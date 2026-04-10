Match details Surrey vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

SUR
SUR

(96 ov.) 412/6

LEI
LEI

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Leicestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 10, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersBurns Rory, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Pope Ollie, Lawrence Dan, Lawes Thomas Edward, Foakes Ben, Clark Jordan, Abbott Sean, Fisher Matthew, Topley Reece
BenchAlbert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Chahar Rahul, Ealham Thomas Mark, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Majid Yousef, Patel Ryan, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Taylor James, Thomas Adam Roger George

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Weatherald Jake, Holland Ian, Ahmed Rehan, Hill Lewis, Eskinazi Stevie, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Scriven Tom, Hull Josh, Patel Ajaz
BenchBudinger SG, Davey Josh, Green Alex M, Mike Ben, Singh Yadvinder, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Wood Sam

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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