Highlights Somerset vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026
Leach to Floros, appeal, wicket (caught - Floros)
Leach to Floros, 0 runs
Vaughan to Taylor, 0 runs
Vaughan to Taylor, 0 runs
Vaughan to Ealham, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ealham)
Vaughan to Floros, 1 run
Vaughan to Ealham, 1 run
Vaughan to Floros, 1 run
Leach to Ealham, 0 runs
Leach to Ealham, 0 runs
Leach to Ealham, 0 runs
Leach to Floros, 1 run
Leach to Floros, 0 runs
Leach to Ealham, 1 run
Roberts to Ealham, 1 run
Roberts to Ealham, 0 runs
Roberts to Ealham, 0 runs
Roberts to Ealham, wide
Roberts to Floros, 1 run
Roberts to Ealham, 1 run
Roberts to Ealham, 0 runs
Leach to Ealham, 1 run
Leach to Ealham, 0 runs
Leach to Floros, 1 run
Leach to Floros, 0 runs
Leach to Ealham, 1 run
Leach to Khan, appeal, wicket (bowled - Khan)
Roberts to Khan, 1 run
Wide. Khan plays a defensive stroke for five wides.
Floros defends for 1 run.
Roberts to Floros, 0 runs
Roberts to Floros, 0 runs
Roberts to Khan, 1 run
Roberts to Khan, 0 runs
Leach to Floros, 0 runs
Leach to Floros, 0 runs
Leach to Floros, 0 runs
Leach to Floros, 0 runs
Leach to Floros, 0 runs
Leach to Floros, 0 runs
Roberts to Floros, 1 run
Roberts to Floros, 0 runs
Roberts to Blake, wicket (lbw - Blake)
Roberts to Blake, 6 runs
Roberts to Blake, 0 runs
Roberts to Blake, 0 runs
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Leach to Khan, 1 run
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Leach to Khan, 1 run
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Leach to Blake, 4 runs
Ball to Khan, 4 runs
Ball to Khan, 0 runs
Ball to Khan, 0 runs
Ball to Blake, 1 run
Ball to Blake, 0 runs
Ball to Blake, 0 runs
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Leach to Khan, 1 run
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Leach to Khan, 1 run
Leach to Khan, 0 runs
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Ball to Khan, 0 runs
Ball to Blake, 1 run
Ball to Khan, 1 run
Ball to Khan, 0 runs
Ball to Khan, 0 runs
Ball to Blake, 1 run
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Leach to Khan, 1 run
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Khan plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Leach to Blake, 0 runs
Vaughan to Khan, 0 runs
Vaughan to Blake, 1 run
Vaughan to Khan, 1 run
Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs
Leach to Khan, 0 runs
Leach to Albert, appeal, wicket (bowled - Albert)
Leach to Albert, 0 runs
Leach to Albert, 0 runs
Leach to Albert, 0 runs
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Vaughan to Sykes, appeal, wicket (caught - Sykes)
Vaughan to Sykes, 6 runs
Vaughan to Sykes, 2 runs
Vaughan to Sykes, 0 runs
Vaughan to Blake, 1 run
Vaughan to Blake, 4 runs
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Leach to Sykes, 1 run
Leach to Blake, 1 run
Leach to Blake, 0 runs
Leach to Blake, 0 runs
Leach to Sykes, 1 run
Vaughan to Sykes, 1 run
Vaughan to Sykes, 0 runs
Vaughan to Blake, 1 run
Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs
Vaughan to Sykes, 1 run
Vaughan to Sykes, 6 runs
Roberts to Blake, 4 runs
Roberts to Blake, 0 runs
Roberts to Sykes, 1 run
Blake defends for a leg bye.
Roberts to Blake, 0 runs
Roberts to Blake, 4 runs
Vaughan to Blake, 1 run
Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs
Vaughan to Sykes, 1 run
Vaughan to Blake, 1 run
Vaughan to Sykes, 1 run
Vaughan to Sykes, 0 runs
Roberts to Blake, 0 runs
Roberts to Sykes, 1 run
Roberts to Sykes, 4 runs
Roberts to Sykes, 4 runs
Roberts to Sykes, 0 runs
Roberts to Sykes, 0 runs
Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs
Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs
Vaughan to Sykes, 1 run
Vaughan to Blake, 1 run
Sykes plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Roberts to Blake, 0 runs
Roberts to Sykes, 1 run
Roberts to Blake, 1 run
Roberts to Blake, 0 runs
Roberts to Sykes, 1 run
Roberts to Sykes, 0 runs
Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs
Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs
Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs
Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs
Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs
Vaughan to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
Roberts to Sykes, 0 runs
Roberts to Sykes, 0 runs
Roberts to Burns, appeal, wicket (bowled - Burns)
Roberts to Burns, 6 runs
Roberts to Burns, 0 runs
Roberts to Burns, 2 runs
Vaughan to Burns, 1 run
Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs
Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs
Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs
Vaughan to Patel, 1 run
Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs
0 runs
Roberts to Burns, 0 runs
Roberts to Burns, 4 runs
Roberts to Patel, 1 run
Roberts to Patel, 0 runs
Roberts to Patel, 0 runs
Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs
Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs
Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs
Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs
Vaughan to Patel, 1 run
Vaughan to Burns, 1 run
Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Patel, 4 runs
Pretorius to Burns, 1 run
Pretorius to Burns, 0 runs
Pretorius to Burns, 0 runs
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Ball to Patel, 2 runs
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Burns, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Patel, 1 run
Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs
Ball to Patel, 1 run
Ball to Patel, 4 runs
Ball to Patel, 4 runs
0 runs
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, wide
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Ball to Patel, 2 runs
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Ball to Thomas, 1 run
Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Patel, 4 runs
Ball to Patel, 1 run
Ball to Thomas, 1 run
Ball to Patel, 1 run
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Ball to Thomas, 1 run
Ball to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 1 run
Pretorius to Thomas, 4 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Ball to Patel, 4 runs
Ball to Thomas, 1 run
Ball to Patel, 1 run
Ball to Patel, 4 runs
Ball to Patel, 4 runs
Ball to Patel, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs
Pretorius to Sibley, appeal, wicket (caught - Sibley)
Pretorius to Sibley, 0 runs
Floros to Church, 4 runs
Floros to Church, 4 runs
Floros to Church, 0 runs
Floros to Church, 4 runs
Floros to Church, 0 runs
Floros to Church, 0 runs
Taylor to Ball, 0 runs
Taylor to Ball, 4 runs
Taylor to Leach, wicket (lbw - Leach)
Taylor to Leach, 0 runs
Taylor to Leach, 0 runs
Taylor to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pretorius)
Floros to Church, 0 runs
Floros to Pretorius, 1 run
Floros to Church, appeal, wicket (run out - Roberts)
Floros to Church, 4 runs
Floros to Church, 4 runs
Floros to Church, 0 runs
Albert to Roberts, 2 runs
Albert to Roberts, 6 runs
Roberts defends for a couple of runs.
Albert to Church, 1 run
Albert to Roberts, 4 runs
Ealham to Roberts, 1 run
Ealham to Church, 1 run
Ealham to Roberts, 1 run
Roberts plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Ealham to Church, 1 run
Ealham to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)
Taylor to Roberts, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run
Taylor to Roberts, 1 run
Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run
Taylor to Roberts, 1 run
Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run
Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run
Ealham to Vaughan, 6 runs
Ealham to Vaughan, 4 runs
Ealham to Roberts, 1 run
Ealham to Roberts, 2 runs
Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run
Khan to Vaughan, 1 run
Khan to Roberts, 1 run
Wide, which will queue up another free hit. Roberts plays a defensive stroke for five wides.
Khan to Roberts, no ball + 2 runs
Khan to Roberts, 0 runs
Khan to Vaughan, 1 run
Khan to Vaughan, 6 runs
Khan to Vaughan, 6 runs
Floros to Vaughan, 1 run
Floros to Roberts, 1 run
Floros to Roberts, 3 wides
Floros to Vaughan, 1 run
Floros to Roberts, 1 run
Floros to Vaughan, 1 run
Floros to Roberts, 1 run
Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 4 runs
Taylor to Roberts, 1 run
Taylor to Roberts, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run
Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs
Floros to Vaughan, 1 run
Floros to Roberts, 1 run
Floros to Roberts, 0 runs
Floros to Roberts, 0 runs
Floros to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Floros to Vaughan, leg bye
Floros to Vaughan, wide
Taylor to Thomas, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run
Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs
Taylor to Thomas, 2 wides
Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run
Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run
Ealham to Thomas, 1 run
Ealham to Thomas, 0 runs
Ealham to Thomas, 0 runs
Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run
Ealham to Vaughan, 4 runs
Albert to Vaughan, 1 run
Albert to Thomas, 1 run
Albert to Thomas, 4 runs
Albert to Thomas, 4 runs
Albert to Thomas, 1 run
Vaughan defends for 2 runs.
Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run
Ealham to Vaughan, 0 runs
Ealham to Thomas, 1 run
0 runs
Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run
Ealham to Thomas, 1 run
Taylor to Thomas, 1 run
Vaughan defends for one leg bye.
appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)
Taylor to Thomas, 1 run
Taylor to Thomas, 4 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run
Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ealham to Thomas, leg bye
Ealham to Thomas, 0 runs
Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run
Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs
Albert to Lammonby, 1 run
Albert to Lammonby, 2 runs
Albert to Thomas, bye
Albert to Lammonby, 1 run
Albert to Lammonby, 4 runs
Albert to Lammonby, 0 runs
Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run
Sykes to Lammonby, 4 runs
Sykes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Sykes to Lammonby, 2 runs
Sykes to Lammonby, 4 runs
Sykes to Lammonby, 4 runs
Albert to Thomas, 0 runs
Albert to Lammonby, 1 run
Albert to Lammonby, 0 runs
Albert to Lammonby, 4 runs
Albert to Thomas, 1 run
Albert to Thomas, 0 runs
Albert to Thomas, wide
Sykes to Thomas, 1 run
Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run
Sykes to Thomas, 1 run
Sykes to Lamey, appeal, wicket (caught - Lamey)
Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run
Sykes to Lamey, 1 run
Lamey defends for a single run.
Floros to Lamey, 4 runs
Floros to Lamey, 0 runs
Floros to Lammonby, 1 run
Floros to Lammonby, 4 runs
Floros to Lamey, 1 run
Ealham to Lamey, 1 run
Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run
Ealham to Lammonby, 4 runs
Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs
Floros to Lammonby, 1 run
Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs
Floros to Lammonby, 2 leg byes
Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs
Floros to Lamey, 1 run
Floros to Lammonby, 1 run
Ealham to Lamey, 0 runs
Ealham to Lamey, 0 runs
Ealham to Lamey, 0 runs
Ealham to Lamey, 0 runs
Ealham to Lamey, 0 runs
Thomas to Lammonby, 1 run
Floros to Lamey, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Goldsworthy)
Floros to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Thomas to Lammonby, 4 runs
Thomas to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Thomas to Lammonby, 1 run
Thomas to Lammonby, 0 runs
Thomas to Lammonby, 4 runs
Thomas to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Albert to Lammonby, 0 runs
0 runs
Back-to-back boundaries! Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Goldsworthy defends for two runs.
Albert to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Sykes to Lammonby, 6 runs
Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Sykes to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run
Sykes to Lammonby, 6 runs
Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Albert to Lammonby, 1 run
Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Albert to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Albert to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Albert to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Sykes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Sykes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Sykes to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run
Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Albert to Lammonby, 1 run
Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Albert to Goldsworthy, wide
Albert to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Albert to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Albert to Lammonby, 1 run
Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run
Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run
Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Sykes to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run
Albert to Lammonby, 1 run
Albert to Lammonby, 0 runs
Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Albert to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Albert to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Albert to Lammonby, 1 run
Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run
Ealham to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Ealham to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run
Ealham to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Ealham to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs
Floros to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Floros to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Floros to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Floros to Lammonby, 1 run
Ealham to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Ealham to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Ealham to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Ealham to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Floros to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Floros to Lammonby, 1 run
Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs
Floros to Lammonby, 4 runs
Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run
Ealham to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run
Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ealham to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Floros to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Floros to Lammonby, 1 run
Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs
Floros to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Floros to Lammonby, 1 run
Patel to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Patel to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Patel to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Patel to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Patel to Lammonby, 1 run
Patel to Lammonby, 2 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Khan to Lammonby, 1 run
Khan to Lammonby, 4 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 2 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Khan to Lammonby, 1 run
Khan to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Goldsworthy defends for 2 runs.
Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)
Back-to-back boundaries! Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Taylor to Connell, 0 runs
Taylor to Connell, 0 runs
Taylor to Connell, 0 runs
Taylor to Connell, 0 runs
Connell defends for 4 leg byes.
0 runs