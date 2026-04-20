Results Score Bangladesh vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand 20.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hasan Tanzidbatsman
|76
|58
|10
|4
|131.03
|Shanto Najmul Hossainbatsman
|50
|71
|5
|2
|70.42
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Lennox Jaydenbowler
|9
|2
|36
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Smith Nathanbowler
|7
|0
|46
|1
|6.57
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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35.3
1
Foxcroft pitches one up, outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run down the ground.
35.2
.
Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and glances
35.1
.
On a good line and length from Foxcroft. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and flicks a glance behind square on the on side.