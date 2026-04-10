Highlights Surrey vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 10.04.2026
Green to Foakes, 1 run
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Clark, 1 run
Green to Clark, 0 runs
Green to Clark, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs
Scriven to Clark, 1 run
Scriven to Clark, 0 runs
Scriven to Clark, 0 runs
Scriven to Clark, 4 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Clark, 1 run
Green to Clark, 0 runs
Green to Clark, 0 runs
Green to Clark, 0 runs
Scriven to Clark, 1 run
Scriven to Clark, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 1 run
Scriven to Clark, 1 run
Scriven to Clark, 0 runs
Scriven to Clark, 0 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Scriven to Fisher, appeal, wicket (bowled - Fisher)
Scriven to Foakes, 1 run
Scriven to Fisher, 1 run
Scriven to Fisher, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 1 run
Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Fisher, 0 runs
Green to Fisher, 0 runs
Green to Fisher, 0 runs
Green to Fisher, 0 runs
Green to Fisher, 0 runs
Green to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Holland to Smith, 3 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Foakes, 6 runs
Hull to Foakes, 2 runs
Hull to Foakes, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 4 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Foakes, 1 run
Hull to Foakes, 0 runs
Hull to Foakes, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 1 run
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Foakes, 0 runs
Hull to Foakes, 4 runs
Hull to Foakes, 0 runs
Hull to Foakes, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 4 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 1 run
Holland to Foakes, 1 run
Holland to Smith, 1 run
Holland to Foakes, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Foakes, 1 run
Hull to Foakes, 2 runs
Hull to Foakes, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 6 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Foakes, 4 runs
Holland to Foakes, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 1 run
Scriven to Foakes, 4 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 1 run
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Foakes, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Foakes, 1 run
Patel to Foakes, 2 no balls + 4 runs
Patel to Foakes, 0 runs
Patel to Foakes, 0 runs
Patel to Foakes, 2 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, wide
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Foakes, 1 run
Patel to Foakes, 4 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 4 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 2 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 1 run
Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 4 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs
Scriven to Foakes, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 2 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 2 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 6 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 1 run
Green to Foakes, 1 run
Green to Foakes, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Foakes, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lawrence)
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Lawrence, 1 run
Green to Lawrence, 6 runs
Green to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 4 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 2 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 1 run
Green to Smith, 1 run
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 4 runs
Green to Lawrence, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 3 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 4 runs
Patel to Lawrence, leg bye
Patel to Lawrence, 0 runs
Patel to Lawrence, 4 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Lawrence, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Lawrence, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 1 run
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Lawrence, 0 runs
Rehan Ahmed to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Lawrence, 0 runs
Patel to Lawrence, 0 runs
Patel to Lawrence, 0 runs
Patel to Lawrence, 6 runs
Patel to Lawrence, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, appeal, wicket (caught - Pope)
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 4 runs
Hull to Pope, 1 run
Hull to Pope, 4 runs
Patel to Pope, leg bye
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 2 runs
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 4 runs
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 1 run
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 1 run
Hull to Pope, 2 runs
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 2 runs
Patel to Pope, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Pope, 1 run
Hull to Pope, 1 run
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 1 run
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 1 run
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 1 run
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 4 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 4 runs
Green to Pope, 1 run
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 4 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 4 runs
Patel to Pope, 4 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Green to Smith, 1 run
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 2 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 1 run
Patel to Pope, 4 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Green to Smith, 1 run
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 1 run
Scriven to Pope, 1 run
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Pope, 1 run
Holland to Pope, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 1 run
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 4 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 4 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Pope, 5 runs
Holland to Pope, 0 runs
Holland to Pope, 0 runs
Holland to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 4 runs
Scriven to Smith, 4 runs
Scriven to Pope, 1 run
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 4 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 4 runs
Holland to Pope, 1 run
Holland to Pope, 0 runs
Holland to Pope, 4 runs
Holland to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 4 runs
Scriven to Pope, 1 run
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 2 runs
Holland to Pope, 1 run
Holland to Pope, 4 runs
Holland to Pope, 0 runs
Holland to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 1 run
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Pope, 0 runs
Holland to Pope, 0 runs
Holland to Pope, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 1 run
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 4 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 1 run
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Pope, 1 run
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Hull to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 2 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 4 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 1 run
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 1 run
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 4 runs
Green to Smith, 4 runs
Green to Smith, 4 runs
Green to Pope, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 2 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Pope, 1 run
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 1 run
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 1 run
Scriven to Smith, 4 runs
Scriven to Pope, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Pope, 1 run
Patel to Pope, 4 runs
Patel to Pope, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Scriven to Pope, 4 runs
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 1 run
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 2 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 4 runs
Green to Pope, wide
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 1 run
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 1 run
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Pope, 1 run
Scriven to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, leg bye
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 4 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 4 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Pope, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 1 run
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Burns, appeal, wicket (caught - Burns)
Scriven to Smith, 1 run
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Burns, 1 run
Scriven to Smith, bye
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 1 run
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Burns, 1 run
Holland to Burns, 1 run
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 1 run
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Burns, 0 runs
Green to Burns, 0 runs
Green to Burns, 0 runs
Green to Burns, 0 runs
Green to Burns, 0 runs
Green to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 4 runs
Hull to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 1 run
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 4 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 4 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 1 run
Hull to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 2 runs
Hull to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Smith, 1 run
Hull to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 4 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Hull to Sibley, wicket (lbw - Sibley)
Hull to Sibley, 4 runs
Hull to Sibley, 0 runs
Hull to Sibley, 0 runs
Hull to Sibley, 0 runs
Hull to Sibley, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 0 runs
Holland to Burns, 2 runs
Holland to Burns, 4 leg byes