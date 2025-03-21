Highest Team Scores In IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL), where bowlers and hitters square off in exhilarating matches to delight millions of fans, is the pinnacle of cricketing excitement. The competition has seen some incredible performances throughout the years that have expanded the possibilities of Twenty20 cricket. These are the enormous team totals that highlight the IPL teams' incredible strength, talent, and planning.

The top ten highest team totals in IPL history are examined in this article, which goes beyond the stats to examine the situations, pivotal events, and individual genius that contributed to these incredible achievements.

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 287/3 vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2024)

When Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2024, they scored an incredible 287/3, setting a record for the greatest total in IPL history. This beat the previous record of 277/3 that SRH recorded against MI in Hyderabad earlier in IPL 2024. In this innings, Travis Head scored one of the fastest centuries in IPL history. In a T20 match, the most runs: a record-breaking 549 runs were scored in the contest (SRH 287 + RCB 262/7). One of the highest scores in T20 history: SRH's 287 is the highest total in IPL history.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 286/6 vs. Rajasthan Royals (2025)

Against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put on another spectacular batting display, amassing 286/6 in 20 overs, the second-highest total in IPL history. SRH fell just 1 run short of their own all-time IPL record. Ishan Kishan starred on debut with a century, and the innings pushed SRH higher into the record books once again. The match also underlined SRH's status as the most explosive batting side of the modern IPL era, as the franchise moved closer to the 300-run mark than any other team in the league.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 278/3 vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (2025)

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their record-breaking run in IPL 2025 when they smashed 278/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). That total became the third-highest in IPL history. Heinrich Klaasen's century powered the innings, and SRH once again showed how destructive their batting order could be. The innings also confirmed SRH's dominance in the list of highest IPL totals, with the franchise taking four of the top positions.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 277/3 vs. Mumbai Indians (2024)

Against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put on a spectacular batting display, amassing the greatest IPL score ever at that time — 277 runs in 20 overs. The MI bowlers were blasted all over the pitch by Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen. MI decided to field first after winning the toss. Travis Head got off to a great start, hitting his fifty in only 18 balls and going on to score 62 runs off 24 balls, including 3 sixes and 9 fours. Abhishek Sharma did the same, scoring 63 runs off 23 balls, including 3 fours and 7 sixes, and reaching a fast fifty in 16 balls. After that, Heinrich Klaasen took over, scoring 80 runs off 34 balls with 4 fours and 7 sixes. Aiden Markram, on the other hand, put in a solid innings, scoring 42 runs and joining Klaasen for a vital 116-run partnership.

5. Kolkata Knight Riders - 272/7 vs. Delhi Capitals (2024)

The Kolkata Knight Riders resumed playing their hard-hitting brand of cricket when Gautam Gambhir rejoined the club as mentor. For IPL 2024, Sunil Narine, who is renowned for his incredible pinch-hitting skills, was elevated to open the batting. This strategy proved to be quite effective for KKR against the Delhi Capitals, as Sunil Narine emerged as a batting threat, hitting an incredible 85 off only 39 deliveries. KKR's total reached 272 runs, one of the greatest scores in IPL history, thanks to the efforts of young players Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell. Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs both reached their half-centuries but were unable to have much influence as Delhi lost by 106 runs after losing early wickets and never seemed confident in the chase.

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 266/7 vs. Delhi Capitals (2024)

The clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2024 Indian Premier League turned into a run-fest as SRH posted a colossal 266/7, showcasing an extraordinary batting display. Played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, the match was a testament to modern T20 cricket's explosive nature. Against the Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded one of the highest scores in the history of the Indian Premier League. Hyderabad concluded with 266 runs in 20 overs after openers Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46) shared a record-breaking 125 runs in the powerplay. IPL 2024 produced several of the highest totals in league history. In response, the Delhi Capitals faced a daunting chase. Although a couple of DC batters counterattacked with fiery half-centuries, the required run rate kept rising, which led to errors and wickets. The match was a perfect example of SRH's batting depth and aggressive intent, coupled with an efficient bowling display that kept the opposition at bay.

7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 263/5 vs. Pune Warriors India (2013)

Universe Boss Chris Gayle displayed the greatest degree of clean power hitting throughout the 2013 IPL as he delivered a Gayle storm to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Against Pune Warriors India, he stormed onto the batting-friendly ground and smashed the quickest T20 century ever. He scored the first 50 runs in only 17 balls. He added the next 50 runs in only 13 balls. Gayle ended unbeaten with an incredible 175 runs off only 66 balls, which was both Chris Gayle's greatest IPL score ever and the highest IPL individual score. With a rapid cameo of 31 runs off 8 balls, AB de Villiers added support to Gayle's blitzkrieg. Together, they helped RCB reach 263 runs in 20 overs, one of the highest totals in IPL history. On the receiving end, PWI fell well short by a massive 130 runs, managing just 133/9 in their 20 overs.

8. Punjab Kings - 262/2 vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (2024)

Punjab Kings entered the record list in IPL 2024 with a huge 262/2 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The chase became one of the most memorable in league history, and Punjab Kings completed it with remarkable ease. Their innings not only entered the top 10 highest totals list but also became one of the highest successful chases in T20 franchise cricket. The knock changed the makeup of the all-time top 10 and pushed older scores further down the standings.

9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 262/7 vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (2024)

In the same record-breaking match where SRH posted 287/3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru replied with 262/7. Even though RCB lost the game, the total itself entered the record list. The match ended with 549 combined runs, which set a new standard for IPL batting contests. Few losing totals in IPL history have looked this dominant, but SRH's innings still stood above it.

10. Kolkata Knight Riders - 261/6 vs. Punjab Kings (2024)

Kolkata Knight Riders also posted 261/6 against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, and that innings now sits inside the all-time top 10. It came in the same match where Punjab Kings later chased down 262/2, which turned the game into one of the wildest batting contests in IPL history. KKR's total was massive on its own, but the match is remembered even more for what followed in the chase.

Top 10 Highest Team Totals' Key Trends

Chinnaswamy Factor: Because of its batting-friendly surface and small boundaries, Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a unique location for high-scoring matches.

Impact of Powerplays: These enormous totals were often put up by teams who made good use of the powerplay.

Star Performers' Role: These big scores were often the result of individual genius, like Chris Gayle's 175 or the valiant actions of the SRH captain.

Changing Strategies: As a result of teams' increased use of aggressive hitting techniques throughout time, 250+ scores are becoming increasingly common.

Conclusion

Batsmen have continuously been able to push the envelope and reinterpret the boundaries of scoring in T20 cricket because of the IPL. In addition to providing spectators with entertainment, these high-scoring games also show how cricket tactics have changed over time in the shortest format. It will not be long before these records are challenged again if teams keep producing new batting benchmarks. For now, Sunrisers Hyderabad's 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024 still stands as the highest team total in IPL history.