Match details Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 02.08.2026

List a

WAR
WAR
GLO
GLO

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 02, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Bamber Ethan, Barnard Ed, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Davies Alex, Drakes Dominic, Garton George, Gleeson Richard, Hain Sam, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Latham Tom, Malik Zen, Maxwell Glenn, Mousley Dan, Rae Michael, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Yates Robert
Benchno information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Akhter Zaman, Ali Anwar, Bancroft Cameron, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dent Chris, Goodman Dominic Charles, Hammond Miles, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Glenn, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Price Tom, Roelofsen Grant, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Smith Tom, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Tector Harry, van Buuren Graeme, Wells Ben
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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