List Of New Coaches Of Teams Ahead Of IPL 2025
As the new season of the Indian Premier League looms closer, teams prepare for the same to get the title. There have already been several changes to all the teams in their lineups with the help of the mega auction, and some of them have even made coach changes to reshape their strategies and team dynamics. The teams that have brought changes to their coach, will also help them to make some tactical decisions based on the team's performances and various other aspects. In this blog, we will be taking a look at the list of coaches of all the IPL teams ahead of the 2025 season.
1. Rahul Dravid (Rajasthan Royals)
With his tenure as a head coach for the Indian cricket team having ended just after the T20 World Cup win in 2024, Rahul Dravid joined Rajasthan Royals as a head coach. His coaching skills cannot be doubted due to the fact that he led India to the WTC 2023 Finals, ODI World Cup 2023 Finals, Asia Cup 2023 Winners, and T20 World Cup 2024 Winners, along with various other remarkable feats. Dravid will be replacing Kumar Sangakkara, who was the team's previous head coach and director of cricket.
Rahul Dravid has been one of the most successful coaches for the Indian cricket team till now, having won 103 out of the 144 matches in his coaching tenure for the team. This also puts his winning percentage at 71.5%, which is the highest among all the coaches who had been appointed for the team since the year 2000. Rajasthan Royals had been strong in the league stages of the Indian Premier League under Sangakkara but failed to perform well in the playoffs. Due to this reason, the team now has Rahul Dravid, who is also the best candidate to solve this problem.
Other Coaches: Vikram Rathour and Shane Bond.
2. Mahela Jayawardene (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians will be continuing with Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach even in the upcoming IPL season. Although the team did not have a great performance in the previous season, finishing at the bottom of the table, they will be looking forward to a rebound this time. He has been the coach of the team before also, since the IPL 2017 to 2022 season, where Mumbai Indians showcased its dominance under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and won multiple titles, even including consecutive title wins in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
With Mark Boucher being the Head Coach in the previous season, the comeback of Mahela Jayawardene could help Mumbai Indians get their sixth IPL title and become the top team in the list of most IPL trophies. In his stint with the team, Mumbai was able to win titles in three out of six seasons while finishing in the league stages in the remaining three. If Jayawardene is able to bring his strong leadership back after a two year break with MI, it could also be helpful for Hardik Pandya and the team to win another title.
Other Coaches: Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey.
3. Stephen Fleming (Chennai Super Kings)
Stephen Fleming, one of the oldest coaches in the Indian Premier League, will be continuing with Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season. He was a part of the team in the 2008 season as a player, but since 2009, he has been the head coach of the team. During his stint, he has helped Chennai Super Kings to win five IPL titles and even reach the tournament playoffs a number of times, making them one of the most successful teams along with Mumbai Indians with five titles.
Even during the previous season, Chennai Super Kings went through a change in captaincy with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Still, under Stephen Fleming, they almost reached the playoffs of the tournament. Along with that, Fleming is also coach of various other teams such as Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, Joburg Super Kings in the SA20, and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket. With his success with Chennai Super Kings, the team did not change him for the current IPL season, also knowing the fact that he is currently one of the best T20 coaches.
Other Coaches: Michael Hussey
4. Ashish Nehra (Gujarat Titans)
Ashish Nehra has been one of the most dominant bowlers for the Indian cricket team, playing a crucial role in several matches and title wins. His record as a coach has been impressive, as he joined Gujarat Titans for this post in the IPL 2022 season when the team played the tournament for the very first time. He was able to help the team win the IPL title in its very first season and establish its dominance in the tournament.
In the next season also, Gujarat Titans continued with the same captain, Hardik Pandya, and coach, Ashish Nehra. The team was again able to dominate under Nehra's coaching skills as they made it to the finals. Although the finals were a close match, Gujarat lost the game in the end as Chennai Super Kings pulled off a thriller. However, the previous season did not go well for the team due to captaincy changes, as Ashish Nehra and the company now aim to regain momentum in the upcoming IPL season and grab their second IPL trophy. For this, Nehra made various important buys in the auction to make the team even stronger.
Other Coaches: Parthiv Patel
5. Daniel Vettori (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Sunrisers Hyderabad has been one of the most dominant teams lately in the Indian Premier League, with their batters being able to smash boundaries and bowlers devastating the opponent batsmen. The team will be having Daniel Vettori as their head coach in the IPL 2025 season, as the runners-up of the previous season eye to win another title after their previous win in 2016 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Daniel Vettori has been one of the most successful players and coaches in the history of the Indian Premier League. He is also currently the Assistant coach of the Australia Men's cricket team. Vettori also coached Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL from the 2014 to 2018 seasons, where they were also able to reach the tournament finals in 2016 with sheer dominance. Along with that, he was appointed as the head coach of Hyderabad in 2023, ahead of the 2024 season, where the team ended up as the runners-up of the season.
Other Coaches: Hemang Badani, Muthiah Muralidaran, James Franklin
6. Andy Flower (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Andy Flower will be continuing as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 season, following the team's impressive comeback in the IPL 2024 season, which led them from the bottom of the standings to the playoffs. He has been the coach of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, where the team reached playoffs both times.
Following that, he was appointed as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the 2024 season. Although the team did not have a good start to the tournament, consecutive losses put them at the last spot in the standings. But their comeback was impressive, as the team made it to the playoffs despite having a 1% chance at a stage, and some of the players even left the squad due to their T20 World Cup duties. As RCB gets a new captain in the upcoming season, Andy Flower will continue as the head coach.
Other Coaches: Dinesh Karthik, Omkar Salvi, Malolan Rangarajan
7. Justin Langer (Lucknow Super Giants)
Justin Langer has been one of the most remarkable batsmen for the Australian cricket team, he is known for his class in the Test format. Langer was a part of the Australian team from 1993 to 2007 and later became the head coach of the team from 2018 to 2022. After his tenure with the Australian team came to an end, he was approached by Lucknow Super Giants in July 2023 to be a part of the team as a head coach.
In the 2024 season, the team was not able to perform well under his coaching, but Langer hopes to make the team rebound in the upcoming IPL season. They have been able to make several improvements to the line-up with the help of the Mega Auction, and with Langer's achievements as a coach, he is likely to take an important role in LSG's rebound in the IPL. Even when he was appointed as the head coach for Australia, it came after the famous ball-tampering incident, after which Langer was able to help the team to maintain its performance to a certain level across formats.
Other Coaches: Lance Klusener, Jonty Rhodes, Zaheer Khan
8. Hemang Badani (Delhi Capitals)
Delhi Capitals is among the few teams that have made changes to the coaches ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Ricky Ponting was previously the head coach of the team, but Hemant Badani has replaced him for the upcoming season. Badani has been a former batsman for the Indian cricket team, and he now joins Delhi Capitals with the hopes of improving the team. The team has also gone through various changes in the Mega Auction, which could help them to mark a comeback and gain a spot in the tournament playoffs.
Various fans may not know, but Hemant Badani has been a successful coach in the T20 format, as he has led teams in the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) and other T20 Leagues, due to which Delhi Capitals has preferred him to be the best choice for the next few IPL seasons. With an experienced T20 coach coming to the aid of the team, fans are excited to see how Delhi Capitals performs in the 2025 season and whether they are able to grab their first title or not.
Other Coaches: Munaf Patel
9. Chandrakant Pandit (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Kolkata Knight Riders is also continuing with the same head coach in the IPL 2025 season, despite their mentor Gautam Gambhir leaving the team after being appointed as the head coach for the Indian cricket team. His tenure as a head coach has been impressive for Kolkata Knight Riders, as the team secured a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous season, breaking their 10 season IPL drought.
Along with that, Chandrakant Pandit has been able to bring some strategic changes to the team to improve its dynamics. Being a cricket coach, he has enjoyed successful tournaments with various teams, even in the domestic format. Pandit has been a coach for Mumbai's cricket team for several years, and he also led Vidarbha to win two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively. Along with that, he later went as a coach to Madhya Pradesh, where they were able to secure their maiden Ranji Trophy.
Other Coaches: Abhishek Nayar, Bharat Arun, Dwayne Bravo
10. Ricky Ponting (Punjab Kings)
Punjab Kings also made a change to their head coach, with Ricky Ponting joining the team for the IPL 2025 season. He left Delhi Capitals due to some unknown reasons and shortly after his departure, Punjab Kings approached him to be a head coach for the team. Going down history as one of the most dominant batsmen, he is also among the best coaches in the T20 Leagues. From 2019 to 2021, he was able to lead Delhi Capitals to the tournament playoffs for three consecutive seasons. Along with that, Ponting has also worked with Mumbai Indians for two seasons in 2015 and 2016, where their performances were phenomenal.
With Punjab Kings struggling a lot in the Indian Premier League in their last few seasons, the team will be looking forward to a rebound with the help of Ricky Ponting being appointed as a head coach. Ponting’s experience along with some changes in the team's captainship could help the team to regain their form and also make it to the IPL playoffs after a decade.
Other Coaches: Brad Haddin, Charl Langeveldt, Sunil Joshi
Conclusion
The arrival of new coaches to some IPL teams shows the need for change, as the teams are eager to bounce back in the upcoming season. This also brings a new blend of experience, strategy, and leadership which could help them to showcase their dominance in the new cycle of the Indian Premier League. On the other hand, some teams like the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders will continue with their head coaches from the previous season, which could help them maintain their performance levels.
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