Highlights Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026
Thompson to Eckland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Eckland)
Thompson to Price, leg bye
Thompson to Price, 6 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs
Lintott to Price, 1 run
Lintott to Price, 4 runs
Lintott to Price, 0 runs
Lintott to Price, 4 runs
Lintott to Price, 4 runs
Thompson to Price, 1 run
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Eckland, 1 run
Thompson to Price, 1 run
Thompson to Eckland, 1 run
Thompson to Eckland, 4 runs
Lintott to Price, 4 runs
Lintott to Eckland, 1 run
Lintott to Price, 1 run
Lintott to Price, wide
Lintott to Price, 0 runs
Lintott to Eckland, 1 run
Lintott to Price, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Price, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Price, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Price, 1 run
Lintott to Price, 1 run
0 runs
Lintott to Eckland, 1 run
Lintott to Price, 1 run
Lintott to Price, 4 runs
Lintott to Price, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 6 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eckland, 0 runs
Lintott to Price, 1 run
Booth to Price, 1 run
Booth to Eckland, 1 run
Booth to Price, 1 run
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs
Lintott to Eckland, 6 runs
Lintott to Price, 1 run
Lintott to Eckland, 1 run
Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs
Lintott to Price, 1 run
Booth to Eckland, 0 runs
Booth to Price, 1 run
Booth to Price, 4 runs
Booth to Price, wide
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Eckland, 1 run
Lintott to Price, 2 runs
Lintott to Eckland, 1 run
Lintott to Eckland, 6 runs
Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs
Lintott to Price, 1 run
Lintott to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Eckland, 0 runs
Booth to Eckland, 0 runs
Booth to Eckland, 0 runs
Booth to Price, 1 run
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Eckland, 1 run
Lintott to Eckland, 1 run
Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs
Lintott to Eckland, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)
Lintott to Price, 1 run
Lintott to Bancroft, 1 run
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run
Bamber to Price, 1 run
Lintott to Price, 1 run
Lintott to Price, 0 runs
Lintott to Bancroft, 1 run
Lintott to Bancroft, 0 runs
Lintott to Bancroft, 0 runs
Lintott to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run
Bamber to Price, 1 run
Bamber to Price, 2 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Lintott to Price, 2 runs
Lintott to Price, 4 runs
Lintott to Price, 0 runs
Lintott to Bancroft, 1 run
Lintott to Bancroft, 0 runs
Lintott to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 3 runs
Bamber to Price, 4 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 2 wides
Booth to Price, 4 runs
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Price, 4 runs
Booth to Bancroft, 1 run
Booth to Bancroft, appeal
Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 1 run
Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 4 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, wide
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Bancroft, 1 run
Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs
Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs
Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs
Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 1 run
Thompson to Price, 1 run
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 1 run
Thompson to Bancroft, appeal
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Bancroft, 1 run
Booth to Bancroft, 4 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 1 run
Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Booth to Bancroft, 1 run
Booth to Bancroft, 4 runs
Booth to Price, 1 run
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 3 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, leg bye
Thompson to Price, 1 run
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Booth to Bancroft, appeal
Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs
Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs
Booth to Bancroft, 4 runs
Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs
Booth to Bancroft, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 2 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Price, 0 runs
Thompson to Bancroft, 1 run
Thompson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, leg bye
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Price, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Price, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Price, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Price, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Price, 0 runs
Price defends for a run.
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 4 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Price, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, wide
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Bracey)
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs
Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs
Bamber to Bracey, 2 runs
Bamber to Bracey, 4 runs
Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Bracey, 1 run
Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs
Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs
Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bracey, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Bracey, 1 run
Bamber to Bracey, 0 runs
Bamber to Bancroft, 1 run
Bamber to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bamber to Bracey, 1 run