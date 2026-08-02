Highlights Kent vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026
Parkinson to Verreynne, 4 runs
Stewart to Verreynne, 1 run
Stewart to James, 1 run
Stewart to Verreynne, 1 run
Stewart to James, 2 wides
Stewart to Verreynne, 1 run
Stewart to James, 1 run
Stewart to Verreynne, 1 run
Parkinson to James, 4 runs
Parkinson to James, 0 runs
Parkinson to Verreynne, 1 run
Parkinson to James, 1 run
Parkinson to James, 0 runs
Parkinson to Verreynne, 1 run
Evison to James, 4 runs
Evison to James, 2 runs
Evison to James, 0 runs
Evison to James, 4 runs
Evison to Verreynne, 1 run
Evison to James, leg bye
Parkinson to James, 1 run
Parkinson to James, 0 runs
Parkinson to James, 0 runs
Parkinson to James, 0 runs
Parkinson to James, 0 runs
Parkinson to Verreynne, 1 run
Evison to James, 0 runs
Evison to Verreynne, 1 run
Evison to Verreynne, 2 runs
Evison to Verreynne, 0 runs
Evison to James, 1 run
Evison to Verreynne, 1 run
Denly to Verreynne, 1 run
Denly to James, 1 run
Denly to James, 4 runs
Denly to James, 0 runs
Denly to Verreynne, 1 run
Denly to Verreynne, 0 runs
Evison to Martindale, appeal, wicket (caught - Martindale)
Evison to Verreynne, 1 run
Evison to Verreynne, 0 runs
Evison to Martindale, 1 run
Evison to Martindale, 0 runs
Evison to Verreynne, 1 run
Martindale allows that one to go through to the keeper, and the ball rolls away for four byes.
Denly to Martindale, 0 runs
Denly to Verreynne, 1 run
Denly to Verreynne, 4 runs
Denly to Verreynne, 0 runs
Denly to Martindale, 1 run
Evison to Martindale, 1 run
Evison to Verreynne, 1 run
Evison to Martindale, 1 run
Evison to Martindale, 0 runs
Evison to Verreynne, 1 run
Evison to Verreynne, 0 runs
Denly to Martindale, 0 runs
Denly to Martindale, 0 runs
Denly to Verreynne, 1 run
Denly to Martindale, 1 run
Denly to Martindale, 0 runs
Denly to Verreynne, 1 run
Singh to Martindale, 0 runs
Singh to Martindale, 0 runs
0 runs
Verreynne defends for a run.
Singh to Verreynne, wide
Singh to Verreynne, 2 runs
Singh to Martindale, 1 run
Denly to Martindale, 1 run
Denly to Verreynne, 1 run
Denly to Verreynne, 0 runs
Denly to Martindale, 1 run
Denly to Verreynne, 1 run
Denly to Martindale, 1 run
Singh to Verreynne, 4 runs
Singh to Verreynne, 0 runs
Singh to Verreynne, 2 runs
Singh to Martindale, 1 run
Singh to Martindale, 2 runs
Singh to Verreynne, 1 run
Denly to Verreynne, 1 run
Denly to Verreynne, 2 runs
Denly to Martindale, 1 run
Denly to Verreynne, 1 run
Denly to Verreynne, 0 runs
Denly to Martindale, 1 run
Quinn to Martindale, 1 run
And again! Martindale plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Quinn to Verreynne, 1 run
Quinn to Verreynne, 0 runs
Quinn to Verreynne, 4 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 1 run
Evison to Martindale, 1 run
Evison to Verreynne, 1 run
Evison to Verreynne, 4 runs
Evison to Verreynne, 0 runs
Evison to Verreynne, 0 runs
Evison to Martindale, 1 run
Quinn to Verreynne, 0 runs
Quinn to Verreynne, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 1 run
Quinn to Verreynne, 1 run
Quinn to Martindale, 1 run
Quinn to Verreynne, 1 run
Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs
Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs
Parkinson to Verreynne, 1 run
Parkinson to Verreynne, 4 runs
Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run
Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stewart to Verreynne, 2 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 1 run
Stewart to Martindale, 2 runs
Stewart to Verreynne, 1 run
Martindale defends for a leg bye.
Parkinson to Verreynne, 4 runs
Parkinson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run
Parkinson to Verreynne, 1 run
Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run
Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stewart to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stewart to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stewart to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 1 run
Stewart to Martindale, 2 runs
Parkinson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Parkinson to Hameed, appeal, wicket (caught - Hameed)
Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run
Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run
Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run
Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Hameed, 1 run
Stewart to Hameed, 4 runs
Stewart to Hameed, 2 runs
Martindale plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Parkinson to Hameed, 0 runs
Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run
Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run
Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run
Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs
Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs
Singh to Hameed, 2 runs
Singh to Hameed, 2 runs
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
Singh to Martindale, 1 run
Singh to Hameed, wide
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
0 runs
Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run
Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run
Parkinson to Hameed, 0 runs
Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run
Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
Singh to Hameed, wide
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
Singh to Hameed, 2 runs
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run
Parkinson to Hameed, 4 runs
Parkinson to Martindale, 1 run
Parkinson to Martindale, 0 runs
Parkinson to Hameed, 1 run
Parkinson to Martindale, 3 runs
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
Singh to Hameed, 0 runs
Singh to Tahir, appeal, wicket (caught - Tahir)
Singh to Martindale, 1 run
Evison to Martindale, 1 run
Evison to Martindale, 4 runs
Evison to Tahir, 3 runs
Evison to Martindale, 1 run
Evison to Martindale, 2 runs
Evison to Martindale, 0 runs
Singh to Tahir, 0 runs
Singh to Martindale, 1 run
Singh to Martindale, 0 runs
Singh to Martindale, 0 runs
Singh to Martindale, 0 runs
Singh to Tahir, 1 run
Evison to Tahir, 1 run
Evison to Tahir, 0 runs
Evison to Martindale, leg bye
Evison to Tahir, 1 run
Evison to Tahir, 0 runs
Evison to Tahir, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 2 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 2 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs
Evison to Tahir, 0 runs
Evison to Tahir, 0 runs
Tahir plays a defensive stroke for a pair of leg byes.
Evison to Tahir, 0 runs
Evison to Martindale, 1 run
Evison to Martindale, 0 runs
Quinn to Tahir, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - McCann)
Quinn to McCann, 2 runs
Quinn to McCann, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 1 run
Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs
Evison to Martindale, 1 run
Evison to Martindale, 0 runs
Evison to McCann, 1 run
Evison to McCann, 0 runs
Evison to McCann, 0 runs
Evison to McCann, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 2 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs
Martindale plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Stewart to McCann, 1 run
Stewart to McCann, 0 runs
Stewart to McCann, 0 runs
Stewart to McCann, 0 runs
Stewart to McCann, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs
Quinn to McCann, 1 run
Quinn to McCann, 0 runs
Quinn to McCann, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to McCann, 1 run
Stewart to McCann, 0 runs
Stewart to McCann, 0 runs
Stewart to McCann, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 2 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 4 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 0 runs
Quinn to Martindale, 5 wides
Quinn to McCann, 1 run
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 4 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Quinn to McCann, 0 runs
Quinn to McCann, 0 runs
Quinn to McCann, 0 runs
Quinn to McCann, 0 runs
Quinn to McCann, 0 runs
Quinn to McCann, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 0 runs
Stewart to Martindale, 2 runs