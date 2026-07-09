Match details Kent vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026

List a

KEN
KEN
NOT
NOT

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 02, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Bartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Bhuiyan Arafat, Billings Sam, Cohen Michael, Compton Ben, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Daly Ellis, Dawkins Ben, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Garrett George, Hogan Michael, Jas Singh, Khushi Feroze, Klaassen Fred, Linde George, Muyeye Tawanda, Nijjar Aron, O Riordan Marcus, Parkinson Matt, Qadri Hamidullah, Quinn Matt, Richardson Kane, Rogers Tom, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Can Ekansh, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stobo Charles, Swanepoel Beyers
Benchno information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Ahmed Farhan, Broad Stuart, Carter Matthew, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Fletcher Luke, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hales Alex, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henriques Moises, Henry Hayes James Philip, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Keast Tom, King Samuel Isaac Michael, Kitt Ben, Lister Benjamin, Lord Robert, Loten Thomas, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moores Tom, Mullaney Steven, Munro Colin, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pettman Toby, Pipes David, Pocklington Joe, Schadendorf Dane, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Wasim Imad, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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