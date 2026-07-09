Match details Leicestershire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026

List a

LEI
LEI
SOM
SOM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 02, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Amin Umar, Bailey JE, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Davis Will, Evans Sam, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Handscomb Peter, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Keast James, Masood Shan, Mike Ben, Mulder Wiaan, Patel Rishi, Rahane Ajinkya, Ramji Uttam, Rhodes George, Salisbury Matt, Scriven Tom, Shah Naseem, Stirling Paul, Swindells Harry, Trevaskis Liam, Walker Roman, Wood Sam, Wright Chris
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Baird James, Banton Tom, Campher Curtis, Cassell Charlie, Davies Steven, Dickson Sean, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Harding Jack, Henry Matt, Heywood Joe, Hildreth James, Hill Finley James, Khan Sajid, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Lammonby Tom, Langridge JT, Leach Jack, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Renshaw Matthew, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Smeed Will, Sodhi Ish, Theedom James, Thomas Joshua F, Umeed Andrew, van der Merwe Roelof, Vaughan Archie M
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet