Squads North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights List a Inter Provincial Cup 16.07.2026

List a

NOR
NOR
NKN
NKN

Playing

NOR
NOR
NKN
NKN
First TeamSecond Team
Adair Ross

batsman

Delany Gareth

all rounder

Carmichael Cade

all rounder

Deveraj Melvin

no information yet

Doherty Alastair

no information yet

Dougherty Billy

no information yet

Hilton Kian

no information yet

Egan Jake

batsman

Haslett Samuel

no information yet

Kennedy Adam

all rounder

McBrine Andy

all rounder

McKeegan Trent

all rounder

Pretorius Ruhan

all rounder

Melley Cameron

no information yet

Robertson Cian

all rounder

Millar Robbie

all rounder

Rock Neil

wicket keeper

O'Sullivan David

no information yet

Ogilby Freddie

no information yet

Swart Charles

no information yet

Topping Morgan

all rounder

Topping Sam

no information yet

Willemse Sam

no information yet

Wilson Reuben

all rounder

Wilson Jared

all rounder

Bench

NOR
NOR
NKN
NKN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet