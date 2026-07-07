Squads North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights List a Inter Provincial Cup 16.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Balbirnie Andy
batsman
Adair Mark
bowler
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Adair Ross
batsman
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Carmichael Cade
all rounder
Deveraj Melvin
no information yet
Dadswell Shane
batsman
Doherty Alastair
no information yet
Dyer Harry
bowler
Doherty Liam Conor
all rounder
Foster Matthew
bowler
Dougherty Billy
no information yet
Hilton Kian
no information yet
Egan Jake
batsman
Humphreys Matthew
batsman
Haslett Samuel
no information yet
Kennedy Adam
all rounder
Hume Graham
bowler
Leckey Adam
batsman
MacBeth Ryan
bowler
Mayes Thomas
bowler
MacBeth Scott John
bowler
McCollum James
batsman
McBrine Andy
all rounder
McCullough Carson
batsman
McCarthy Liam
batsman
Neill Jordan
bowler
McKeegan Trent
all rounder
Pretorius Ruhan
all rounder
Melley Cameron
no information yet
Robertson Cian
all rounder
Millar Robbie
all rounder
Rock Neil
wicket keeper
O'Sullivan David
no information yet
Stirling Paul
batsman
Ogilby Freddie
no information yet
Swart Charles
no information yet
Olphert Conor
bowler
Topping Morgan
all rounder
Roulston Gavin
batsman
Topping Sam
no information yet
Willemse Sam
no information yet
Wilson Reuben
all rounder
Wilson Jared
all rounder
Wilson Josh
batsman
Young Craig
bowler
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