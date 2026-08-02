Highlights Leicestershire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026
Ball to Holland, 1 run
Ball to Holland, 0 runs
Ball to Holland, wide
Ball to Holland, 0 runs
Ball to Ben Cox, 1 run
Ball to Holland, bye
Ball to Ben Cox, 1 run
Shaw to Ben Cox, 1 run
Shaw to Holland, 1 run
Shaw to Holland, 4 runs
Shaw to Ben Cox, 1 run
Shaw to Holland, 1 run
Shaw to Holland, 2 runs
Pretorius to Holland, 1 run
Pretorius to Holland, 4 runs
Pretorius to Ben Cox, 1 run
Pretorius to Holland, 1 run
Pretorius to Holland, 2 runs
Pretorius to Holland, 0 runs
Pretorius to Holland, wide
Langridge to Holland, 1 run
Langridge to Ben Cox, 1 run
Langridge to Ben Cox, 6 runs
Langridge to Ben Cox, 2 runs
Langridge to Holland, 1 run
Langridge to Holland, 0 runs
Pretorius to Holland, 1 run
Pretorius to Ben Cox, 1 run
Pretorius to Ben Cox, 2 runs
Pretorius to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Pretorius to Holland, 1 run
Pretorius to Holland, 0 runs
Langridge to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Langridge to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Langridge to Holland, 1 run
Langridge to Holland, 0 runs
Langridge to Holland, 0 runs
Langridge to Ben Cox, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run
Vaughan to Holland, 1 run
Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs
Vaughan to Holland, 4 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Langridge to Holland, 0 runs
Langridge to Holland, 2 runs
Langridge to Ben Cox, 1 run
Langridge to Holland, 1 run
Langridge to Ben Cox, 1 run
Langridge to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, wide
Vaughan to Holland, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Vaughan to Holland, 1 run
Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Holland, 1 run
Goldsworthy to Holland, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Holland, 2 runs
Goldsworthy to Holland, 2 runs
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run
Holland plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
0 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Vaughan to Holland, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run
Goldsworthy to Holland, leg bye
Goldsworthy to Holland, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Goldsworthy to Holland, 1 run
Vaughan to Holland, leg bye
Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs
Vaughan to Holland, 4 runs
Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs
Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs
Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Holland, 3 runs
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Vaughan to Holland, 0 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 2 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Holland, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Holland, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Vaughan to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)
Vaughan to Kelly, 4 runs
Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs
Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Kelly, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Kelly, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Kelly, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 1 run
Goldsworthy to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Goldsworthy to Kelly, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Vaughan to Kelly, 1 run
Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs
Vaughan to Kelly, 2 runs
Ball to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Ball to Ben Cox, 2 runs
Ball to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Ball to Ben Cox, 2 runs
Ball to Kelly, 1 run
Ball to Kelly, 2 runs
Vaughan to Kelly, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run
Vaughan to Kelly, 1 run
Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs
Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs
Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs
Ball to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Ball to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Ball to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Ball to Kelly, 1 run
Ball to Kelly, 0 runs
Ball to Ben Cox, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Vaughan to Kelly, 1 run
Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 1 run
Vaughan to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Ball to Ben Cox, 1 run
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, appeal, wicket (caught - Hamza Shaikh)
Ball to Kelly, 1 run
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs
Vaughan to Hamza Shaikh, leg bye
Vaughan to Kelly, 1 run
Vaughan to Kelly, 6 runs
Vaughan to Kelly, 0 runs
Vaughan to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run
Langridge to Kelly, 0 runs
Langridge to Kelly, 0 runs
Langridge to Kelly, 0 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 4 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 6 runs
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Ball to Kelly, 1 run
Ball to Kelly, 0 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 4 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 6 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Ball to Kelly, 0 runs
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Ball to Kelly, 1 run
Ball to Kelly, 0 runs
Ball to Kelly, 0 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Langridge to Kelly, 1 run
Langridge to Kelly, 4 runs
Langridge to Kelly, 4 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run
Langridge to Kelly, 1 run
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Ball to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Ball to Kelly, 1 run
Ball to Kelly, 0 runs
Ball to Kelly, 4 runs
Ball to Kelly, 0 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Langridge to Kelly, 1 run
Langridge to Kelly, 0 runs
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run
Langridge to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 4 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run
Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Kelly, 0 runs
Shaw to Kelly, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 1 run
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 4 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 2 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, no ball
Pretorius to Kelly, 4 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 4 runs
Pretorius to Kelly, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Kelly, 1 run
Shaw to Mike, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mike)
Shaw to Mike, 0 runs
Shaw to Mike, 4 runs
Shaw to Mike, 2 runs
Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mike, 1 run
Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Shaw to Mike, 1 run
Shaw to Mike, 4 byes
Pretorius to Hamza Shaikh, 0 runs
Pretorius to Rishi Patel, wicket (lbw - Rishi Patel)
Pretorius to Mike, 1 run
Pretorius to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Pretorius to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Shaw to Mike, 0 runs
Shaw to Rishi Patel, 3 runs
Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs
Pretorius to Mike, 0 runs
Pretorius to Eskinazi, appeal, wicket (caught - Eskinazi)
Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Shaw to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Shaw to Eskinazi, 1 run