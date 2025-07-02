Top 10 Highest Team Scores in ODI Cricket

In ODI cricket, teams work hard to post big totals to set a tough target for their opponents. Over the years, many teams have scored massive totals that left a mark on the game. These incredible batting performances have excited fans and shown the power of strong teams. This article looks at the top 10 highest team scores in ODI cricket.

England – 498/4 vs Netherlands

In June 2022, England set the record for the highest team score in ODI cricket with 498/4 against the Netherlands. The match was held in Amstelveen. England played aggressively, scoring at nearly 10 runs per over. They won the match by 232 runs.

Phil Salt and Jos Buttler led the team in this record-breaking innings. Buttler scored 162 runs off just 70 balls, highlighting the power hitting in modern cricket. England’s performance still stands as the highest score in ODI cricket.

Team Opposition Score Win/Loss England Netherlands 498/4 Win

England – 481/6 vs Australia

In June 2018, England scored 481/6 against Australia in Nottingham. England batted with great speed, scoring at 9.62 runs per over. Despite Australia's efforts, they could not chase down the target. England won by 242 runs, showing a strong performance in ODI history. Between 2015 and 2019, England scored three of the top ten highest totals in ODI cricket. In this match, Jason Roy made 82 runs, Jonny Bairstow scored 139, and Alex Hales hit 147 runs off 92 balls. Captain Eoin Morgan also scored 67 runs in just 30 balls. England looked set to score over 500 runs but lost a few wickets in the final overs. They still won the game by 242 runs.

Team Opposition Score Win/Loss England Australia 481/6 Win

England – 444/3 vs Pakistan

In 2016, England scored 444/3 against Pakistan in Nottingham. They batted at 8.88 runs per over and dominated the match. Pakistan could not chase the target. England won, showing their strength in limited-overs cricket.

This record stood for ten years before Sri Lanka scored 443 against the Netherlands. On August 30, 2016, at Trent Bridge, England broke the record with 444 for the loss of three wickets against a weakened Pakistani attack. England hit 59 fours and 16 sixes. Alex Hales scored 171 runs off 122 balls. Jos Buttler scored 90 not out, taking the total beyond the previous record. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan made 85 and 57 not out, respectively.

Team Opposition Score Win/Loss England Pakistan 444/3 Win

Sri Lanka – 443/9 vs Netherlands

In July 2006, Sri Lanka scored 443/9 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen. This score was one of the highest in ODI cricket at that time. Sri Lanka set a tough target with a run rate of 8.86. The Netherlands struggled to chase the target, and Sri Lanka won.

Sri Lanka batted first and set a new record by scoring 443 runs for 9 wickets. Sanath Jayasuriya was the top scorer with 157 runs. The Netherlands scored only 248 runs. Sri Lanka won by 195 runs, proving their strength in limited-overs cricket.

Team Opposition Score Win/Loss Sri Lanka Netherlands 443/9 Win

South Africa – 439/2 vs West Indies

In January 2015, South Africa scored 439/2 against the West Indies in Johannesburg. This high total ranked among the highest in ODI cricket. Their batsmen set a quick pace with a run rate of 8.78. Despite the West Indies’ efforts, they couldn’t reach the target, and South Africa won the match.

On January 18, 2015, at Wanderers, South Africa dominated the West Indies’ bowling attack. AB de Villiers scored the fastest 100 in ODI history in just 31 balls. He made 149 runs off 44 balls, with a strike rate of 338.68. Hashim Amla scored 153 off 142 balls, and Rilee Rossouw made 128 off 115 balls. This match marked the first time all batsmen on the crease scored a century in an ODI. It was also the first time three batsmen scored 100s in one innings. South Africa won by 148 runs.

Team Opposition Score Win/Loss South Africa West Indies 439/2 Win

South Africa – 438/9 vs Australia

In 2015, South Africa scored 438/9 against Australia in Johannesburg. This score placed them among the highest in ODI cricket. They set a strong run rate of 8.78. Australia responded with aggressive batting but could not reach the target. South Africa won the match, which became one of the most exciting high-scoring battles in ODI cricket history.

Team Opposition Score Win/Loss South Africa Australia 438/9 Win

South Africa – 438/4 vs India

South Africa scored 438/4 against India in the 2015 ODI series at Wankhede. This score placed them among the top scores in ODI cricket. The batsmen played well, reaching a run rate of 8.76. India fought hard but did not reach the target. South Africa won the match with ease.

Team Opposition Score Win/Loss South Africa India 438/4 Win

Australia – 434/4 vs South Africa

Australia posted a score of 434/4 against South Africa in March 2006 at Johannesburg. The team set a solid total with a run rate of 8.68. However, South Africa successfully chased down the target and won the match.

Team Opposition Score Win/Loss Australia South Africa 434/4 Loss

South Africa – 428/5 vs Sri Lanka

In October 2023, South Africa scored 428/5 against Sri Lanka in Delhi. The team hit the ball hard, with a run rate of 8.56. Sri Lanka tried to chase the big total but failed, and South Africa won the match.

Team Opposition Score Win/Loss South Africa Sri Lanka 428/5 Win

South Africa – 418/5 vs Zimbabwe

In September 2006, South Africa scored 418/5 against Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom. The team kept a steady run rate of 8.36. Zimbabwe could not reach the target, and South Africa won easily.

Team Opposition Score Win/Loss South Africa Zimbabwe 418/5 Win

Conclusion

These high scores in ODI cricket show the strong batting of these teams. South Africa stands out with many high totals. Even when faced with strong opposition, they have won many of these matches. These games are key moments in ODI cricket history.