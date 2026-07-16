Highlights North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights List a Inter Provincial Cup 16.07.2026

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NOR
NOR

(18 ov.) 76/0

NKN
NKN
17.6
4

Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs

17.5
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

17.4
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

17.3
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

17.2
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

17.1
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

16.6
1

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 1 run

16.5
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

16.4
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

16.3
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

16.2
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

16.1
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

15.6
.

Robertson to Roulston, 0 runs

15.5
.

Robertson to Roulston, 0 runs

15.4
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run

15.3
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

15.2
4

Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs

15.1
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

14.6
1

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 1 run

14.5
1

Dadswell to Roulston, 1 run

14.4
1

Dadswell to Roulston, 1 run

14.3
.

Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs

14.2
.

Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs

14.1
.

Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs

13.6
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

13.5
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

13.4
1

Robertson to Roulston, 1 run

13.3
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run

13.2
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

13.1
1

Balbirnie defends for a single run.

12.6
.

Free hit, but Roulston doesn't take advantage of it. Roulston plays a defensive stroke

12.5
4

FOUR! Free hit. Roulston defends for four runs.

12.5
nb

No ball. Balbirnie defends for a single run.

12.4
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

12.3
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

12.2
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

12.1
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

11.6
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run

11.5
1

Robertson to Roulston, 1 run

11.4
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run

11.4
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, wide

11.3
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

11.2
1

Robertson to Roulston, 1 run

11.1
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run

10.6
1

Mayes to Balbirnie, 1 run

10.5
1

Mayes to Roulston, 1 run

10.4
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.3
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.2
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.1
4

Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs

9.6
1

Dadswell to Roulston, 1 run

9.5
1

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 1 run

9.4
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

9.3
4

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 4 runs

9.2
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

9.1
.

Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs

8.6
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

8.5
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

8.4
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

8.3
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

8.2
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

8.1
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

7.5
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

7.4
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

7.3
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

7.2
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

7.2
1

Wilson to Balbirnie, no ball

7.1
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

6.6
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

6.5
4

Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs

6.4
2

Mayes to Roulston, 2 runs

6.3
4

Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs

6.2
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

6.1
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

5.6
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

5.5
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

5.4
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

5.3
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

5.2
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

5.1
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

4.6
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

4.6
1

Adair to Roulston, wide

4.5
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

4.4
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

4.4
1

Adair to Roulston, wide

4.3
4

Adair to Roulston, 4 runs

4.2
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

4.2
1

Adair to Roulston, wide

4.1
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

3.6
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.5
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.5
1

Wilson to Balbirnie, wide

3.4
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.3
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.2
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.1
4

Wilson to Balbirnie, 4 runs

2.6
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

2.5
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

2.4
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

2.3
4

Adair to Roulston, 4 runs

2.2
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

2.1
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

1.6
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

1.5
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

1.4
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

1.3
1

Wilson to Roulston, 1 run

1.2
.

Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

1.1
4

Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs

0.6
2

Adair to Balbirnie, 2 runs

0.5
1

Adair to Roulston, 1 run

0.4
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

0.3
1

Adair to Balbirnie, 1 run

0.2
.

Adair to Balbirnie, 0 runs

0.1
.

Adair to Balbirnie, 0 runs