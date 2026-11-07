Match details Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts List a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women 05.02.2027

List a

CEN
CEN
AUC
AUC

Match Info

Match:Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women 26/27
Date:Friday, November 13, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, February 05, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Hinds Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Auckland Hearts Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet