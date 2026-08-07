Highlights Somerset vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM
SOM

368

SUR
SUR

180

38.2
W

Leach to Floros, appeal, wicket (caught - Floros)

38.1
.

Leach to Floros, 0 runs

37.6
.

Vaughan to Taylor, 0 runs

37.5
.

Vaughan to Taylor, 0 runs

37.4
W

Vaughan to Ealham, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ealham)

37.3
1

Vaughan to Floros, 1 run

37.2
1

Vaughan to Ealham, 1 run

37.1
1

Vaughan to Floros, 1 run

36.6
.

Leach to Ealham, 0 runs

36.5
.

Leach to Ealham, 0 runs

36.4
.

Leach to Ealham, 0 runs

36.3
1

Leach to Floros, 1 run

36.2
.

Leach to Floros, 0 runs

36.1
1

Leach to Ealham, 1 run

35.6
1

Roberts to Ealham, 1 run

35.5
.

Roberts to Ealham, 0 runs

35.4
.

Roberts to Ealham, 0 runs

35.4
1

Roberts to Ealham, wide

35.3
1

Roberts to Floros, 1 run

35.2
1

Roberts to Ealham, 1 run

35.1
.

Roberts to Ealham, 0 runs

34.6
1

Leach to Ealham, 1 run

34.5
.

Leach to Ealham, 0 runs

34.4
1

Leach to Floros, 1 run

34.3
.

Leach to Floros, 0 runs

34.2
1

Leach to Ealham, 1 run

34.1
W

Leach to Khan, appeal, wicket (bowled - Khan)

33.6
1

Roberts to Khan, 1 run

33.6
5w

Wide. Khan plays a defensive stroke for five wides.

33.5
1

Floros defends for 1 run.

33.4
.

Roberts to Floros, 0 runs

33.3
.

Roberts to Floros, 0 runs

33.2
1

Roberts to Khan, 1 run

33.1
.

Roberts to Khan, 0 runs

32.6
.

Leach to Floros, 0 runs

32.5
.

Leach to Floros, 0 runs

32.4
.

Leach to Floros, 0 runs

32.3
.

Leach to Floros, 0 runs

32.2
.

Leach to Floros, 0 runs

32.1
.

Leach to Floros, 0 runs

31.6
1

Roberts to Floros, 1 run

31.5
.

Roberts to Floros, 0 runs

31.4
W

Roberts to Blake, wicket (lbw - Blake)

31.3
6

Roberts to Blake, 6 runs

31.2
.

Roberts to Blake, 0 runs

31.1
.

Roberts to Blake, 0 runs

30.6
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

30.5
1

Leach to Khan, 1 run

30.4
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

30.3
1

Leach to Khan, 1 run

30.2
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

30.1
4

Leach to Blake, 4 runs

29.6
4

Ball to Khan, 4 runs

29.5
.

Ball to Khan, 0 runs

29.4
.

Ball to Khan, 0 runs

29.3
1

Ball to Blake, 1 run

29.2
.

Ball to Blake, 0 runs

29.1
.

Ball to Blake, 0 runs

28.6
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

28.5
1

Leach to Khan, 1 run

28.4
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

28.3
1

Leach to Khan, 1 run

28.2
.

Leach to Khan, 0 runs

28.1
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

27.6
.

Ball to Khan, 0 runs

27.5
1

Ball to Blake, 1 run

27.4
1

Ball to Khan, 1 run

27.3
.

Ball to Khan, 0 runs

27.2
.

Ball to Khan, 0 runs

27.1
1

Ball to Blake, 1 run

26.6
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

26.5
1

Leach to Khan, 1 run

26.4
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

26.3
1

Khan plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

26.2
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

26.1
.

Leach to Blake, 0 runs

25.6
.

Vaughan to Khan, 0 runs

25.5
1

Vaughan to Blake, 1 run

25.4
1

Vaughan to Khan, 1 run

25.1
.

Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs

24.6
.

Leach to Khan, 0 runs

24.5
W

Leach to Albert, appeal, wicket (bowled - Albert)

24.4
.

Leach to Albert, 0 runs

24.3
.

Leach to Albert, 0 runs

24.2
.

Leach to Albert, 0 runs

24.1
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

23.6
W

Vaughan to Sykes, appeal, wicket (caught - Sykes)

23.5
6

Vaughan to Sykes, 6 runs

23.4
2

Vaughan to Sykes, 2 runs

23.3
.

Vaughan to Sykes, 0 runs

23.2
1

Vaughan to Blake, 1 run

23.1
4

Vaughan to Blake, 4 runs

22.6
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

22.5
1

Leach to Sykes, 1 run

22.4
1

Leach to Blake, 1 run

22.3
.

Leach to Blake, 0 runs

22.2
.

Leach to Blake, 0 runs

22.1
1

Leach to Sykes, 1 run

21.6
1

Vaughan to Sykes, 1 run

21.5
.

Vaughan to Sykes, 0 runs

21.4
1

Vaughan to Blake, 1 run

21.3
.

Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs

21.2
1

Vaughan to Sykes, 1 run

21.1
6

Vaughan to Sykes, 6 runs

20.6
4

Roberts to Blake, 4 runs

20.5
.

Roberts to Blake, 0 runs

20.4
1

Roberts to Sykes, 1 run

20.3
1lb

Blake defends for a leg bye.

20.2
.

Roberts to Blake, 0 runs

20.1
4

Roberts to Blake, 4 runs

19.6
1

Vaughan to Blake, 1 run

19.5
.

Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs

19.4
1

Vaughan to Sykes, 1 run

19.3
1

Vaughan to Blake, 1 run

19.2
1

Vaughan to Sykes, 1 run

19.1
.

Vaughan to Sykes, 0 runs

18.6
.

Roberts to Blake, 0 runs

18.5
1

Roberts to Sykes, 1 run

18.4
4

Roberts to Sykes, 4 runs

18.3
4

Roberts to Sykes, 4 runs

18.2
.

Roberts to Sykes, 0 runs

18.1
.

Roberts to Sykes, 0 runs

17.5
.

Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs

17.4
.

Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs

17.3
1

Vaughan to Sykes, 1 run

17.2
1

Vaughan to Blake, 1 run

17.1
1

Sykes plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

16.6
.

Roberts to Blake, 0 runs

16.5
1

Roberts to Sykes, 1 run

16.4
1

Roberts to Blake, 1 run

16.3
.

Roberts to Blake, 0 runs

16.2
1

Roberts to Sykes, 1 run

16.1
.

Roberts to Sykes, 0 runs

15.6
.

Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs

15.5
.

Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs

15.4
.

Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs

15.3
.

Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs

15.2
.

Vaughan to Blake, 0 runs

15.1
W

Vaughan to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

14.6
.

Roberts to Sykes, 0 runs

14.5
.

Roberts to Sykes, 0 runs

14.4
W

Roberts to Burns, appeal, wicket (bowled - Burns)

14.3
6

Roberts to Burns, 6 runs

14.2
.

Roberts to Burns, 0 runs

14.1
2

Roberts to Burns, 2 runs

13.6
1

Vaughan to Burns, 1 run

13.5
.

Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs

13.4
.

Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs

13.3
.

Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs

13.2
1

Vaughan to Patel, 1 run

13.1
.

Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs

12.6
.

0 runs

12.5
.

Roberts to Burns, 0 runs

12.4
4

Roberts to Burns, 4 runs

12.3
1

Roberts to Patel, 1 run

12.2
.

Roberts to Patel, 0 runs

12.1
.

Roberts to Patel, 0 runs

11.6
.

Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs

11.5
.

Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs

11.4
.

Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs

11.3
.

Vaughan to Burns, 0 runs

11.2
1

Vaughan to Patel, 1 run

11.1
1

Vaughan to Burns, 1 run

10.6
.

Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs

10.5
.

Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs

10.4
4

Pretorius to Patel, 4 runs

10.3
1

Pretorius to Burns, 1 run

10.2
.

Pretorius to Burns, 0 runs

10.1
.

Pretorius to Burns, 0 runs

9.6
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

9.5
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

9.4
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

9.3
2

Ball to Patel, 2 runs

9.2
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

9.1
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

8.6
.

Pretorius to Burns, 0 runs

8.5
W

Pretorius to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

8.4
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

8.3
1

Pretorius to Patel, 1 run

8.2
.

Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs

8.1
.

Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs

7.6
1

Ball to Patel, 1 run

7.5
4

Ball to Patel, 4 runs

7.4
4

Ball to Patel, 4 runs

7.3
.

0 runs

7.2
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

7.1
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

6.6
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

6.5
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

6.4
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

6.3
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

6.2
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

6.1
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

6.1
1

Pretorius to Thomas, wide

5.6
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

5.5
2

Ball to Patel, 2 runs

5.4
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

5.3
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

5.2
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

5.1
1

Ball to Thomas, 1 run

4.6
.

Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs

4.5
.

Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs

4.4
.

Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs

4.1
4

Pretorius to Patel, 4 runs

3.6
1

Ball to Patel, 1 run

3.5
1

Ball to Thomas, 1 run

3.4
1

Ball to Patel, 1 run

3.3
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

3.2
1

Ball to Thomas, 1 run

3.1
.

Ball to Thomas, 0 runs

2.6
.

Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs

2.5
.

Pretorius to Patel, 0 runs

2.4
1

Pretorius to Thomas, 1 run

2.3
4

Pretorius to Thomas, 4 runs

2.2
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

2.1
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

1.6
4

Ball to Patel, 4 runs

1.5
1

Ball to Thomas, 1 run

1.4
1

Ball to Patel, 1 run

1.3
4

Ball to Patel, 4 runs

1.2
4

Ball to Patel, 4 runs

1.1
.

Ball to Patel, 0 runs

0.6
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

0.5
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

0.4
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

0.3
.

Pretorius to Thomas, 0 runs

0.2
W

Pretorius to Sibley, appeal, wicket (caught - Sibley)

0.1
.

Pretorius to Sibley, 0 runs

49.6
4

Floros to Church, 4 runs

49.5
4

Floros to Church, 4 runs

49.4
.

Floros to Church, 0 runs

49.3
4

Floros to Church, 4 runs

49.2
.

Floros to Church, 0 runs

49.1
.

Floros to Church, 0 runs

48.6
.

Taylor to Ball, 0 runs

48.5
4

Taylor to Ball, 4 runs

48.4
W

Taylor to Leach, wicket (lbw - Leach)

48.3
.

Taylor to Leach, 0 runs

48.2
.

Taylor to Leach, 0 runs

48.1
W

Taylor to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pretorius)

47.6
.

Floros to Church, 0 runs

47.5
1

Floros to Pretorius, 1 run

47.4
W

Floros to Church, appeal, wicket (run out - Roberts)

47.3
4

Floros to Church, 4 runs

47.2
4

Floros to Church, 4 runs

47.1
.

Floros to Church, 0 runs

46.6
2

Albert to Roberts, 2 runs

46.5
6

Albert to Roberts, 6 runs

46.4
2

Roberts defends for a couple of runs.

46.3
1

Albert to Church, 1 run

46.1
4

Albert to Roberts, 4 runs

45.6
1

Ealham to Roberts, 1 run

45.5
1

Ealham to Church, 1 run

45.4
1

Ealham to Roberts, 1 run

45.3
2

Roberts plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

45.2
1

Ealham to Church, 1 run

45.1
W

Ealham to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)

44.6
.

Taylor to Roberts, 0 runs

44.5
1

Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run

44.4
1

Taylor to Roberts, 1 run

44.3
1

Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run

44.2
1

Taylor to Roberts, 1 run

44.1
1

Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run

43.6
1

Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run

43.5
6

Ealham to Vaughan, 6 runs

43.4
4

Ealham to Vaughan, 4 runs

43.3
1

Ealham to Roberts, 1 run

43.2
2

Ealham to Roberts, 2 runs

43.1
1

Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run

42.6
1

Khan to Vaughan, 1 run

42.5
1

Khan to Roberts, 1 run

42.5
5w

Wide, which will queue up another free hit. Roberts plays a defensive stroke for five wides.

42.5
nb

Khan to Roberts, no ball + 2 runs

42.4
.

Khan to Roberts, 0 runs

42.3
1

Khan to Vaughan, 1 run

42.2
6

Khan to Vaughan, 6 runs

42.1
6

Khan to Vaughan, 6 runs

41.6
1

Floros to Vaughan, 1 run

41.5
1

Floros to Roberts, 1 run

41.5
3

Floros to Roberts, 3 wides

41.4
1

Floros to Vaughan, 1 run

41.3
1

Floros to Roberts, 1 run

41.2
1

Floros to Vaughan, 1 run

41.1
1

Floros to Roberts, 1 run

40.6
.

Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs

40.5
4

Taylor to Vaughan, 4 runs

40.4
1

Taylor to Roberts, 1 run

40.3
.

Taylor to Roberts, 0 runs

40.2
1

Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run

40.1
.

Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs

39.6
1

Floros to Vaughan, 1 run

39.5
1

Floros to Roberts, 1 run

39.4
.

Floros to Roberts, 0 runs

39.3
.

Floros to Roberts, 0 runs

39.2
W

Floros to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

39.1
1

Floros to Vaughan, leg bye

39.1
1

Floros to Vaughan, wide

38.6
.

Taylor to Thomas, 0 runs

38.5
1

Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run

38.4
.

Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs

38.3
.

Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs

38.2
.

Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs

38.2
2

Taylor to Thomas, 2 wides

38.1
1

Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run

37.6
1

Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run

37.5
1

Ealham to Thomas, 1 run

37.4
.

Ealham to Thomas, 0 runs

37.3
.

Ealham to Thomas, 0 runs

37.2
1

Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run

37.1
4

Ealham to Vaughan, 4 runs

36.6
1

Albert to Vaughan, 1 run

36.5
1

Albert to Thomas, 1 run

36.4
4

Albert to Thomas, 4 runs

36.3
4

Albert to Thomas, 4 runs

36.2
1

Albert to Thomas, 1 run

36.1
2

Vaughan defends for 2 runs.

35.6
1

Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run

35.5
.

Ealham to Vaughan, 0 runs

35.4
1

Ealham to Thomas, 1 run

35.3
.

0 runs

35.2
1

Ealham to Vaughan, 1 run

35.1
1

Ealham to Thomas, 1 run

34.6
1

Taylor to Thomas, 1 run

34.5
1lb

Vaughan defends for one leg bye.

34.4
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)

34.3
1

Taylor to Thomas, 1 run

34.2
4

Taylor to Thomas, 4 runs

34.1
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

33.6
1

Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run

33.5
.

Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs

33.4
1

Ealham to Thomas, leg bye

33.3
.

Ealham to Thomas, 0 runs

33.2
1

Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run

33.1
.

Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs

32.6
1

Albert to Lammonby, 1 run

32.5
2

Albert to Lammonby, 2 runs

32.4
1

Albert to Thomas, bye

32.3
1

Albert to Lammonby, 1 run

32.2
4

Albert to Lammonby, 4 runs

32.1
.

Albert to Lammonby, 0 runs

31.6
1

Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run

31.5
4

Sykes to Lammonby, 4 runs

31.4
.

Sykes to Lammonby, 0 runs

31.3
2

Sykes to Lammonby, 2 runs

31.2
4

Sykes to Lammonby, 4 runs

31.1
4

Sykes to Lammonby, 4 runs

30.6
.

Albert to Thomas, 0 runs

30.5
1

Albert to Lammonby, 1 run

30.4
.

Albert to Lammonby, 0 runs

30.3
4

Albert to Lammonby, 4 runs

30.2
1

Albert to Thomas, 1 run

30.1
.

Albert to Thomas, 0 runs

30.1
1

Albert to Thomas, wide

29.6
1

Sykes to Thomas, 1 run

29.5
1

Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run

29.4
1

Sykes to Thomas, 1 run

29.3
W

Sykes to Lamey, appeal, wicket (caught - Lamey)

29.2
1

Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run

29.1
1

Sykes to Lamey, 1 run

28.6
1

Lamey defends for a single run.

28.5
4

Floros to Lamey, 4 runs

28.4
.

Floros to Lamey, 0 runs

28.3
1

Floros to Lammonby, 1 run

28.2
4

Floros to Lammonby, 4 runs

28.1
1

Floros to Lamey, 1 run

27.6
1

Ealham to Lamey, 1 run

27.5
1

Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run

27.4
4

Ealham to Lammonby, 4 runs

27.3
.

Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.2
.

Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.1
.

Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs

26.6
1

Floros to Lammonby, 1 run

26.5
.

Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs

26.4
2

Floros to Lammonby, 2 leg byes

26.3
.

Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs

26.2
1

Floros to Lamey, 1 run

26.1
1

Floros to Lammonby, 1 run

25.6
.

Ealham to Lamey, 0 runs

25.5
.

Ealham to Lamey, 0 runs

25.4
.

Ealham to Lamey, 0 runs

25.3
.

Ealham to Lamey, 0 runs

25.2
.

Ealham to Lamey, 0 runs

25.1
1

Thomas to Lammonby, 1 run

24.6
.

Floros to Lamey, 0 runs

24.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Goldsworthy)

24.4
4

Floros to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

24.3
.

Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.2
.

Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.1
.

Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

23.6
4

Thomas to Lammonby, 4 runs

23.5
1

Thomas to Goldsworthy, 1 run

23.4
1

Thomas to Lammonby, 1 run

23.3
.

Thomas to Lammonby, 0 runs

23.2
4

Thomas to Lammonby, 4 runs

23.1
1

Thomas to Goldsworthy, 1 run

22.6
.

Albert to Lammonby, 0 runs

22.5
.

0 runs

22.4
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

22.3
1

Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run

22.2
2

Goldsworthy defends for two runs.

22.1
2

Albert to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

21.6
6

Sykes to Lammonby, 6 runs

21.5
1

Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run

21.4
.

Sykes to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

21.3
1

Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run

21.2
6

Sykes to Lammonby, 6 runs

21.1
1

Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run

20.6
1

Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run

20.5
1

Albert to Lammonby, 1 run

20.4
1

Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run

20.3
.

Albert to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.2
4

Albert to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

20.1
4

Albert to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

19.6
.

Sykes to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.5
.

Sykes to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.4
1

Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run

19.3
.

Sykes to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

19.2
1

Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run

19.1
1

Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run

18.6
1

Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run

18.5
1

Albert to Lammonby, 1 run

18.4
1

Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run

18.4
1

Albert to Goldsworthy, wide

18.3
.

Albert to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.2
.

Albert to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.1
1

Albert to Lammonby, 1 run

17.6
1

Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run

17.5
1

Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run

17.4
1

Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run

17.3
1

Sykes to Goldsworthy, 1 run

17.2
.

Sykes to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

17.1
1

Sykes to Lammonby, 1 run

16.6
1

Albert to Lammonby, 1 run

16.5
.

Albert to Lammonby, 0 runs

16.4
1

Albert to Goldsworthy, 1 run

16.3
.

Albert to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

16.2
.

Albert to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

16.1
1

Albert to Lammonby, 1 run

15.6
1

Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run

15.5
1

Ealham to Goldsworthy, 1 run

15.4
.

Ealham to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

15.3
1

Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run

15.2
1

Ealham to Goldsworthy, 1 run

15.1
.

Ealham to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

14.6
.

Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.5
1

Floros to Goldsworthy, 1 run

14.4
4

Floros to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

14.3
4

Floros to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

14.2
.

Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

14.1
1

Floros to Lammonby, 1 run

13.4
1

Ealham to Goldsworthy, 1 run

13.3
.

Ealham to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

13.2
.

Ealham to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

13.1
.

Ealham to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

12.6
1

Floros to Goldsworthy, 1 run

12.5
.

Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

12.4
1

Floros to Lammonby, 1 run

12.3
.

Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.2
4

Floros to Lammonby, 4 runs

12.1
.

Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.6
1

Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run

11.5
1

Ealham to Goldsworthy, 1 run

11.4
1

Ealham to Lammonby, 1 run

11.3
.

Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.2
.

Ealham to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.1
1

Ealham to Goldsworthy, 1 run

10.6
1

Floros to Goldsworthy, 1 run

10.5
.

Floros to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

10.4
1

Floros to Lammonby, 1 run

10.3
.

Floros to Lammonby, 0 runs

10.2
1

Floros to Goldsworthy, 1 run

10.1
1

Floros to Lammonby, 1 run

9.6
2

Patel to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

9.5
4

Patel to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

9.4
4

Patel to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

9.3
.

Patel to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

9.2
1

Patel to Lammonby, 1 run

9.1
2

Patel to Lammonby, 2 runs

8.6
4

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

8.5
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

8.4
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

8.3
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

8.2
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

8.1
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

7.6
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

7.5
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

7.4
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

7.3
4

Khan to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

7.2
4

Khan to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

7.1
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

6.6
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.5
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.4
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.1
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

5.6
1

Khan to Lammonby, 1 run

5.5
4

Khan to Lammonby, 4 runs

5.4
1

Khan to Goldsworthy, 1 run

5.3
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

5.2
4

Khan to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

5.1
4

Khan to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

4.6
2

Taylor to Lammonby, 2 runs

4.5
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

4.4
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

4.3
.

0 runs

4.2
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

4.1
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

3.6
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

3.5
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

3.4
1

Khan to Lammonby, 1 run

3.3
1

Khan to Goldsworthy, 1 run

3.2
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

3.1
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

2.6
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

2.5
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

2.4
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

2.3
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

2.2
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

2.1
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

1.6
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

1.5
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

1.4
2

Goldsworthy defends for 2 runs.

1.3
.

Khan to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

1.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)

1.1
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.6
.

Taylor to Connell, 0 runs

0.5
.

Taylor to Connell, 0 runs

0.4
.

Taylor to Connell, 0 runs

0.3
.

Taylor to Connell, 0 runs

0.2
4

Connell defends for 4 leg byes.

0.1
.

0 runs