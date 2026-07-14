Match details Sussex vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

SUS
SUS
WOR
WOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 07, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Campbell Jack, Carson Jack, Carter Oliver, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Haines Tom, Henry Troy, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Hughes Daniel, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Mills Tymal, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Robinson Oliver, Rogers Henry P, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Simpson John, Smith Steve, Tear Charlie, Thomas George, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison
Benchno information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Kashif, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Brookes Ethan, Cobb Josh, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Darley Harry Charles, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Gibbon Ben, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Lategan Dan, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Pollock Ed, Roderick Gareth, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Taylor Tom, Virdi Amir, Waite Matthew, Walsh Jr Hayden
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet