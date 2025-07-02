Top 10 Cricket Players in the World.

Sachin Tendulkar played cricket for 24 years. He started in 1989 when he was 16 years old. His skill with the bat was strong from the beginning. Many fans call him the best batsman in cricket.

No other player has scored 100 international centuries. That record belongs only to Sachin. In 2010, he became the first player to score 200 runs in a One Day International. He stayed not out on 200 against South Africa.

By 2007, Sachin reached 11,000 runs in Test matches. Only two players had reached this before him. By the end of his career, he had scored 34,357 runs in international matches. That includes 15,921 in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs.

During the 2007–2008 Test series against Australia, he played one of his best innings. After a heavy defeat in the first match, he scored 154 not out. India won that match. He made 493 runs in the series and finished as the top scorer.

Sachin’s style was calm and steady. Many young players still look up to him. His career brought pride to Indian cricket.