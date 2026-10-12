Squads Tuskers vs Garden Route Badgers List a List-A Shield South Africa 10.01.2027

List a

TUS
TUS
GRB
GRB

Playing

TUS
TUS
GRB
GRB

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

TUS
TUS
GRB
GRB

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet