Best Cricket Betting Sites in Nepal (June 2026)

Our Sportscafe team has ranked the best cricket betting sites in Nepal for June 2026. Cricket is a huge sport in Nepal, and online betting is becoming more popular. Many people are now betting on cricket through various websites. In this article, we will list the top sites for cricket betting, explain how we ranked them, and help you choose the right site for your needs.

Cricket Betting Sites

Best Cricket Betting Websites Reviews To create this list of the best online cricket betting sites in Nepal, we carefully checked each one. We looked at the pros and cons, the bonus systems, and security features. We also considered how easy it is to use each site and if it’s updated regularly. Below is a summary of each bookmaker, with the details you need to choose the right one.‌ #1 Mostbet Mostbet is an online betting site founded in 2009. It has a Curacao license and apps for both Android and iOS. The platform supports over 50 languages. There are more than 10 ways to add money to your account, with a minimum deposit of 400 NPR. Mostbet also runs big giveaways for birthdays. The first deposit bonus is 120%, up to 31,500 NPR, if you deposit at least 629 NPR. Mostbet has a special loyalty program and bonuses for express bets with over 4 events, which increase odds by 10%. Pros Cons Apps for iOS and Android Limited payment options Unique loyalty program Cricket betting is easy to find (highlighted on the homepage) Bonuses for following on social media Extra bonuses for express bets Payment Methods: CellPay

MORU

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 400 NPR Mostbet is the best betting site for cricket in Nepal. It has great cricket betting options and offers good promotions. #2 1xbet 1xbet, founded in 2007, is a licensed and secure betting site with no payment fees. It supports over 70 deposit methods and offers a wide range of cricket betting options. New users receive a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 53,000 NPR, with a minimum deposit of 300 NPR. Pros Cons Wide range of cricket betting events No phone support Many ways to bet on each event (e.g., first scorer) Special bonuses for events like New Year or Black Friday Strong affiliate program Two-factor authentication for security Live and line settings can be customized VIP privileges with higher cashback on losses QR code login for quick access Payment Methods: TRON

CellPay

Airtm

Tether

Easy Transfer

Phone Pe Minimum Deposit: 15 NPR 1xbet is popular in Nepal for its wide range of cricket betting options, special holiday bonuses, and strong security with two-factor authentication. With over 70 deposit methods, it makes funding your account easy. #3 MegaPari Megapari Casino, established in 2019 and licensed in Anjouan, supports over 60 languages and offers more than 40 deposit methods. It provides a 100% bonus on both the first and second deposits, up to 15,000 NPR and 30,000 NPR respectively. The casino has mobile apps for iOS and Android, fast crypto deposit processing, and quick bonus clearance. Pros Cons Supports many languages (60+) High minimum deposit for bonuses (750 NPR) Has a separate cricket section Limited customer support options Fast crypto deposit processing Quick bonus clearance Available on iOS and Android apps Payment Methods: eSewa

ImePay

CellPay

Jeton Wallet

Kvitum

Khalti

MyPay

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 130 NPR Megapari ranks third because it supports many languages and offers fast crypto deposit processing. The bonuses are good, but the minimum deposit for bonuses is higher than some other sites. #4 1win 1win was founded in 2018 and is licensed by Curacao. The platform supports apps for iOS, Android, and Windows, and offers over 20 languages. With a minimum deposit of 250 NPR, 1win allows users to fund their accounts using different payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. The site also provides generous bonuses, including a 500% welcome bonus spread across the first four deposits up to 64,000 NPR. Pros Cons Large selection of bonus programs Limited language options Separate Windows and Mac OS app Daily social media bonuses Multiple cryptocurrency wallets Fantasy Sport section Bonus on Express Great social network presence Payment Methods: ESewa

ImePay

Khalti

Bank Transfer

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 250 NPR 1win ranks in the top 4 for its attractive bonus system and support for cryptocurrency payments, making it a top choice for bettors in Nepal. #5 Melbet Melbet was founded in 2012. It is licensed by Curacao and has an official partnership with the cricket team Trinbago Knight Riders until 2026. The platform supports over 40 languages and has apps for iOS and Android. Registration is quick and simple. There are more than 70 ways to deposit money. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 53,000 NPR. There is also weekly cashback and bonuses for making 100 bets. Pros Cons One-click registration Limited customer support hours 24/7 customer support (including phone) Easy-to-use mobile version Many payment methods Partnership with Trinbago Knight Riders Payment Methods: ESewa

ImePay

Cell Pay

Skrill

BinancePay

WebMoney

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 67.75 NPR Melbet is ranked in the top 5 because it has a strong partnership with Trinbago Knight Riders, many payment options, and good bonuses. #6 888starz 888Starz was founded in 2020. It is licensed by Curacao. The platform supports more than 50 languages and has an app for Android. Registration is fast with one-click sign-up. There are over 55 deposit methods, including about 40 options for cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit is 112 NPR via WebMoney. New users get a 100% bonus on the first deposit, up to 15,000 NPR. The second deposit gets a 50% bonus, also up to 15,000 NPR. There is a 3% weekly cashback. Pros Cons Social network presence on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram No phone support Many cryptocurrency deposit options Quick access to the cricket betting line Weekly cashback Up to 150% bonus on deposits One-click registration Promo Code Store Payment Methods: MuchBetter

Pay Do Wallet

Sajilo Pay

Skrill

Tether on Tron

Jeton Wallet

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 112 NPR 888Starz ranks in the top 5 because it supports many payment methods, has attractive bonuses, and makes it easy to bet on cricket. #7 BC game BC.GAME started in 2017. It is licensed by Curacao. The site supports over 25 languages. You can register using social networks like Discord, Steam, Telegram, and WhatsApp. BC.GAME has won more than 8 awards and has an online chat for support. There are over 70 ways to deposit cryptocurrency. New users get a 180% bonus on their first crypto deposit, up to 20,000 USDT. There is also a 200% bonus for the first sports bet using a promo code, up to 500 USDT. The platform holds daily and weekly cash prize draws. It also has a strong referral system. Players can get a 100% bonus on cricket bets by placing three qualifying bets. Pros Cons Community in many social pages Can't deposit from many non-crypto platforms Sponsor of top teams Ambassador Jason Derulo Sports insights page Dedicated forum, blog, and news page Registration via social networks Payment Methods: BTC

USDT

ETH

TRX

BNB

DOGE

XLM

SATS

POL

JB and more Minimum Deposit: 0.000001 USDT BC.GAME ranks highly because of its low minimum deposit, many bonus options, and wide range of deposit methods. #8 Winwin WinWin launched in 2023 and is licensed in Curacao. The site supports over 60 languages and has apps for Android and iOS. Registration is easy with a one-click process, and the minimum deposit is 135 NPR via BinancePay. New users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit of up to 15,000 NPR, with a minimum deposit of 150 NPR. Additional bonuses are available for subsequent deposits, including a 50% bonus on the second deposit, 25% on the third, and another 25% on the fourth. There is also a weekly Thursday bonus, offering up to 14,327 NPR for sports betting when depositing 144 NPR or more. Pros Cons One-click registration Support may be slow Bonuses for first and later deposits Large selection of cricket events Weekly cashback Social media subscription bonus Accumulator of the day promotion and bonus for a series of losing bets Payment Methods: Perfect Money

Jeton Wallet

Tron

BinancePay

ESewa

Skrill

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 135 NPR WinWin is known for its generous bonus system, multiple deposit options, and a wide range of cricket betting events. #9 22bet 22Bet started in 2017 and is licensed by Curacao and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. The site supports over 50 languages and has apps for both Android and iOS. There are more than 60 ways to deposit money, including around 40 cryptocurrency options. New users can get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, up to 18,000 NPR. There are also bonuses for accumulator bets, with up to 50% bonus and a maximum bonus of 727,000 NPR, with no wagering requirements. Pros Cons Mobile app for Android and iOS No one-click registration Many cryptocurrency payment options Easy access to cricket betting Weekly bonus promotions Special accumulator bet bonus system Social networks presence Payment Methods: eSewa

IME Pay

Connect IPS

Skrill

Tether on Tron

MuchBetter

Cryptocurrency 22Bet is in the top 9 because of its wide payment options and strong focus on cricket betting.

List of All Best Cricket Betting Sites in Nepal Below is a list of the best cricket betting sites in Nepal. Each site has its features and bonuses. These sites have something special for players, from big welcome bonuses to great betting options. Betting Site Feature Welcome Bonus Mostbet Bonuses via media channels 120% up to 31,500 NPR 1xbet Large cricket betting options 100% up to 53,000 NPR Megapari Quick withdrawals 100% up to 15,000 NPR 1win Huge deposit bonuses 500% up to 64,000 NPR Melbet Strong cricket section 100% up to 53,000 NPR 888Starz Good mobile app 100% up to 15,000 NPR BC.Game Crypto-friendly platform 180% up to 20,000 USDT WinWin Regular bonus promotions 100% up to 15,000 NPR 22Bet Great bonus system 100% up to 18,000 NPR

7 Items for Ranking Cricket Betting Sites Several key factors are considered when ranking cricket betting sites in Nepal. Security, payment options, and customer support are all checked. The ease of use, bonuses, betting choices, and site updates are also looked at. These factors are used to select the best platforms. Fast and Safe Payment Methods We check the payment methods available for users in Nepal. Common options are UPI, Paytm, and bank transfers. These methods are secure and fast for deposits and withdrawals. Cryptocurrency is also important. It allows quick and safe transactions. Bank transfers remain essential for people who prefer traditional methods. Legal or Not Bookmakers usually get licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A license is important because it shows the site follows the law and is safe to use. Without a license, the site might not be reliable. There could be risks like fraud or unfair practices. Always check if the site is properly licensed before betting. Bonuses and Promotions for Nepalese Bookmakers give bonuses to attract players and improve gameplay. These include welcome offers and free bets, which add extra value. We check the terms and conditions of these bonuses, such as wagering rules, to make sure they are fair. This helps us find the best betting site for cricket. Customer Support You may need technical support for issues with your account, payments, or betting. It is important for support to be available 24/7 to fix problems quickly. Support should be reachable through chat, phone, or email. An FAQ section and active social media accounts can also help with finding answers on betting sites for cricket. Security of Player’s Data Player data is protected with encryption and safe transaction policies. A clear privacy policy is important to keep personal information secure. Reputable betting sites for cricket use strong security to protect data and ensure safe payments. Always check the privacy policy before signing up to be sure your information is safe. User Experience A good user experience is important on online cricket betting sites. The site should be easy to navigate with a clear design. It should also work well on mobile devices. This allows players to place bets from anywhere. Make sure the site works well on your phone before using it. Cricket Markets The best cricket betting sites should have different cricket formats. These include popular events like the BPL, Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. A wide selection of markets allows players to bet on many types of matches and tournaments. This increases the options available and adds more choices for betting.

Popular Cricket Tournaments in Nepal for Betting In Nepal, there are many cricket matches and tournaments to bet on. Players can choose from a range of local and international events. Below is a list of the most popular tournaments available for betting. IPL The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a very popular cricket tournament. It has 8 teams that play in a league format. The teams compete in a round-robin stage, followed by playoffs. Some of the most popular teams are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. T20 World Cup The T20 World Cup is an international cricket tournament. Teams play in groups first, then move on to the semifinals and final. Some of the most popular teams are India, Australia, and West Indies. These teams have won the tournament several times. Big Bash League (BBL) The Big Bash League (BBL) is a T20 cricket tournament in Australia. Eight teams play in a round-robin format during the regular season. The top teams move to the playoffs and then to the final. Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars, and Perth Scorchers are some of the most popular teams. You can place wagers on this tournament using the best cricket betting sites. Pakistan Super League (PSL) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a T20 cricket tournament in Pakistan. It has 6 teams that play in a round-robin format. The top teams move on to the playoffs, and then the final. Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, and Peshawar Zalmi are some of the most popular teams. Asia Cup The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament with teams from Asia. The teams play in a round-robin format during the group stage. The top teams reach the final. India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are the most popular teams. India and Sri Lanka have won the tournament many times.

How to Cricket Betting in 3 Steps? Starting at betting sites for cricket. It can be done in three simple steps: registration, deposit, and placing bets. 1 Registration First, an account must be created on a betting site for cricket. To do this, basic information is required, like your name, email, date of birth, and phone number. Some sites let you sign up using a one-click feature or social media accounts like Facebook, Google, Twitch, or Telegram. After entering the details, a verification email or SMS will be sent. Once the account is verified, it will be ready for use. 2 Deposit Next, money needs to be added to the account. There are several ways to deposit funds. Common options include credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets like PayPal, and bank transfers. Each payment method has different limits and processing times. It’s important to check the deposit terms before adding money. Some sites also give bonuses for first-time deposits. 3 Placing Bets Once the account has funds, bets can be placed on cricket matches. To place a bet, choose a match, pick the bet type, and enter the amount. After confirming the details, the bet will be placed. If the bet wins, the amount will be added to the account after the match ends. Starting at betting sites for cricket. It can be done in three simple steps: registration, deposit, and placing bets.

Best Sing Up Bonuses Lucrative welcome bonuses are offered by new cricket betting sites to attract new users. These bonuses help players start their betting journey with extra funds. Larger bonuses are provided by some sites, giving bettors a better start. The table below lists the best sign-up bonuses available at popular betting sites in Nepal.

Live Cricket Betting Sites in Nepal Live cricket betting allows bets to be placed on matches as they happen. Bets can be made while the game is ongoing, with odds changing. Below are some of the best live cricket betting sites in Nepal. Website Feature Mostbet Live streaming available 1xbet Wide range of live markets Megapari Odds updated during matches 1win Quick cash-out option Melbet Multiple live events to bet on Live cricket betting allows bets to be placed on matches as they happen. Bets can be made while the game is ongoing, with odds changing. Below are some of the best live cricket betting sites in Nepal.

Supported Payment Methods in Nepal Cricket betting sites in Nepal accept many popular payment methods, including payments in Nepalese rupees (NPR). These systems allow players to deposit and withdraw funds easily. Here are some of the payment methods available for players in Nepal: eSewa

IME Pay

Connect IPS

Skrill

PayPal

Bank Transfer

MuchBetter

Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Jeton Wallet

BinancePay

SportsCafe Conclusion In conclusion, Sportscafe has named Mostbet the best betting site for cricket based on several factors. Mostbet stands out with its large welcome bonus, many payment options, and good cricket odds. The site also has live betting, quick withdrawals, and helpful customer support. These features help it rank as the best choice for players in Nepal. Mostbet leads in user experience, promotions, and payment choices, securing its place as the top cricket betting site according to Sportscafe.