Highlights Sussex vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026
Hudson-Prentice to Allison, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Allison, 6 runs
Price to Allison, 1 run
Price to Allison, 6 runs
Price to Libby, 1 run
Price to Libby, wide
Price to Libby, wide
Price to Libby, 2 runs
Price to Libby, 2 runs
Price to Libby, 2 runs
Crocombe to Allison, 0 runs
Crocombe to Allison, 0 runs
Crocombe to Allison, 2 runs
Crocombe to Allison, 0 runs
Crocombe to Libby, 1 run
Crocombe to Libby, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Allison, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, appeal, wicket (run out - Taylor)
Hudson-Prentice to Taylor, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Taylor, 2 runs
Crocombe to Libby, 4 runs
Crocombe to Libby, 4 runs
Crocombe to Libby, wide
Crocombe to Taylor, 1 run
Crocombe to Libby, 1 run
Crocombe to Taylor, 1 run
Crocombe to Libby, 1 run
Crocombe to Libby, wide
Price to Libby, 1 run
Price to Taylor, 1 run
Price to Taylor, wide
Price to Libby, 1 run
Price to Libby, 2 runs
Price to Taylor, 1 run
Price to Libby, 1 run
Crocombe to Taylor, 0 runs
Crocombe to Taylor, 0 runs
Crocombe to Libby, 1 run
Crocombe to Libby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Taylor, 1 run
Crocombe to Taylor, 0 runs
Crocombe to Taylor, wide
Price to Taylor, 1 run
Price to Cullen, appeal, wicket (caught - Cullen)
Price to Libby, 1 run
Price to Libby, 0 runs
Price to Cullen, 1 run
Price to Libby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, wide, appeal
Hudson-Prentice to Cullen, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Cullen, wide
Crocombe to Cullen, 1 run
Crocombe to Libby, 1 run
Cullen defends for 1 leg bye.
Crocombe to Cullen, 4 runs
Crocombe to Cullen, wide
Crocombe to Libby, 1 run
Crocombe to Libby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run
OE Robinson to Cullen, 1 run
OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run
OE Robinson to Cullen, 1 run
OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run
OE Robinson to Libby, 0 runs
Carson to Libby, 1 run
Carson to Libby, 2 runs
Carson to Cullen, 1 run
Carson to Libby, 1 run
Carson to Cullen, 1 run
Carson to Cullen, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Cullen, 1 run
OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run
OE Robinson to Cullen, 1 run
OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run
Carson to Libby, 0 runs
Carson to Cullen, 1 run
Carson to Cullen, appeal
Carson to Cullen, 0 runs
Carson to Cullen, 2 runs
Carson to Libby, 1 run
OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run
OE Robinson to Kashif Ali, appeal, wicket (caught - Kashif Ali)
OE Robinson to Kashif Ali, 6 runs
OE Robinson to Kashif Ali, 6 runs
OE Robinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Libby defends for one leg bye.
Carson to Libby, 2 runs
Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Carson to Libby, 1 run
Carson to Libby, 0 runs
Price to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Price to Kashif Ali, 6 runs
Price to Kashif Ali, 2 runs
Price to Kashif Ali, wide
Price to Kashif Ali, 2 runs
Price to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Price to Libby, 1 run
Carson to Libby, 1 run
Kashif Ali plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Carson to Libby, 1 run
Carson to Libby, 0 runs
Carson to Libby, 0 runs
Kashif Ali decides to let that one pass through to Simpson untouched, and the ball trickles away for one bye. SUSSEX appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.
Price to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Price to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Price to Libby, 1 run
Price to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Price to Kashif Ali, 2 runs
Price to Libby, 1 run
Crocombe to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Crocombe to Libby, 1 run
Crocombe to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Crocombe to Libby, 1 run
Crocombe to Libby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Libby, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Crocombe to Libby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Libby, appeal
Crocombe to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Crocombe to Kashif Ali, 2 runs
Crocombe to Libby, leg bye, appeal
Crocombe to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Libby plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Carson to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Carson to Libby, 1 run
Carson to Libby, wide
Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Carson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Carson to Libby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run
Carson to Libby, 1 run
Carson to Libby, 0 runs
Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Carson to Libby, 1 run
Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Carson to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Price to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Price to Libby, 1 run
Price to Libby, wide
Price to Libby, 0 runs
Price to Libby, 4 runs
Price to Libby, 0 runs
Price to Libby, 6 runs
Carson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Carson to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Carson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Carson to Libby, 1 run
Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Carson to Libby, 1 run
Price to Libby, 1 run
Price to Libby, 0 runs
Price to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Price to Libby, 1 run
Price to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Price to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Carson to Libby, 0 runs
Libby plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Carson to Libby, 0 runs
Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Carson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Carson to Edavalath, appeal, wicket (bowled - Edavalath)
Price to Libby, 2 runs
Price to Libby, 4 runs
Price to Edavalath, 0 runs
Price to Libby, 1 run
Price to Libby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Edavalath, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run
OE Robinson to Libby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Libby, 2 runs
OE Robinson to Libby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Libby, 0 runs
Price to Edavalath, 0 runs
Price to Libby, 1 run
Price to Libby, 0 runs
Price to Edavalath, 1 run
Price to Edavalath, 2 runs
Price to Edavalath, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Libby, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Edavalath, 1 run
OE Robinson to Edavalath, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run
OE Robinson to Edavalath, 1 run
OE Robinson to Edavalath, 0 runs
Crocombe to Mohammed, appeal, wicket (caught - Mohammed)
Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs
Crocombe to Edavalath, leg bye
Crocombe to Edavalath, 0 runs
Crocombe to Edavalath, 0 runs
Crocombe to Edavalath, 0 runs
Carson to Edavalath, 1 run
Carson to Mohammed, 1 run
Carson to Mohammed, 6 runs
Carson to Mohammed, appeal
Carson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Carson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Crocombe to Mohammed, 1 run
Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs
Crocombe to Mohammed, 4 runs
Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs
Crocombe to Mohammed, wide
Crocombe to Edavalath, 1 run
Crocombe to Edavalath, 0 runs
Carson to Mohammed, 2 runs
Carson to Mohammed, 4 runs
Carson to Edavalath, 1 run
Carson to D'Oliveira, appeal, wicket (caught - D'Oliveira)
Carson to D'Oliveira, appeal
Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs
Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs
Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs
Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs
Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs
Crocombe to Mohammed, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 1 run
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 1 run
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, wide
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 2 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Crocombe to D'Oliveira, 1 run
Crocombe to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Crocombe to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Crocombe to Mohammed, 1 run
Crocombe to Mohammed, appeal
Crocombe to Mohammed, 4 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 4 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 1 run
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 1 run
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 6 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 1 run
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, leg bye
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, appeal
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, wide
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 4 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 1 run
Gibbon to Price, 1 run
Gibbon to Price, 0 runs
Gibbon to Price, 6 runs
Gibbon to Price, 4 runs
Gibbon to OE Robinson, 1 run
Gibbon to Price, 1 run
Allison to Crocombe, appeal, wicket (caught - Crocombe)
Allison to Carson, appeal, wicket (caught - Carson)
Allison to Carson, 1 run
Allison to Carson, 4 runs
Allison to Carson, 2 runs
Gibbon to Price, 4 runs
Gibbon to Carson, 1 run
Gibbon to Price, 1 run
Gibbon to Price, 0 runs
Price defends for two runs.
Gibbon to Carson, 1 run
Taylor to Carson, 1 run, appeal
Taylor to Price, 1 run
Taylor to Carson, 1 run
Taylor to Price, 1 run
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Hudson-Prentice, appeal, wicket (caught - Hudson-Prentice)
O'Connor to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
O'Connor to Carson, 1 run
O'Connor to Carson, 2 runs
O'Connor to Carson, 0 runs
O'Connor to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
O'Connor to Hudson-Prentice, no ball
O'Connor to Carson, 1 run
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 2 runs
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs
Allison to Carson, 1 run
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
Allison to Carson, 1 run
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, wide
O'Connor to Carson, 0 runs
O'Connor to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
O'Connor to Carson, 1 run
O'Connor to Carson, 0 runs
O'Connor to Carson, 0 runs
O'Connor to Leaning, appeal, wicket (caught - Leaning)
Taylor to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs
Taylor to Leaning, 1 run
Taylor to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
Taylor to Leaning, 1 run
Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs
Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs
Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs
Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 2 runs
Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs
Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs
Singh to Leaning, 1 run
Singh to Leaning, 0 runs
Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs
Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs
Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 0 runs
Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 6 runs
Gibbon to Leaning, 1 run
Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
Singh to Leaning, 4 runs
Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
Singh to Leaning, 1 run
Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs
Singh to Leaning, 1 run
Gibbon to Leaning, 1 run
Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs
Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs
Gibbon to Leaning, 1 run
Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, wide
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 0 runs
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 0 runs
Allison to Leaning, 1 run
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run
Singh to Leaning, 1 run
Singh to Leaning, 0 runs
Singh to Leaning, 0 runs
Singh to Leaning, 0 runs
Singh to Leaning, 0 runs
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 0 runs
Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 4 leg byes
Allison to Leaning, 1 run
Allison to Leaning, 4 runs
Allison to Leaning, 0 runs
Allison to Leaning, 0 runs
Singh to Simpson, appeal, wicket (caught - Simpson)
Singh to Leaning, 1 run
Singh to Simpson, 1 run
Singh to Leaning, 1 run
Singh to Leaning, 0 runs
Singh to Simpson, 1 run
Allison to Leaning, 0 runs
Allison to Simpson, 1 run
Allison to Leaning, 1 run
Allison to Simpson, 1 run
Allison to Leaning, 1 run
Allison to Leaning, 0 runs
Singh to Simpson, 0 runs
Singh to Simpson, 0 runs
Singh to Simpson, 4 runs
Simpson plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Singh to Simpson, 2 runs
Singh to Leaning, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Simpson, 6 runs
D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run
Taylor to Leaning, 1 run
Leaning defends for a couple of runs.
Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs
Taylor to Simpson, 1 run
Taylor to Simpson, 0 runs
Taylor to Simpson, 0 runs
D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Simpson, 4 runs
Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs
Taylor to Simpson, 1 run
Taylor to Simpson, 0 runs
Taylor to Simpson, wide
Taylor to Simpson, 0 runs
Taylor to Simpson, 0 runs
Taylor to Leaning, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Simpson, 0 runs
D'Oliveira to Simpson, appeal
D'Oliveira to Simpson, 0 runs
D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Thomas, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thomas)
Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs
Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs
Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs
Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs
Taylor to Thomas, 1 run
Taylor to Thomas, 0 runs
D'Oliveira to Leaning, 0 runs
D'Oliveira to Thomas, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Thomas, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Thomas, appeal
D'Oliveira to Thomas, 0 runs
O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run
O'Connor to Leaning, 1 run
O'Connor to Leaning, 0 runs
O'Connor to Leaning, 0 runs
O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run
O'Connor to Thomas, 4 runs
Singh to Thomas, 1 run
Singh to Leaning, 1 run
Singh to Leaning, 2 runs
Singh to Leaning, 0 runs
Singh to Leaning, 0 runs
Singh to Thomas, 1 run
O'Connor to Leaning, 2 runs
O'Connor to Leaning, 4 runs
O'Connor to Leaning, 0 runs
O'Connor to Leaning, 4 runs
O'Connor to Leaning, 0 runs
O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run
Singh to Thomas, 1 run
Singh to Thomas, 0 runs
Singh to Leaning, 1 run
Singh to Leaning, 0 runs
Singh to Leaning, 0 runs
Singh to Thomas, 1 run
Gibbon to Leaning, 0 runs
Gibbon to Carter, appeal, wicket (caught - Carter)
Gibbon to Thomas, 1 run
Gibbon to Carter, 1 run
Gibbon to Carter, appeal
Gibbon to Carter, 0 runs
Singh to Thomas, 0 runs
Singh to Thomas, 6 runs
Singh to Carter, 1 run
Singh to Thomas, 1 run
Singh to Thomas, 0 runs
Singh to Carter, 1 run
Gibbon to Carter, 1 run
Gibbon to Carter, 0 runs
Gibbon to Carter, 0 runs
Gibbon to Carter, 0 runs
Gibbon to Carter, 4 runs
Gibbon to Thomas, 1 run
O'Connor to Carter, 2 runs
O'Connor to Carter, 4 runs
O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run
O'Connor to Thomas, 0 runs
O'Connor to Carter, 1 run
O'Connor to Carter, 0 runs
Carter defends for one run.
Gibbon to Carter, 0 runs
Gibbon to Thomas, 1 run
Gibbon to Carter, 1 run
Gibbon to Carter, 2 runs
Gibbon to Thomas, 1 run
O'Connor to Carter, 2 runs
O'Connor to Carter, 0 runs
O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run
O'Connor to Thomas, 0 runs
Carter plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.
O'Connor to Carter, 0 runs
Gibbon to Thomas, 4 runs
Gibbon to Carter, 1 run
Gibbon to Haines, appeal, wicket (caught - Haines)
Gibbon to Haines, 0 runs
Gibbon to Haines, 0 runs
Gibbon to Haines, 0 runs
O'Connor to Thomas, 4 runs
O'Connor to Haines, 1 run
O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run
O'Connor to Thomas, 0 runs
O'Connor to Haines, 1 run
O'Connor to Haines, 0 runs
Gibbon to Thomas, 0 runs
Gibbon to Thomas, 0 runs
Gibbon to Haines, 1 run
Gibbon to Thomas, 1 run
Gibbon to Thomas, 2 runs
O'Connor to Thomas, leg bye
O'Connor to Haines, 1 run
O'Connor to Haines, 0 runs
O'Connor to Haines, 0 runs
O'Connor to Haines, 0 runs
O'Connor to Haines, wide
O'Connor to Haines, wide
O'Connor to Haines, appeal
Gibbon to Thomas, 0 runs
Gibbon to Tear, appeal, wicket (caught - Tear)
Gibbon to Tear, 0 runs
Gibbon to Tear, 0 runs
Gibbon to Tear, 0 runs
Gibbon to Haines, 1 run
Taylor to Tear, 4 runs
Taylor to Tear, appeal
Taylor to Tear, 4 runs
Taylor to Tear, 0 runs
Taylor to Haines, 1 run
Taylor to Haines, 4 runs
Allison to Tear, 4 runs
Haines plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Allison to Haines, 4 runs
Taylor to Tear, 0 runs
Taylor to Haines, 1 run
Taylor to Haines, 0 runs
Taylor to Haines, 0 runs
Taylor to Tear, 3 runs
Taylor to Tear, 0 runs
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Taylor to Tear, 0 runs
Taylor to Tear, 0 runs
Taylor to Tear, 4 runs
Taylor to Tear, 0 runs
Taylor to Tear, 4 runs
Taylor to Tear, 0 runs
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Allison to Haines, 4 runs
Allison to Tear, 1 run
Allison to Haines, 1 run
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Taylor to Tear, 0 runs
Taylor to Tear, 0 runs
Taylor to Haines, 1 run
Taylor to Haines, 0 runs
Taylor to Haines, 4 runs
Taylor to Haines, 0 runs
Taylor to Haines, wide
Allison to Haines, 1 run
Allison to Haines, 4 runs
Allison to Haines, 4 runs
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Allison to Haines, 4 runs
Allison to Haines, 0 runs
Taylor to Tear, 4 runs
Taylor to Tear, 2 runs
Taylor to Tear, 0 runs
Taylor to Haines, 1 run
Taylor to Haines, 0 runs
Taylor to Haines, 0 runs
Allison to Tear, 0 runs
Allison to Tear, 0 runs
Allison to Tear, 0 runs
Allison to Tear, 0 runs
Allison to Tear, 0 runs
Allison to Tear, 0 runs