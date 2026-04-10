Match details Gloucestershire vs Durham First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

GLO
GLO
DUR
DUR

(88 ov.) 456/2

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 10, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersBancroft Cameron, Charlesworth Ben, Phillips Joseph Peter, Hammond Miles, Price Oliver Joseph, Bracey James, van Buuren Graeme, Miles Craig, Taylor Matt, Williams Will, Bell Gabe
BenchAhmed Daz, Boorman Thomas, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Johnson Alfie, Malan Dawid, Middleton Edward William, Payne David, Rao Aman, Scott Liam, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Trego Dexter

Durham Squad

PlayersLees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Gay Emilio, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Robinson Oliver, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Roach Kemar, Parkinson Callum
BenchAckermann Colin, Bailey Archie, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Conners Sam, Drissell George, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Minto James, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Wood Mark

Venue Guide

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