Match details North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights List a Inter Provincial Cup 16.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Inter Provincial Cup 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Thursday, July 23, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, July 16, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
North-West Warriors Squad
Northern Knights Squad
|Players
|Adair Mark, Adair Ross, Carmichael Cade, Dadswell Shane, Dyer Harry, Foster Matthew, Hilton Kian, Humphreys Matthew, Kennedy Adam, Leckey Adam, Mayes Thomas, McCollum James, McCullough Carson, Neill Jordan, Pretorius Ruhan, Robertson Cian, Rock Neil, Stirling Paul, Swart Charles, Topping Morgan, Topping Sam, Wilson Reuben
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet