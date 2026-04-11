Highlights Somerset vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.04.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

179

YOR
YOR

178

45.6
1

Ward to Luff, 1 run

45.5
.

Ward to Luff, 0 runs

45.4
4

Ward to Luff, 4 runs

45.3
.

Ward to Luff, 0 runs

45.2
4

Ward to Luff, 4 runs

45.1
.

Ward to Luff, 0 runs

44.6
.

Cooper to Barnes, 0 runs

44.5
.

Cooper to Barnes, 0 runs

44.4
.

Cooper to Barnes, appeal

44.3
.

Cooper to Barnes, 0 runs

44.2
W

Cooper to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)

44.1
1

Cooper to Luff, 1 run

43.6
1

Ward to Luff, 1 run

43.5
.

Ward to Luff, 0 runs

43.4
.

Ward to Luff, 0 runs

43.3
1

Ward to Harris, 1 run

43.3
1

Ward to Harris, wide

43.2
.

Ward to Harris, 0 runs

43.1
1

Ward to Luff, 1 run

42.6
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

42.5
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

42.4
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

42.3
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

42.2
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

42.1
1

Cooper to Luff, 1 run

41.6
1

Slater to Luff, 1 run

41.6
1

Slater to Luff, wide

41.6
1

Slater to Luff, wide

41.5
1

Slater to Harris, 1 run

41.4
1

Slater to Luff, 1 run

41.3
.

Slater to Luff, 0 runs

41.2
.

Slater to Luff, 0 runs

41.1
1

Slater to Harris, 1 run

40.6
1

Langston to Harris, 1 run

40.5
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

40.4
1

Langston to Harris, 1 run

40.3
.

Langston to Harris, 0 runs

40.2
2

Langston to Harris, 2 runs

40.1
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

39.6
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

39.5
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

39.4
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

39.3
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

39.2
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

39.1
.

Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs

38.6
.

Langston to Harris, 0 runs

38.5
2

Langston to Harris, 2 runs

38.4
.

Langston to Harris, 0 runs

38.3
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

38.2
4

Langston to Luff, 4 runs

38.1
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

37.6
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

37.5
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

37.4
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

37.3
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

37.2
1

Cooper to Luff, 1 run

37.1
.

Cooper to Luff, 0 runs

36.6
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

36.6
1

Langston to Luff, wide

36.5
1

Langston to Harris, 1 run

36.4
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

36.3
1

Langston to Harris, 1 run

36.2
.

Langston to Harris, 0 runs

36.1
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

35.6
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

35.5
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

35.4
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

35.3
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

35.2
.

Cooper to Harris, 0 runs

35.1
1

Cooper to Luff, 1 run

34.6
.

Langston to Harris, 0 runs

34.5
.

Langston to Harris, 0 runs

34.4
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

34.3
4

Langston to Luff, 4 runs

34.2
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

34.1
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

33.6
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

33.5
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

33.4
1

Jonassen to Harris, 1 run

33.3
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

33.2
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

33.1
4

Jonassen to Luff, 4 runs

32.6
.

Woolston to Harris, 0 runs

32.5
.

Woolston to Harris, 0 runs

32.4
.

Woolston to Harris, 0 runs

32.3
.

Woolston to Harris, 0 runs

32.2
1

Woolston to Luff, 1 run

32.1
3

Woolston to Harris, 3 runs

31.6
.

Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs

31.5
.

Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs

31.4
1

Jonassen to Harris, 1 run

31.3
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

31.2
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

31.1
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

30.6
1

Woolston to Harris, 1 run

30.5
1

Woolston to Luff, 1 run

30.4
1

Woolston to Harris, 1 run

30.3
.

Woolston to Harris, 0 runs

30.2
1

Woolston to Luff, 1 run

30.1
.

Woolston to Luff, 0 runs

29.6
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

29.5
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

29.4
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

29.3
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

29.2
.

Jonassen to Harris, 0 runs

29.1
W

Jonassen to Anderson, wicket (lbw - Anderson)

28.6
1

Cooper to Anderson, 1 run

28.5
.

Cooper to Anderson, 0 runs

28.4
4

Cooper to Anderson, 4 runs

28.3
1

Cooper to Luff, 1 run

28.2
.

Cooper to Luff, 0 runs

28.1
2

Cooper to Luff, 2 runs

27.6
.

Jonassen to Anderson, 0 runs

27.5
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

27.4
1

Jonassen to Anderson, 1 run

27.3
.

Jonassen to Anderson, 0 runs

27.2
.

Jonassen to Anderson, 0 runs

27.1
.

Jonassen to Anderson, 0 runs

27.1
1

Jonassen to Anderson, wide

26.6
1

Cooper to Anderson, 1 run

26.5
.

Cooper to Anderson, 0 runs

26.4
.

Cooper to Anderson, 0 runs

26.3
.

Cooper to Anderson, 0 runs

26.2
W

Cooper to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)

26.1
1

Cooper to Luff, 1 run

25.6
.

Slater to Skelton, 0 runs

25.5
.

Slater to Skelton, 0 runs

25.4
.

Slater to Skelton, 0 runs

25.3
.

Slater to Skelton, 0 runs

25.2
.

Slater to Skelton, 0 runs

25.1
.

Slater to Skelton, 0 runs

24.6
.

Cooper to Luff, 0 runs

24.5
1

Cooper to Skelton, 1 run

24.4
W

Cooper to Griffiths, wicket (lbw - Griffiths)

24.3
.

Cooper to Griffiths, 0 runs

24.2
1

Cooper to Luff, 1 run

24.1
1

Cooper to Griffiths, 1 run

23.6
W

Slater to Luff, appeal, wicket (run out - Hazell)

23.5
1

Slater to Hazell, 1 run

23.4
.

Slater to Hazell, 0 runs

23.3
1

Slater to Luff, 1 run

23.2
1

Slater to Hazell, 1 run

23.1
.

Slater to Hazell, 0 runs

22.6
1

Cooper to Hazell, 1 run

22.5
1

Cooper to Luff, 1 run

22.4
1

Cooper to Hazell, 1 run

22.3
.

Cooper to Hazell, 0 runs

22.2
.

Cooper to Hazell, 0 runs

22.1
2

Cooper to Hazell, 2 runs

21.6
1

Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run

21.5
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

21.4
.

Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs

21.3
1

Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run

21.2
.

Jonassen to Hazell, 0 runs

21.1
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

20.6
1

Cooper to Luff, 1 run

20.5
.

Cooper to Luff, 0 runs

20.4
1

Cooper to Hazell, 1 run

20.3
2

Cooper to Hazell, 2 runs

20.2
2

Cooper to Hazell, 2 runs

20.1
.

Cooper to Hazell, 0 runs

19.6
1

Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run

19.5
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

19.4
1

Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run

19.3
.

Jonassen to Hazell, 0 runs

19.2
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

19.1
.

Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs

18.6
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

18.5
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

18.4
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

18.3
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

18.2
1

Langston to Hazell, 1 run

18.1
.

Langston to Hazell, 0 runs

17.6
1

Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run

17.5
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

17.4
.

Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs

17.3
.

Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs

17.2
1

Jonassen to Hazell, 1 run

17.1
.

Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs

16.6
1

Langston to Hazell, 0 runs

16.4
1

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

16.3
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

16.2
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

16.1
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

15.6
.

Jonassen to Hazell, 0 runs

15.5
.

Jonassen to Hazell, 0 runs

15.4
.

Jonassen to Hazell, 0 runs

15.3
W

Jonassen to Gibson, appeal, wicket (caught - Gibson)

15.2
.

Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs

15.1
.

Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs

14.6
1

Langston to Gibson, 1 run

14.5
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

14.4
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

14.3
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

14.2
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

14.1
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

13.6
.

Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs

13.5
.

Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs

13.4
4

Jonassen to Gibson, 4 runs

13.3
.

Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs

13.2
.

Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs

13.1
.

Jonassen to Gibson, 0 runs

12.6
1

Langston to Gibson, 1 run

12.5
.

Langston to Gibson, 0 runs

12.4
.

Langston to Gibson, 0 runs

12.4
1

Langston to Gibson, 0 runs

12.3
W

Langston to Odgers, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Odgers)

12.2
.

Langston to Odgers, 0 runs

12.1
2

Langston to Odgers, 2 runs

11.6
1

Slater to Odgers, 1 run

11.5
1

Slater to Luff, 1 run

11.4
1

Slater to Odgers, 1 run

11.3
.

Slater to Odgers, 0 runs

11.2
1

Slater to Luff, 1 run

11.1
.

Slater to Luff, 0 runs

10.6
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

10.5
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

10.4
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

10.3
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

10.2
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

10.1
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

9.6
.

Slater to Odgers, 0 runs

9.5
.

Slater to Odgers, 0 runs

9.4
.

Slater to Odgers, 0 runs

9.3
1

Slater to Luff, 1 run

9.2
.

Slater to Luff, 0 runs

9.1
.

Slater to Luff, 0 runs

8.6
2

Langston to Odgers, 2 runs

8.5
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

8.4
1

Langston to Odgers, 1 run

8.3
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

8.2
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

8.1
1

Langston to Odgers, 1 run

7.6
.

Slater to Luff, 0 runs

7.5
.

Slater to Luff, 0 runs

7.4
2

Slater to Luff, 2 runs

7.3
.

Slater to Luff, 0 runs

7.2
1

Slater to Odgers, 1 run

7.1
.

Slater to Odgers, 0 runs

6.6
1

Woolston to Odgers, 1 run

6.5
1

Woolston to Luff, 1 run

6.4
1

Woolston to Odgers, 1 run

6.3
3

Woolston to Luff, 3 runs

6.2
1

Woolston to Odgers, 1 run

6.1
4

Woolston to Odgers, 4 runs

5.6
.

Slater to Luff, 0 runs

5.5
1

Slater to Odgers, 1 run

5.4
.

Slater to Odgers, 0 runs

5.3
.

Slater to Odgers, 0 runs

5.2
.

Slater to Odgers, 0 runs

5.1
.

Slater to Odgers, 0 runs

4.6
4

Woolston to Luff, 4 runs

4.5
.

Woolston to Luff, 0 runs

4.4
3

Woolston to Odgers, 3 runs

4.3
1

Woolston to Luff, 1 run

4.2
1

Woolston to Odgers, 1 run

4.1
.

Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs

3.6
W

Slater to Knight, appeal, wicket (caught - Knight)

3.5
.

Slater to Knight, 0 runs

3.4
1

Slater to Odgers, 1 run

3.4
1

Slater to Odgers, wide

3.3
4

Slater to Odgers, 4 runs

3.2
1

Slater to Knight, 1 run

3.1
.

Slater to Knight, 0 runs

2.6
4

Woolston to Odgers, 4 runs

2.5
.

Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs

2.4
1

Woolston to Knight, 1 run

2.3
2

Woolston to Knight, 2 runs

2.2
.

Woolston to Knight, 0 runs

2.2
3

Woolston to Knight, 3 wides

2.1
.

Woolston to Knight, 0 runs

1.6
.

Slater to Odgers, 0 runs

1.5
1

Slater to Knight, 1 run

1.4
.

Slater to Knight, 0 runs

1.3
W

Slater to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

1.2
.

Slater to Holland, 0 runs

1.1
2

Slater to Holland, 2 runs

1.1
1

Slater to Holland, wide

0.6
.

Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs

0.5
2

Woolston to Odgers, 2 leg byes

0.4
.

Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs

0.3
.

Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs

0.2
.

Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs

0.1
.

Woolston to Odgers, 0 runs

33.5
W

Griffiths to Woolston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Woolston)

33.4
W

Griffiths to Cooper, appeal, wicket (caught - Cooper)

33.3
3

Griffiths to Slater, 3 runs

33.2
.

Griffiths to Slater, 0 runs

33.1
.

Griffiths to Slater, 0 runs

32.6
4

Holland to Cooper, 4 runs

32.5
.

Holland to Cooper, 0 runs

32.4
4

Holland to Cooper, 4 runs

32.3
1

Holland to Slater, 1 run

32.2
4

Holland to Slater, 4 runs

32.1
1

Holland to Cooper, 1 run

31.6
2

Griffiths to Slater, 2 runs

31.5
1

Griffiths to Cooper, 1 run

31.4
.

Griffiths to Cooper, 0 runs

31.3
2

Griffiths to Cooper, 2 runs

31.2
.

Griffiths to Cooper, 0 runs

31.2
1

Griffiths to Cooper, wide

31.1
.

Griffiths to Cooper, 0 runs

30.6
1

Skelton to Cooper, 1 run

30.5
.

Skelton to Cooper, 0 runs

30.4
.

Skelton to Cooper, 0 runs

30.3
.

Skelton to Cooper, 0 runs

30.2
1

Skelton to Slater, 1 run

30.1
.

Skelton to Slater, 0 runs

29.6
.

Griffiths to Cooper, 0 runs

29.5
W

Griffiths to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

29.4
.

Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs

29.3
2

Griffiths to Thomas, 2 runs

29.2
1

Griffiths to Slater, 1 run

29.1
1

Griffiths to Thomas, 1 run

28.6
1

Skelton to Thomas, 1 run

28.5
4

Skelton to Thomas, 4 runs

28.4
2

Skelton to Thomas, 2 runs

28.3
.

Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs

28.2
1

Skelton to Slater, 1 run

28.1
1

Skelton to Thomas, 1 run

27.6
1

Griffiths to Thomas, 1 run

27.5
.

Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs

27.4
.

Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs

27.3
.

Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs

27.2
.

Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs

27.1
.

Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs

26.6
.

Harris to Slater, 0 runs

26.5
1

Harris to Thomas, 1 run

26.4
1

Harris to Slater, 1 run

26.3
4

Harris to Slater, 4 runs

26.2
.

Harris to Slater, 0 runs

26.1
4

Harris to Slater, 4 runs

25.6
1

Skelton to Slater, 1 run

25.5
.

Skelton to Slater, 0 runs

25.4
1

Skelton to Thomas, 1 run

25.3
.

Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs

25.2
.

Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs

25.1
1

Skelton to Slater, 1 run

24.6
.

Harris to Thomas, 0 runs

24.5
2

Harris to Thomas, 2 runs

24.4
.

Harris to Thomas, 0 runs

24.3
1

Harris to Slater, 1 run

24.2
.

Harris to Slater, 0 runs

24.1
.

Harris to Slater, 0 runs

23.6
1

Skelton to Slater, 1 run

23.5
.

Skelton to Slater, 0 runs

23.4
W

Skelton to Langston, wicket (lbw - Langston)

23.3
1

Skelton to Thomas, 1 run

23.2
.

Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs

23.1
.

Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs

22.6
.

Harris to Langston, 0 runs

22.5
1

Harris to Thomas, 1 run

22.4
.

Harris to Thomas, 0 runs

22.3
.

Harris to Thomas, 0 runs

22.2
2

Harris to Thomas, 2 runs

22.1
1

Harris to Langston, 1 run

21.6
.

Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs

21.5
1

Skelton to Langston, 1 run

21.4
1

Skelton to Thomas, 1 run

21.3
.

Skelton to Thomas, 0 runs

21.2
2

Skelton to Thomas, 2 runs

21.1
1

Skelton to Langston, 1 run

20.6
.

Harris to Thomas, 0 runs

20.5
.

Harris to Thomas, 0 runs

20.4
.

Harris to Thomas, 0 runs

20.3
1

Harris to Langston, leg bye

20.2
.

Harris to Langston, 0 runs

20.1
1

Harris to Thomas, 1 run

20.1
1

Harris to Thomas, wide

19.6
.

Skelton to Langston, 0 runs

19.5
.

Skelton to Langston, 0 runs

19.4
.

Skelton to Langston, 0 runs

19.3
W

Skelton to Campbell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Campbell)

19.2
.

Skelton to Campbell, 0 runs

19.1
.

Skelton to Campbell, 0 runs

18.5
W

Harris to Ward, wicket (lbw - Ward)

18.4
.

Harris to Ward, 0 runs

18.3
4

Harris to Ward, 4 runs

18.2
1

Harris to Campbell, 1 run

18.1
1

Harris to Ward, 1 run

17.6
.

Holland to Campbell, 0 runs

17.5
.

Holland to Campbell, appeal

17.4
1

Holland to Ward, 1 run

17.3
1

Holland to Campbell, 1 run

17.2
1

Holland to Ward, 1 run

17.1
.

Holland to Ward, 0 runs

16.6
1

Harris to Ward, 1 run

16.5
1

Harris to Campbell, 1 run

16.5
1

Harris to Campbell, wide

16.4
6

Harris to Campbell, 6 runs

16.3
.

Harris to Campbell, 0 runs

16.2
1

Harris to Ward, 1 run

16.1
1

Harris to Campbell, 1 run

15.6
4

Holland to Ward, 4 runs

15.5
1

Holland to Campbell, 1 run

15.5
1

Holland to Campbell, no ball

15.4
.

Holland to Campbell, 0 runs

15.3
1

Holland to Ward, 1 run

15.3
nb

Holland to Campbell, no ball + 1 run

15.2
.

Holland to Campbell, 0 runs

15.2
nb

Holland to Ward, no ball + 1 run

15.1
4

Holland to Ward, 4 runs

14.6
.

Skelton to Campbell, 0 runs

14.5
.

Skelton to Campbell, 0 runs

14.4
W

Skelton to Kalis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kalis)

14.3
.

Skelton to Kalis, 0 runs

14.2
4

Skelton to Kalis, 4 runs

14.1
.

Skelton to Kalis, 0 runs

13.6
.

Holland to Ward, 0 runs

13.6
1

Holland to Ward, wide

13.6
1

Holland to Ward, wide

13.5
.

Holland to Ward, 0 runs

13.4
.

Holland to Ward, 0 runs

13.3
W

Holland to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Winfield-Hill)

13.2
4

Holland to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

13.1
.

Holland to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.6
W

Skelton to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)

12.5
.

Skelton to Jonassen, 0 runs

12.4
1

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

12.3
.

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.2
.

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.1
.

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

11.6
1

Holland to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

11.5
.

Holland to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

11.4
4

Holland to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

11.3
1

Holland to Jonassen, 1 run

11.2
.

Holland to Jonassen, 0 runs

11.1
2

Holland to Jonassen, 2 runs

10.6
2

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

10.5
.

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

10.4
2

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

10.3
1

Skelton to Jonassen, 1 run

10.2
.

Skelton to Jonassen, 0 runs

10.1
2

Skelton to Jonassen, 2 runs

9.6
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

9.5
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

9.4
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

9.3
1

Griffiths to Jonassen, 1 run

9.2
.

Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs

9.1
.

Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs

8.6
.

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.5
.

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.4
.

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.3
4

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

8.2
1

Skelton to Jonassen, 1 run

8.1
4

Skelton to Jonassen, 4 runs

7.6
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

7.5
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

7.4
1

Griffiths to Jonassen, 1 run

7.3
.

Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs

7.2
.

Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs

7.1
1

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

6.6
4

Anderson to Jonassen, 4 runs

6.5
1

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

6.4
.

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.3
.

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.2
4

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

6.1
.

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

5.6
.

Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs

5.5
W

Griffiths to Blackwell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Blackwell)

5.4
.

Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs

5.3
.

Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs

5.2
.

Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs

5.1
1

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

4.6
.

Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs

4.5
.

Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs

4.4
1

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

4.3
1

Anderson to Blackwell, 1 run

4.2
.

Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs

4.1
4

Anderson to Blackwell, 4 runs

3.6
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.5
1

Griffiths to Blackwell, 1 run

3.4
.

Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs

3.3
.

Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs

3.2
.

Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs

3.1
.

Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs

2.6
4

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

2.5
.

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.4
.

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.3
4

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

2.2
.

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.1
.

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.1
5

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, 5 wides

1.6
.

Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs

1.5
1

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

1.4
1

Griffiths to Blackwell, 1 run

1.3
.

Griffiths to Blackwell, 0 runs

1.2
1

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

1.1
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.6
.

Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs

0.5
.

Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs

0.4
.

Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs

0.3
2

Anderson to Blackwell, 2 runs

0.2
.

Anderson to Blackwell, 0 runs

0.1
1

Anderson to Winfield-Hill, leg bye