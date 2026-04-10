Squads Gloucestershire vs Durham First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

GLO
GLO
DUR
DUR

(88 ov.) 456/2

Playing

GLO
GLO
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Lees Alex

batsman

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Gay Emilio

batsman

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Raine Ben

all rounder

Bell Gabe

bowler

Bench

GLO
GLO
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Minto James

no information yet

Rao Aman

no information yet

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Scott Liam

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Shaw Josh

bowler

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Stokes Ben

all rounder

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Wood Mark

bowler

Trego Dexter

no information yet