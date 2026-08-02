Highlights Derbyshire vs Sussex List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026
Henry to Guest, appeal, wicket (caught - Guest)
Henry to Guest, 0 runs
Henry to Madsen, 1 run
Price to Madsen, 1 run
Price to Guest, 1 run
Price to Madsen, 1 run
Price to Madsen, 4 runs
Price to Madsen, 2 runs
Price to Guest, 1 run
Henry to Madsen, 0 runs
Henry to Madsen, 0 runs
Henry to Guest, 1 run
Henry to Guest, 2 runs
Henry to Madsen, 1 run
Henry to Madsen, 2 runs
Price to Guest, 0 runs
Price to Madsen, 1 run
Price to Guest, 1 run
Price to Guest, 2 runs
Price to Guest, 0 runs
Price to Guest, 0 runs
Henry to Madsen, 2 runs
Henry to Madsen, 4 runs
Henry to Guest, 1 run
Henry to Guest, 0 runs
Henry to Guest, 0 runs
Henry to Guest, 0 runs
Carson to Guest, 1 run
Carson to Guest, 0 runs
Carson to Guest, 4 runs
Carson to Guest, 4 runs
Carson to Guest, 0 runs
Carson to Guest, 0 runs
Henry to Guest, 1 run
Henry to Guest, 0 runs
Henry to Guest, 0 runs
Henry to Madsen, 1 run
Henry to Guest, 1 run
Henry to Madsen, 1 run
OE Robinson to Madsen, 1 run
OE Robinson to Guest, 1 run
OE Robinson to Montgomery, appeal, wicket (caught - Montgomery)
OE Robinson to Montgomery, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Montgomery, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Henry to Madsen, 0 runs
Henry to Madsen, 4 runs
Henry to Madsen, 0 runs
Henry to Montgomery, 1 run
Henry to Montgomery, 0 runs
Henry to Montgomery, 2 runs
Munt to Madsen, 0 runs
Munt to Montgomery, 1 run
Munt to Montgomery, 0 runs
Munt to Madsen, 1 run
Munt to Madsen, 4 runs
Munt to Madsen, 2 runs
Henry to Madsen, 1 run
Henry to Montgomery, 1 run
Henry to Madsen, 1 run
Henry to Madsen, 0 runs
Henry to Madsen, 0 runs
Henry to Montgomery, 1 run
Munt to Madsen, 0 runs
Munt to Madsen, 0 runs
Munt to Madsen, 0 runs
Munt to Montgomery, 1 run
Munt to Madsen, 1 run
Munt to Madsen, 2 runs
Henry to Montgomery, 2 runs
Henry to Madsen, 1 run
Henry to Madsen, 4 runs
Henry to Madsen, 0 runs
Henry to Madsen, 0 runs
Henry to Montgomery, 1 run
Carson to Montgomery, 1 run
Carson to Madsen, 1 run
Carson to Montgomery, 1 run
Carson to Madsen, 1 run
Carson to Montgomery, 1 run
Carson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Henry to Montgomery, 1 run
Henry to Madsen, 1 run
Henry to Montgomery, 1 run
Henry to Madsen, 1 run
Henry to Montgomery, 1 run
Henry to Madsen, 1 run
Carson to Montgomery, 2 runs
Carson to Madsen, 1 run
Carson to Montgomery, 1 run
Carson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Carson to Madsen, 1 run
Carson to Madsen, 2 runs
Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs
Crocombe to Madsen, 1 run
Crocombe to Montgomery, 1 run
Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs
Crocombe to Madsen, 1 run
Crocombe to Madsen, 2 runs
Carson to Madsen, 1 run
Carson to Montgomery, 1 run
Carson to Montgomery, 4 runs
Carson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Carson to Montgomery, 2 runs
Carson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Crocombe to Madsen, 4 runs
Crocombe to Madsen, 0 runs
Crocombe to Madsen, 0 runs
Crocombe to Madsen, 2 runs
Crocombe to Madsen, 0 runs
Crocombe to Madsen, 0 runs
Price to Montgomery, 2 runs
Price to Madsen, 1 run
Price to Madsen, 4 runs
Price to Madsen, 0 runs
Montgomery plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Price to Montgomery, 0 runs
Crocombe to Montgomery, 1 run
Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs
Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs
Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs
Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs
Crocombe to Montgomery, 0 runs
Price to Madsen, 0 runs
Price to Madsen, 0 runs
Price to Madsen, 0 runs
Price to Madsen, 0 runs
Price to Montgomery, 1 run
Price to Came, wicket (stumped - Came)
Carson to Came, 1 run
Carson to Madsen, 1 run
Carson to Came, 1 run
Carson to Madsen, 1 run
Carson to Came, 1 run
And again! No ball. Came defends for a half dozen runs.
Carson to Madsen, 1 run
Price to Madsen, 1 run
Price to Came, 1 run
Price to Came, 0 runs
Price to Came, 0 runs
Price to Madsen, 1 run
Price to Came, 1 run
Carson to Madsen, 0 runs
Carson to Madsen, 0 runs
Carson to Came, 1 run
Carson to Came, 0 runs
Carson to Came, 0 runs
Carson to Came, 0 runs
Price to Came, 1 run
Price to Came, 0 runs
Price to Madsen, 1 run
Price to Madsen, 2 runs
Price to Madsen, 4 runs
Price to Madsen, 2 runs
Carson to Madsen, 1 run
Carson to Came, 1 run
Carson to Madsen, 1 run
Carson to Madsen, 0 runs
Carson to Madsen, 0 runs
Carson to Madsen, wide
Carson to Madsen, 0 runs
Carson to Madsen, wide
Price to Madsen, 1 run
Price to Madsen, 0 runs
Price to Madsen, 0 runs
Price to Madsen, 0 runs
Price to Jewell, appeal, wicket (caught - Jewell)
Price to Jewell, 0 runs
Carson to Came, 0 runs
Carson to Came, 0 runs
Carson to Jewell, 1 run
Carson to Jewell, 4 runs
Carson to Jewell, 0 runs
Carson to Came, 1 run
Crocombe to Came, 1 run
Crocombe to Came, 0 runs
Crocombe to Came, 0 runs
Crocombe to Jewell, 1 run
Crocombe to Came, 1 run
Crocombe to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Jewell, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Jewell, 1 run
Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Came, 1 run
Crocombe to Came, wide
OE Robinson to Came, 1 run
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
Crocombe to Jewell, 4 runs
Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Jewell, 4 runs
Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Jewell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Jewell, 1 run
OE Robinson to Jewell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 1 run
Crocombe to Andersson, appeal, wicket (caught - Andersson)
Crocombe to Andersson, 0 runs
Crocombe to Andersson, 2 runs
Crocombe to Andersson, 4 runs
Crocombe to Came, 1 run
Crocombe to Came, 0 runs
Andersson defends for a couple of runs.
OE Robinson to Andersson, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Andersson, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Andersson, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Andersson, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Andersson, 4 runs
Munt to Came, 4 runs
Munt to Came, 4 runs
Munt to Andersson, 1 run
Munt to Andersson, wide
Munt to Andersson, 4 runs
Munt to Andersson, 2 runs
Munt to Andersson, 2 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 2 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 4 runs
Munt to Andersson, 4 runs
Munt to Andersson, 0 runs
Munt to Andersson, 0 runs
Munt to Andersson, 4 runs
Munt to Andersson, 0 runs
Munt to Andersson, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 2 runs
OE Robinson to Andersson, 1 run
OE Robinson to Andersson, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Andersson, wide
OE Robinson to Came, 1 run
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 5 wides
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
Munt to Came, 1 run
Munt to Came, 0 runs
Munt to Came, 4 runs
Munt to Came, 0 runs
Munt to Andersson, 1 run
Munt to Andersson, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Came, 0 runs