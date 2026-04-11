Match details Somerset vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.04.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

179

YOR
YOR

178

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, April 11, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Knight Heather, Luff Sophie Natasha, Gibson Danielle, Hazell Jess, Griffiths Alex, Skelton Chloe, Anderson Ellie, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia
BenchDavis Ruby, Jones Katie, Vukusic Erin

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersWinfield Lauren, Blackwell Ines, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Ward Maddie, Campbell Ami, Thomas Erin, Langston Beth, Slater Rachel, Cooper Claudie, Woolston Jessica
BenchHall Grace, Rainey Hannah

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet