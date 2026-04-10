Highlights Gloucestershire vs Durham First class County Championship 10.04.2026
Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Williams to McKinney, 1 run
Williams to McKinney, 4 runs
Williams to Bedingham, no ball + 2 byes
Williams to Bedingham, 4 runs
Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs
Williams to Bedingham, 6 runs
Williams to Bedingham, 2 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 leg byes
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 2 runs
Bell to Bedingham, 1 run
Bell to Bedingham, 4 runs
Williams to Bedingham, 3 runs
Williams to McKinney, 1 run
Williams to Bedingham, 1 run
Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs
Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs
Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs
Price to McKinney, 0 runs
Price to McKinney, 4 runs
Price to Bedingham, 1 run
Price to Bedingham, 0 runs
Price to Bedingham, 2 runs
Price to Bedingham, 4 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
Price to McKinney, 4 byes
Price to Bedingham, 1 run
Price to McKinney, 1 run
Price to Bedingham, 1 run
Price to McKinney, 1 run
Price to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
Price to McKinney, 1 run
Price to Bedingham, 1 run
Price to McKinney, 1 run
Price to Bedingham, 1 run
Price to Bedingham, 0 runs
Price to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
Price to McKinney, 0 runs
Price to Bedingham, 1 run
Price to Bedingham, 0 runs
Price to McKinney, 1 run
Price to Bedingham, 1 run
Price to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run
van Buuren to Bedingham, 2 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run
Charlesworth to Bedingham, 0 runs
Charlesworth to McKinney, 1 run
Charlesworth to Bedingham, 1 run
Charlesworth to Bedingham, 0 runs
Charlesworth to Bedingham, 4 runs
Charlesworth to Bedingham, 4 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run
van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
Charlesworth to McKinney, 0 runs
Charlesworth to McKinney, 4 runs
Charlesworth to McKinney, 0 runs
Charlesworth to McKinney, 0 runs
Charlesworth to Bedingham, 1 run
Charlesworth to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs
Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs
Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs
Taylor to Bedingham, 4 runs
Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, leg bye, appeal
Bell to McKinney, 1 run
Bell to Bedingham, 1 run
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to Bedingham, 1 run
Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs
Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs
Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, leg bye
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 1 run
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to Bedingham, 1 run
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to Bedingham, 1 run
Taylor to Bedingham, 4 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 1 run
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to Bedingham, 4 runs
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to Bedingham, appeal
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 1 run
Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, leg bye
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to Bedingham, 1 run
Taylor to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to Bedingham, 1 run
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to Bedingham, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 1 run
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Hammond to Bedingham, 4 runs
Hammond to Bedingham, 0 runs
Hammond to McKinney, 1 run
Hammond to McKinney, 0 runs
Hammond to McKinney, 2 no balls
Hammond to Bedingham, 1 run
Hammond to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Bedingham, 1 run
van Buuren to Bedingham, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 4 runs
Williams to McKinney, 1 run
Williams to McKinney, 2 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to Bedingham, 1 run
Williams to McKinney, 1 run
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to Bedingham, 0 runs
Miles to Bedingham, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 1 run
Miles to McKinney, 4 runs
Miles to McKinney, 4 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to Bedingham, 0 runs
Williams to Gay, appeal, wicket (caught - Gay)
Williams to Gay, 4 runs
Williams to Gay, 0 runs
Williams to Gay, 0 runs
Williams to Gay, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to Gay, 1 run
Miles to McKinney, 1 run
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lees)
Williams to McKinney, 1 run
Williams to Lees, 1 run
Williams to Lees, 4 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 4 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 1 run
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 1 run
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 4 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 1 run
van Buuren to Lees, 4 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run
van Buuren to Lees, 1 run
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 1 run
Williams to Lees, 4 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 1 run
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 1 run
Miles to McKinney, 4 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 4 runs
Miles to Lees, 1 run
van Buuren to McKinney, 2 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 1 run
van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 4 runs
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 4 runs
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 4 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 1 run
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 4 runs
Miles to Lees, 1 run
Miles to Lees, 2 runs
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 1 run
van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run
van Buuren to McKinney, 6 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, appeal
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 4 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 1 run
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 1 run
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 4 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 1 run
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 4 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lees, 0 runs
van Buuren to McKinney, 1 run
van Buuren to McKinney, 4 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, leg bye
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 1 run
Taylor to Lees, 2 runs
Williams to Lees, 1 run
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 4 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 2 runs
Williams to Lees, 4 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 4 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 1 run
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to Lees, 4 byes
Bell to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to Lees, 2 runs
Williams to McKinney, 4 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 4 runs
Williams to Lees, 1 run
Williams to Lees, appeal
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 4 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to Lees, 3 runs
Williams to McKinney, 2 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 4 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 2 no balls
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Charlesworth to Lees, 0 runs
Charlesworth to McKinney, 1 run
Charlesworth to Lees, 1 run
Charlesworth to Lees, 0 runs
Charlesworth to Lees, 0 runs
Charlesworth to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to Lees, 1 run
Bell to Lees, appeal
Bell to McKinney, 1 run
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to Lees, 1 run
Charlesworth to McKinney, 0 runs
Charlesworth to McKinney, 0 runs
Charlesworth to McKinney, 2 runs
Charlesworth to Lees, 1 run
Charlesworth to Lees, 0 runs
Charlesworth to Lees, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to Lees, 1 run
Bell to McKinney, 1 run
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 1 run
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 4 runs
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 4 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 4 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 4 leg byes, appeal
Taylor to Lees, 1 run
Taylor to McKinney, 1 run
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 1 run
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, appeal
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, appeal
Miles to McKinney, 4 runs
Miles to McKinney, 4 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 1 run
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 1 run
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Miles to McKinney, 4 runs
Miles to Lees, leg bye
Miles to McKinney, 1 run
Miles to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 4 runs
Williams to McKinney, 4 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 1 run
Price to McKinney, 0 runs
Price to McKinney, 0 runs
Price to McKinney, 6 runs
Price to Lees, 1 run
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Price to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 1 run
Williams to McKinney, 1 run
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 1 run
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 1 run
Price to McKinney, 1 run
Price to McKinney, 6 runs
Price to McKinney, 0 runs
Price to McKinney, 0 runs
Price to McKinney, 0 runs
Price to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to McKinney, 3 runs
Williams to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 1 run
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 4 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 4 leg byes
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 0 runs
Williams to Lees, 2 runs
Williams to Lees, appeal
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 4 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Bell to Lees, 3 runs
Bell to Lees, 0 runs
Bell to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 1 run
Taylor to Lees, appeal
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 4 runs
Bell to McKinney, appeal
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 0 runs
Bell to McKinney, 4 runs
Taylor to Lees, 4 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs
Taylor to Lees, 0 runs