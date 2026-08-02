Highlights Leicestershire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026

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List a

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

(44 ov.) 234/5

SOM
SOM
43.6
1

Ball to Holland, 1 run

43.5
.

Ball to Holland, 0 runs

43.5
1

Ball to Holland, wide

43.4
.

Ball to Holland, 0 runs

43.3
1

Ball to Ben Cox, 1 run

43.2
1

Ball to Holland, bye

43.1
1

Ball to Ben Cox, 1 run

42.6
1

Shaw to Ben Cox, 1 run

42.5
1

Shaw to Holland, 1 run

42.4
4

Shaw to Holland, 4 runs

42.3
1

Shaw to Ben Cox, 1 run

42.2
1

Shaw to Holland, 1 run

42.1
2

Shaw to Holland, 2 runs

41.6
1

Pretorius to Holland, 1 run

41.5
4

Pretorius to Holland, 4 runs

41.4
1

Pretorius to Ben Cox, 1 run

41.3
1

Pretorius to Holland, 1 run

41.2
2

Pretorius to Holland, 2 runs

41.1
.

Pretorius to Holland, 0 runs

41.1
1

Pretorius to Holland, wide

40.6
1

Langridge to Holland, 1 run

40.5
1

Langridge to Ben Cox, 1 run

40.4
6

Langridge to Ben Cox, 6 runs

40.3
2

Langridge to Ben Cox, 2 runs

40.2
1

Langridge to Holland, 1 run

40.1
.

Langridge to Holland, 0 runs

39.6
1

Pretorius to Holland, 1 run

39.5
1

Pretorius to Ben Cox, 1 run

39.4
2

Pretorius to Ben Cox, 2 runs

39.3
.

Pretorius to Ben Cox, 0 runs

39.2
1

Pretorius to Holland, 1 run

39.1
.

Pretorius to Holland, 0 runs

38.6
4

Langridge to Ben Cox, 4 runs

38.5
4

Langridge to Ben Cox, 4 runs

38.4
1

Langridge to Holland, 1 run

38.3
.

Langridge to Holland, 0 runs

38.2
.

Langridge to Holland, 0 runs

38.1
1

Langridge to Ben Cox, 1 run

37.6
1

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run

37.5
1

Vaughan to Holland, 1 run

37.4
.

Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs

37.3
4

Vaughan to Holland, 4 runs

37.2
1

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run

37.1
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

36.6
.

Langridge to Holland, 0 runs

36.5
2

Langridge to Holland, 2 runs

36.4
1

Langridge to Ben Cox, 1 run

36.3
1

Langridge to Holland, 1 run

36.2
1

Langridge to Ben Cox, 1 run

36.1
.

Langridge to Ben Cox, 0 runs

35.6
1

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run

35.6
1

Vaughan to Ben Cox, wide

35.5
1

Vaughan to Holland, 1 run

35.4
1

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run

35.3
4

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 4 runs

35.2
1

Vaughan to Holland, 1 run

35.1
.

Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs

34.6
1

Goldsworthy to Holland, 1 run

34.5
.

Goldsworthy to Holland, 0 runs

34.4
2

Goldsworthy to Holland, 2 runs

34.3
2

Goldsworthy to Holland, 2 runs

34.2
1

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run

34.1
1

Holland plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

33.6
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

33.5
.

0 runs

33.4
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

33.3
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

33.2
1

Vaughan to Holland, 1 run

33.1
1

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run

32.6
1

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run

32.5
1

Goldsworthy to Holland, leg bye

32.4
.

Goldsworthy to Holland, 0 runs

32.3
1

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run

32.2
4

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 4 runs

32.1
1

Goldsworthy to Holland, 1 run

31.6
1

Vaughan to Holland, leg bye

31.5
.

Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs

31.4
4

Vaughan to Holland, 4 runs

31.3
.

Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs

31.2
.

Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs

31.1
.

Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs

30.6
.

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs

30.5
3

Goldsworthy to Holland, 3 runs

30.4
1

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run

30.3
.

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs

30.2
4

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 4 runs

30.1
.

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs

29.6
.

Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs

29.5
1

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run

29.4
2

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 2 runs

29.3
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

29.2
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

29.1
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

28.6
.

Goldsworthy to Holland, 0 runs

28.5
.

Goldsworthy to Holland, 0 runs

28.4
1

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run

28.3
.

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs

28.2
4

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 4 runs

28.1
.

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs

27.6
W

Vaughan to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)

27.5
4

Vaughan to Kelly, 4 runs

27.4
.

Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs

27.3
.

Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs

27.2
1

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run

27.1
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

26.6
.

Goldsworthy to Kelly, 0 runs

26.5
.

Goldsworthy to Kelly, 0 runs

26.4
.

Goldsworthy to Kelly, 0 runs

26.3
1

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run

26.2
.

Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs

26.1
1

Goldsworthy to Kelly, 1 run

25.6
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

25.5
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

25.4
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

25.3
1

Vaughan to Kelly, 1 run

25.2
.

Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs

25.1
2

Vaughan to Kelly, 2 runs

24.6
.

Ball to Ben Cox, 0 runs

24.5
2

Ball to Ben Cox, 2 runs

24.4
4

Ball to Ben Cox, 4 runs

24.3
2

Ball to Ben Cox, 2 runs

24.2
1

Ball to Kelly, 1 run

24.1
2

Ball to Kelly, 2 runs

23.6
1

Vaughan to Kelly, 1 run

23.5
1

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run

23.4
1

Vaughan to Kelly, 1 run

23.3
.

Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs

23.2
.

Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs

23.1
.

Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs

22.6
.

Ball to Ben Cox, 0 runs

22.5
.

Ball to Ben Cox, 0 runs

22.4
.

Ball to Ben Cox, 0 runs

22.3
1

Ball to Kelly, 1 run

22.2
.

Ball to Kelly, 0 runs

22.1
1

Ball to Ben Cox, 1 run

21.6
1

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run

21.5
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

21.4
1

Vaughan to Kelly, 1 run

21.3
.

Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs

21.2
1

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run

21.1
.

Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs

20.6
1

Ball to Ben Cox, 1 run

20.5
W

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, appeal, wicket (caught - Hamza Shaikh)

20.4
1

Ball to Kelly, 1 run

20.3
1

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run

20.2
.

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

20.1
.

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

19.6
.

Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs

19.5
1

Vaughan to Hamza Shaikh, leg bye

19.4
1

Vaughan to Kelly, 1 run

19.3
6

Vaughan to Kelly, 6 runs

19.2
.

Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs

19.1
1

Vaughan to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run

18.6
.

Langridge to Kelly, 0 runs

18.5
.

Langridge to Kelly, 0 runs

18.4
.

Langridge to Kelly, 0 runs

18.3
1

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run

18.2
4

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 4 runs

18.1
6

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 6 runs

17.6
1

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run

17.5
.

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

17.4
.

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

17.3
.

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

17.2
1

Ball to Kelly, 1 run

17.1
.

Ball to Kelly, 0 runs

16.6
4

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 4 runs

16.5
.

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

16.4
.

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

16.3
.

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

16.2
6

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 6 runs

16.1
.

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

15.6
.

Ball to Kelly, 0 runs

15.5
1

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run

15.4
.

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

15.3
1

Ball to Kelly, 1 run

15.2
.

Ball to Kelly, 0 runs

15.1
.

Ball to Kelly, 0 runs

14.6
.

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

14.5
1

Langridge to Kelly, 1 run

14.4
4

Langridge to Kelly, 4 runs

14.3
4

Langridge to Kelly, 4 runs

14.2
1

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run

14.1
1

Langridge to Kelly, 1 run

13.6
.

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

13.5
.

Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

13.4
1

Ball to Kelly, 1 run

13.3
.

Ball to Kelly, 0 runs

13.2
4

Ball to Kelly, 4 runs

13.1
.

Ball to Kelly, 0 runs

12.6
.

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

12.5
.

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

12.4
1

Langridge to Kelly, 1 run

12.3
.

Langridge to Kelly, 0 runs

12.2
1

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run

12.1
.

Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

11.6
.

Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs

11.5
.

Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs

11.4
4

Pretorius to Kelly, 4 runs

11.3
.

Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs

11.2
1

Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run

11.1
.

Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

10.6
.

Shaw to Kelly, 0 runs

10.5
.

Shaw to Kelly, 0 runs

10.4
1

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run

10.3
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

10.2
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

10.1
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

9.6
.

Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs

9.5
4

Pretorius to Kelly, 4 runs

9.4
.

Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs

9.3
.

Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs

9.2
.

Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs

9.1
.

Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs

8.6
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

8.5
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

8.4
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

8.3
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

8.2
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

8.1
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

7.6
.

Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs

7.5
2

Pretorius to Kelly, 2 runs

7.5
1

Pretorius to Kelly, no ball

7.4
4

Pretorius to Kelly, 4 runs

7.3
.

Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs

7.2
4

Pretorius to Kelly, 4 runs

7.1
.

Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs

6.6
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

6.5
1

Shaw to Kelly, 1 run

6.4
W

Shaw to Mike, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mike)

6.3
.

Shaw to Mike, 0 runs

6.2
4

Shaw to Mike, 4 runs

6.1
2

Shaw to Mike, 2 runs

5.6
.

Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

5.5
.

Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

5.4
.

Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

5.3
.

Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

5.2
1

Pretorius to Mike, 1 run

5.1
.

Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs

4.6
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

4.5
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

4.4
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

4.3
.

Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

4.2
1

Shaw to Mike, 1 run

4.1
4

Shaw to Mike, 4 byes

3.6
.

Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs

3.5
W

Pretorius to Rishi Patel, wicket (lbw - Rishi Patel)

3.4
1

Pretorius to Mike, 1 run

3.3
1

Pretorius to Rishi Patel, 1 run

3.2
.

Pretorius to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

3.1
.

Pretorius to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

2.6
.

Shaw to Mike, 0 runs

2.5
3

Shaw to Rishi Patel, 3 runs

2.4
.

Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

2.3
.

Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

2.2
.

Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

2.1
.

Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

1.6
.

Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs

1.5
.

Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs

1.4
.

Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs

1.3
.

Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs

1.2
.

Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs

1.1
W

Pretorius to Eskinazi, appeal, wicket (caught - Eskinazi)

0.6
.

Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.5
.

Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.4
.

Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.3
.

Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.2
.

Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.1
1

Shaw to Eskinazi, 1 run