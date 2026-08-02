Highlights Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026

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List a

Rugby School Ground

WAR
WAR
GLO
GLO

(41 ov.) 203/3

41.4
W

Thompson to Eckland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Eckland)

41.3
1

Thompson to Price, leg bye

41.2
6

Thompson to Price, 6 runs

41.1
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

40.6
.

Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs

40.5
1

Lintott to Price, 1 run

40.4
4

Lintott to Price, 4 runs

40.3
.

Lintott to Price, 0 runs

40.2
4

Lintott to Price, 4 runs

40.1
4

Lintott to Price, 4 runs

39.6
1

Thompson to Price, 1 run

39.5
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

39.4
1

Thompson to Eckland, 1 run

39.3
1

Thompson to Price, 1 run

39.2
1

Thompson to Eckland, 1 run

39.1
4

Thompson to Eckland, 4 runs

38.6
4

Lintott to Price, 4 runs

38.5
1

Lintott to Eckland, 1 run

38.4
1

Lintott to Price, 1 run

38.4
1

Lintott to Price, wide

38.3
.

Lintott to Price, 0 runs

38.2
1

Lintott to Eckland, 1 run

38.1
1

Lintott to Price, 1 run

37.6
4

Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 4 runs

37.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 0 runs

37.4
1

Hannon-Dalby to Price, 1 run

37.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Price, 0 runs

37.2
1

Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 1 run

37.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Price, 1 run

36.6
1

Lintott to Price, 1 run

36.5
.

0 runs

36.4
1

Lintott to Eckland, 1 run

36.3
1

Lintott to Price, 1 run

36.2
4

Lintott to Price, 4 runs

36.1
4

Lintott to Price, 4 runs

35.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 0 runs

35.5
4

Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 4 runs

35.4
6

Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 6 runs

35.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 0 runs

35.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 0 runs

35.1
1

Lintott to Price, 1 run

34.6
1

Booth to Price, 1 run

34.5
1

Booth to Eckland, 1 run

34.4
1

Booth to Price, 1 run

34.3
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

34.2
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

34.1
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

33.6
.

Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs

33.5
6

Lintott to Eckland, 6 runs

33.4
1

Lintott to Price, 1 run

33.3
1

Lintott to Eckland, 1 run

33.2
.

Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs

33.1
1

Lintott to Price, 1 run

32.6
.

Booth to Eckland, 0 runs

32.5
1

Booth to Price, 1 run

32.4
4

Booth to Price, 4 runs

32.4
1

Booth to Price, wide

32.3
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

32.2
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

32.1
1

Booth to Eckland, 1 run

31.6
2

Lintott to Price, 2 runs

31.5
1

Lintott to Eckland, 1 run

31.4
6

Lintott to Eckland, 6 runs

31.3
.

Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs

31.2
1

Lintott to Price, 1 run

31.1
.

Lintott to Price, 0 runs

30.6
.

Booth to Eckland, 0 runs

30.5
.

Booth to Eckland, 0 runs

30.4
.

Booth to Eckland, 0 runs

30.3
1

Booth to Price, 1 run

30.2
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

30.1
1

Booth to Eckland, 1 run

29.6
1

Lintott to Eckland, 1 run

29.5
.

Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs

29.4
.

Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs

29.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)

29.2
1

Lintott to Price, 1 run

29.1
1

Lintott to Bancroft, 1 run

28.6
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

28.5
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

28.4
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

28.3
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

28.2
1

Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run

28.1
1

Bamber to Price, 1 run

27.6
1

Lintott to Price, 1 run

27.5
.

Lintott to Price, 0 runs

27.4
1

Lintott to Bancroft, 1 run

27.3
.

Lintott to Bancroft, 0 runs

27.2
.

Lintott to Bancroft, 0 runs

27.1
.

Lintott to Bancroft, 0 runs

26.6
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

26.5
1

Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run

26.4
1

Bamber to Price, 1 run

26.3
2

Bamber to Price, 2 runs

26.2
1

Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run

26.1
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

25.6
2

Lintott to Price, 2 runs

25.5
4

Lintott to Price, 4 runs

25.4
.

Lintott to Price, 0 runs

25.3
1

Lintott to Bancroft, 1 run

25.2
.

Lintott to Bancroft, 0 runs

25.1
.

Lintott to Bancroft, 0 runs

24.6
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

24.5
1

Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run

24.4
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

24.3
3

Bamber to Price, 3 runs

24.2
4

Bamber to Price, 4 runs

24.1
1

Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run

23.6
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

23.5
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

23.4
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

23.3
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

23.2
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

23.1
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

23.1
2

Thompson to Bancroft, 2 wides

22.6
4

Booth to Price, 4 runs

22.5
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

22.4
4

Booth to Price, 4 runs

22.3
1

Booth to Bancroft, 1 run

22.2
.

Booth to Bancroft, appeal

22.1
.

Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs

21.6
1

Thompson to Bancroft, 1 run

21.5
.

Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs

21.4
.

Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs

21.3
.

Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs

21.2
.

Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs

21.1
4

Thompson to Bancroft, 4 runs

21.1
1

Thompson to Bancroft, wide

20.6
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

20.5
1

Booth to Bancroft, 1 run

20.4
.

Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.3
.

Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.2
.

Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.1
.

Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs

19.6
1

Thompson to Bancroft, 1 run

19.5
1

Thompson to Price, 1 run

19.4
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

19.3
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

19.2
1

Thompson to Bancroft, 1 run

19.1
.

Thompson to Bancroft, appeal

18.6
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

18.5
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

18.4
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

18.3
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

18.2
1

Booth to Bancroft, 1 run

18.1
4

Booth to Bancroft, 4 runs

17.6
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

17.5
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

17.4
1

Thompson to Bancroft, 1 run

17.3
.

Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs

17.2
.

Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs

17.1
.

Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs

16.6
1

Booth to Bancroft, 1 run

16.5
4

Booth to Bancroft, 4 runs

16.4
1

Booth to Price, 1 run

16.3
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

16.2
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

16.1
.

Booth to Price, 0 runs

15.6
3

Thompson to Price, 3 runs

15.5
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

15.4
1

Thompson to Bancroft, leg bye

15.3
1

Thompson to Price, 1 run

15.2
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

15.1
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

14.6
.

Booth to Bancroft, appeal

14.5
.

Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs

14.4
.

Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs

14.3
4

Booth to Bancroft, 4 runs

14.2
.

Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs

14.1
.

Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs

13.6
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

13.5
2

Thompson to Price, 2 runs

13.4
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

13.3
.

Thompson to Price, 0 runs

13.2
1

Thompson to Bancroft, 1 run

13.1
.

Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs

12.6
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

12.5
1

Bamber to Bancroft, leg bye

12.4
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

12.3
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

12.2
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

12.1
1

Bamber to Price, 1 run

11.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

11.5
1

Hannon-Dalby to Price, 1 run

11.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Price, 0 runs

11.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Price, 0 runs

11.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Price, 0 runs

11.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Price, 0 runs

10.6
1

Price defends for a run.

10.5
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

10.4
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

10.3
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

10.2
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

10.1
2

Bamber to Price, 2 runs

9.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

9.5
4

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 4 runs

9.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

9.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

9.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

9.1
4

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 4 runs

8.6
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

8.5
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

8.4
.

Bamber to Price, 0 runs

8.3
1

Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run

8.2
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.1
1

Bamber to Price, 1 run

7.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

7.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

7.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

7.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

7.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

7.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.6
1lb

Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

6.5
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.5
1

Bamber to Bancroft, wide

6.4
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.3
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.2
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.1
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Bracey)

5.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

5.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

5.3
2

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 2 runs

5.2
1

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 1 run

5.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.6
.

Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs

4.5
.

Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs

4.4
2

Bamber to Bracey, 2 runs

4.3
4

Bamber to Bracey, 4 runs

4.2
.

Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs

4.1
1

Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run

3.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

3.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

3.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

3.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

3.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

3.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

2.6
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.5
1

Bamber to Bracey, 1 run

2.4
.

Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs

2.3
.

Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs

2.2
.

Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs

2.1
1

Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run

1.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

1.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

1.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

1.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

1.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

1.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs

0.6
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.5
1

Bamber to Bracey, 1 run

0.4
.

Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs

0.3
1

Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run

0.2
.

Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.1
1

Bamber to Bracey, 1 run