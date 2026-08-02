Highlights Kent vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026

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List a

Kent County Cricket Ground

KEN
KEN
NOT
NOT

(44 ov.) 246/4

44.1
4

Parkinson to Verreynne, 4 runs

43.6
1

Stewart to Verreynne, 1 run

43.5
1

Stewart to James, 1 run

43.4
1

Stewart to Verreynne, 1 run

43.4
2

Stewart to James, 2 wides

43.3
1

Stewart to Verreynne, 1 run

43.2
1

Stewart to James, 1 run

43.1
1

Stewart to Verreynne, 1 run

42.6
4

Parkinson to James, 4 runs

42.5
.

Parkinson to James, 0 runs

42.4
1

Parkinson to Verreynne, 1 run

42.3
1

Parkinson to James, 1 run

42.2
.

Parkinson to James, 0 runs

42.1
1

Parkinson to Verreynne, 1 run

41.6
4

Evison to James, 4 runs

41.5
2

Evison to James, 2 runs

41.4
.

Evison to James, 0 runs

41.3
4

Evison to James, 4 runs

41.2
1

Evison to Verreynne, 1 run

41.1
1

Evison to James, leg bye

40.6
1

Parkinson to James, 1 run

40.5
.

Parkinson to James, 0 runs

40.4
.

Parkinson to James, 0 runs

40.3
.

Parkinson to James, 0 runs

40.2
.

Parkinson to James, 0 runs

40.1
1

Parkinson to Verreynne, 1 run

39.6
.

Evison to James, 0 runs

39.5
1

Evison to Verreynne, 1 run

39.4
2

Evison to Verreynne, 2 runs

39.3
.

Evison to Verreynne, 0 runs

39.2
1

Evison to James, 1 run

39.1
1

Evison to Verreynne, 1 run

38.6
1

Denly to Verreynne, 1 run

38.5
1

Denly to James, 1 run

38.4
4

Denly to James, 4 runs

38.3
.

Denly to James, 0 runs

38.2
1

Denly to Verreynne, 1 run

38.1
.

Denly to Verreynne, 0 runs

37.6
W

Evison to Martindale, appeal, wicket (caught - Martindale)

37.5
1

Evison to Verreynne, 1 run

37.4
.

Evison to Verreynne, 0 runs

37.3
1

Evison to Martindale, 1 run

37.2
.

Evison to Martindale, 0 runs

37.1
1

Evison to Verreynne, 1 run

36.6
4

Martindale allows that one to go through to the keeper, and the ball rolls away for four byes.

36.5
.

Denly to Martindale, 0 runs

36.4
1

Denly to Verreynne, 1 run

36.3
4

Denly to Verreynne, 4 runs

36.2
.

Denly to Verreynne, 0 runs

36.1
1

Denly to Martindale, 1 run

35.6
1

Evison to Martindale, 1 run

35.5
1

Evison to Verreynne, 1 run

35.4
1

Evison to Martindale, 1 run

35.3
.

Evison to Martindale, 0 runs

35.2
1

Evison to Verreynne, 1 run

35.1
.

Evison to Verreynne, 0 runs

34.6
.

Denly to Martindale, 0 runs

34.5
.

Denly to Martindale, 0 runs

34.4
1

Denly to Verreynne, 1 run

34.3
1

Denly to Martindale, 1 run

34.2
.

Denly to Martindale, 0 runs

34.1
1

Denly to Verreynne, 1 run

33.6
.

Singh to Martindale, 0 runs

33.5
.

Singh to Martindale, 0 runs

33.4
.

0 runs

33.3
1

Verreynne defends for a run.

33.3
1

Singh to Verreynne, wide

33.2
2

Singh to Verreynne, 2 runs

33.1
1

Singh to Martindale, 1 run

32.6
1

Denly to Martindale, 1 run

32.5
1

Denly to Verreynne, 1 run

32.4
.

Denly to Verreynne, 0 runs

32.3
1

Denly to Martindale, 1 run

32.2
1

Denly to Verreynne, 1 run

32.1
1

Denly to Martindale, 1 run

31.6
4

Singh to Verreynne, 4 runs

31.5
.

Singh to Verreynne, 0 runs

31.4
2

Singh to Verreynne, 2 runs

31.3
1

Singh to Martindale, 1 run

31.2
2

Singh to Martindale, 2 runs

31.1
1

Singh to Verreynne, 1 run

30.6
1

Denly to Verreynne, 1 run

30.5
2

Denly to Verreynne, 2 runs

30.4
1

Denly to Martindale, 1 run

30.3
1

Denly to Verreynne, 1 run

30.2
.

Denly to Verreynne, 0 runs

30.1
1

Denly to Martindale, 1 run

29.6
1

Quinn to Martindale, 1 run

29.5
4

And again! Martindale plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

29.4
1

Quinn to Verreynne, 1 run

29.3
.

Quinn to Verreynne, 0 runs

29.2
4

Quinn to Verreynne, 4 runs

29.1
1

Quinn to Martindale, 1 run

28.6
1

Evison to Martindale, 1 run

28.5
1

Evison to Verreynne, 1 run

28.4
4

Evison to Verreynne, 4 runs

28.3
.

Evison to Verreynne, 0 runs

28.2
.

Evison to Verreynne, 0 runs

28.1
1

Evison to Martindale, 1 run

27.6
.

Quinn to Verreynne, 0 runs

27.5
.

Quinn to Verreynne, 0 runs

27.4
1

Quinn to Martindale, 1 run

27.3
1

Quinn to Verreynne, 1 run

27.2
1

Quinn to Martindale, 1 run

27.1
1

Quinn to Verreynne, 1 run

26.6
.

Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs

26.5
.

Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs

26.4
1

Parkinson to Verreynne, 1 run

26.3
4

Parkinson to Verreynne, 4 runs

26.2
1

Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run

26.1
.

Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs

25.6
.

Stewart to Verreynne, 0 runs

25.5
2

Stewart to Verreynne, 2 runs

25.4
1

Stewart to Martindale, 1 run

25.3
2

Stewart to Martindale, 2 runs

25.2
1

Stewart to Verreynne, 1 run

25.1
1lb

Martindale defends for a leg bye.

24.6
4

Parkinson to Verreynne, 4 runs

24.5
.

Parkinson to Verreynne, 0 runs

24.4
1

Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run

24.3
1

Parkinson to Verreynne, 1 run

24.2
1

Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run

24.1
.

Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs

23.6
.

Stewart to Verreynne, 0 runs

23.5
.

Stewart to Verreynne, 0 runs

23.4
.

Stewart to Verreynne, 0 runs

23.3
.

Stewart to Verreynne, 0 runs

23.2
1

Stewart to Martindale, 1 run

23.1
2

Stewart to Martindale, 2 runs

22.6
.

Parkinson to Verreynne, 0 runs

22.5
W

Parkinson to Hameed, appeal, wicket (caught - Hameed)

22.4
1

Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run

22.3
1

Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run

22.2
1

Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run

22.1
1

Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run

21.6
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

21.5
1

Stewart to Hameed, 1 run

21.4
4

Stewart to Hameed, 4 runs

21.3
2

Stewart to Hameed, 2 runs

21.2
1

Martindale plays a defensive stroke for one run.

21.1
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

20.6
.

Parkinson to Hameed, 0 runs

20.5
1

Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run

20.4
1

Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run

20.3
1

Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run

20.2
.

Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs

20.1
.

Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs

19.6
2

Singh to Hameed, 2 runs

19.5
2

Singh to Hameed, 2 runs

19.4
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

19.3
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

19.2
1

Singh to Martindale, 1 run

19.2
1

Singh to Hameed, wide

19.1
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

18.6
.

0 runs

18.5
1

Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run

18.4
1

Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run

18.3
.

Parkinson to Hameed, 0 runs

18.2
1

Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run

18.1
.

Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs

17.6
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

17.5
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

17.4
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

17.4
1

Singh to Hameed, wide

17.3
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

17.2
2

Singh to Hameed, 2 runs

17.1
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

16.6
1

Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run

16.5
4

Parkinson to Hameed, 4 runs

16.4
1

Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run

16.3
.

Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs

16.2
1

Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run

16.1
3

Parkinson to Martindale, 3 runs

15.6
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

15.5
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

15.4
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

15.3
.

Singh to Hameed, 0 runs

15.2
W

Singh to Tahir, appeal, wicket (caught - Tahir)

15.1
1

Singh to Martindale, 1 run

14.6
1

Evison to Martindale, 1 run

14.5
4

Evison to Martindale, 4 runs

14.4
3

Evison to Tahir, 3 runs

14.3
1

Evison to Martindale, 1 run

14.2
2

Evison to Martindale, 2 runs

14.1
.

Evison to Martindale, 0 runs

13.6
.

Singh to Tahir, 0 runs

13.5
1

Singh to Martindale, 1 run

13.4
.

Singh to Martindale, 0 runs

13.3
.

Singh to Martindale, 0 runs

13.2
.

Singh to Martindale, 0 runs

13.1
1

Singh to Tahir, 1 run

12.6
1

Evison to Tahir, 1 run

12.5
.

Evison to Tahir, 0 runs

12.4
1

Evison to Martindale, leg bye

12.3
1

Evison to Tahir, 1 run

12.2
.

Evison to Tahir, 0 runs

12.1
.

Evison to Tahir, 0 runs

11.6
.

Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs

11.5
2

Quinn to Martindale, 2 runs

11.4
2

Quinn to Martindale, 2 runs

11.3
4

Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs

11.2
4

Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs

11.1
4

Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs

10.6
.

Evison to Tahir, 0 runs

10.5
.

Evison to Tahir, 0 runs

10.4
2

Tahir plays a defensive stroke for a pair of leg byes.

10.3
.

Evison to Tahir, 0 runs

10.2
1

Evison to Martindale, 1 run

10.1
.

Evison to Martindale, 0 runs

9.6
.

Quinn to Tahir, 0 runs

9.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - McCann)

9.4
2

Quinn to McCann, 2 runs

9.3
.

Quinn to McCann, 0 runs

9.2
1

Quinn to Martindale, 1 run

9.1
.

Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs

8.6
1

Evison to Martindale, 1 run

8.5
.

Evison to Martindale, 0 runs

8.4
1

Evison to McCann, 1 run

8.3
.

Evison to McCann, 0 runs

8.2
.

Evison to McCann, 0 runs

8.1
.

Evison to McCann, 0 runs

7.6
2

Quinn to Martindale, 2 runs

7.5
.

Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs

7.4
.

Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs

7.3
.

Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs

7.2
.

Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs

7.1
.

Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs

6.6
1

Martindale plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.5
1

Stewart to McCann, 1 run

6.4
.

Stewart to McCann, 0 runs

6.3
.

Stewart to McCann, 0 runs

6.2
.

Stewart to McCann, 0 runs

6.1
.

Stewart to McCann, 0 runs

5.6
4

Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs

5.5
4

Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs

5.4
.

Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs

5.3
1

Quinn to McCann, 1 run

5.2
.

Quinn to McCann, 0 runs

5.1
.

Quinn to McCann, 0 runs

4.6
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

4.5
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

4.4
1

Stewart to McCann, 1 run

4.3
.

Stewart to McCann, 0 runs

4.2
.

Stewart to McCann, 0 runs

4.1
.

Stewart to McCann, 0 runs

3.6
2

Quinn to Martindale, 2 runs

3.5
.

Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs

3.4
4

Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs

3.3
4

Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs

3.2
.

Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs

3.2
5

Quinn to Martindale, 5 wides

3.1
1

Quinn to McCann, 1 run

2.6
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

2.5
4

Stewart to Martindale, 4 runs

2.4
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

2.3
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

2.2
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

2.1
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

1.6
.

Quinn to McCann, 0 runs

1.5
.

Quinn to McCann, 0 runs

1.4
.

Quinn to McCann, 0 runs

1.3
.

Quinn to McCann, 0 runs

1.2
.

Quinn to McCann, 0 runs

1.1
.

Quinn to McCann, 0 runs

0.6
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

0.5
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

0.4
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

0.3
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

0.2
.

Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs

0.1
2

Stewart to Martindale, 2 runs