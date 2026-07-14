Match details Somerset vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

SOM
SOM
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 07, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Baird James, Banton Tom, Campher Curtis, Cassell Charlie, Davies Steven, Dickson Sean, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Harding Jack, Henry Matt, Heywood Joe, Hildreth James, Hill Finley James, Khan Sajid, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Lammonby Tom, Langridge JT, Leach Jack, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Renshaw Matthew, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Smeed Will, Sodhi Ish, Theedom James, Thomas Joshua F, Umeed Andrew, van der Merwe Roelof, Vaughan Archie M
Benchno information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Albert Ralphie, Atkinson Gus, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Burns Rory, Clark Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Dunn Matt, Evans Laurie, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Hardie Aaron, Hunt Oliver, Jacks Will, Johnson Spencer, Jordan Chris, Karvelas Aristides, Kimber Nick, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Lloyd Timothy, Majid Yousef, Narine Sunil, Overton Jamie, Patel Ryan, Pope Ollie, Roach Kemar, Roy Jason, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Smith Nathan, Steel Cameron, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Sudharsan Sai, Sykes Ollie, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece, Virdi Amar, Worrall Daniel, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet