Best Cricket Betting Sites in Bangladesh (June 2026)
Cricket is a favorite sport in Bangladesh, and betting on it has become more popular. Many people are now choosing the best online cricket betting sites in Bangladesh to place their wagers. Online platforms are growing, making it easier for fans to connect with the game. This article focuses on Sportscafe’s top 10 sites for November 2026. It explains the ranking process and highlights key features like odds, payment methods, and promotions. Players can find reliable sites through this guide.
Experts have selected the 10 best cricket betting sites. Each platform was tested based on important factors. These include odds, payment options, bonuses, and the quality of customer support services.
Best Online Betting Sites for Cricket in Bangladesh Reviews
Our experts studied many cricket betting sites in Bangladesh to create this list. They checked important factors such as pros and cons, bonuses, security, and ease of use. Each bookmaker was reviewed in detail. Below is a summary of the main points for each site to help players decide.
#1 888starz
888starz is the best betting site for cricket in Bangladesh. It is known for its simple layout and wide range of betting options. The site accepts many payment methods that are easy to use for Bangladeshi customers. Players can enjoy some promotions, including a welcome pack worth up to 190,000 BDT along with 150 free spins. New users can also claim a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 10,550 BDT. The site frequently has cashback deals and other special bonuses.
Payment Methods:
BKash
Nagad
Jeton Wallet
Rocket
UPay
Skrill
Jeton
SticPay
Cryptocurrency
And more
Pros
Cons
One-click registration
No FAQ section
English, Bengali interface
More than 70 payment methods
Min deposit just 110 BDT
Great bonuses
888starz is the top choice due to its wide range of features, simple interface, and attractive bonus offers.
#2 Megapari
Megapari is a popular cricket betting site with many cricket markets. The platform has a simple layout and a Bengali interface for Bangladeshi users. It features a welcome package of up to 33,000 BDT and a free bet on the first deposit. Players can also enjoy rewards on casino games. Megapari is active on social media, including Telegram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Payment Methods:
Nagad
bKash
PhonePe
UPI
Bank Transfer
BharatPe
IMPS
Kvitum
Cryptocurrency
There are more than 60 payment methods available. The minimum deposit is 130 BDT.
Pros
Cons
Wide selection of cricket markets
Customer support may take longer
Bengali interface
Easy social network registration
More than 60 payment methods
Active on social media platforms
Megapari ranks second due to its great rewards, large number of cricket markets, and convenient deposit options for Bangladeshi players.
#3 Baji Live
Baji Live is a platform that focuses on cricket. It also sponsors sports teams, such as AFC Bournemouth in football. The site has competitive odds and a cash-out option. Players can enjoy a 50% sports refund and a welcome offer when they register.
Payment Methods:
Minimum Deposit: 500 BDT
bKash
Rocket
Nagad
OKWallet
UPay
TAP
Local Bank
Baji Live supports instant deposits. It has several payment methods available for users in Bangladesh.
Pros
Cons
Licensed and secure casino
Minimum deposit of 500 BDT, higher than usual
Sponsors several teams and famous ambassadors
Has FAQs and guides page
Active on social media platforms
Instant deposits
Baji Live is one of the top sites because of its cricket focus, team sponsorships, and easy payment options.
#4 Mostbet
Mostbet has a multilingual interface and a modern design. It supports many payment methods and has generous bonuses. The welcome bonus is 125% up to 35,000 BDT, and there are cashback options. The platform works well for Bangladeshi players. It accepts BDT and supports a Bengali interface. Cryptocurrency options are also available for added flexibility.
Payment Methods:
Minimum deposit: 300 BDT
bKash
Nagad
Dutch-Bangla Bank
NexusPay
Rocket
UPay
Cryptocurrency
Here are some of the main advantages:
Pros
Cons
Accepts BDT
Withdrawals may take a bit longer
Bengali interface
Active on social networks
Low minimum deposit of 300 BDT
Wide choice of cryptocurrencies
Mostbet ranks fourth due to its bonuses, convenient payment methods, and focus on Bangladeshi clients.
#5 Melbet
Melbet is a licensed and reliable platform with many cricket betting options. It features competitive odds, live streams, and a variety of bet types. The platform is a sponsor of the Knight Riders team and it shows its connection to sports. Melbet stands out with more than 100 payment options and a Bengali interface. There is a welcome bonus 100% up to 12,000 BDT. It has a VIP program for loyal players and is active on social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram.
Payment Methods:
Minimum deposit: 130 BDT
Piastrix
Nagad
bKash
UPay
Skrill
Neteller
MoneyGo
WebMoney
AirTM
SticPay
Neosurf
Cryptocurrency
Some of the advantages are:
Pros
Cons
Licensed and secure
Customer support replies may take a bit longer
Wide range of payment methods
Bengali interface
VIP program for loyal users
Connection to sports sponsorships
Melbet ranks fifth for its secure environment, excellent cricket options, and dedication to Bangladeshi players.
#6 Jeetbuzz
Jeetbuzz is known for its focus on cricket and partnerships with major names, including sponsorship of the Delhi Bulls and ambassador Andre Dwayne Russell. Players can explore a wide selection of cricket markets and bonuses, including a 50% sports refund promotion.
Payment Methods:
Minimum deposit: 500 BDT
bKash
Nagad
Rocket
UPay
TAP
OKWallet
Local Bank
Jeetbuzz operates under a Curacao gaming license and includes a helpful FAQ and guides section. It supports a strong community presence through social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and Telegram. The exchange feature adds to its cricket betting appeal.
Pros
Cons
Curacao gaming license
Limited payment methods
Cricket exchange for betting
FAQs and Guides section
Social network community
Sponsor of Delhi Bulls and others
Jeetbuzz takes sixth place for its dedication to cricket fans, trusted partnerships, and strong social engagement.
#7 1xbet
1xBet supports many languages, including Bengali. This helps players from Bangladesh feel comfortable using the platform. The welcome bonus is 120% up to 12,000 BDT. There are also cashback bonuses and free bets. Cricket fans can enjoy up to 50 daily events.
Payment Methods:
Minimum deposit: 120 BDT
bKash
Nagad
UPay
Bank Transfer
Neteller
AirTM
Piastrix
MoneyGO
Skrill
ecoPayz
Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Tron, and more
1xBet has over 100 payment options. Registration can be done with one click. The platform is active on social networks like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Customer support is available, including phone support.
Pros
Cons
Bengali language support
No FAQ section
Over 100 payment methods
One-click registration
50 daily cricket events
It ranks seventh due to its large number of payment methods and focus on cricket betting for local users.
#8 Babu88
Babu88 launched in 2021 and includes a Bengali interface. Cricket fans can explore a large number of daily events. The platform sponsors cricket teams such as the Montreal Tigers, Colombo Strikers, and Northern Warriors. New users can claim a 100% first deposit bonus of up to 12,000 BDT.
Payment Methods:
Minimum deposit: 200 BDT
Nagad
bKash
UPay
Babu88 features a VIP club and is active on social platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram.
Pros
Cons
Sponsor of cricket teams
Old-fashioned design
Bengali interface
Minimum deposit 200 BDT
VIP club
Great social network presence
It ranks eighth due to its focus on cricket events, support for local languages, and easy payment methods.
#9 1win
1win is a solid option for cricket bettors. It has many markets and daily events. The platform uses a Bengali interface, and David Warner is the brand’s ambassador. The welcome bonus applies to four deposits. Players get 200% on the first deposit up to 50,000 BDT.
Payment Methods:
Minimum deposit: 400 BDT
Nagad
AstroPay
Cryptocurrency
1win stays active on Telegram, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Customer support works 24/7 and includes phone assistance. The platform features many bonuses.
Pros
Cons
Bengali interface
Minimum deposit higher than some competitors
David Warner as ambassador
Multiple bonuses
24/7 support with phone
Dedicated applications
1win ranks ninth for its focus on cricket betting, helpful support, and active social media presence.
#10 Crickex
Crickex is a cricket-focused platform, as its name suggests. It has Robin Uthappa, the Indian cricket legend, as its ambassador. Crickex sponsors teams like Chepauk Super Gillies, Saint Lucia Kings, and Galle Titans. The welcome bonus is 100% up to 300 BDT.
Payment Methods:
Minimum deposit: 400 BDT
bKash
Nagad
iPay
UPay
SureCash
Crickex maintains a strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube. It also has a dedicated blog and a news page. The platform supports Bengali language.
Pros
Cons
Sponsors top cricket teams
Smaller welcome bonus
Bengali interface
Active on social networks
Dedicated blog and news page
Fast registration
Crickex ranks in our top 10 due to its strong cricket focus, sponsorship of major teams, and active online presence.
List of Cricket Betting Sites in Bangladesh 2026
Below is a selection of the best cricket betting platforms available in Bangladesh. Each site stands out for its features, such as competitive bonuses or specialized cricket markets. Their welcome bonuses are highlighted for easy comparison.
Betting Site
Top Feature
Welcome Bonus
888Starz
Multilingual Interface
100% up to 10,550 BDT
Megapari
Extensive Cricket Markets
100% up to 33,000 BDT
Baji Live
Sports Refund Option
50% Sports Refund
Mostbet
Competitive Odds
125% up to 35,000 BDT
Melbet
Bengali Interface
100% up to 12,000 BDT
Jeetbuzz
Cricket Exchange Availability
50% Sports Refund
1xbet
Numerous Payment Methods
120% up to 12,000 BDT
Babu88
Sponsor of Cricket Teams
100% up to 12,000 BDT
1win
High Bonus Percentage
200% up to 50,000 BDT
CrickeX
Dedicated Cricket News Blog
100% up to 300 BDT
How Do We Rank the Best Cricket Betting Sites in Bangladesh?
There are many factors experts check to select the best cricket betting sites in Bangladesh. Security, payment options, bonuses, site navigation, and customer support are reviewed. Each platform is tested to see how it works for players.
Bonus System and Temporary Promotions
Bookmakers use bonuses to attract players and improve gameplay. These bonuses can include welcome offers, free bets, and temporary promotions. Experts carefully check the terms and conditions of each bonus. When choosing the best betting site for cricket, the rules' clarity and the requirements' fairness are important factors.
Available License
Bookmakers usually have licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A valid license shows the site is legal and follows strict rules. If a site has no license, it might not be safe. Players should always choose licensed sites to stay secure and play fairly.
Useful Payment Methods
We check if payment systems used in Bangladesh are available on the site. Popular options include UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Cryptocurrency is also important for many players. A good betting site should support different payment methods to help players make secure and easy transactions.
Customer Support
Players may need support for issues like payment problems or account access. Support needs to be available 24/7. The best betting sites for cricket should have help through live chat, phone, and email. This way, players can get quick help whenever needed.
Security of Data
One more important factor is the protection of player data with encryption. This keeps personal and financial details secure. Safe transaction policies also play a key role. They help prevent fraud and make sure deposits and withdrawals are secure. Players should choose sites with strong security to protect their information.
User Experience
All online cricket betting sites should be easy to navigate. Players need to find games, bonuses, and features without any issues. The site must also work well on mobile devices. Bettors should be able to place bets smoothly on their phones or tablets.
Cricket Markets
The websites should have different cricket formats for players to bet on. These can include popular leagues like the BPL and international formats such as Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. Having many cricket markets allows bettors to choose from a wide range of matches and events.
Popular Cricket Tournaments in Bangladesh
There are many cricket matches and tournaments in Bangladesh where bettors can place their bets. Below are some of the popular tournaments available for betting:
BPL
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is a well-known T20 cricket tournament in Bangladesh. It includes both local and international players. The matches are exciting and full of competition. Many users visit cricket betting sites to place bets on the BPL due to the high level of cricket played.
IPL
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most famous T20 cricket leagues in the world. It takes place in India and includes top cricket players from different countries. Bettors in Bangladesh enjoy betting on IPL matches because of the high-quality cricket.
ICC Champions Trophy
The ICC Champions Trophy is a cricket tournament where top international teams compete in One Day International (ODI) matches. It is an important event in global cricket. Many bettors in Bangladesh follow this tournament closely.
T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup is a global cricket event where the best T20 teams compete for the title. It is held every few years. Bettors in Bangladesh watch and place bets on the exciting matches during the World Cup.
The Asia Cup
The Asia Cup is a major cricket tournament featuring teams from Asia. It includes both One Day International (ODI) and T20 formats. The event attracts a lot of attention from fans and players, with many turning to cricket betting sites in Bangladesh for betting opportunities during the tournament.
National Cricket League
There is also the National Cricket League (NCL) in Bangladesh. It is the country's main domestic first-class cricket tournament. Regional teams compete in long-format matches. This league is important for local players.
Dhaka Premier Division
One more tournament in Bangladesh is the Dhaka Premier Division. It is a 50-over competition played by the top clubs in Dhaka. The tournament has many competitive matches. Local and international players join in. Bettors can follow it on cricket betting sites in Bangladesh.
Start Placing Bets in 3 Steps
Placing bets on betting sites for cricket is a simple process that only takes a few minutes. Whether it’s your first time or you are a regular bettor, the steps are clear and easy to understand. Here’s how clients can get started.
Registration: To start betting, customers must create an account on the site. Click on the "Sign Up" button and enter basic details such as name, email, phone number, and address. Some sites may require further identity verification. For quicker access, one-click registration options are also available. These allow customers to register quickly using their social media accounts or email.
Deposit: Once the registration is complete, clients need to add funds to their account. The most common deposit methods are credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets like PayPal or Skrill. Many betting sites for cricket also support mobile payment methods such as Paytm or UPI. Cryptocurrency is another popular payment method. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies are accepted on many platforms. Make sure to check the minimum deposit requirements. Deposits are usually processed quickly, so customers can start betting right away.
Placing Bets: After funding the account, customers can choose the match or market to bet on. They can bet on the match winner, player performance, or other options. The selected bets will appear on the betting slip, showing the odds and the possible payout. Once the bet is placed, clients can follow the game and check the outcome in real time.
This simple process allows customers to start placing bets quickly and enjoy their preferred cricket games.
Top Welcome Bonuses for Bangladeshis
All new cricket betting sites have a welcome bonus for new players. These bonuses are great for starting cricket betting. Some include deposit bonuses, and others include cashback. Below is a table with the current welcome bonuses for Bangladeshi clients:
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
888Starz
100% up to 10,550 BDT
Megapari
100% up to 33,000 BDT
Baji Live
50% Sports Refund
Mostbet
125% up to 35,000 BDT
Melbet
100% up to 12,000 BDT
Jeetbuzz
50% Sports Refund
1xbet
120% up to 12,000 BDT
Babu88
100% up to 12,000 BDT
1win
200% up to 50,000 BDT
CrickeX
100% up to 300 BDT
Live Cricket Betting
Live cricket betting means placing bets during matches. Players can adjust bets as the game progresses. This type of betting adds excitement to every play. Below are the top 10 live cricket betting sites with their key features.
Website
Feature
888Starz
Many live markets available
Megapari
Real-time match updates
Baji Live
Cash-out option available
Mostbet
Live streaming included
Melbet
Quick options for in-play bets
Jeetbuzz
Competitive live odds
1xbet
Simple live interface
Babu88
Bengali interface included
1win
Large number of live events
CrickeX
Blog dedicated to live betting
New Cricket Betting Sites in Bangladesh
New cricket betting sites attract players with big bonuses, updated features, and better betting options. These platforms focus on modern services and cricket-specific features. Below are the top five.
Website
Feature
888Starz
Large bonus for new players
Megapari
Many cricket betting markets
Jeetbuzz
Sports refund promotions
Babu88
Bengali interface for locals
CrickeX
Cricket news and blog sections
Supported Payment Methods in Bangladesh
Cricket betting sites in Bangladesh accept many common payment methods. These include Bangladeshi Taka (BDT), which makes it easy for local users to deposit and withdraw money. The following are 10 payment methods available for customers:
Bank Transfers
UPI
Paytm
Skrill
Neteller
AstroPay
Rocket
Bkash
Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum)
VISA/MasterCard
These options allow players to manage their funds in a way that suits them best.
Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting
Our experts have shared simple tips to help customers bet wisely on cricket in Bangladesh.
Understand the Local Laws and Regulations
Before placing bets, customers need to check the legal status of sports betting in Bangladesh. Gambling laws can differ. It is important to understand what is allowed to avoid any legal problems.
Research and Analyze Team and Player Performance
It is important to know about the teams, players, and match conditions. Recent performances, injuries, and head-to-head statistics can change the outcome of a match. Customers should check reliable sports websites and stay updated with the latest cricket news. This helps in making informed decisions.
Evaluate Match Conditions and Weather Forecasts
Weather and pitch conditions are important in cricket. Overcast weather may help swing bowlers. Dry or cracked pitches can support spinners. Bettors should check the weather forecast and learn about the venue. This will help in placing better bets.
Start with Small, Manageable Bets
It is a good idea to begin with small bets, especially for new players. Betting within a set budget helps reduce losses. It allows bettors to learn more while protecting their funds. Always set a limit before betting and stick to it. This helps maintain control over finances.
Diversify Your Bets
Instead of betting all the money on one option, spread it out. Bet on different things like match winners, top run-scorers, or the number of boundaries. This way, if one bet doesn’t work, there are still other chances to win.
Top Alternative Cricket Betting Sites in Bangladesh
Looking to try something beyond the mainstream options? Here’s our curated list of the top alternative cricket betting sites that are making waves in Bangladesh this year. These platforms may not be in the traditional top 10, but they offer reliable performance, competitive odds, and features that cater to local players.
Velobet – Clean interface, regular cricket promos, and fast performance.
Doublebet – Deep cricket betting markets and wide payment options.
JVSpin – Strong mobile support and fast payout processing.
BetAndreas – Ideal for live betting fans with a smooth user journey.
Betinia – Sleek design and rich in-play cricket betting tools.
LV BET – Regulated operator with consistent promotions and odds.
Fortune – New but promising platform tailored for Bangladeshi users.
These betting sites are excellent alternatives for those seeking something different—whether it’s better bonuses, more payment flexibility, or a fresh interface. All of them are trusted and worth checking out in 2025.
Summary by SportsCafe
According to SportsCafe, 888starz is the best betting site for cricket. It ranks high for many reasons. The site has a wide selection of betting options, competitive odds, and quick payouts. It also ensures secure payment methods and strong customer support. 888starz is known for its great promotions and ease of use on mobile devices. It stands out for its wide coverage of cricket events and this makes it the top choice for bettors in Bangladesh.
FAQ
Is cricket betting legal in Bangladesh?
Cricket betting is not fully legal in Bangladesh. Some forms of betting may be allowed, but online sports betting is often in a legal gray area.
How cricket betting works?
In cricket betting, customers place bets on outcomes of a match. These include which team will win, the top run-scorer, or how many wickets will be taken.
How to understand cricket betting rates?
Cricket betting rates are shown as odds. These odds tell customers how much they can win. Higher odds mean a less likely outcome, while lower odds mean a more likely result.
What is back and lay in cricket betting?
"Back" means betting on an outcome to happen. "Lay" means betting against an outcome, like a team not winning or a player not scoring.
Which is the best cricket betting site in Bangladesh?
The best cricket betting site in Bangladesh is 888starz. It has competitive odds, covers many events, and offers good customer support.
Are Melbet and Linebet the same brand?
No, Melbet and Linebet are different brands in Bangladesh. While both offer sports betting and casino games, they operate separately with distinct licenses, bonuses, and features.
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