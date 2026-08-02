Highlights Derbyshire vs Sussex List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026

Live
List a

County Ground

DER
DER

(42 ov.) 255/5

SUS
SUS
42.3
W

Henry to Guest, appeal, wicket (caught - Guest)

42.2
.

Henry to Guest, 0 runs

42.1
1

Henry to Madsen, 1 run

41.6
1

Price to Madsen, 1 run

41.5
1

Price to Guest, 1 run

41.4
1

Price to Madsen, 1 run

41.3
4

Price to Madsen, 4 runs

41.2
2

Price to Madsen, 2 runs

41.1
1

Price to Guest, 1 run

40.6
.

Henry to Madsen, 0 runs

40.5
.

Henry to Madsen, 0 runs

40.4
1

Henry to Guest, 1 run

40.3
2

Henry to Guest, 2 runs

40.2
1

Henry to Madsen, 1 run

40.1
2

Henry to Madsen, 2 runs

39.6
.

Price to Guest, 0 runs

39.5
1

Price to Madsen, 1 run

39.4
1

Price to Guest, 1 run

39.3
2

Price to Guest, 2 runs

39.2
.

Price to Guest, 0 runs

39.1
.

Price to Guest, 0 runs

38.6
2

Henry to Madsen, 2 runs

38.5
4

Henry to Madsen, 4 runs

38.4
1

Henry to Guest, 1 run

38.3
.

Henry to Guest, 0 runs

38.2
.

Henry to Guest, 0 runs

38.1
.

Henry to Guest, 0 runs

37.6
1

Carson to Guest, 1 run

37.5
.

Carson to Guest, 0 runs

37.4
4

Carson to Guest, 4 runs

37.3
4

Carson to Guest, 4 runs

37.2
.

Carson to Guest, 0 runs

37.1
.

Carson to Guest, 0 runs

36.6
1

Henry to Guest, 1 run

36.5
.

Henry to Guest, 0 runs

36.4
.

Henry to Guest, 0 runs

36.3
1

Henry to Madsen, 1 run

36.2
1

Henry to Guest, 1 run

36.1
1

Henry to Madsen, 1 run

35.6
1

OE Robinson to Madsen, 1 run

35.5
1

OE Robinson to Guest, 1 run

35.4
W

OE Robinson to Montgomery, appeal, wicket (caught - Montgomery)

35.3
.

OE Robinson to Montgomery, 0 runs

35.2
4

OE Robinson to Montgomery, 4 runs

35.1
.

OE Robinson to Montgomery, 0 runs

34.6
.

Henry to Madsen, 0 runs

34.5
4

Henry to Madsen, 4 runs

34.4
.

Henry to Madsen, 0 runs

34.3
1

Henry to Montgomery, 1 run

34.2
.

Henry to Montgomery, 0 runs

34.1
2

Henry to Montgomery, 2 runs

33.6
.

Munt to Madsen, 0 runs

33.5
1

Munt to Montgomery, 1 run

33.4
.

Munt to Montgomery, 0 runs

33.3
1

Munt to Madsen, 1 run

33.2
4

Munt to Madsen, 4 runs

33.1
2

Munt to Madsen, 2 runs

32.6
1

Henry to Madsen, 1 run

32.5
1

Henry to Montgomery, 1 run

32.4
1

Henry to Madsen, 1 run

32.3
.

Henry to Madsen, 0 runs

32.2
.

Henry to Madsen, 0 runs

32.1
1

Henry to Montgomery, 1 run

31.6
.

Munt to Madsen, 0 runs

31.5
.

Munt to Madsen, 0 runs

31.4
.

Munt to Madsen, 0 runs

31.3
1

Munt to Montgomery, 1 run

31.2
1

Munt to Madsen, 1 run

31.1
2

Munt to Madsen, 2 runs

30.6
2

Henry to Montgomery, 2 runs

30.5
1

Henry to Madsen, 1 run

30.4
4

Henry to Madsen, 4 runs

30.3
.

Henry to Madsen, 0 runs

30.2
.

Henry to Madsen, 0 runs

30.1
1

Henry to Montgomery, 1 run

29.6
1

Carson to Montgomery, 1 run

29.5
1

Carson to Madsen, 1 run

29.4
1

Carson to Montgomery, 1 run

29.3
1

Carson to Madsen, 1 run

29.2
1

Carson to Montgomery, 1 run

29.1
.

Carson to Montgomery, 0 runs

28.6
1

Henry to Montgomery, 1 run

28.5
1

Henry to Madsen, 1 run

28.4
1

Henry to Montgomery, 1 run

28.3
1

Henry to Madsen, 1 run

28.2
1

Henry to Montgomery, 1 run

28.1
1

Henry to Madsen, 1 run

27.6
2

Carson to Montgomery, 2 runs

27.5
1

Carson to Madsen, 1 run

27.4
1

Carson to Montgomery, 1 run

27.3
.

Carson to Montgomery, 0 runs

27.2
1

Carson to Madsen, 1 run

27.1
2

Carson to Madsen, 2 runs

26.6
.

Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs

26.5
1

Crocombe to Madsen, 1 run

26.4
1

Crocombe to Montgomery, 1 run

26.3
.

Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs

26.2
1

Crocombe to Madsen, 1 run

26.1
2

Crocombe to Madsen, 2 runs

25.6
1

Carson to Madsen, 1 run

25.5
1

Carson to Montgomery, 1 run

25.4
4

Carson to Montgomery, 4 runs

25.3
.

Carson to Montgomery, 0 runs

25.2
2

Carson to Montgomery, 2 runs

25.1
.

Carson to Montgomery, 0 runs

24.6
4

Crocombe to Madsen, 4 runs

24.5
.

Crocombe to Madsen, 0 runs

24.4
.

Crocombe to Madsen, 0 runs

24.3
2

Crocombe to Madsen, 2 runs

24.2
.

Crocombe to Madsen, 0 runs

24.1
.

Crocombe to Madsen, 0 runs

23.6
2

Price to Montgomery, 2 runs

23.5
1

Price to Madsen, 1 run

23.4
4

Price to Madsen, 4 runs

23.3
.

Price to Madsen, 0 runs

23.2
1

Montgomery plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

23.1
.

Price to Montgomery, 0 runs

22.6
1

Crocombe to Montgomery, 1 run

22.5
.

Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs

22.4
.

Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs

22.3
.

Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs

22.2
.

Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs

22.1
.

Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs

21.6
.

Price to Madsen, 0 runs

21.5
.

Price to Madsen, 0 runs

21.4
.

Price to Madsen, 0 runs

21.3
.

Price to Madsen, 0 runs

21.2
1

Price to Montgomery, 1 run

21.1
W

Price to Came, wicket (stumped - Came)

20.6
1

Carson to Came, 1 run

20.5
1

Carson to Madsen, 1 run

20.4
1

Carson to Came, 1 run

20.3
1

Carson to Madsen, 1 run

20.2
1

Carson to Came, 1 run

20.2
nb

And again! No ball. Came defends for a half dozen runs.

20.1
1

Carson to Madsen, 1 run

19.6
1

Price to Madsen, 1 run

19.5
1

Price to Came, 1 run

19.4
.

Price to Came, 0 runs

19.3
.

Price to Came, 0 runs

19.2
1

Price to Madsen, 1 run

19.1
1

Price to Came, 1 run

18.6
.

Carson to Madsen, 0 runs

18.5
.

Carson to Madsen, 0 runs

18.4
1

Carson to Came, 1 run

18.3
.

Carson to Came, 0 runs

18.2
.

Carson to Came, 0 runs

18.1
.

Carson to Came, 0 runs

17.6
1

Price to Came, 1 run

17.5
.

Price to Came, 0 runs

17.4
1

Price to Madsen, 1 run

17.3
2

Price to Madsen, 2 runs

17.2
4

Price to Madsen, 4 runs

17.1
2

Price to Madsen, 2 runs

16.6
1

Carson to Madsen, 1 run

16.5
1

Carson to Came, 1 run

16.4
1

Carson to Madsen, 1 run

16.3
.

Carson to Madsen, 0 runs

16.2
.

Carson to Madsen, 0 runs

16.2
1

Carson to Madsen, wide

16.1
.

Carson to Madsen, 0 runs

16.1
1

Carson to Madsen, wide

15.6
1

Price to Madsen, 1 run

15.5
.

Price to Madsen, 0 runs

15.4
.

Price to Madsen, 0 runs

15.3
.

Price to Madsen, 0 runs

15.2
W

Price to Jewell, appeal, wicket (caught - Jewell)

15.1
.

Price to Jewell, 0 runs

14.6
.

Carson to Came, 0 runs

14.5
.

Carson to Came, 0 runs

14.4
1

Carson to Jewell, 1 run

14.3
4

Carson to Jewell, 4 runs

14.2
.

Carson to Jewell, 0 runs

14.1
1

Carson to Came, 1 run

13.6
1

Crocombe to Came, 1 run

13.5
.

Crocombe to Came, 0 runs

13.4
.

Crocombe to Came, 0 runs

13.3
1

Crocombe to Jewell, 1 run

13.2
1

Crocombe to Came, 1 run

13.1
.

Crocombe to Came, 0 runs

12.6
.

OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs

12.5
4

OE Robinson to Jewell, 4 runs

12.4
.

OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs

12.3
.

OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs

12.2
.

OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs

12.1
.

OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs

11.6
1

Crocombe to Jewell, 1 run

11.5
.

Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs

11.4
.

Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs

11.3
.

Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs

11.2
.

Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs

11.1
1

Crocombe to Came, 1 run

11.1
1

Crocombe to Came, wide

10.6
1

OE Robinson to Came, 1 run

10.5
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

10.4
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

10.3
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

10.2
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

10.1
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

9.6
4

Crocombe to Jewell, 4 runs

9.5
.

Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs

9.4
.

Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs

9.3
4

Crocombe to Jewell, 4 runs

9.2
.

Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs

9.1
.

Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs

8.6
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

8.5
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

8.4
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

8.3
1

OE Robinson to Jewell, 1 run

8.2
.

OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs

8.1
1

OE Robinson to Came, 1 run

7.6
W

Crocombe to Andersson, appeal, wicket (caught - Andersson)

7.5
.

Crocombe to Andersson, 0 runs

7.4
2

Crocombe to Andersson, 2 runs

7.3
4

Crocombe to Andersson, 4 runs

7.2
1

Crocombe to Came, 1 run

7.1
.

Crocombe to Came, 0 runs

6.6
2

Andersson defends for a couple of runs.

6.5
.

OE Robinson to Andersson, 0 runs

6.4
4

OE Robinson to Andersson, 4 runs

6.3
.

OE Robinson to Andersson, 0 runs

6.2
.

OE Robinson to Andersson, 0 runs

6.1
4

OE Robinson to Andersson, 4 runs

5.6
4

Munt to Came, 4 runs

5.5
4

Munt to Came, 4 runs

5.4
1

Munt to Andersson, 1 run

5.4
1

Munt to Andersson, wide

5.3
4

Munt to Andersson, 4 runs

5.2
2

Munt to Andersson, 2 runs

5.1
2

Munt to Andersson, 2 runs

4.6
2

OE Robinson to Came, 2 runs

4.5
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

4.4
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

4.3
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

4.2
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

4.1
4

OE Robinson to Came, 4 runs

3.6
4

Munt to Andersson, 4 runs

3.5
.

Munt to Andersson, 0 runs

3.4
.

Munt to Andersson, 0 runs

3.3
4

Munt to Andersson, 4 runs

3.2
.

Munt to Andersson, 0 runs

3.1
4

Munt to Andersson, 4 runs

2.6
2

OE Robinson to Came, 2 runs

2.5
1

OE Robinson to Andersson, 1 run

2.4
.

OE Robinson to Andersson, 0 runs

2.4
1

OE Robinson to Andersson, wide

2.3
1

OE Robinson to Came, 1 run

2.2
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

2.2
5

OE Robinson to Came, 5 wides

2.1
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

1.6
1

Munt to Came, 1 run

1.5
.

Munt to Came, 0 runs

1.4
4

Munt to Came, 4 runs

1.3
.

Munt to Came, 0 runs

1.2
1

Munt to Andersson, 1 run

1.1
.

Munt to Andersson, 0 runs

0.6
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

0.5
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

0.4
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

0.3
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

0.2
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs

0.1
.

OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs