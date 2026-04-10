Highlights Surrey vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

SUR
SUR

(96 ov.) 412/6

LEI
LEI
95.6
1

Green to Foakes, 1 run

95.5
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

95.4
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

95.3
1

Green to Clark, 1 run

95.2
.

Green to Clark, 0 runs

95.1
.

Green to Clark, 0 runs

94.6
.

Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs

94.5
.

Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs

94.4
1

Scriven to Clark, 1 run

94.3
.

Scriven to Clark, 0 runs

94.2
.

Scriven to Clark, 0 runs

94.1
4

Scriven to Clark, 4 runs

93.6
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

93.5
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

93.4
1

Green to Clark, 1 run

93.3
.

Green to Clark, 0 runs

93.2
.

Green to Clark, 0 runs

93.1
.

Green to Clark, 0 runs

92.6
1

Scriven to Clark, 1 run

92.5
.

Scriven to Clark, 0 runs

92.4
1

Scriven to Foakes, 1 run

92.3
1

Scriven to Clark, 1 run

92.2
.

Scriven to Clark, 0 runs

92.1
.

Scriven to Clark, 0 runs

91.6
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

91.5
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

91.4
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

91.3
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

91.2
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

91.1
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

90.6
W

Scriven to Fisher, appeal, wicket (bowled - Fisher)

90.5
1

Scriven to Foakes, 1 run

90.4
1

Scriven to Fisher, 1 run

90.3
.

Scriven to Fisher, 0 runs

90.2
1

Scriven to Foakes, 1 run

90.1
.

Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs

89.6
.

Green to Fisher, 0 runs

89.5
.

Green to Fisher, 0 runs

89.4
.

Green to Fisher, 0 runs

89.3
.

Green to Fisher, 0 runs

89.2
.

Green to Fisher, 0 runs

89.1
W

Green to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

88.6
3

Holland to Smith, 3 runs

88.5
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

88.4
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

88.3
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

88.2
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

88.1
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

87.6
6

Hull to Foakes, 6 runs

87.5
2

Hull to Foakes, 2 runs

87.4
.

Hull to Foakes, 0 runs

87.3
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

87.2
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

87.1
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

86.6
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

86.5
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

86.4
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

86.3
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

86.2
4

Holland to Foakes, 4 runs

86.1
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

85.6
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

85.5
1

Hull to Foakes, 1 run

85.4
.

Hull to Foakes, 0 runs

85.3
.

Hull to Foakes, 0 runs

85.2
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

85.1
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

84.6
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

84.5
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

84.4
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

84.3
1

Holland to Smith, 1 run

84.2
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

84.1
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

83.6
.

Hull to Foakes, 0 runs

83.5
4

Hull to Foakes, 4 runs

83.4
.

Hull to Foakes, 0 runs

83.3
.

Hull to Foakes, 0 runs

83.2
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

83.1
4

Hull to Smith, 4 runs

82.6
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

82.5
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

82.4
1

Holland to Smith, 1 run

82.3
1

Holland to Foakes, 1 run

82.2
1

Holland to Smith, 1 run

82.1
1

Holland to Foakes, 1 run

81.6
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

81.5
1

Hull to Foakes, 1 run

81.4
2

Hull to Foakes, 2 runs

81.3
.

Hull to Foakes, 0 runs

81.2
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

81.1
6

Hull to Smith, 6 runs

80.6
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

80.5
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

80.4
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

80.3
4

Holland to Foakes, 4 runs

80.2
.

Holland to Foakes, 0 runs

80.1
1

Holland to Smith, 1 run

79.6
4

Scriven to Foakes, 4 runs

79.5
.

Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs

79.4
1

Scriven to Smith, 1 run

79.3
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

79.2
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

79.1
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

78.6
.

Patel to Foakes, 0 runs

78.5
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

78.4
1

Patel to Foakes, 1 run

78.4
6

Patel to Foakes, 2 no balls + 4 runs

78.3
.

Patel to Foakes, 0 runs

78.2
.

Patel to Foakes, 0 runs

78.1
2

Patel to Foakes, 2 runs

77.6
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

77.5
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

77.4
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

77.3
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

77.3
1

Scriven to Smith, wide

77.2
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

77.1
1

Scriven to Foakes, 1 run

76.6
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

76.5
1

Patel to Foakes, 1 run

76.4
4

Patel to Foakes, 4 runs

76.3
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

76.2
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

76.1
4

Patel to Smith, 4 runs

75.6
.

Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs

75.5
.

Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs

75.4
2

Scriven to Foakes, 2 runs

75.3
.

Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs

75.2
.

Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs

75.1
4

Scriven to Foakes, 4 runs

74.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 0 runs

74.5
1

Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 1 run

74.4
1

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 1 run

74.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 0 runs

74.2
1

Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 1 run

74.1
.

Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs

73.6
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

73.5
1

Scriven to Foakes, 1 run

73.4
.

Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs

73.3
4

Scriven to Foakes, 4 runs

73.2
.

Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs

73.1
.

Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs

72.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 0 runs

72.5
4

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 4 runs

72.4
2

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 2 runs

72.3
2

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 2 runs

72.2
6

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 6 runs

72.1
.

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 0 runs

71.6
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

71.5
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

71.4
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

71.3
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

71.2
1

Green to Foakes, 1 run

71.1
.

Green to Foakes, 0 runs

70.6
1

Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 1 run

70.5
.

Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs

70.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs

70.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs

70.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs

70.1
.

Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs

69.6
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

69.5
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

69.4
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

69.3
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

69.2
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

69.1
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

68.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs

68.5
W

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lawrence)

68.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

68.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

68.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

68.1
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

67.6
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

67.5
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

67.4
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

67.3
1

Green to Lawrence, 1 run

67.2
6

Green to Lawrence, 6 runs

67.1
.

Green to Lawrence, 0 runs

66.6
4

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 4 runs

66.5
1

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 1 run

66.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

66.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

66.2
2

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 2 runs

66.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 1 run

65.6
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

65.5
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

65.4
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

65.3
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

65.2
4

Green to Smith, 4 runs

65.1
1

Green to Lawrence, 1 run

64.6
1

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 1 run

64.5
3

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 3 runs

64.4
1

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 1 run

64.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

64.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

64.1
4

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 4 runs

63.6
1

Patel to Lawrence, leg bye

63.5
.

Patel to Lawrence, 0 runs

63.4
4

Patel to Lawrence, 4 runs

63.3
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

63.2
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

63.1
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

62.6
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

62.5
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

62.4
1

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 1 run

62.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 0 runs

62.2
1

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 1 run

62.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 1 run

61.6
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

61.5
1

Patel to Lawrence, 1 run

61.4
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

61.3
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

61.2
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

61.1
1

Patel to Lawrence, 1 run

60.6
1

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 1 run

60.5
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

60.4
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

60.3
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

60.2
.

Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs

60.1
1

Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 1 run

59.6
.

Patel to Lawrence, 0 runs

59.5
.

Patel to Lawrence, 0 runs

59.4
.

Patel to Lawrence, 0 runs

59.3
6

Patel to Lawrence, 6 runs

59.2
.

Patel to Lawrence, 0 runs

59.1
W

Patel to Pope, appeal, wicket (caught - Pope)

58.6
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

58.5
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

58.4
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

58.3
4

Hull to Smith, 4 runs

58.2
1

Hull to Pope, 1 run

58.1
4

Hull to Pope, 4 runs

57.6
1

Patel to Pope, leg bye

57.5
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

57.4
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

57.3
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

57.2
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

57.1
2

Patel to Smith, 2 runs

56.6
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

56.5
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

56.4
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

56.3
4

Hull to Pope, 4 runs

56.2
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

56.1
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

55.6
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

55.5
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

55.4
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

55.3
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

55.2
1

Patel to Pope, 1 run

55.1
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

54.6
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

54.5
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

54.4
1

Hull to Pope, 1 run

54.3
2

Hull to Pope, 2 runs

54.2
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

54.1
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

53.6
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

53.5
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

53.4
2

Patel to Smith, 2 runs

53.3
1

Patel to Pope, 1 run

53.2
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

53.1
1

Patel to Pope, 1 run

52.6
1

Hull to Pope, 1 run

52.5
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

52.4
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

52.3
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

52.2
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

52.1
1

Hull to Pope, 1 run

51.6
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

51.5
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

51.4
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

51.3
1

Patel to Pope, 1 run

51.2
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

51.1
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

50.6
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

50.5
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

50.4
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

50.3
1

Green to Pope, 1 run

50.2
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

50.1
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

49.6
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

49.5
1

Patel to Pope, 1 run

49.4
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

49.3
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

49.2
4

Patel to Pope, 4 runs

49.1
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

48.6
4

Green to Smith, 4 runs

48.5
1

Green to Pope, 1 run

48.4
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

48.3
4

Green to Pope, 4 runs

48.2
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

48.1
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

47.6
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

47.5
4

Patel to Pope, 4 runs

47.4
4

Patel to Pope, 4 runs

47.3
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

47.2
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

47.1
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

46.6
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

46.5
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

46.4
2

Green to Smith, 2 runs

46.3
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

46.2
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

46.1
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

45.6
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

45.5
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

45.4
1

Patel to Pope, 1 run

45.3
4

Patel to Pope, 4 runs

45.2
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

45.1
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

44.6
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

44.5
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

44.4
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

44.3
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

44.2
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

44.1
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

43.6
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

43.5
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

43.4
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

43.3
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

43.2
1

Scriven to Smith, 1 run

43.1
1

Scriven to Pope, 1 run

42.6
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

42.5
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

42.4
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

42.3
1

Holland to Pope, 1 run

42.2
.

Holland to Pope, 0 runs

42.1
1

Holland to Smith, 1 run

41.6
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

41.5
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

41.4
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

41.3
4

Scriven to Pope, 4 runs

41.2
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

41.1
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

40.6
4

Holland to Smith, 4 runs

40.5
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

40.4
5

Holland to Pope, 5 runs

40.3
.

Holland to Pope, 0 runs

40.2
.

Holland to Pope, 0 runs

40.1
.

Holland to Pope, 0 runs

39.6
4

Scriven to Smith, 4 runs

39.5
4

Scriven to Smith, 4 runs

39.4
1

Scriven to Pope, 1 run

39.3
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

39.2
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

39.1
4

Scriven to Pope, 4 runs

38.6
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

38.5
4

Holland to Smith, 4 runs

38.4
1

Holland to Pope, 1 run

38.3
.

Holland to Pope, 0 runs

38.2
4

Holland to Pope, 4 runs

38.1
.

Holland to Pope, 0 runs

37.6
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

37.5
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

37.4
4

Scriven to Smith, 4 runs

37.3
1

Scriven to Pope, 1 run

37.2
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

37.1
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

36.6
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

36.5
2

Holland to Smith, 2 runs

36.4
1

Holland to Pope, 1 run

36.3
4

Holland to Pope, 4 runs

36.2
.

Holland to Pope, 0 runs

36.1
.

Holland to Pope, 0 runs

35.6
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

35.5
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

35.4
1

Hull to Pope, 1 run

35.3
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

35.2
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

35.1
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

34.6
.

Holland to Pope, 0 runs

34.5
.

Holland to Pope, 0 runs

34.4
.

Holland to Pope, 0 runs

34.3
1

Holland to Smith, 1 run

34.2
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

34.1
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

33.6
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

33.5
4

Hull to Smith, 4 runs

33.4
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

33.3
1

Hull to Pope, 1 run

33.2
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

33.1
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

32.6
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

32.5
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

32.4
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

32.3
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

32.2
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

32.1
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

31.6
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

31.5
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

31.4
1

Hull to Pope, 1 run

31.3
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

31.2
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

31.1
.

Hull to Pope, 0 runs

30.6
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

30.5
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

30.4
2

Green to Smith, 2 runs

30.3
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

30.2
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

30.1
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

29.6
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

29.5
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

29.4
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

29.3
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

29.2
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

29.1
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

28.6
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

28.5
4

Green to Pope, 4 runs

28.4
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

28.3
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

28.2
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

28.1
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

27.6
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

27.5
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

27.4
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

27.3
1

Patel to Pope, 1 run

27.2
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

27.1
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

26.6
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

26.5
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

26.4
4

Green to Smith, 4 runs

26.3
4

Green to Smith, 4 runs

26.2
4

Green to Smith, 4 runs

26.1
1

Green to Pope, 1 run

25.6
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

25.5
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

25.4
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

25.3
2

Patel to Smith, 2 runs

25.2
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

25.1
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

24.6
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

24.5
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

24.4
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

24.3
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

24.2
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

24.1
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

23.6
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

23.5
1

Patel to Pope, 1 run

23.4
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

23.3
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

23.2
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

23.1
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

22.6
2

Scriven to Pope, 1 run

22.5
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

22.4
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

22.3
1

Scriven to Smith, 1 run

22.2
4

Scriven to Smith, 4 runs

22.1
1

Scriven to Pope, 1 run

21.6
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

21.5
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

21.4
1

Patel to Pope, 1 run

21.3
4

Patel to Pope, 4 runs

21.2
.

Patel to Pope, 0 runs

21.1
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

20.6
4

Scriven to Pope, 4 runs

20.5
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

20.4
1

Scriven to Smith, 1 run

20.3
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

20.2
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

20.1
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

19.6
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

19.5
2

Green to Pope, 2 runs

19.4
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

19.3
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

19.2
4

Green to Pope, 4 runs

19.2
1

Green to Pope, wide

19.1
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

18.6
1

Scriven to Pope, 1 run

18.5
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

18.4
1

Scriven to Smith, 1 run

18.3
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

18.2
1

Scriven to Pope, 1 run

18.1
.

Scriven to Pope, 0 runs

17.6
1

Green to Pope, leg bye

17.5
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

17.4
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

17.3
4

Green to Pope, 4 runs

17.2
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

17.1
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

16.6
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

16.5
4

Scriven to Smith, 4 runs

16.4
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

16.3
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

16.2
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

16.1
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

15.6
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

15.5
.

Green to Pope, 0 runs

15.4
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

15.3
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

15.2
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

15.1
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

14.6
W

Scriven to Burns, appeal, wicket (caught - Burns)

14.5
1

Scriven to Smith, 1 run

14.4
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

14.3
1

Scriven to Burns, 1 run

14.2
1

Scriven to Smith, bye

14.1
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

13.6
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

13.5
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

13.4
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

13.3
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

13.2
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

13.1
1

Green to Burns, 1 run

12.6
1

Holland to Burns, 1 run

12.5
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

12.4
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

12.3
1

Holland to Smith, 1 run

12.2
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

12.1
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

11.6
.

Green to Burns, 0 runs

11.5
.

Green to Burns, 0 runs

11.4
.

Green to Burns, 0 runs

11.3
.

Green to Burns, 0 runs

11.2
.

Green to Burns, 0 runs

11.1
.

Green to Burns, 0 runs

10.6
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

10.5
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

10.4
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

10.3
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

10.2
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

10.1
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

9.6
4

Hull to Burns, 4 runs

9.5
.

Hull to Burns, 0 runs

9.4
.

Hull to Burns, 0 runs

9.3
.

Hull to Burns, 0 runs

9.2
.

Hull to Burns, 0 runs

9.1
.

Hull to Burns, 0 runs

8.6
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

8.5
1

Holland to Burns, 1 run

8.4
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

8.3
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

8.2
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

7.6
1

Hull to Burns, 1 run

7.5
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

7.4
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

7.3
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

7.2
4

Hull to Smith, 4 runs

7.1
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

6.6
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

6.5
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

6.4
4

Holland to Burns, 4 runs

6.3
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

6.2
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

6.1
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

5.6
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

5.5
1

Hull to Burns, 1 run

5.4
.

Hull to Burns, 0 runs

5.3
.

Hull to Burns, 0 runs

5.1
.

Hull to Burns, 0 runs

4.6
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

4.5
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

4.4
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

4.3
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

4.2
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

4.1
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

3.6
2

Hull to Burns, 2 runs

3.5
.

Hull to Burns, 0 runs

3.4
.

Hull to Burns, 0 runs

3.3
.

Hull to Burns, 0 runs

3.2
1

Hull to Smith, 1 run

3.1
.

Hull to Smith, 0 runs

2.6
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

2.5
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

2.4
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

2.3
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

2.2
4

Holland to Burns, 4 runs

2.1
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

1.6
W

Hull to Sibley, wicket (lbw - Sibley)

1.5
4

Hull to Sibley, 4 runs

1.4
.

Hull to Sibley, 0 runs

1.3
.

Hull to Sibley, 0 runs

1.2
.

Hull to Sibley, 0 runs

1.1
.

Hull to Sibley, 0 runs

0.6
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

0.5
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

0.4
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

0.3
.

Holland to Burns, 0 runs

0.2
2

Holland to Burns, 2 runs

0.1
4

Holland to Burns, 4 leg byes