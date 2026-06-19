County Championship
Essex vs Nottinghamshire
County Championship
ESS
184
NOT
(38 ov.) 111/2
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
LEI
(0 ov.) 177/3
YOR
185
Glamorgan vs Surrey
County Championship
GLA
(80 ov.) 244/6
SUR
Sussex vs Hampshire
County Championship
SUS
(35 ov.) 121/3
HAM
191
Somerset vs Warwickshire
County Championship
SOM
208
WAR
(31 ov.) 92/2
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
Derbyshire vs Lancashire
County Championship
DER
(50 ov.) 197/5
LAN
161
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire
County Championship
WOR
GLO
(96 ov.) 258/7
Durham vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
DUR
NOR
(96 ov.) 388/6
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 386/6
WAR
Leicestershire vs Essex
County Championship
LEI
ESS
(75 ov.) 342/5
Sussex vs Glamorgan
County Championship
SUS
(44 ov.) 136/2
GLA
155
Nottinghamshire vs Somerset
County Championship
NOT
SOM
(96 ov.) 295/7
Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire
County Championship
NOR
(96 ov.) 380/7
GLO
Lancashire vs Kent
County Championship
LAN
(9 ov.) 17/2
KEN
178
Worcestershire vs Middlesex
County Championship
WOR
MID
(96 ov.) 291/8
Durham vs Derbyshire
County Championship
DUR
(96 ov.) 302/7
DER
Surrey vs Hampshire
County Championship
SUR
421
HAM
(5 ov.) 17/0
Essex vs Leicestershire
County Championship
ESS
(3 ov.) 10/1
LEI
333
Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire
County Championship
HAM
(45 ov.) 152/6
NOT
Warwickshire vs Glamorgan
County Championship
WAR
GLA
(96 ov.) 341/8
Yorkshire vs Surrey
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 362/4
SUR
Somerset vs Sussex
County Championship
SOM
(96 ov.) 335/5
SUS
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
GLO
154
NOR
(17 ov.) 37/3
Kent vs Durham
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 385/4
DUR
Lancashire vs Worcestershire
County Championship
LAN
(11 ov.) 28/0
WOR
270
Middlesex vs Derbyshire
County Championship
MID
177
DER
(35 ov.) 106/4
Essex vs Hampshire
County Championship
ESS
(22 ov.) 51/2
HAM
235
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
WAR
147
YOR
(25 ov.) 110/4
Nottinghamshire vs Surrey
County Championship
NOT
(90 ov.) 317/7
SUR
Glamorgan vs Somerset
County Championship
GLA
SOM
(0 ov.) 337/9
Sussex vs Leicestershire
County Championship
SUS
(0 ov.) 3/0
LEI
328
Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
DER
(92 ov.) 342/3
NOR
Gloucestershire vs Kent
County Championship
GLO
325
KEN
(2 ov.) 1/0
Worcestershire vs Durham
County Championship
WOR
(66 ov.) 209/7
DUR
Lancashire vs Middlesex
County Championship
LAN
201
MID
(9 ov.) 38/2
Surrey vs Sussex
County Championship
SUR
(10 ov.) 19/0
SUS
358
Hampshire vs Glamorgan
County Championship
HAM
GLA
(96 ov.) 353/1
Somerset vs Yorkshire
County Championship
SOM
(50 ov.) 201/3
YOR
162
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire
County Championship
LEI
NOT
(96 ov.) 405/4
Kent vs Derbyshire
County Championship
KEN
352
DER
(5 ov.) 24/0
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire
County Championship
NOR
(0 ov.) 40/0
WOR
306
Middlesex vs Durham
County Championship
MID
(0 ov.) 272/6
DUR
Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire
County Championship
NOT
WAR
(96 ov.) 375/8
Yorkshire vs Sussex
County Championship
YOR
SUS
(96 ov.) 373/6
Surrey vs Essex
County Championship
SUR
ESS
(96 ov.) 325/6
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire
County Championship
GLA
(96 ov.) 334/7
LEI
Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire
County Championship
DER
GLO
(96 ov.) 287/6