Highlights Gloucestershire vs Durham First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

GLO
GLO
DUR
DUR

(88 ov.) 456/2

88.1
.

Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs

87.6
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

87.5
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

87.4
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

87.3
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

87.2
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

87.1
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

86.7
1

Williams to McKinney, 1 run

86.6
4

Williams to McKinney, 4 runs

86.5
nb

Williams to Bedingham, no ball + 2 byes

86.4
4

Williams to Bedingham, 4 runs

86.3
.

Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs

86.2
6

Williams to Bedingham, 6 runs

86.1
2

Williams to Bedingham, 2 runs

85.6
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 leg byes

85.5
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

85.4
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

85.3
2

Bell to McKinney, 2 runs

85.2
1

Bell to Bedingham, 1 run

85.1
4

Bell to Bedingham, 4 runs

84.6
3

Williams to Bedingham, 3 runs

84.5
1

Williams to McKinney, 1 run

84.4
1

Williams to Bedingham, 1 run

84.3
.

Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs

84.2
.

Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs

84.1
.

Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs

83.6
.

Price to McKinney, 0 runs

83.5
4

Price to McKinney, 4 runs

83.4
1

Price to Bedingham, 1 run

83.3
.

Price to Bedingham, 0 runs

83.2
2

Price to Bedingham, 2 runs

83.1
4

Price to Bedingham, 4 runs

82.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

82.5
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

82.4
1

van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run

82.3
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

82.2
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

82.1
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

81.6
4

Price to McKinney, 4 byes

81.5
1

Price to Bedingham, 1 run

81.4
1

Price to McKinney, 1 run

81.3
1

Price to Bedingham, 1 run

81.2
1

Price to McKinney, 1 run

81.1
.

Price to McKinney, 0 runs

80.6
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

80.5
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

80.4
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

80.3
1

van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run

80.2
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

80.1
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

79.6
1

Price to McKinney, 1 run

79.5
1

Price to Bedingham, 1 run

79.4
1

Price to McKinney, 1 run

79.3
1

Price to Bedingham, 1 run

79.2
.

Price to Bedingham, 0 runs

79.1
.

Price to Bedingham, 0 runs

78.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

78.5
1

van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run

78.4
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

78.3
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

78.2
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

78.1
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

77.6
.

Price to McKinney, 0 runs

77.5
1

Price to Bedingham, 1 run

77.4
.

Price to Bedingham, 0 runs

77.3
1

Price to McKinney, 1 run

77.2
1

Price to Bedingham, 1 run

77.1
.

Price to Bedingham, 0 runs

76.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

76.5
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

76.4
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

76.3
1

van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run

76.2
2

van Buuren to Bedingham, 2 runs

76.1
1

van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run

75.6
.

Charlesworth to Bedingham, 0 runs

75.5
1

Charlesworth to McKinney, 1 run

75.4
1

Charlesworth to Bedingham, 1 run

75.3
.

Charlesworth to Bedingham, 0 runs

75.2
4

Charlesworth to Bedingham, 4 runs

75.1
4

Charlesworth to Bedingham, 4 runs

74.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

74.5
1

van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run

74.4
1

van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run

74.3
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

74.2
1

van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run

74.1
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

73.6
.

Charlesworth to McKinney, 0 runs

73.5
4

Charlesworth to McKinney, 4 runs

73.4
.

Charlesworth to McKinney, 0 runs

73.3
.

Charlesworth to McKinney, 0 runs

73.2
1

Charlesworth to Bedingham, 1 run

73.1
.

Charlesworth to Bedingham, 0 runs

72.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

72.5
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

72.4
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

72.3
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

72.2
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

72.1
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

71.6
.

Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs

71.5
.

Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs

71.4
.

Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs

71.3
4

Taylor to Bedingham, 4 runs

71.2
.

Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs

71.1
1lb

Taylor to McKinney, leg bye, appeal

70.6
1

Bell to McKinney, 1 run

70.5
1

Bell to Bedingham, 1 run

70.4
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

70.3
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

70.2
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

70.1
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

69.6
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

69.5
1

Taylor to Bedingham, 1 run

69.4
.

Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs

69.3
.

Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs

69.2
.

Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs

69.1
1

Taylor to McKinney, leg bye

68.6
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

68.5
1

Bell to McKinney, 1 run

68.4
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

68.3
1

Bell to Bedingham, 1 run

68.2
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

68.1
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

67.6
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

67.5
1

Taylor to Bedingham, 1 run

67.4
4

Taylor to Bedingham, 4 runs

67.3
1

Taylor to McKinney, 1 run

67.2
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

67.1
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

66.6
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

66.5
4

Bell to Bedingham, 4 runs

66.4
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

66.3
.

Bell to Bedingham, appeal

66.2
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

66.1
1

Bell to McKinney, 1 run

65.6
.

Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs

65.5
1

Taylor to McKinney, leg bye

65.4
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

65.3
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

65.2
1

Taylor to Bedingham, 1 run

65.1
.

Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs

64.6
1

Bell to Bedingham, 1 run

64.5
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

64.4
.

Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs

64.3
1

Bell to McKinney, 1 run

64.2
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

64.1
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

63.6
4

Hammond to Bedingham, 4 runs

63.5
.

Hammond to Bedingham, 0 runs

63.4
1

Hammond to McKinney, 1 run

63.3
.

Hammond to McKinney, 0 runs

63.3
2

Hammond to McKinney, 2 no balls

63.2
1

Hammond to Bedingham, 1 run

63.1
.

Hammond to Bedingham, 0 runs

62.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

62.5
1

van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run

62.4
.

van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs

62.3
1

van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run

62.2
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

62.1
4

van Buuren to McKinney, 4 runs

61.6
1

Williams to McKinney, 1 run

61.5
2

Williams to McKinney, 2 runs

61.4
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

61.3
1

Williams to Bedingham, 1 run

61.2
1

Williams to McKinney, 1 run

61.1
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

60.6
.

Miles to Bedingham, 0 runs

60.5
.

Miles to Bedingham, 0 runs

60.4
1

Miles to McKinney, 1 run

60.3
4

Miles to McKinney, 4 runs

60.2
4

Miles to McKinney, 4 runs

60.1
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

59.6
.

Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs

59.5
W

Williams to Gay, appeal, wicket (caught - Gay)

59.4
4

Williams to Gay, 4 runs

59.3
.

Williams to Gay, 0 runs

59.2
.

Williams to Gay, 0 runs

59.1
.

Williams to Gay, 0 runs

58.6
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

58.5
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

58.4
1

Miles to Gay, 1 run

58.3
1

Miles to McKinney, 1 run

58.2
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

58.1
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

57.6
W

Williams to Lees, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lees)

57.5
1

Williams to McKinney, 1 run

57.4
1

Williams to Lees, 1 run

57.3
4

Williams to Lees, 4 runs

57.2
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

57.1
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

56.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

56.5
4

van Buuren to McKinney, 4 runs

56.4
1

van Buuren to Lees, 1 run

56.3
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

56.2
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

56.1
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

55.6
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

55.5
1

Williams to Lees, 1 run

55.4
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

55.3
4

Williams to Lees, 4 runs

55.2
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

55.1
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

54.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

54.5
1

van Buuren to Lees, 1 run

54.4
4

van Buuren to Lees, 4 runs

54.3
1

van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run

54.2
1

van Buuren to Lees, 1 run

54.1
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

53.6
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

53.5
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

53.4
1

Williams to Lees, 1 run

53.3
4

Williams to Lees, 4 runs

53.2
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

53.1
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

52.6
1

van Buuren to Lees, 1 run

52.5
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

52.4
1

van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run

52.3
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

52.2
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

52.1
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

51.6
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

51.5
1

Miles to McKinney, 1 run

51.4
4

Miles to McKinney, 4 runs

51.3
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

51.2
4

Miles to McKinney, 4 runs

51.1
1

Miles to Lees, 1 run

50.6
2

van Buuren to McKinney, 2 runs

50.5
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

50.4
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

50.3
1

van Buuren to Lees, 1 run

50.2
1

van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run

50.1
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

49.6
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

49.5
4

Miles to Lees, 4 runs

49.4
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

49.3
4

Miles to Lees, 4 runs

49.2
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

49.1
4

Miles to Lees, 4 runs

48.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

48.5
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

48.4
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

48.3
1

van Buuren to Lees, 1 run

48.2
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

48.1
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

47.6
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

47.5
4

Miles to McKinney, 4 runs

47.4
1

Miles to Lees, 1 run

47.3
2

Miles to Lees, 2 runs

47.2
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

47.1
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

46.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

46.5
1

van Buuren to Lees, 1 run

46.4
1

van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run

46.3
6

van Buuren to McKinney, 6 runs

46.2
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

46.1
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

45.6
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

45.5
.

Taylor to Lees, appeal

45.4
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

45.3
4

Taylor to Lees, 4 runs

45.2
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

45.1
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

44.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

44.5
1

van Buuren to Lees, 1 run

44.4
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

44.3
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

44.2
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

44.1
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

43.6
1

Taylor to Lees, 1 run

43.5
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

43.4
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

43.3
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

43.2
4

Taylor to Lees, 4 runs

43.1
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

42.6
.

van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs

42.5
1

van Buuren to Lees, 1 run

42.4
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

42.3
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

42.2
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

42.1
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

41.6
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

41.5
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

41.4
4

Taylor to McKinney, 4 runs

41.3
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

41.2
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

41.1
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

40.6
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

40.5
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

40.4
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

40.3
.

van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs

40.2
1

van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run

40.1
4

van Buuren to McKinney, 4 runs

39.6
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

39.5
1

Taylor to McKinney, leg bye

39.4
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

39.3
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

39.2
1

Taylor to Lees, 1 run

39.1
2

Taylor to Lees, 2 runs

38.6
1

Williams to Lees, 1 run

38.5
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

38.4
4

Williams to Lees, 4 runs

38.3
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

38.2
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

38.1
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

37.6
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

37.5
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

37.4
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

37.3
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

37.2
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

37.1
2

Bell to McKinney, 2 runs

36.6
4

Williams to Lees, 4 runs

36.5
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

36.4
4

Williams to Lees, 4 runs

36.3
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

36.2
1

Williams to McKinney, 1 run

36.1
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

35.6
.

Bell to Lees, 0 runs

35.5
.

Bell to Lees, 0 runs

35.4
4

Bell to Lees, 4 byes

35.3
.

Bell to Lees, 0 runs

35.2
.

Bell to Lees, 0 runs

35.1
2

Bell to Lees, 2 runs

34.6
4

Williams to McKinney, 4 runs

34.5
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

34.4
4

Williams to McKinney, 4 runs

34.3
1

Williams to Lees, 1 run

34.2
.

Williams to Lees, appeal

34.1
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

33.6
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

33.5
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

33.4
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

33.3
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

33.2
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

33.1
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

32.6
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

32.5
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

32.4
4

Williams to Lees, 4 runs

32.3
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

32.2
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

32.1
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

31.6
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

31.5
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

31.4
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

31.3
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

31.2
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

31.1
3

Bell to Lees, 3 runs

30.6
2

Williams to McKinney, 2 runs

30.5
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

30.4
4

Williams to McKinney, 4 runs

30.3
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

30.2
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

30.2
2

Williams to McKinney, 2 no balls

30.1
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

29.6
.

Charlesworth to Lees, 0 runs

29.5
1

Charlesworth to McKinney, 1 run

29.4
1

Charlesworth to Lees, 1 run

29.3
.

Charlesworth to Lees, 0 runs

29.2
.

Charlesworth to Lees, 0 runs

29.1
.

Charlesworth to Lees, 0 runs

28.6
1

Bell to Lees, 1 run

28.5
.

Bell to Lees, appeal

28.4
1

Bell to McKinney, 1 run

28.3
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

28.2
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

28.1
1

Bell to Lees, 1 run

27.6
.

Charlesworth to McKinney, 0 runs

27.5
.

Charlesworth to McKinney, 0 runs

27.4
2

Charlesworth to McKinney, 2 runs

27.3
1

Charlesworth to Lees, 1 run

27.2
.

Charlesworth to Lees, 0 runs

27.1
4

Charlesworth to Lees, 4 runs

26.6
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

26.5
1

Bell to Lees, 1 run

26.4
1

Bell to McKinney, 1 run

26.3
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

26.2
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

26.1
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

25.6
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

25.5
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

25.4
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

25.3
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

25.2
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

25.1
1

Taylor to McKinney, 1 run

24.6
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

24.5
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

24.4
4

Miles to Lees, 4 runs

24.3
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

24.2
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

24.1
4

Miles to Lees, 4 runs

23.6
4

Taylor to McKinney, 4 runs

23.5
4

Taylor to McKinney, 4 leg byes, appeal

23.4
1

Taylor to Lees, 1 run

23.3
1

Taylor to McKinney, 1 run

23.2
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

23.1
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

22.6
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

22.5
.

Miles to Lees, 0 runs

22.4
1

Miles to McKinney, 1 run

22.3
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

22.2
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

22.1
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

21.6
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

21.5
.

Taylor to Lees, appeal

21.4
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

21.3
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

21.2
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

21.1
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

20.6
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

20.5
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

20.4
.

Miles to McKinney, appeal

20.3
4

Miles to McKinney, 4 runs

20.2
4

Miles to McKinney, 4 runs

20.1
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

19.6
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

19.5
1

Taylor to McKinney, 1 run

19.4
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

19.3
.

Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs

19.2
1

Taylor to Lees, 1 run

19.1
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

18.6
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

18.5
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

18.4
4

Miles to McKinney, 4 runs

18.3
1

Miles to Lees, leg bye

18.2
1

Miles to McKinney, 1 run

18.1
.

Miles to McKinney, 0 runs

17.6
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

17.5
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

17.4
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

17.3
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

17.2
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

17.1
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

16.6
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

16.5
4

Williams to McKinney, 4 runs

16.4
4

Williams to McKinney, 4 runs

16.3
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

16.2
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

16.1
1

Williams to Lees, 1 run

15.6
.

Price to McKinney, 0 runs

15.5
.

Price to McKinney, 0 runs

15.4
6

Price to McKinney, 6 runs

15.3
1

Price to Lees, 1 run

15.2
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

15.1
.

Price to Lees, 0 runs

14.6
1

Williams to Lees, 1 run

14.5
1

Williams to McKinney, 1 run

14.4
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

14.3
1

Williams to Lees, 1 run

14.2
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

14.1
1

Williams to McKinney, 1 run

13.6
1

Price to McKinney, 1 run

13.5
6

Price to McKinney, 6 runs

13.4
.

Price to McKinney, 0 runs

13.3
.

Price to McKinney, 0 runs

13.2
.

Price to McKinney, 0 runs

13.1
.

Price to McKinney, 0 runs

12.6
3

Williams to McKinney, 3 runs

12.5
.

Williams to McKinney, 0 runs

12.4
1

Williams to Lees, 1 run

12.3
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

12.2
4

Williams to Lees, 4 runs

12.1
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

11.6
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

11.5
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

11.4
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

11.3
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

11.2
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

11.1
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

10.6
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

10.5
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

10.4
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

10.3
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

10.2
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

10.1
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

9.6
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

9.5
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

9.4
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

9.3
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

9.2
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

9.1
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

8.6
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

8.5
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

8.4
4

Williams to Lees, 4 leg byes

8.3
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

8.2
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

7.6
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

7.5
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

7.4
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

7.3
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

7.2
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

7.1
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

6.6
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

6.5
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

6.4
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

6.3
.

Williams to Lees, 0 runs

6.2
2

Williams to Lees, 2 runs

6.1
.

Williams to Lees, appeal

5.6
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

5.5
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

5.4
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

5.3
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

5.2
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

4.6
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

4.5
4

Taylor to Lees, 4 runs

4.4
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

4.3
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

4.2
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

4.1
4

Taylor to Lees, 4 runs

3.6
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

3.5
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

3.4
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

3.3
3

Bell to Lees, 3 runs

3.2
.

Bell to Lees, 0 runs

3.1
.

Bell to Lees, 0 runs

2.6
1

Taylor to Lees, 1 run

2.5
.

Taylor to Lees, appeal

2.4
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

2.3
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

2.2
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

2.1
4

Taylor to Lees, 4 runs

1.6
.

Bell to McKinney, appeal

1.5
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

1.4
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

1.3
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

1.2
.

Bell to McKinney, 0 runs

1.1
4

Bell to McKinney, 4 runs

0.6
4

Taylor to Lees, 4 runs

0.5
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

0.4
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

0.3
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

0.2
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs

0.1
.

Taylor to Lees, 0 runs