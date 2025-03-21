With his tenure as a head coach for the Indian cricket team having ended just after the T20 World Cup win in 2024, Rahul Dravid joined Rajasthan Royals as a head coach. His coaching skills cannot be doubted due to the fact that he led India to the WTC 2023 Finals, ODI World Cup 2023 Finals, Asia Cup 2023 Winners, and T20 World Cup 2024 Winners, along with various other remarkable feats. Dravid will be replacing Kumar Sangakkara, who was the team's previous head coach and director of cricket.

Rahul Dravid has been one of the most successful coaches for the Indian cricket team till now, having won 103 out of the 144 matches in his coaching tenure for the team. This also puts his winning percentage at 71.5%, which is the highest among all the coaches who had been appointed for the team since the year 2000. Rajasthan Royals had been strong in the league stages of the Indian Premier League under Sangakkara but failed to perform well in the playoffs. Due to this reason, the team now has Rahul Dravid, who is also the best candidate to solve this problem.

Other Coaches: Vikram Rathour and Shane Bond.