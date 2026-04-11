Match details Somerset vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Somerset Squad
|Players
|Odgers Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Knight Heather, Luff Sophie Natasha, Gibson Danielle, Hazell Jess, Griffiths Alex, Skelton Chloe, Anderson Ellie, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia
|Bench
|Davis Ruby, Jones Katie, Vukusic Erin
Yorkshire Squad
|Players
|Winfield Lauren, Blackwell Ines, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Ward Maddie, Campbell Ami, Thomas Erin, Langston Beth, Slater Rachel, Cooper Claudie, Woolston Jessica
|Bench
|Hall Grace, Rainey Hannah
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet