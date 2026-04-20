Results Score Bangladesh vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand 20.04.2026

OdiSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
BAN
BAN

199

NZ
NZ

198

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hasan Tanzidbatsman7658104131.03
Shanto Najmul Hossainbatsman50715270.42
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Lennox Jaydenbowler92362400
Smith Nathanbowler704616.5720

Latest Highlights

35.3
1

Foxcroft pitches one up, outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run down the ground.

35.2
.

Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and glances

35.1
.

On a good line and length from Foxcroft. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and flicks a glance behind square on the on side.

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