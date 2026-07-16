Highlights North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights List a Inter Provincial Cup 16.07.2026
Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 1 run
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Roulston, 0 runs
Robertson to Roulston, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 1 run
Dadswell to Roulston, 1 run
Dadswell to Roulston, 1 run
Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs
Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs
Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Roulston, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Balbirnie defends for a single run.
Free hit, but Roulston doesn't take advantage of it. Roulston plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Free hit. Roulston defends for four runs.
No ball. Balbirnie defends for a single run.
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Robertson to Roulston, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, wide
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Roulston, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Mayes to Balbirnie, 1 run
Mayes to Roulston, 1 run
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs
Dadswell to Roulston, 1 run
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 1 run
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, no ball
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 2 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Adair to Roulston, wide
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Adair to Roulston, wide
Adair to Roulston, 4 runs
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Adair to Roulston, wide
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, wide
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Adair to Roulston, 4 runs
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 1 run
Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs
Adair to Balbirnie, 2 runs
Adair to Roulston, 1 run
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Adair to Balbirnie, 1 run
Adair to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Adair to Balbirnie, 0 runs