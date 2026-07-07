Match details North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights List a Inter Provincial Cup 16.07.2026

List a

NOR
NOR
NKN
NKN

Match Info

Match:Inter Provincial Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Thursday, July 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 16, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

North-West Warriors Squad

PlayersBalbirnie Andy, Calitz Benjamin, Delany Gareth, Deveraj Melvin, Doherty Alastair, Doherty Liam Conor, Dougherty Billy, Egan Jake, Haslett Samuel, Hume Graham, MacBeth Ryan, MacBeth Scott John, McBrine Andy, McCarthy Liam, McKeegan Trent, Melley Cameron, Millar Robbie, O'Sullivan David, Ogilby Freddie, Olphert Conor, Roulston Gavin, Willemse Sam, Wilson Jared, Wilson Josh, Young Craig
Benchno information yet

Northern Knights Squad

PlayersAdair Mark, Adair Ross, Carmichael Cade, Dadswell Shane, Dyer Harry, Foster Matthew, Hilton Kian, Humphreys Matthew, Kennedy Adam, Leckey Adam, Mayes Thomas, McCollum James, McCullough Carson, Neill Jordan, Pretorius Ruhan, Robertson Cian, Rock Neil, Stirling Paul, Swart Charles, Topping Morgan, Topping Sam, Wilson Reuben
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet