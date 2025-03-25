Most Ducks in IPL History

The Indian Premier League has always been about explosive knocks, filled with boundaries in the shorter format of the game. However, in the attempt to score more, some batsmen fall prey to the bowlers and lose their wickets even without scoring any runs for the team. Getting out on a duck is a nightmare for various batsmen, but some of them have achieved this feat a good number of times, which also puts them on the list of most ducks in IPL history. In this blog, we will be taking a look at some of the players with the most ducks in the Indian Premier League.

1. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell, the aggressive all-rounder for the Australian cricket team, has made a number of records to his name, scoring boundaries whenever he comes out to bat. Even in the Indian Premier League, Maxwell comes out in the middle order, with the main objective to score as many boundaries as possible. But this approach has also made him top the charts of most ducks in the IPL, with 18 ducks in 129 innings. He has scored 2771 runs in his IPL career, with 18 half-centuries and an average of 24.43 runs. The 2024 IPL season did not go well for Maxwell, as he registered four ducks in this season alone to top the rankings.

2. Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik, one of the most popular wicketkeepers for the Indian Cricket team and also for various IPL teams, stands at the second spot when it comes to the most ducks in the Indian Premier League. Although he is known for his finishing abilities and adapts to different batting positions, he also holds 18 ducks, like Maxwell, in the IPL history. He has scored 4842 runs at an average of 26.31, but with a strike rate of 135.36, showcasing his aggressive batting style. Karthik also played an important role behind the stumps and with the bat forRCBin the previous season, as he also took his retirement from the IPL.

3. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, former captain of Mumbai Indians and current captain of the Indian cricket team, known for his ability to boost the run rate in the initial stages of the game, also has made it to the unwanted record of most ducks in the IPL. With the immense expectations from the fans and his early striking ability, Rohit has been out for a duck for a total of 17 times in the tournament. Despite these ducks, Rohit has played 252 innings and scored 6628 runs with 2 centuries and 43 half-centuries, which determines his capability to step up for the team when it is needed the most. Thus, his records can outweigh the number of ducks being held by the Indian skipper in the IPL.

4. Piyush Chawla

It won't be surprising for fans to find a bowler in the list of most ducks, as Piyush Chawla holds the fourth spot in the same. Chawla holds 16 ducks in 92 innings of the IPL, putting his innings per duck at 5.75. Coming out to bat for the team as a tail-ender, his aim has been to look forward to the boundaries and give an advantage to his team. But while doing this, he has often fallen prey to the bowlers, dismissing for 16 times for no score. During the 2009 IPL season, Piyush Chawla had registered 3 ducks while playing for Kings XI Punjab. Despite the number of ducks he had, his dominance with the bowl has been impressive in the tournament, also making him one of the best spinners in history.

5. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been a devastating force in the IPL in terms of both bat and ball. He started off playing in the tournament mainly as a mystery spinner, but his evolution as an aggressive striker showcases his high-risk playing style. Narine has been strongly known for his aggressive approach to the bowlers, but this also led to him losing his wicket without scoring. He holds 16 ducks in 110 innings in the Indian Premier League. But, his contributions in the majority of the games have been helpful for Kolkata Knight Riders, helping the team with both bat and ball, which is also able to outweigh the number of ducks he holds in the tournament. Narine has scored 1534 runs at a strike rate of 165.83, with one century and eight half-centuries.

6. Rashid Khan

One of the best young spinners produced by Afghanistan, Rashid Khan, has been an impressive player in the Indian Premier League who has played for Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As he comes down to bat towards the end, Rashid's main aim is to score as many boundaries as possible, which can be seen with his strike rate of 161.72, with 545 runs, including one half-century. But he has been out for a duck in 15 games, putting his innings per duck rate at 4. However, his contributions to the bowl have always been helpful for the team, taking quick wickets while also being able to maintain the economy rate.

7. Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh, a talented middle-order batter, had various inconsistencies in the Indian Premier League. This can be seen with the fact that he holds 15 ducks in 98 innings, with his strike rate being lower than 125. Although there have been various innings where Mandeep has been able to show his brilliance with the bat, the number of ducks did not allow him to settle in any of the teams he has played. Due to this reason, he played his last IPL match in the 2023 season. Mandeep still has the capacity to mark his comeback in the tournament, as he has scored 1706 runs at an average of 20.80, with six half-centuries.

8. Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey, one of the best top order batters in the history of the Indian Premier League, is also shockingly present in the list of most ducks in the tournament. Pandey has 14 ducks in 159 innings, registering four ducks alone in the 2012 season, which could also be possible due to the initial stages of his career. His performances have been impressive in the tournament, which has also helped him to get various match-winning knocks for his team. He has scored 3850 runs at an average of 29.16, with one century and 22 half-centuries. With such massive numbers in a small number of innings and his ability to stabilize the game, he is one of the most valuable assets as a batsman.

9. Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu has been one of the most dynamic batters in IPL history, being able to play for various teams in different positions throughout his career. However, due to his aggressive batting approach, he lost his wicket without scoring in 14 matches. Rayudu has played a total of 187 innings in the IPL throughout his career, which puts his innings per duck rate at 13.38. It should not be forgotten that Rayudu has also played an important role for teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, helping them in multiple title wins.

10. Harbhajan Singh

Another bowler who is present in the list of most ducks in the IPL history is Harbhajan Singh, having 13 ducks in 90 innings. Due to the fact that he is not known much for his batting skills, the quality bowlers have been able to take advantage and dismiss him without even scoring a single run. Harbhajan also comes with an aggressive batting style, as he holds a strike rate of 137.91 in 90 innings, but this also leads him to lose his wicket quickly. Despite his fewer contributions with the bat, he has been able to dominate the bowl, take wickets, and lower the run rate.

Conclusion

Throughout the IPL history, fans have seen various dominant performances from the skilled batters but sometimes they also have their off days, due to which they're unable to get the ball right to their bat. The players mentioned on the list have been highly skilled and able to contribute to their team, but due to the inconsistencies, they also have a high number of ducks. Players like Glenn Maxwell, Rohit Sharma, and Dinesh Karthik have been known for their aggressive batting style, which has also led to them losing wickets. On the other hand, bowlers like Harbhajan Singh, Rashid Khan, and Sunil Narine have been the main contributors to the ball, which shows that their duck numbers can't overshadow their team contributions.