Malcolm Nofal, who has scored 118 runs in 4 innings at an average of 29.50, and Daryn Dupavillon, who has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 38.25. On the other hand, Western Province will be taking the home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. The team has stars such as David Bedingham, who has scored 194 runs in 4 innings at an average of 48.50, and Kyle Simmonds, who has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.

  • Western Province Chances of Winning: 57%
  • Kwazulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning: 43%

Western Province vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Western Province stands as a strong contender in the upcoming match. The team has just regained its winning momentum, and they will also be taking up the home ground advantage in the next game. They have batsmen such as Kyle Verreynne, who has scored 121 runs in 4 innings at an average of 40.33, and Jiveshan Pillay, who scored 54 runs off 74 balls in the last game. In its bowling line-up, the team has Nandre Burger, who took 4 wickets in the last game at an average of 7.50.

On the other hand, KwaZulu-Natal Inland finds the next game as the perfect opportunity to regain its winning momentum. They will want to take advantage of their previous records against Western Province to turn the tables.  Their batting line-up has players such as Jack Lees, who scored 37 runs off 23 balls, and Andile Mokgakane, who scored 43 runs off 33 balls in the last game. Malcolm Nofal was able to take a wicket for the team in its last game at an average of 18.

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Western Province vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Match Toss Prediction

The match between Western Province and KwaZulu-Natal Inland will be played at Newlands, which is also the home ground of Western Province. This venue is known to favour the batsmen. Out of the 48 ODIs played here, 31 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score stands at 235, and it drops to 189 in the second innings. Taking a look at this, it is likely that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Partly Sunny
68% Humidity
18° - 28° C Temperature
23 kmph Wind Speed
Partly Sunny
68% Humidity
18° - 28° C Temperature
23 kmph Wind Speed

Western Province and KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

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Team Form

Western Province Team Form

Western Province has regained their winning momentum, as the team now holds one win and three losses in four games.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Team Form

Kwazulu-Natal Inland is still looking for its first win, as the team has lost three out of its four games.

Western Province vs Kwazulu-natal Inland

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Newlands, null

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Western Province

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.53
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Kwazulu Natal Inland

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.50

Western Province vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

David Bedingham is the highest run scorer for Western Province in the tournament. He has been able to score 194 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 48.50.

On the other hand, Malcolm Nofal stands as one of the key batsmen for KwaZulu-Natal Inland. He has been able to score 118 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 29.50.

Western Province vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds is the leading wicket-taker for Western Province in this tournament. He has been dominant with the ball, taking 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.

On the other hand, Daryn Dupavillon still stands as one of the best wicket-taking options for KwaZulu-Natal Inland. He has grabbed 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 38.25.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win: Though Kwazulu-Natal Inland has been strong against Western Province, the team doesn't stand as the strong contender. They have been strong against Western Province in the head-to-head encounters, which might help them win again. They have players such as Michael Erlank, who scored 22 runs off 12 balls, and Wayne Parnell, who took a wicket at an average of 39 in the last game. On the other hand, Western Province has just regained its winning momentum and taken up the home ground advantage.  These advantages make Western Province the favourites to win. The team will come with players such as Sinalo Gobeni, who scored 13 runs off 32 balls, and Beuran Hendricks, who took a wicket at an average of 23 in the last game.
Compare Odds:Kwazulu-Natal Inland to Win - 2.50
Western Province to Win - 1.53
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