H2h Tuskers vs Southern Rocks List a Pro50 Championship 22.11.2026

List a

TUS
TUS
SOU
SOU
Tuskers vs Southern Rocks

List a, Pro50 Championship

TUSTuskers

228

SOUSouthern Rocks

177

First class, Logan Cup

TUSTuskers

SOUSouthern Rocks

List a, Pro50 Championship

TUSTuskers

168

SOUSouthern Rocks

256
Show more matches