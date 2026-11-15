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List a
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Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women
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Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds
Upcoming Score Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds List a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women 13.02.2027
Feb 13, 2027
List a
WEL
09:30 PM
CEN
Upcoming
Match Details
H2H
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