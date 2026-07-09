Match details Derbyshire vs Sussex List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026

List a

DER
DER
SUS
SUS

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 02, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAitchison Benjamin William, Ali Haider, Amir Mohammad, Andersson Martin, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Dupavillon Daryn, Fletcher Cam, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Zaman, Killoran Harry, Lamb Matthew, Ljubojevic Suzie, Lloyd David, Madsen Wayne, McKiernan MH, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Morley Jack, Patel Samit, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Sidebottom Ryan, Singh Basra Amrit, Thomson Alex, Tickner Blair, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Campbell Jack, Carson Jack, Carter Oliver, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Haines Tom, Henry Troy, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Hughes Daniel, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Mills Tymal, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Robinson Oliver, Rogers Henry P, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Simpson John, Smith Steve, Tear Charlie, Thomas George, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet