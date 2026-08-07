Highlights Sussex vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

County Ground

SUS
SUS

333

WOR
WOR

334

48.2
4

Hudson-Prentice to Allison, 4 runs

48.1
6

Hudson-Prentice to Allison, 6 runs

47.6
1

Price to Allison, 1 run

47.5
6

Price to Allison, 6 runs

47.4
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

47.4
1

Price to Libby, wide

47.4
1

Price to Libby, wide

47.3
2

Price to Libby, 2 runs

47.2
2

Price to Libby, 2 runs

47.1
2

Price to Libby, 2 runs

46.6
.

Crocombe to Allison, 0 runs

46.5
.

Crocombe to Allison, 0 runs

46.4
2

Crocombe to Allison, 2 runs

46.3
.

Crocombe to Allison, 0 runs

46.2
1

Crocombe to Libby, 1 run

46.1
2

Crocombe to Libby, 2 runs

45.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run

45.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Allison, 1 run

45.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run

45.3
W

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, appeal, wicket (run out - Taylor)

45.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Taylor, 1 run

45.1
2

Hudson-Prentice to Taylor, 2 runs

44.6
4

Crocombe to Libby, 4 runs

44.5
4

Crocombe to Libby, 4 runs

44.5
1

Crocombe to Libby, wide

44.4
1

Crocombe to Taylor, 1 run

44.3
1

Crocombe to Libby, 1 run

44.2
1

Crocombe to Taylor, 1 run

44.1
1

Crocombe to Libby, 1 run

44.1
1

Crocombe to Libby, wide

43.6
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

43.5
1

Price to Taylor, 1 run

43.5
1

Price to Taylor, wide

43.4
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

43.3
2

Price to Libby, 2 runs

43.2
1

Price to Taylor, 1 run

43.1
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

42.6
.

Crocombe to Taylor, 0 runs

42.5
.

Crocombe to Taylor, 0 runs

42.4
1

Crocombe to Libby, 1 run

42.3
.

Crocombe to Libby, 0 runs

42.2
1

Crocombe to Taylor, 1 run

42.1
.

Crocombe to Taylor, 0 runs

42.1
1

Crocombe to Taylor, wide

41.6
1

Price to Taylor, 1 run

41.5
W

Price to Cullen, appeal, wicket (caught - Cullen)

41.4
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

41.3
.

Price to Libby, 0 runs

41.2
1

Price to Cullen, 1 run

41.1
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

40.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run

40.5
4

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 4 runs

40.4
2

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 2 runs

40.3
4

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 4 runs

40.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 0 runs

40.2
1w

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, wide, appeal

40.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Cullen, 1 run

40.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Cullen, wide

39.6
1

Crocombe to Cullen, 1 run

39.5
1

Crocombe to Libby, 1 run

39.4
1lb

Cullen defends for 1 leg bye.

39.3
4

Crocombe to Cullen, 4 runs

39.3
1

Crocombe to Cullen, wide

39.2
1

Crocombe to Libby, 1 run

39.1
.

Crocombe to Libby, 0 runs

38.6
1

OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run

38.5
1

OE Robinson to Cullen, 1 run

38.4
1

OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run

38.3
1

OE Robinson to Cullen, 1 run

38.2
1

OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run

38.1
.

OE Robinson to Libby, 0 runs

37.6
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

37.5
2

Carson to Libby, 2 runs

37.4
1

Carson to Cullen, 1 run

37.3
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

37.2
1

Carson to Cullen, 1 run

37.1
.

Carson to Cullen, 0 runs

36.6
1

OE Robinson to Cullen, 1 run

36.5
1

OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run

36.4
1

OE Robinson to Cullen, 1 run

36.3
1

OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run

35.6
.

Carson to Libby, 0 runs

35.5
1

Carson to Cullen, 1 run

35.4
.

Carson to Cullen, appeal

35.3
.

Carson to Cullen, 0 runs

35.2
2

Carson to Cullen, 2 runs

35.1
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

34.6
1

OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run

34.4
W

OE Robinson to Kashif Ali, appeal, wicket (caught - Kashif Ali)

34.3
6

OE Robinson to Kashif Ali, 6 runs

34.2
6

OE Robinson to Kashif Ali, 6 runs

34.1
.

OE Robinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

33.6
1

Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

33.5
1lb

Libby defends for one leg bye.

33.4
2

Carson to Libby, 2 runs

33.3
1

Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

33.2
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

33.1
.

Carson to Libby, 0 runs

32.6
4

Price to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

32.5
6

Price to Kashif Ali, 6 runs

32.4
2

Price to Kashif Ali, 2 runs

32.4
1

Price to Kashif Ali, wide

32.3
2

Price to Kashif Ali, 2 runs

32.2
4

Price to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

32.1
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

31.6
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

31.5
1

Kashif Ali plays a defensive stroke for a run.

31.4
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

31.3
.

Carson to Libby, 0 runs

31.2
.

Carson to Libby, 0 runs

31.1
1b

Kashif Ali decides to let that one pass through to Simpson untouched, and the ball trickles away for one bye. SUSSEX appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

30.6
1

Price to Kashif Ali, 1 run

30.5
4

Price to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

30.4
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

30.3
1

Price to Kashif Ali, 1 run

30.2
2

Price to Kashif Ali, 2 runs

30.1
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

29.6
.

Crocombe to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

29.5
1

Crocombe to Libby, 1 run

29.4
1

Crocombe to Kashif Ali, 1 run

29.3
1

Crocombe to Libby, 1 run

29.2
.

Crocombe to Libby, 0 runs

29.1
2

Crocombe to Libby, 2 runs

28.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run

28.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 1 run

28.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

28.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

28.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run

28.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 1 run

27.6
.

Crocombe to Libby, 0 runs

27.5
.

Crocombe to Libby, appeal

27.4
1

Crocombe to Kashif Ali, 1 run

27.3
2

Crocombe to Kashif Ali, 2 runs

27.2
1lb

Crocombe to Libby, leg bye, appeal

27.1
1

Crocombe to Kashif Ali, 1 run

26.6
2

Libby plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

26.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 1 run

26.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

26.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

26.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

26.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

25.6
1

Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

25.5
4

Carson to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

25.4
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

25.4
1

Carson to Libby, wide

25.3
1

Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

25.2
.

Carson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

25.1
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

24.6
2

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 2 runs

24.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

24.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run

24.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 1 run

24.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

24.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Libby, 1 run

23.6
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

23.5
.

Carson to Libby, 0 runs

23.4
1

Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

23.3
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

23.2
1

Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

23.1
4

Carson to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

22.6
1

Price to Kashif Ali, 1 run

22.5
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

22.5
1

Price to Libby, wide

22.4
.

Price to Libby, 0 runs

22.3
4

Price to Libby, 4 runs

22.2
.

Price to Libby, 0 runs

22.1
6

Price to Libby, 6 runs

21.6
.

Carson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

21.5
4

Carson to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

21.4
.

Carson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

21.3
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

21.2
1

Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

21.1
1

Carson to Libby, 1 run

20.6
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

20.5
.

Price to Libby, 0 runs

20.4
1

Price to Kashif Ali, 1 run

20.3
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

20.2
1

Price to Kashif Ali, 1 run

20.1
.

Price to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

19.6
.

Carson to Libby, 0 runs

19.5
2

Libby plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

19.4
.

Carson to Libby, 0 runs

19.3
1

Carson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

19.2
.

Carson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

19.1
W

Carson to Edavalath, appeal, wicket (bowled - Edavalath)

18.6
2

Price to Libby, 2 runs

18.5
4

Price to Libby, 4 runs

18.3
.

Price to Edavalath, 0 runs

18.2
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

18.1
.

Price to Libby, 0 runs

17.6
.

OE Robinson to Edavalath, 0 runs

17.5
1

OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run

17.4
.

OE Robinson to Libby, 0 runs

17.3
2

OE Robinson to Libby, 2 runs

17.2
.

OE Robinson to Libby, 0 runs

17.1
.

OE Robinson to Libby, 0 runs

16.6
.

Price to Edavalath, 0 runs

16.5
1

Price to Libby, 1 run

16.4
.

Price to Libby, 0 runs

16.3
1

Price to Edavalath, 1 run

16.2
2

Price to Edavalath, 2 runs

16.1
.

Price to Edavalath, 0 runs

15.6
4

OE Robinson to Libby, 4 runs

15.5
1

OE Robinson to Edavalath, 1 run

15.4
.

OE Robinson to Edavalath, 0 runs

15.3
1

OE Robinson to Libby, 1 run

15.2
1

OE Robinson to Edavalath, 1 run

15.1
.

OE Robinson to Edavalath, 0 runs

14.6
W

Crocombe to Mohammed, appeal, wicket (caught - Mohammed)

14.5
.

Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs

14.4
1

Crocombe to Edavalath, leg bye

14.3
.

Crocombe to Edavalath, 0 runs

14.2
.

Crocombe to Edavalath, 0 runs

14.1
.

Crocombe to Edavalath, 0 runs

13.6
1

Carson to Edavalath, 1 run

13.5
1

Carson to Mohammed, 1 run

13.4
6

Carson to Mohammed, 6 runs

13.3
.

Carson to Mohammed, appeal

13.2
.

Carson to Mohammed, 0 runs

13.1
.

Carson to Mohammed, 0 runs

12.6
1

Crocombe to Mohammed, 1 run

12.5
.

Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs

12.4
4

Crocombe to Mohammed, 4 runs

12.3
.

Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs

12.3
1

Crocombe to Mohammed, wide

12.2
1

Crocombe to Edavalath, 1 run

12.1
.

Crocombe to Edavalath, 0 runs

11.5
2

Carson to Mohammed, 2 runs

11.4
4

Carson to Mohammed, 4 runs

11.3
1

Carson to Edavalath, 1 run

11.2
W

Carson to D'Oliveira, appeal, wicket (caught - D'Oliveira)

11.1
.

Carson to D'Oliveira, appeal

10.6
.

Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs

10.5
.

Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs

10.4
.

Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs

10.3
.

Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs

10.2
.

Crocombe to Mohammed, 0 runs

10.1
4

Crocombe to Mohammed, 4 runs

9.6
1

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 1 run

9.5
1

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 1 run

9.4
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

9.3
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

9.3
1

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, wide

9.2
2

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 2 runs

9.1
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

8.6
1

Crocombe to D'Oliveira, 1 run

8.5
.

Crocombe to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

8.4
.

Crocombe to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

8.3
1

Crocombe to Mohammed, 1 run

8.2
.

Crocombe to Mohammed, appeal

8.1
4

Crocombe to Mohammed, 4 runs

7.6
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

7.5
4

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 4 runs

7.4
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

7.3
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

7.2
1

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 1 run

7.1
.

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

6.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

6.5
4

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 4 runs

6.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

6.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

6.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

6.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

5.6
.

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

5.5
.

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

5.4
4

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 4 runs

5.3
.

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

5.2
1

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 1 run

5.1
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

4.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 1 run

4.5
6

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 6 runs

4.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 1 run

4.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs

4.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs

4.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 1 run

3.6
.

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

3.5
.

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

3.4
.

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

3.3
.

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

3.2
.

OE Robinson to Mohammed, 0 runs

3.1
1

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, leg bye

2.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs

2.5
4

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 4 runs

2.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 1 run

2.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 1 run

2.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, appeal

2.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs

1.6
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

1.5
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

1.5
1

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, wide

1.4
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

1.3
4

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 4 runs

1.2
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

1.1
.

OE Robinson to D'Oliveira, 0 runs

0.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs

0.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 0 runs

0.4
4

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 4 runs

0.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 1 run

0.2
4

Hudson-Prentice to D'Oliveira, 4 runs

0.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Mohammed, 1 run

49.6
1

Gibbon to Price, 1 run

49.5
.

Gibbon to Price, 0 runs

49.4
6

Gibbon to Price, 6 runs

49.3
4

Gibbon to Price, 4 runs

49.2
1

Gibbon to OE Robinson, 1 run

49.1
1

Gibbon to Price, 1 run

48.6
W

Allison to Crocombe, appeal, wicket (caught - Crocombe)

48.5
W

Allison to Carson, appeal, wicket (caught - Carson)

48.3
1

Allison to Carson, 1 run

48.2
4

Allison to Carson, 4 runs

48.1
2

Allison to Carson, 2 runs

47.6
4

Gibbon to Price, 4 runs

47.5
1

Gibbon to Carson, 1 run

47.4
1

Gibbon to Price, 1 run

47.3
.

Gibbon to Price, 0 runs

47.2
2

Price defends for two runs.

47.1
1

Gibbon to Carson, 1 run

46.6
1

Taylor to Carson, 1 run, appeal

46.5
1

Taylor to Price, 1 run

46.4
1

Taylor to Carson, 1 run

46.3
1

Taylor to Price, 1 run

46.2
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

46.1
W

Taylor to Hudson-Prentice, appeal, wicket (caught - Hudson-Prentice)

45.6
1

O'Connor to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

45.5
1

O'Connor to Carson, 1 run

45.4
2

O'Connor to Carson, 2 runs

45.3
.

O'Connor to Carson, 0 runs

45.2
1

O'Connor to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

45.2
1

O'Connor to Hudson-Prentice, no ball

45.1
1

O'Connor to Carson, 1 run

44.6
2

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 2 runs

44.5
4

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs

44.4
1

Allison to Carson, 1 run

44.3
1

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

44.2
1

Allison to Carson, 1 run

44.1
1

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

44.1
1

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, wide

43.6
.

O'Connor to Carson, 0 runs

43.5
1

O'Connor to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

43.4
1

O'Connor to Carson, 1 run

43.3
.

O'Connor to Carson, 0 runs

43.2
.

O'Connor to Carson, 0 runs

43.1
W

O'Connor to Leaning, appeal, wicket (caught - Leaning)

42.6
4

Taylor to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs

42.5
1

Taylor to Leaning, 1 run

42.4
1

Taylor to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

42.3
1

Taylor to Leaning, 1 run

42.2
.

Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs

42.1
.

Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs

41.6
4

Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs

41.5
2

Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 2 runs

41.4
4

Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs

41.3
4

Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs

41.2
1

Singh to Leaning, 1 run

41.1
.

Singh to Leaning, 0 runs

40.6
4

Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs

40.5
4

Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs

40.4
.

Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 0 runs

40.3
6

Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 6 runs

40.2
1

Gibbon to Leaning, 1 run

40.1
1

Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

39.6
4

Singh to Leaning, 4 runs

39.5
1

Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

39.4
1

Singh to Leaning, 1 run

39.3
1

Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

39.2
4

Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs

39.1
1

Singh to Leaning, 1 run

38.6
1

Gibbon to Leaning, 1 run

38.5
1

Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

38.4
4

Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs

38.3
4

Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs

38.2
1

Gibbon to Leaning, 1 run

38.1
1

Gibbon to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

37.6
1

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

37.6
1

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, wide

37.5
4

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 4 runs

37.4
.

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 0 runs

37.3
.

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 0 runs

37.2
1

Allison to Leaning, 1 run

37.1
1

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

36.6
1

Singh to Hudson-Prentice, 1 run

36.5
1

Singh to Leaning, 1 run

36.4
.

Singh to Leaning, 0 runs

36.3
.

Singh to Leaning, 0 runs

36.2
.

Singh to Leaning, 0 runs

36.1
.

Singh to Leaning, 0 runs

35.6
.

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 0 runs

35.5
4

Allison to Hudson-Prentice, 4 leg byes

35.4
1

Allison to Leaning, 1 run

35.3
4

Allison to Leaning, 4 runs

35.2
.

Allison to Leaning, 0 runs

35.1
.

Allison to Leaning, 0 runs

34.6
W

Singh to Simpson, appeal, wicket (caught - Simpson)

34.5
1

Singh to Leaning, 1 run

34.4
1

Singh to Simpson, 1 run

34.3
1

Singh to Leaning, 1 run

34.2
.

Singh to Leaning, 0 runs

34.1
1

Singh to Simpson, 1 run

33.6
.

Allison to Leaning, 0 runs

33.5
1

Allison to Simpson, 1 run

33.4
1

Allison to Leaning, 1 run

33.3
1

Allison to Simpson, 1 run

33.2
1

Allison to Leaning, 1 run

33.1
.

Allison to Leaning, 0 runs

32.6
.

Singh to Simpson, 0 runs

32.5
.

Singh to Simpson, 0 runs

32.4
4

Singh to Simpson, 4 runs

32.3
2

Simpson plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

32.2
2

Singh to Simpson, 2 runs

32.1
1

Singh to Leaning, 1 run

31.6
1

D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run

31.5
1

D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run

31.4
6

D'Oliveira to Simpson, 6 runs

31.3
1

D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run

31.2
1

D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run

31.1
1

D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run

30.6
1

Taylor to Leaning, 1 run

30.5
2

Leaning defends for a couple of runs.

30.4
.

Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs

30.3
1

Taylor to Simpson, 1 run

30.2
.

Taylor to Simpson, 0 runs

30.1
.

Taylor to Simpson, 0 runs

29.6
1

D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run

29.5
1

D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run

29.4
1

D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run

29.3
1

D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run

29.2
1

D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run

29.1
4

D'Oliveira to Simpson, 4 runs

28.6
.

Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs

28.5
1

Taylor to Simpson, 1 run

28.4
.

Taylor to Simpson, 0 runs

28.4
1

Taylor to Simpson, wide

28.3
.

Taylor to Simpson, 0 runs

28.2
.

Taylor to Simpson, 0 runs

28.1
1

Taylor to Leaning, 1 run

27.6
.

D'Oliveira to Simpson, 0 runs

27.5
.

D'Oliveira to Simpson, appeal

27.4
.

D'Oliveira to Simpson, 0 runs

27.3
1

D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run

27.2
1

D'Oliveira to Simpson, 1 run

27.1
W

D'Oliveira to Thomas, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thomas)

26.6
.

Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs

26.5
.

Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs

26.4
.

Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs

26.3
.

Taylor to Leaning, 0 runs

26.2
1

Taylor to Thomas, 1 run

26.1
.

Taylor to Thomas, 0 runs

25.6
.

D'Oliveira to Leaning, 0 runs

25.5
1

D'Oliveira to Thomas, 1 run

25.4
1

D'Oliveira to Leaning, 1 run

25.3
1

D'Oliveira to Thomas, 1 run

25.2
.

D'Oliveira to Thomas, appeal

25.1
.

D'Oliveira to Thomas, 0 runs

24.6
1

O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run

24.5
1

O'Connor to Leaning, 1 run

24.4
.

O'Connor to Leaning, 0 runs

24.3
.

O'Connor to Leaning, 0 runs

24.2
1

O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run

24.1
4

O'Connor to Thomas, 4 runs

23.6
1

Singh to Thomas, 1 run

23.5
1

Singh to Leaning, 1 run

23.4
2

Singh to Leaning, 2 runs

23.3
.

Singh to Leaning, 0 runs

23.2
.

Singh to Leaning, 0 runs

23.1
1

Singh to Thomas, 1 run

22.6
2

O'Connor to Leaning, 2 runs

22.5
4

O'Connor to Leaning, 4 runs

22.4
.

O'Connor to Leaning, 0 runs

22.3
4

O'Connor to Leaning, 4 runs

22.2
.

O'Connor to Leaning, 0 runs

22.1
1

O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run

21.6
1

Singh to Thomas, 1 run

21.5
.

Singh to Thomas, 0 runs

21.4
1

Singh to Leaning, 1 run

21.3
.

Singh to Leaning, 0 runs

21.2
.

Singh to Leaning, 0 runs

21.1
1

Singh to Thomas, 1 run

20.6
.

Gibbon to Leaning, 0 runs

20.5
W

Gibbon to Carter, appeal, wicket (caught - Carter)

20.4
1

Gibbon to Thomas, 1 run

20.3
1

Gibbon to Carter, 1 run

20.2
.

Gibbon to Carter, appeal

20.1
.

Gibbon to Carter, 0 runs

19.6
.

Singh to Thomas, 0 runs

19.5
6

Singh to Thomas, 6 runs

19.4
1

Singh to Carter, 1 run

19.3
1

Singh to Thomas, 1 run

19.2
.

Singh to Thomas, 0 runs

19.1
1

Singh to Carter, 1 run

18.6
1

Gibbon to Carter, 1 run

18.5
.

Gibbon to Carter, 0 runs

18.4
.

Gibbon to Carter, 0 runs

18.3
.

Gibbon to Carter, 0 runs

18.2
4

Gibbon to Carter, 4 runs

18.1
1

Gibbon to Thomas, 1 run

17.6
2

O'Connor to Carter, 2 runs

17.5
4

O'Connor to Carter, 4 runs

17.4
1

O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run

17.3
.

O'Connor to Thomas, 0 runs

17.2
1

O'Connor to Carter, 1 run

17.1
.

O'Connor to Carter, 0 runs

16.6
1

Carter defends for one run.

16.5
.

Gibbon to Carter, 0 runs

16.4
1

Gibbon to Thomas, 1 run

16.3
1

Gibbon to Carter, 1 run

16.2
2

Gibbon to Carter, 2 runs

16.1
1

Gibbon to Thomas, 1 run

15.6
2

O'Connor to Carter, 2 runs

15.5
.

O'Connor to Carter, 0 runs

15.4
1

O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run

15.3
.

O'Connor to Thomas, 0 runs

15.2
1lb

Carter plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

15.1
.

O'Connor to Carter, 0 runs

14.6
4

Gibbon to Thomas, 4 runs

14.5
1

Gibbon to Carter, 1 run

14.4
W

Gibbon to Haines, appeal, wicket (caught - Haines)

14.3
.

Gibbon to Haines, 0 runs

14.2
.

Gibbon to Haines, 0 runs

14.1
.

Gibbon to Haines, 0 runs

13.6
4

O'Connor to Thomas, 4 runs

13.5
1

O'Connor to Haines, 1 run

13.4
1

O'Connor to Thomas, 1 run

13.3
.

O'Connor to Thomas, 0 runs

13.2
1

O'Connor to Haines, 1 run

13.1
.

O'Connor to Haines, 0 runs

12.6
.

Gibbon to Thomas, 0 runs

12.5
.

Gibbon to Thomas, 0 runs

12.4
1

Gibbon to Haines, 1 run

12.3
1

Gibbon to Thomas, 1 run

12.2
2

Gibbon to Thomas, 2 runs

11.6
1

O'Connor to Thomas, leg bye

11.5
1

O'Connor to Haines, 1 run

11.4
.

O'Connor to Haines, 0 runs

11.3
.

O'Connor to Haines, 0 runs

11.2
.

O'Connor to Haines, 0 runs

11.2
1

O'Connor to Haines, wide

11.2
1

O'Connor to Haines, wide

11.1
.

O'Connor to Haines, appeal

10.6
.

Gibbon to Thomas, 0 runs

10.5
W

Gibbon to Tear, appeal, wicket (caught - Tear)

10.4
.

Gibbon to Tear, 0 runs

10.3
.

Gibbon to Tear, 0 runs

10.2
.

Gibbon to Tear, 0 runs

10.1
1

Gibbon to Haines, 1 run

9.6
4

Taylor to Tear, 4 runs

9.5
.

Taylor to Tear, appeal

9.4
4

Taylor to Tear, 4 runs

9.3
.

Taylor to Tear, 0 runs

9.2
1

Taylor to Haines, 1 run

9.1
4

Taylor to Haines, 4 runs

8.6
4

Allison to Tear, 4 runs

8.5
1

Haines plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.4
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

8.3
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

8.2
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

8.1
4

Allison to Haines, 4 runs

7.6
.

Taylor to Tear, 0 runs

7.5
1

Taylor to Haines, 1 run

7.4
.

Taylor to Haines, 0 runs

7.3
.

Taylor to Haines, 0 runs

7.2
3

Taylor to Tear, 3 runs

7.1
.

Taylor to Tear, 0 runs

6.6
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

6.5
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

6.2
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

6.1
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

5.6
.

Taylor to Tear, 0 runs

5.5
.

Taylor to Tear, 0 runs

5.4
4

Taylor to Tear, 4 runs

5.3
.

Taylor to Tear, 0 runs

5.2
4

Taylor to Tear, 4 runs

5.1
.

Taylor to Tear, 0 runs

4.6
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

4.5
4

Allison to Haines, 4 runs

4.4
1

Allison to Tear, 1 run

4.3
1

Allison to Haines, 1 run

4.2
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

4.1
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

3.6
.

Taylor to Tear, 0 runs

3.5
.

Taylor to Tear, 0 runs

3.4
1

Taylor to Haines, 1 run

3.3
.

Taylor to Haines, 0 runs

3.2
4

Taylor to Haines, 4 runs

3.1
.

Taylor to Haines, 0 runs

3.1
1

Taylor to Haines, wide

2.6
1

Allison to Haines, 1 run

2.5
4

Allison to Haines, 4 runs

2.4
4

Allison to Haines, 4 runs

2.3
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

2.2
4

Allison to Haines, 4 runs

2.1
.

Allison to Haines, 0 runs

1.6
4

Taylor to Tear, 4 runs

1.5
2

Taylor to Tear, 2 runs

1.4
.

Taylor to Tear, 0 runs

1.3
1

Taylor to Haines, 1 run

1.2
.

Taylor to Haines, 0 runs

1.1
.

Taylor to Haines, 0 runs

0.6
.

Allison to Tear, 0 runs

0.5
.

Allison to Tear, 0 runs

0.4
.

Allison to Tear, 0 runs

0.3
.

Allison to Tear, 0 runs

0.2
.

Allison to Tear, 0 runs

0.1
.

Allison to Tear, 0 runs