Highlights Somerset vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.04.2026
Ward to Luff, 1 run
Ward to Luff, 0 runs
Ward to Luff, 4 runs
Ward to Luff, 0 runs
Ward to Luff, 4 runs
Ward to Luff, 0 runs
Cooper to Barnes, 0 runs
Cooper to Barnes, 0 runs
Cooper to Barnes, appeal
Cooper to Barnes, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)
Cooper to Luff, 1 run
Ward to Luff, 1 run
Ward to Luff, 0 runs
Ward to Luff, 0 runs
Ward to Harris, 1 run
Ward to Harris, wide
Ward to Harris, 0 runs
Ward to Luff, 1 run
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Luff, 1 run
Slater to Luff, 1 run
Slater to Luff, wide
Slater to Luff, wide
Slater to Harris, 1 run
Slater to Luff, 1 run
Slater to Luff, 0 runs
Slater to Luff, 0 runs
Slater to Harris, 1 run
Langston to Harris, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Harris, 1 run
Langston to Harris, 0 runs
Langston to Harris, 2 runs
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Harris, 0 runs
Langston to Harris, 2 runs
Langston to Harris, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 4 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Luff, 1 run
Cooper to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Luff, wide
Langston to Harris, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Harris, 1 run
Langston to Harris, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Harris, 0 runs
Cooper to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Harris, 0 runs
Langston to Harris, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 4 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Harris, 1 run
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 4 runs
Woolston to Harris, 0 runs
Woolston to Harris, 0 runs
Woolston to Harris, 0 runs
Woolston to Harris, 0 runs
Woolston to Luff, 1 run
Woolston to Harris, 3 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 1 run
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Woolston to Harris, 1 run
Woolston to Luff, 1 run
Woolston to Harris, 1 run
Woolston to Harris, 0 runs
Woolston to Luff, 1 run
Woolston to Luff, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs
Jonassen to Anderson, wicket (lbw - Anderson)
Cooper to Anderson, 1 run
Cooper to Anderson, 0 runs
Cooper to Anderson, 4 runs
Cooper to Luff, 1 run
Cooper to Luff, 0 runs
Cooper to Luff, 2 runs
Jonassen to Anderson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Anderson, 1 run
Jonassen to Anderson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Anderson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Anderson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Anderson, wide
Cooper to Anderson, 1 run
Cooper to Anderson, 0 runs
Cooper to Anderson, 0 runs
Cooper to Anderson, 0 runs
Cooper to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)
Cooper to Luff, 1 run
Slater to Skelton, 0 runs
Slater to Skelton, 0 runs
Slater to Skelton, 0 runs
Slater to Skelton, 0 runs
Slater to Skelton, 0 runs
Slater to Skelton, 0 runs
Cooper to Luff, 0 runs
Cooper to Skelton, 1 run
Cooper to Griffiths, wicket (lbw - Griffiths)
Cooper to Griffiths, 0 runs
Cooper to Luff, 1 run
Cooper to Griffiths, 1 run
Slater to Luff, appeal, wicket (run out - Hazell)
Slater to Hazell, 1 run
Slater to Hazell, 0 runs
Slater to Luff, 1 run
Slater to Hazell, 1 run
Slater to Hazell, 0 runs
Cooper to Hazell, 1 run
Cooper to Luff, 1 run
Cooper to Hazell, 1 run
Cooper to Hazell, 0 runs
Cooper to Hazell, 0 runs
Cooper to Hazell, 2 runs
Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs
Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run
Jonassen to Hazell, 0 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Cooper to Luff, 1 run
Cooper to Luff, 0 runs
Cooper to Hazell, 1 run
Cooper to Hazell, 2 runs
Cooper to Hazell, 2 runs
Cooper to Hazell, 0 runs
Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run
Jonassen to Hazell, 0 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Hazell, 1 run
Langston to Hazell, 0 runs
Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs
Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Hazell, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Jonassen to Hazell, 0 runs
Jonassen to Hazell, 0 runs
Jonassen to Hazell, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gibson, appeal, wicket (caught - Gibson)
Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs
Langston to Gibson, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gibson, 4 runs
Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs
Langston to Gibson, 1 run
Langston to Gibson, 0 runs
Langston to Gibson, 0 runs
Langston to Gibson, 0 runs
Langston to Odgers, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Odgers)
Langston to Odgers, 0 runs
Langston to Odgers, 2 runs
Slater to Odgers, 1 run
Slater to Luff, 1 run
Slater to Odgers, 1 run
Slater to Odgers, 0 runs
Slater to Luff, 1 run
Slater to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Slater to Odgers, 0 runs
Slater to Odgers, 0 runs
Slater to Odgers, 0 runs
Slater to Luff, 1 run
Slater to Luff, 0 runs
Slater to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Odgers, 2 runs
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Odgers, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Odgers, 1 run
Slater to Luff, 0 runs
Slater to Luff, 0 runs
Slater to Luff, 2 runs
Slater to Luff, 0 runs
Slater to Odgers, 1 run
Slater to Odgers, 0 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 1 run
Woolston to Luff, 1 run
Woolston to Odgers, 1 run
Woolston to Luff, 3 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 1 run
Woolston to Odgers, 4 runs
Slater to Luff, 0 runs
Slater to Odgers, 1 run
Slater to Odgers, 0 runs
Slater to Odgers, 0 runs
Slater to Odgers, 0 runs
Slater to Odgers, 0 runs
Woolston to Luff, 4 runs
Woolston to Luff, 0 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 3 runs
Woolston to Luff, 1 run
Woolston to Odgers, 1 run
Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs
Slater to Knight, appeal, wicket (caught - Knight)
Slater to Knight, 0 runs
Slater to Odgers, 1 run
Slater to Odgers, wide
Slater to Odgers, 4 runs
Slater to Knight, 1 run
Slater to Knight, 0 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 4 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs
Woolston to Knight, 1 run
Woolston to Knight, 2 runs
Woolston to Knight, 0 runs
Woolston to Knight, 3 wides
Woolston to Knight, 0 runs
Slater to Odgers, 0 runs
Slater to Knight, 1 run
Slater to Knight, 0 runs
Slater to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Slater to Holland, 0 runs
Slater to Holland, 2 runs
Slater to Holland, wide
Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 2 leg byes
Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs
Griffiths to Woolston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Woolston)
Griffiths to Cooper, appeal, wicket (caught - Cooper)
Griffiths to Slater, 3 runs
Griffiths to Slater, 0 runs
Griffiths to Slater, 0 runs
Holland to Cooper, 4 runs
Holland to Cooper, 0 runs
Holland to Cooper, 4 runs
Holland to Slater, 1 run
Holland to Slater, 4 runs
Holland to Cooper, 1 run
Griffiths to Slater, 2 runs
Griffiths to Cooper, 1 run
Griffiths to Cooper, 0 runs
Griffiths to Cooper, 2 runs
Griffiths to Cooper, 0 runs
Griffiths to Cooper, wide
Griffiths to Cooper, 0 runs
Skelton to Cooper, 1 run
Skelton to Cooper, 0 runs
Skelton to Cooper, 0 runs
Skelton to Cooper, 0 runs
Skelton to Slater, 1 run
Skelton to Slater, 0 runs
Griffiths to Cooper, 0 runs
Griffiths to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs
Griffiths to Thomas, 2 runs
Griffiths to Slater, 1 run
Griffiths to Thomas, 1 run
Skelton to Thomas, 1 run
Skelton to Thomas, 4 runs
Skelton to Thomas, 2 runs
Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs
Skelton to Slater, 1 run
Skelton to Thomas, 1 run
Griffiths to Thomas, 1 run
Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs
Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs
Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs
Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs
Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs
Harris to Slater, 0 runs
Harris to Thomas, 1 run
Harris to Slater, 1 run
Harris to Slater, 4 runs
Harris to Slater, 0 runs
Harris to Slater, 4 runs
Skelton to Slater, 1 run
Skelton to Slater, 0 runs
Skelton to Thomas, 1 run
Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs
Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs
Skelton to Slater, 1 run
Harris to Thomas, 0 runs
Harris to Thomas, 2 runs
Harris to Thomas, 0 runs
Harris to Slater, 1 run
Harris to Slater, 0 runs
Harris to Slater, 0 runs
Skelton to Slater, 1 run
Skelton to Slater, 0 runs
Skelton to Langston, wicket (lbw - Langston)
Skelton to Thomas, 1 run
Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs
Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs
Harris to Langston, 0 runs
Harris to Thomas, 1 run
Harris to Thomas, 0 runs
Harris to Thomas, 0 runs
Harris to Thomas, 2 runs
Harris to Langston, 1 run
Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs
Skelton to Langston, 1 run
Skelton to Thomas, 1 run
Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs
Skelton to Thomas, 2 runs
Skelton to Langston, 1 run
Harris to Thomas, 0 runs
Harris to Thomas, 0 runs
Harris to Thomas, 0 runs
Harris to Langston, leg bye
Harris to Langston, 0 runs
Harris to Thomas, 1 run
Harris to Thomas, wide
Skelton to Langston, 0 runs
Skelton to Langston, 0 runs
Skelton to Langston, 0 runs
Skelton to Campbell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Campbell)
Skelton to Campbell, 0 runs
Skelton to Campbell, 0 runs
Harris to Ward, wicket (lbw - Ward)
Harris to Ward, 0 runs
Harris to Ward, 4 runs
Harris to Campbell, 1 run
Harris to Ward, 1 run
Holland to Campbell, 0 runs
Holland to Campbell, appeal
Holland to Ward, 1 run
Holland to Campbell, 1 run
Holland to Ward, 1 run
Holland to Ward, 0 runs
Harris to Ward, 1 run
Harris to Campbell, 1 run
Harris to Campbell, wide
Harris to Campbell, 6 runs
Harris to Campbell, 0 runs
Harris to Ward, 1 run
Harris to Campbell, 1 run
Holland to Ward, 4 runs
Holland to Campbell, 1 run
Holland to Campbell, no ball
Holland to Campbell, 0 runs
Holland to Ward, 1 run
Holland to Campbell, no ball + 1 run
Holland to Campbell, 0 runs
Holland to Ward, no ball + 1 run
Holland to Ward, 4 runs
Skelton to Campbell, 0 runs
Skelton to Campbell, 0 runs
Skelton to Kalis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kalis)
Skelton to Kalis, 0 runs
Skelton to Kalis, 4 runs
Skelton to Kalis, 0 runs
Holland to Ward, 0 runs
Holland to Ward, wide
Holland to Ward, wide
Holland to Ward, 0 runs
Holland to Ward, 0 runs
Holland to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Winfield-Hill)
Holland to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Holland to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Skelton to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)
Skelton to Jonassen, 0 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Holland to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Holland to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Holland to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Holland to Jonassen, 1 run
Holland to Jonassen, 0 runs
Holland to Jonassen, 2 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Skelton to Jonassen, 1 run
Skelton to Jonassen, 0 runs
Skelton to Jonassen, 2 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Griffiths to Jonassen, 1 run
Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs
Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Skelton to Jonassen, 1 run
Skelton to Jonassen, 4 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Griffiths to Jonassen, 1 run
Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs
Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Anderson to Jonassen, 4 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs
Griffiths to Blackwell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Blackwell)
Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs
Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs
Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs
Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Anderson to Blackwell, 1 run
Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs
Anderson to Blackwell, 4 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Griffiths to Blackwell, 1 run
Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs
Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs
Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs
Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 5 wides
Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Griffiths to Blackwell, 1 run
Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs
Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs
Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs
Anderson to Blackwell, 2 runs
Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs
Anderson to Winfield-Hill, leg bye