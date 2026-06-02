Best Cricket Betting Sites in Bangladesh (June 2026)

Cricket is a favorite sport in Bangladesh, and betting on it has become more popular. Many people are now choosing the best online cricket betting sites in Bangladesh to place their wagers. Online platforms are growing, making it easier for fans to connect with the game. This article focuses on Sportscafe’s top 10 sites for November 2026. It explains the ranking process and highlights key features like odds, payment methods, and promotions. Players can find reliable sites through this guide.

Cricket Betting Sites

Best Online Betting Sites for Cricket in Bangladesh Reviews Our experts studied many cricket betting sites in Bangladesh to create this list. They checked important factors such as pros and cons, bonuses, security, and ease of use. Each bookmaker was reviewed in detail. Below is a summary of the main points for each site to help players decide. #1 888starz 888starz is the best betting site for cricket in Bangladesh. It is known for its simple layout and wide range of betting options. The site accepts many payment methods that are easy to use for Bangladeshi customers. Players can enjoy some promotions, including a welcome pack worth up to 190,000 BDT along with 150 free spins. New users can also claim a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 10,550 BDT. The site frequently has cashback deals and other special bonuses. Payment Methods: BKash

Nagad

Jeton Wallet

Rocket

UPay

Skrill

Jeton

SticPay

Cryptocurrency

And more Pros Cons One-click registration No FAQ section English, Bengali interface More than 70 payment methods Min deposit just 110 BDT Great bonuses 888starz is the top choice due to its wide range of features, simple interface, and attractive bonus offers. #2 Megapari Megapari is a popular cricket betting site with many cricket markets. The platform has a simple layout and a Bengali interface for Bangladeshi users. It features a welcome package of up to 33,000 BDT and a free bet on the first deposit. Players can also enjoy rewards on casino games. Megapari is active on social media, including Telegram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Payment Methods: Nagad

bKash

PhonePe

UPI

Bank Transfer

BharatPe

IMPS

Kvitum

Cryptocurrency There are more than 60 payment methods available. The minimum deposit is 130 BDT. Pros Cons Wide selection of cricket markets Customer support may take longer Bengali interface Easy social network registration More than 60 payment methods Active on social media platforms Megapari ranks second due to its great rewards, large number of cricket markets, and convenient deposit options for Bangladeshi players. #3 Baji Live Baji Live is a platform that focuses on cricket. It also sponsors sports teams, such as AFC Bournemouth in football. The site has competitive odds and a cash-out option. Players can enjoy a 50% sports refund and a welcome offer when they register. Payment Methods: Minimum Deposit: 500 BDT

bKash

Rocket

Nagad

OKWallet

UPay

TAP

Local Bank Baji Live supports instant deposits. It has several payment methods available for users in Bangladesh. Pros Cons Licensed and secure casino Minimum deposit of 500 BDT, higher than usual Sponsors several teams and famous ambassadors Has FAQs and guides page Active on social media platforms Instant deposits Baji Live is one of the top sites because of its cricket focus, team sponsorships, and easy payment options. #4 Mostbet Mostbet has a multilingual interface and a modern design. It supports many payment methods and has generous bonuses. The welcome bonus is 125% up to 35,000 BDT, and there are cashback options. The platform works well for Bangladeshi players. It accepts BDT and supports a Bengali interface. Cryptocurrency options are also available for added flexibility. Payment Methods: Minimum deposit: 300 BDT

bKash

Nagad

Dutch-Bangla Bank

NexusPay

Rocket

UPay

Cryptocurrency Here are some of the main advantages: Pros Cons Accepts BDT Withdrawals may take a bit longer Bengali interface Active on social networks Low minimum deposit of 300 BDT Wide choice of cryptocurrencies Mostbet ranks fourth due to its bonuses, convenient payment methods, and focus on Bangladeshi clients. #5 Melbet Melbet is a licensed and reliable platform with many cricket betting options. It features competitive odds, live streams, and a variety of bet types. The platform is a sponsor of the Knight Riders team and it shows its connection to sports. Melbet stands out with more than 100 payment options and a Bengali interface. There is a welcome bonus 100% up to 12,000 BDT. It has a VIP program for loyal players and is active on social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram. Payment Methods: Minimum deposit: 130 BDT

Piastrix

Nagad

bKash

UPay

Skrill

Neteller

MoneyGo

WebMoney

AirTM

SticPay

Neosurf

Cryptocurrency Some of the advantages are: Pros Cons Licensed and secure Customer support replies may take a bit longer Wide range of payment methods Bengali interface VIP program for loyal users Connection to sports sponsorships Melbet ranks fifth for its secure environment, excellent cricket options, and dedication to Bangladeshi players. #6 Jeetbuzz Jeetbuzz is known for its focus on cricket and partnerships with major names, including sponsorship of the Delhi Bulls and ambassador Andre Dwayne Russell. Players can explore a wide selection of cricket markets and bonuses, including a 50% sports refund promotion. Payment Methods: Minimum deposit: 500 BDT

bKash

Nagad

Rocket

UPay

TAP

OKWallet

Local Bank Jeetbuzz operates under a Curacao gaming license and includes a helpful FAQ and guides section. It supports a strong community presence through social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and Telegram. The exchange feature adds to its cricket betting appeal. Pros Cons Curacao gaming license Limited payment methods Cricket exchange for betting FAQs and Guides section Social network community Sponsor of Delhi Bulls and others Jeetbuzz takes sixth place for its dedication to cricket fans, trusted partnerships, and strong social engagement. #7 1xbet 1xBet supports many languages, including Bengali. This helps players from Bangladesh feel comfortable using the platform. The welcome bonus is 120% up to 12,000 BDT. There are also cashback bonuses and free bets. Cricket fans can enjoy up to 50 daily events. Payment Methods: Minimum deposit: 120 BDT

bKash

Nagad

UPay

Bank Transfer

Neteller

AirTM

Piastrix

MoneyGO

Skrill

ecoPayz

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Tron, and more 1xBet has over 100 payment options. Registration can be done with one click. The platform is active on social networks like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Customer support is available, including phone support. Pros Cons Bengali language support No FAQ section Over 100 payment methods One-click registration 50 daily cricket events It ranks seventh due to its large number of payment methods and focus on cricket betting for local users. #8 Babu88 Babu88 launched in 2021 and includes a Bengali interface. Cricket fans can explore a large number of daily events. The platform sponsors cricket teams such as the Montreal Tigers, Colombo Strikers, and Northern Warriors. New users can claim a 100% first deposit bonus of up to 12,000 BDT. Payment Methods: Minimum deposit: 200 BDT

Nagad

bKash

UPay Babu88 features a VIP club and is active on social platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram. Pros Cons Sponsor of cricket teams Old-fashioned design Bengali interface Minimum deposit 200 BDT VIP club Great social network presence It ranks eighth due to its focus on cricket events, support for local languages, and easy payment methods. #9 1win 1win is a solid option for cricket bettors. It has many markets and daily events. The platform uses a Bengali interface, and David Warner is the brand’s ambassador. The welcome bonus applies to four deposits. Players get 200% on the first deposit up to 50,000 BDT. Payment Methods: Minimum deposit: 400 BDT

Nagad

AstroPay

Cryptocurrency 1win stays active on Telegram, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Customer support works 24/7 and includes phone assistance. The platform features many bonuses. Pros Cons Bengali interface Minimum deposit higher than some competitors David Warner as ambassador Multiple bonuses 24/7 support with phone Dedicated applications 1win ranks ninth for its focus on cricket betting, helpful support, and active social media presence. #10 Crickex Crickex is a cricket-focused platform, as its name suggests. It has Robin Uthappa, the Indian cricket legend, as its ambassador. Crickex sponsors teams like Chepauk Super Gillies, Saint Lucia Kings, and Galle Titans. The welcome bonus is 100% up to 300 BDT. Payment Methods: Minimum deposit: 400 BDT

bKash

Nagad

iPay

UPay

SureCash Crickex maintains a strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube. It also has a dedicated blog and a news page. The platform supports Bengali language. Pros Cons Sponsors top cricket teams Smaller welcome bonus Bengali interface Active on social networks Dedicated blog and news page Fast registration Crickex ranks in our top 10 due to its strong cricket focus, sponsorship of major teams, and active online presence.

List of Cricket Betting Sites in Bangladesh 2026 Below is a selection of the best cricket betting platforms available in Bangladesh. Each site stands out for its features, such as competitive bonuses or specialized cricket markets. Their welcome bonuses are highlighted for easy comparison. Betting Site Top Feature Welcome Bonus 888Starz Multilingual Interface 100% up to 10,550 BDT Megapari Extensive Cricket Markets 100% up to 33,000 BDT Baji Live Sports Refund Option 50% Sports Refund Mostbet Competitive Odds 125% up to 35,000 BDT Melbet Bengali Interface 100% up to 12,000 BDT Jeetbuzz Cricket Exchange Availability 50% Sports Refund 1xbet Numerous Payment Methods 120% up to 12,000 BDT Babu88 Sponsor of Cricket Teams 100% up to 12,000 BDT 1win High Bonus Percentage 200% up to 50,000 BDT CrickeX Dedicated Cricket News Blog 100% up to 300 BDT

How Do We Rank the Best Cricket Betting Sites in Bangladesh? There are many factors experts check to select the best cricket betting sites in Bangladesh. Security, payment options, bonuses, site navigation, and customer support are reviewed. Each platform is tested to see how it works for players. Bonus System and Temporary Promotions Bookmakers use bonuses to attract players and improve gameplay. These bonuses can include welcome offers, free bets, and temporary promotions. Experts carefully check the terms and conditions of each bonus. When choosing the best betting site for cricket, the rules' clarity and the requirements' fairness are important factors. Available License Bookmakers usually have licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A valid license shows the site is legal and follows strict rules. If a site has no license, it might not be safe. Players should always choose licensed sites to stay secure and play fairly. Useful Payment Methods We check if payment systems used in Bangladesh are available on the site. Popular options include UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Cryptocurrency is also important for many players. A good betting site should support different payment methods to help players make secure and easy transactions. Customer Support Players may need support for issues like payment problems or account access. Support needs to be available 24/7. The best betting sites for cricket should have help through live chat, phone, and email. This way, players can get quick help whenever needed. Security of Data One more important factor is the protection of player data with encryption. This keeps personal and financial details secure. Safe transaction policies also play a key role. They help prevent fraud and make sure deposits and withdrawals are secure. Players should choose sites with strong security to protect their information. User Experience All online cricket betting sites should be easy to navigate. Players need to find games, bonuses, and features without any issues. The site must also work well on mobile devices. Bettors should be able to place bets smoothly on their phones or tablets. Cricket Markets The websites should have different cricket formats for players to bet on. These can include popular leagues like the BPL and international formats such as Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. Having many cricket markets allows bettors to choose from a wide range of matches and events.

Popular Cricket Tournaments in Bangladesh There are many cricket matches and tournaments in Bangladesh where bettors can place their bets. Below are some of the popular tournaments available for betting: BPL The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is a well-known T20 cricket tournament in Bangladesh. It includes both local and international players. The matches are exciting and full of competition. Many users visit cricket betting sites to place bets on the BPL due to the high level of cricket played. IPL The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most famous T20 cricket leagues in the world. It takes place in India and includes top cricket players from different countries. Bettors in Bangladesh enjoy betting on IPL matches because of the high-quality cricket. ICC Champions Trophy The ICC Champions Trophy is a cricket tournament where top international teams compete in One Day International (ODI) matches. It is an important event in global cricket. Many bettors in Bangladesh follow this tournament closely. T20 World Cup The T20 World Cup is a global cricket event where the best T20 teams compete for the title. It is held every few years. Bettors in Bangladesh watch and place bets on the exciting matches during the World Cup. The Asia Cup The Asia Cup is a major cricket tournament featuring teams from Asia. It includes both One Day International (ODI) and T20 formats. The event attracts a lot of attention from fans and players, with many turning to cricket betting sites in Bangladesh for betting opportunities during the tournament. National Cricket League There is also the National Cricket League (NCL) in Bangladesh. It is the country's main domestic first-class cricket tournament. Regional teams compete in long-format matches. This league is important for local players. Dhaka Premier Division One more tournament in Bangladesh is the Dhaka Premier Division. It is a 50-over competition played by the top clubs in Dhaka. The tournament has many competitive matches. Local and international players join in. Bettors can follow it on cricket betting sites in Bangladesh.

Start Placing Bets in 3 Steps Placing bets on betting sites for cricket is a simple process that only takes a few minutes. Whether it’s your first time or you are a regular bettor, the steps are clear and easy to understand. Here’s how clients can get started. Registration: To start betting, customers must create an account on the site. Click on the "Sign Up" button and enter basic details such as name, email, phone number, and address. Some sites may require further identity verification. For quicker access, one-click registration options are also available. These allow customers to register quickly using their social media accounts or email. Deposit: Once the registration is complete, clients need to add funds to their account. The most common deposit methods are credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets like PayPal or Skrill. Many betting sites for cricket also support mobile payment methods such as Paytm or UPI. Cryptocurrency is another popular payment method. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies are accepted on many platforms. Make sure to check the minimum deposit requirements. Deposits are usually processed quickly, so customers can start betting right away. Placing Bets: After funding the account, customers can choose the match or market to bet on. They can bet on the match winner, player performance, or other options. The selected bets will appear on the betting slip, showing the odds and the possible payout. Once the bet is placed, clients can follow the game and check the outcome in real time. This simple process allows customers to start placing bets quickly and enjoy their preferred cricket games.

Top Welcome Bonuses for Bangladeshis All new cricket betting sites have a welcome bonus for new players. These bonuses are great for starting cricket betting. Some include deposit bonuses, and others include cashback. Below is a table with the current welcome bonuses for Bangladeshi clients: Bookmaker Welcome Bonus 888Starz 100% up to 10,550 BDT Megapari 100% up to 33,000 BDT Baji Live 50% Sports Refund Mostbet 125% up to 35,000 BDT Melbet 100% up to 12,000 BDT Jeetbuzz 50% Sports Refund 1xbet 120% up to 12,000 BDT Babu88 100% up to 12,000 BDT 1win 200% up to 50,000 BDT CrickeX 100% up to 300 BDT

Live Cricket Betting Live cricket betting means placing bets during matches. Players can adjust bets as the game progresses. This type of betting adds excitement to every play. Below are the top 10 live cricket betting sites with their key features. Website Feature 888Starz Many live markets available Megapari Real-time match updates Baji Live Cash-out option available Mostbet Live streaming included Melbet Quick options for in-play bets Jeetbuzz Competitive live odds 1xbet Simple live interface Babu88 Bengali interface included 1win Large number of live events CrickeX Blog dedicated to live betting

New Cricket Betting Sites in Bangladesh New cricket betting sites attract players with big bonuses, updated features, and better betting options. These platforms focus on modern services and cricket-specific features. Below are the top five. Website Feature 888Starz Large bonus for new players Megapari Many cricket betting markets Jeetbuzz Sports refund promotions Babu88 Bengali interface for locals CrickeX Cricket news and blog sections

Supported Payment Methods in Bangladesh Cricket betting sites in Bangladesh accept many common payment methods. These include Bangladeshi Taka (BDT), which makes it easy for local users to deposit and withdraw money. The following are 10 payment methods available for customers: Bank Transfers UPI Paytm Skrill Neteller AstroPay Rocket Bkash Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum) VISA/MasterCard These options allow players to manage their funds in a way that suits them best.

Sportscafe Tips for Cricket Betting Our experts have shared simple tips to help customers bet wisely on cricket in Bangladesh. Understand the Local Laws and Regulations Before placing bets, customers need to check the legal status of sports betting in Bangladesh. Gambling laws can differ. It is important to understand what is allowed to avoid any legal problems. Research and Analyze Team and Player Performance It is important to know about the teams, players, and match conditions. Recent performances, injuries, and head-to-head statistics can change the outcome of a match. Customers should check reliable sports websites and stay updated with the latest cricket news. This helps in making informed decisions. Evaluate Match Conditions and Weather Forecasts Weather and pitch conditions are important in cricket. Overcast weather may help swing bowlers. Dry or cracked pitches can support spinners. Bettors should check the weather forecast and learn about the venue. This will help in placing better bets. Start with Small, Manageable Bets It is a good idea to begin with small bets, especially for new players. Betting within a set budget helps reduce losses. It allows bettors to learn more while protecting their funds. Always set a limit before betting and stick to it. This helps maintain control over finances. Diversify Your Bets Instead of betting all the money on one option, spread it out. Bet on different things like match winners, top run-scorers, or the number of boundaries. This way, if one bet doesn’t work, there are still other chances to win.

Top Alternative Cricket Betting Sites in Bangladesh Looking to try something beyond the mainstream options? Here’s our curated list of the top alternative cricket betting sites that are making waves in Bangladesh this year. These platforms may not be in the traditional top 10, but they offer reliable performance, competitive odds, and features that cater to local players. Velobet – Clean interface, regular cricket promos, and fast performance.

Doublebet – Deep cricket betting markets and wide payment options.

JVSpin – Strong mobile support and fast payout processing.

BetAndreas – Ideal for live betting fans with a smooth user journey.

Betinia – Sleek design and rich in-play cricket betting tools.

LV BET – Regulated operator with consistent promotions and odds.

Fortune – New but promising platform tailored for Bangladeshi users. These betting sites are excellent alternatives for those seeking something different—whether it’s better bonuses, more payment flexibility, or a fresh interface. All of them are trusted and worth checking out in 2025.

Summary by SportsCafe According to SportsCafe, 888starz is the best betting site for cricket. It ranks high for many reasons. The site has a wide selection of betting options, competitive odds, and quick payouts. It also ensures secure payment methods and strong customer support. 888starz is known for its great promotions and ease of use on mobile devices. It stands out for its wide coverage of cricket events and this makes it the top choice for bettors in Bangladesh.