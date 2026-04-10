Squads Gloucestershire vs Durham First class County Championship 10.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Lees Alex
batsman
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Gay Emilio
batsman
Hammond Miles
batsman
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Clark Graham
batsman
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Miles Craig
bowler
Raine Ben
all rounder
Taylor Matt
bowler
Potts Matty
bowler
Williams Will
bowler
Roach Kemar
bowler
Bell Gabe
bowler
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Carse Brydon
bowler
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Conners Sam
bowler
Johnson Alfie
no information yet
Drissell George
bowler
Malan Dawid
batsman
Ghafari Shafiqullah
bowler
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
Payne David
bowler
Minto James
no information yet
Rao Aman
no information yet
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Scott Liam
all rounder
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Shaw Josh
bowler
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Stokes Ben
all rounder
Syed Ahmed
all rounder
Wood Mark
bowler
Taylor Jack
batsman
Trego Dexter
no information yet