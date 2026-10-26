Match details Tuskers vs Southern Rocks List a Pro50 Championship 22.11.2026

List a

TUS
TUS
SOU
SOU

Match Info

Match:Pro50 Championship 26/27
Date:Friday, October 23, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tuskers Squad

PlayersAkbar Hamid Ali, Bechani Tanatswa, Chari Brian, Chigoma Allan, Chimusoro Munashe, Chiradza Alvin, Dube Mgcini, Haukozi S, James Brandon, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Makoni Tanunurwa, Maposa Tawanada, Masuku Ernest, Mboyi Dalubhle, Mpofu Chris, Mpofu Nkosana, Mupariwa Taffy, Mupembe Adrian, Musekwa Sheunopa, Naqvi Awad, Ndlovu Ainsley, Nzvenga Dylan, Qadri Hamidullah, Riaz Mamoon Ur, Shara Arnold, Shumba Milton, Tinotenda Tinashe Maphosa, Tshuma Charlton, Williams Sean
Benchno information yet

Southern Rocks Squad

PlayersBallance Gary, Bess Dom, Campbell Johnathan, Chataira Takudzwa Zivanai, Chesa Privilege, Chisoro Tendai, Curran Ben, Frost Alistair, Gubbins Nick, Gwandu Trevor, Hondo Dylan, Jaure Keith, Jaya Gabriel, Kaia Innocent, Kaia Roy, Khan Jalat, Mashinge William, Matanga George, Mudzinganyama Brian, Mufandauya Ashley, Mupurura Nigel, Murombo Sydney, Mutsamba Travor, Mutumbami Richmond, Muzarabani Blessing, Schadendorf Jayden, Tsiga Tafadzwa, Zhou Costa, Zhuwao Cephas
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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