35.3 1 Foxcroft pitches one up, outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run down the ground.

35.2 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and glances

35.1 . On a good line and length from Foxcroft. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and flicks a glance behind square on the on side.

34.6 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and glances back behind square for a single run.

34.5 . Pitched up, on line again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

34.4 . Lennox pitches one up, on line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and defends

34.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and defends

34.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

34.1 . Full, on leg stump and angled across. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

33.6 . Foxcroft pitches one up, on a good line. Hridoy gets on the front foot and finesses a glance

33.5 . Full, pitching outside off again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Hridoy goes back and drives down the ground.

33.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and flicks a glance for a single run behind square on the on side.

33.2 . Foxcroft pitches one up, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the on side field.

33.1 . Foxcroft pitches one up, on a good line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and defends

32.6 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Hridoy gets forward and drives

32.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and drives for a pair of runs back behind point.

32.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and defends

32.3 . Lennox pitches one up, outside off stump again. Hridoy pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

32.2 . Full, outside off. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through point on the off side.

32.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Hridoy rocks back and lifts a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

31.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square.

31.5 1 Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy advances down the pitch and guides a glance through the leg side field for one run.

31.4 4 And another! Good length from NG Smith, outside off stump. Hridoy rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

31.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

31.2 . On a good line and length from NG Smith. Hridoy advances and eases a drive

31.1 2 Good line and length from NG Smith once more. Hridoy goes back and flicks a glance through the on side field for a couple of runs.

30.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.4 . Good line and length once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

30.3 . Good line and length. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back and plays a defensive stroke

30.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and punches a drive

30.1 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and defends

29.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and punches a poor drive through the off side for one run.

29.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back and plays a defensive stroke

29.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and late cuts for a run behind point.

29.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hridoy moves down the pitch and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

29.3 1w Wide. Short ball, outside off but angled across.

29.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Hridoy goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

29.1 . Length ball, outside off once more. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point.

28.6 4 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Nicholls. That was a tough chance for Nicholls.

28.5 . Lennox pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and defends on the off side.

28.4 . Full, outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

28.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

28.2 1 Lennox comes around the wicket to Hridoy. Pitched up, outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

28.1 W Najmul Hossain Shanto brings up his 50! Good length from Lennox, pitching outside off once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and glances on the leg side for 1 run.

27.6 . Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets on the back foot but decides to just let the ball through to the wicketkeeper

27.5 . Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Hridoy moves onto the back foot but watches the ball travel through to Latham

27.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and leg glances back behind square for a run.

27.4 1w Wide. O'Rourke drops one in short, pitching far outside off.

27.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

27.2 . Full ball, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and defends through the off side.

27.1 . Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and cuts. Tidy work in the field by Young prevents a boundary.

26.6 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Hridoy gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

26.5 . Good length from Lennox, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.4 . Lennox now coming around the wicket to Hridoy. Full, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

26.3 1 Lennox comes over the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Full, outside off stump once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and glances for one run.

26.2 1 Lennox now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Hridoy pushes forward and drives for one run.

26.1 1 Good length from Lennox, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and glances on the leg side for a single run.

25.6 4 FOUR! O'Rourke pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Hridoy gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

25.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy goes back but swings and misses while trying a late cut

25.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Hridoy moves down the pitch and defends

25.3 . O'Rourke comes over the wicket to Hridoy. Good length from O'Rourke, outside off. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and defends

25.2 1 O'Rourke now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

25.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Hridoy shuffles down the pitch and flicks a leg glance for a run behind square.

24.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

24.5 W OUT! Lennox gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line once more. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and lifts a bad sweep, and is caught by Foxcroft down the ground.

24.4 . Pitched up, on line. Litton Das steps back and plays a defensive stroke

24.3 . Full ball, outside off. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.

24.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Litton Das pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

24.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Litton Das pushes forward and eases a drive

23.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

23.6 1w Wide. O'Rourke comes around the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Short, pitching far outside off.

23.5 1 O'Rourke comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and defends behind point for 1 run.

23.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the leg side for one run.

23.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and drives averagely

23.2 4 FOUR! O'Rourke comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and lofts a poor pull for four runs behind point.

23.1 1 Good line and length. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and guides a glance on the on side for 1 run.

22.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and glances for a run on the on side.

22.5 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance

22.4 . Pitched up, on line. Litton Das pushes forward and defends

22.3 . Lennox comes around the wicket to Litton Das. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

22.2 W OUT! Lennox breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves down the pitch and lifts a poor drive, and is impressively caught by Nicholls on the off side.

22.1 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for 6 runs.

21.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

21.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.4 1 Full, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and edges for a single run through the on side field.

21.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and cuts shakily

21.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and slices a cut back through point for 1 run.

21.1 1 Clarkson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for one run.

20.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for one run down the ground.

20.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and defends back behind square for a run.

20.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

20.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto advances and plays a defensive stroke

20.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

20.1 6 MAXIMUM! Lennox pitches one up, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

19.6 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Clarkson pitches one up, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

19.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

19.4 . Good length from Clarkson, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and defends

19.3 . On a good length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

19.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim advances and drives for four runs.

19.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and punches a drive

18.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and guides a glance

18.5 . Lennox pitches one up, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and defends

18.4 . Lennox pitches one up, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.3 4 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball rolls away from Latham for 4 byes.

18.2 . Lennox pitches one up, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and drives

18.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and defends

17.6 . Good length from Tickner, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and slices a late cut. Good fielding by Abbas results in a single run being saved.

17.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot but allows that one to go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

17.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

17.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for four runs.

17.1 . Tickner pitches one up, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and defends

17.1 2w Wide. Short ball, pitching well outside off stump. It beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a couple of wides.

16.6 . Foxcroft pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

16.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and glances down the ground.

16.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and defends

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

16.1 . Full, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle back behind square.

15.6 . Good length from Tickner, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim defends

15.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and lifts a cut through point for four runs.

15.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 . Good length from Tickner, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

15.2 . Length ball, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and glances down the ground.

15.1 . Good length from Tickner, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and defends

14.6 1 Foxcroft pitches one up, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Foxcroft pitches one up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

14.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and drives

14.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and finesses a glance back behind square.

14.2 . Foxcroft pitches one up, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Tanzid Hasan Tamim brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Pitched up, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

13.6 . Short ball, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot but watches it go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

13.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and defends

13.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and glances for a single run on the leg side.

13.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and hooks sloppily for 4 runs behind square.

13.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for one run back behind point.

13.1 . Full, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 Foxcroft pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

12.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 . Foxcroft pitches one up, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 . Good length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and plays a cut

12.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and defends

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

11.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and lifts a bad glance

11.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and defends

11.4 1 Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

11.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

11.2 2 On a good length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

11.1 . NG Smith pitches one up, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and defends

10.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for four runs.

10.5 . Foxcroft pitches one up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and punches a drive

10.4 . Foxcroft pitches one up, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.

10.3 1 Foxcroft pitches one up, on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and tucks a glance for one run.

10.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and drives

9.6 1 Full, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

9.4 . On a good line and length from NG Smith. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

9.3 . Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and defends

9.1 . Full, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and defends

8.6 . Short, pitching outside leg and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim ducks out of the way

8.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Tickner, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and late cuts behind point for four runs.

8.4 . Tickner pitches one up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and defends

8.3 . Good line and length from Tickner. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

8.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and cuts back through point for 4 runs.

8.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and edges behind point for a single run.

7.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and slices a late cut

7.6 1w Wide. O'Rourke now coming around the wicket. Dropped in short by O'Rourke, pitching well outside off stump.

7.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and inside edges for one run back behind square.

7.4 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Najmul Hossain Shanto. He rocks back but allows it to go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

7.3 . Short of a length, on line. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and defends

7.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot but opts to let it pass through to the wicketkeeper

7.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Tickner, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for four runs.

6.5 2 Yorker, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and edges for a couple of runs behind point on the off side.

6.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and defends

6.4 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

6.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a pair of runs through the leg side field.

6.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and eases a drive

6.1 . Good length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

5.5 . Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot but allows that one to go through to Latham

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot but opts to let the ball through to Latham untouched

5.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

5.2 . O'Rourke pitches one up, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot but opts to let the ball go through to the keeper

5.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

4.6 . NG Smith comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and defends

4.5 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and skies a flick for 6 runs back behind square.

4.4 . NG Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and defends

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! NG Smith pitches one up, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and defends on the off side.

4.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg.

3.6 W OUT! O'Rourke gets the wicket! Dropped in short by O'Rourke, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar ducks under it and late cuts sloppily, and is caught by Foxcroft

3.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

3.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and inside edges

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! O'Rourke pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and skies a drive for 6 runs over the off side.

3.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for one run.

2.6 . Full ball, on line. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and defends

2.5 . On a good line and length from NG Smith. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot and defends poorly

2.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across Soumya Sarkar. He goes back and finesses a sloppy glance

2.2 . Good line and length from NG Smith. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot and defends through the off side field.

2.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for two runs.

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot. New Zealand appeal, but umpire RK Illingworth gives Tanzid Hasan Tamim not out.

1.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and edges

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to defend

1.3 . O'Rourke pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and glances down the ground.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and drives for 4 runs back through point.

1.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.6 W OUT! NG Smith gets the wicket! Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump. Hassan goes back but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.5 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Hassan moves onto the front foot and defends

0.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Hassan gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

0.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Hassan gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

0.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Hassan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 4 FOUR! Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump. Hassan rocks back and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

48.4 W OUT! Taskin Ahmed breaks through! Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. O'Rourke gets on the front foot and pulls, but is remarkably caught by Hridoy down the ground.

48.3 . Full ball, on a good line. O'Rourke gets on the front foot and drives

48.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. NG Smith gets forward and drives for one run.

48.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. O'Rourke goes back and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

47.6 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. NG Smith gets forward but misses while trying a drive

47.5 1 Good length, outside off. O'Rourke rocks back and skies a pull for 1 run.

47.4 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, on a good line once again. NG Smith advances down the pitch and skies a drive for 1 run on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hridoy. Not an easy chance for Hridoy.

47.3 . Shoriful Islam now coming over the wicket to NG Smith. On a good line and length. NG Smith steps back but misses while trying a scoop

47.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. O'Rourke pushes forward and drives shakily for 1 run.

47.1 . Good length, outside off stump. O'Rourke gets on the front foot and defends

46.6 1 Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off. O'Rourke moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

46.5 1 Full toss, on a good line once again. NG Smith pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for a run.

46.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Taskin Ahmed. NG Smith moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

46.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. NG Smith goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

46.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. O'Rourke goes back and pulls sloppily for 1 run.

46.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. O'Rourke goes back and defends

45.6 . Yorker, on line. NG Smith pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

45.5 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. O'Rourke moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run on the leg side.

45.4 . Rana comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line. O'Rourke pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke. Bangladesh appeal for a catch, but the umpire gives O'Rourke not out. Bangladesh call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

45.3 W OUT! Five-for for Rana! Yorker, on a good line. Lennox backs away but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and Lennox has to go

45.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Lennox advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

45.1 . Yorker, outside off. Lennox creates room but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

44.6 1lb Shoriful Islam comes over the wicket to Lennox. Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Lennox gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye. Bangladesh appeal, but umpire Gazi Sohel gives Lennox not out.

44.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump once more. Tickner goes back and lifts a mediocre pull, and is caught by Afif Hossain

44.4 1 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off once again. NG Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

44.4 1w Wide. Short, pitching outside off but angling wildly across the batter and down the leg side.

44.3 1 Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump once again. Tickner gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

44.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Tickner steps back but makes no contact while trying to play a late cut

44.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. NG Smith pushes forward and guides a glance through the leg side field for one run.

43.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Tickner moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side field.

43.5 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Tickner pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

43.4 1 Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off once more. NG Smith gets forward and edges for one run.

43.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. NG Smith goes back and outside edges behind point.

43.2 1 Rishad Hossain pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Tickner moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

43.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. NG Smith gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

42.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Tickner gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run. Sloppy fielding by Rishad Hossain allows the batters to complete a single overthrow.

42.5 . Rana pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Tickner gets forward and defends

42.4 . Good length from Rana, pitching outside off. Tickner gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

42.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Tickner pushes forward and edges for 4 runs behind square on the leg side.

42.3 1w Wide. Rana drops one in short, on leg stump.

42.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Tickner pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

42.1 W OUT! Rana breaks through! Rana drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Foxcroft goes back and lifts a pull, but is caught by Hridoy

41.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. NG Smith pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

41.5 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Foxcroft gets forward and sweeps for one run behind square.

41.4 1 Good length from Rishad Hossain, pitching outside off stump again. NG Smith goes back and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

41.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Foxcroft gets forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

41.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

41.1 . Full, outside off. Foxcroft gets forward and drives on the off side.

40.6 1 Full, on a good line. Foxcroft goes back and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a glance for a run. Bangladesh appeal, but umpire Gazi Sohel is unmoved.

40.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Foxcroft rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

40.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Foxcroft gets forward and eases a drive

40.3 . Length ball, outside off once again. Foxcroft goes back and cuts

40.2 . Full ball, outside off. Foxcroft pushes forward and eases a bad drive down the ground.

40.1 . Full ball, on a good line once more. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.6 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, pitching on a good line. NG Smith gets on the front foot and defends

39.5 1 Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

39.4 . Full ball, on line. Foxcroft pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

39.3 1 Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off stump again. NG Smith pushes forward and drives for a single run.

39.2 . Yorker, outside off stump. NG Smith moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

39.1 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off stump again. NG Smith gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

38.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. NG Smith gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

38.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

38.4 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off stump again. Foxcroft rocks back and defends

38.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

38.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. NG Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

38.1 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off stump once more. NG Smith moves onto the back foot and drives

37.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. NG Smith moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

37.5 W OUT! Rishad Hossain gets the wicket! Good length from Rishad Hossain, pitching outside off again. Clarkson rocks back and skies a cut, but is caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz back through point.

37.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Clarkson pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

37.3 1 Full toss, outside off. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

37.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Foxcroft gets forward and drives

37.1 1 Good length from Rishad Hossain, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Clarkson moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for one run behind square.

36.6 1 Shoriful Islam pitches one up, pitching outside off. Clarkson pushes forward and drives for a run through point on the off side.

36.5 . Shoriful Islam comes around the wicket to Clarkson. Good line and length. Clarkson moves onto the front foot and glances through the on side field.

36.4 W OUT! Shoriful Islam gets the wicket! Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off stump. Kelly backs away and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Hridoy

36.3 . Shoriful Islam comes over the wicket to Kelly. On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly creates space but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

36.2 1 Shoriful Islam pitches one up, pitching outside off. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for a run.

36.1 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off once more. Foxcroft advances down the pitch and defends on the off side.

35.5 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, outside off stump. Foxcroft advances and guides a glance down the ground for a single run.

35.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

35.3 4 FOUR! Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on line. Kelly moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

35.2 1 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching near leg stump and angled across Foxcroft. He gets on the back foot and flicks a glance back behind square for one run.

35.1 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a pair of runs back behind square.

34.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Kelly advances and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

34.5 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

34.4 . Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off stump. Kelly goes back, and is hit on the helmet while trying a pull

34.3 2 Good length, outside off stump. Kelly rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Rishad Hossain costing Bangladesh a pair of runs.

34.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kelly shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive

34.1 . Shoriful Islam pitches one up, outside off stump. Kelly gets forward and glances

33.6 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on a good line once more. Foxcroft gets forward and glances on the leg side.

33.5 1 Good line and length. Kelly rocks back and guides a glance for one run through the leg side field.

33.4 . Full ball, on line. Kelly advances, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance. Bangladesh appeal, but umpire Illingworth gives Kelly not out.

33.3 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kelly creates space and punches a mediocre drive

33.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly goes back and plays a cut back through point for 4 runs.

33.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Kelly backs away and cuts shakily

32.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and cuts poorly back through point.

32.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Foxcroft rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

32.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Kelly creates space and glances for a run behind square.

32.3 1 Back of a length, on line again. Foxcroft goes back and pulls for 1 run.

32.2 . Good line and length from Rana. Foxcroft gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. Bangladesh appeal, however the umpire gives Foxcroft not out.

32.1 . Length ball, outside off. Foxcroft goes back and drives

31.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly goes back and plays a defensive stroke

31.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly goes back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

31.4 . Full ball, outside off. Kelly rocks back and guides a bad cut

31.3 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes around the wicket to Kelly. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Kelly gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a glance

31.2 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket to Foxcroft. On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Foxcroft goes back and glances for a single run behind square on the on side.

31.1 1 Full, outside off. Kelly advances down the pitch and lifts a drive over the off side for a single run.

30.6 . Dropped in short by Rana, on line but angled across. Foxcroft ducks

30.5 1 Good length from Rana, outside leg and angling across Kelly. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

30.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kelly steps away but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

30.3 . On a good line and length once again. Kelly gets on the back foot and tucks a glance on the on side.

30.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly goes back and drives for two runs behind point on the off side. Tidy work in the field by Afif Hossain saves a certain boundary.

30.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Kelly creates space and skies a scoop for four runs back behind square.

29.6 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes over the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Foxcroft goes back and finesses a glance on the on side.

29.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

29.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Kelly pushes forward and reverse sweeps sloppily

29.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

29.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on a good line. Kelly pushes forward and eases a poor drive down the ground.

29.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Kelly rocks back and drives through the off side field.

28.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Foxcroft gets forward but opts to let it pass through to the keeper untouched

28.5 . Full, on leg stump and angled across. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance. Bangladesh appeal, however the umpire says not out.

28.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Foxcroft goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

28.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Abbas goes back and pulls sloppily, and is brilliantly caught by Litton Das behind square.

28.2 1 Rana pitches one up, on a good line once more. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and outside edges back behind point for one run.

28.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Kelly goes back and defends

27.6 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Abbas advances and glances down the ground.

27.5 . Full, pitching on a good line again. Abbas goes back and glances through the leg side field.

27.4 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket to Abbas. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on a good line. Abbas gets on the front foot and glances down the ground.

27.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kelly rocks back and drives for a run through the off side field.

27.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket. Full ball, outside off. Kelly pushes forward and defends

27.1 1 Good line and length. Abbas moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

26.6 2 Fifty comes up for Kelly! On a good length, pitching outside off. Kelly moves onto the back foot and cuts late for a pair of runs behind point.

26.5 . Full, on line. Kelly gets forward and drives

26.4 . Good line and length from Rishad Hossain once more. Kelly moves onto the back foot and drives shakily

26.3 1 Full, on a good line. Abbas moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

26.2 2 Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off once more. Abbas moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

26.1 1 Full toss, outside leg and angling across Kelly. He gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

25.6 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. Full ball, on a good line. Abbas pushes forward and glances on the on side.

25.5 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket to Kelly. Full, on a good line. Kelly pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

25.4 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on line. Abbas moves onto the front foot and glances down the ground for a run.

25.3 . Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Abbas gets on the back foot and glances on the on side.

25.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Abbas gets on the back foot and slices a mediocre late cut

25.1 . Length ball, outside off. Abbas moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

24.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly goes back and plays a defensive stroke

24.5 4 FOUR! Kelly brings up his 50 with a boundary! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

24.4 . Taskin Ahmed now coming around the wicket. Short ball, pitching outside off. Kelly ducks under it

24.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitching on a good line and length again. Kelly gets on the back foot and edges for four runs behind square.

24.2 4 FOUR! Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, on line. Kelly moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

24.1 . Dropped in short by Taskin Ahmed, outside leg and angling across. Kelly ducks out of the way

23.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Kelly rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

23.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Kelly gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

23.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and inside edges

23.3 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket to Kelly. Full, on line once again. Kelly pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

23.2 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on a good line. Abbas gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

23.1 . On a good length, outside off once more. Abbas gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side.

22.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Abbas goes back and outside edges for one run back behind point.

22.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Abbas pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

22.3 . Full ball, outside off. Abbas pushes forward and eases a drive through point.

22.2 1lb Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kelly gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot back behind point, resulting in one leg bye.

22.1 . Full, on a good line. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives

21.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kelly pushes forward and lifts a drive down the ground for 1 run.

21.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kelly gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

21.4 . Full ball, on line again. Kelly pushes forward and defends

21.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abbas goes back and guides a glance for a run through the on side field.

21.2 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across Kelly. He gets on the back foot and tucks a glance through the on side field for a single run.

21.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Abbas shuffles down the pitch and edges for a run on the on side.

20.6 1 Good line and length. Abbas rocks back and flicks a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

20.5 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Abbas gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

20.4 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kelly gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

20.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive

20.2 4 FOUR! Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket to Kelly. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kelly gets forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

20.1 1 Full ball, on line. Abbas moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run down the ground.

19.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Kelly. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

19.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kelly gets forward and drives

19.4 1 Soumya Sarkar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Abbas gets on the front foot and drives for one run through point.

19.3 . Soumya Sarkar pitches one up, outside off once more. Abbas pushes forward and drives down the ground.

19.2 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Abbas gets on the front foot and drives

19.2 1w Wide. Soumya Sarkar drops one in short, too wide outside off.

19.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Soumya Sarkar, pitching outside off stump once again. Abbas gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

18.6 1 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off. Abbas moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

18.5 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket to Abbas. Full ball, on line. Abbas gets on the front foot and flicks a glance

18.4 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on line. Kelly gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

18.3 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes around the wicket to Kelly. Pitched up, on a good line. Kelly gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. Bangladesh appeal, but the umpire says not out.

18.2 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Abbas goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

18.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Abbas rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot

17.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Abbas moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

17.5 . Full ball, on line. Abbas pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

17.4 . Soumya Sarkar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Abbas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length again. Latham goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind point for 2 runs.

17.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kelly. He gets forward and glances through the leg side field for one run.

16.6 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, outside off. Latham gets on the front foot and defends

16.5 . Full ball, on line. Latham goes back and drives

16.4 . On a good line and length. Latham moves onto the back foot and defends

16.3 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump. Latham rocks back and guides a glance down the ground.

16.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Latham gets forward and defends

16.1 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, outside off. Kelly gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

15.6 . Good line and length. Latham gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward and drives through the off side field.

15.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Latham gets on the back foot and defends

15.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kelly goes back and tucks a glance for one run.

15.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run behind point on the off side.

15.1 . On a good line and length from Rana. Latham goes back and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 1 Soumya Sarkar pitches one up, on line once again. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.5 2 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Latham. He pushes forward and guides a glance for a couple of runs back behind square.

14.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Kelly. He shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily for a run.

14.3 . Good line and length from Soumya Sarkar. Kelly goes back and punches a mediocre drive

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Latham gets on the back foot and glances for a single run on the on side.

14.1 . Good length from Soumya Sarkar, on leg stump and angled across Latham. He gets on the back foot and finesses a glance through the on side field.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.5 . Good length from Rana, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Latham. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 . Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Latham moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance

13.3 4 FOUR! Rana pitches one up, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs behind point.

13.2 . Good length, outside leg and angled across Latham. He moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance

13.1 . Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Latham goes back and glances on the on side.

12.6 . Full, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the front foot but lets that one go through to Litton Das unchallenged

12.5 . Full, outside off. Kelly gets on the front foot and glances

12.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off. Kelly rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

12.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

12.2 . Full, outside off. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 . Full, outside off stump. Latham gets forward but watches that one pass through to Litton Das without offering a shot

11.6 . Rana comes over the wicket to Kelly. Full, pitching on leg and angling across Kelly. He gets on the front foot and glances through the on side field.

11.5 1 Rana now coming around the wicket to Latham. Good length, outside off. Latham rocks back and late cuts back behind point for 1 run.

11.4 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Latham gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

11.3 . Good line and length from Rana once more. Latham gets on the back foot and defends

11.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kelly moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for one run behind square.

11.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kelly. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying a glance

10.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot and defends

10.5 . Shoriful Islam pitches one up, outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it through to Litton Das

10.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kelly rocks back and drives through the off side field for a single run.

10.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 . Full, outside off. Kelly goes back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

10.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

9.6 . On a good line and length from Rana. Latham gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Good line and length from Rana. Latham moves onto the back foot and defends

9.4 . Full, outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot but allows it to travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

9.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 . Full ball, on line. Latham gets on the front foot and defends down the ground.

9.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Young moves onto the back foot and defends shakily, and is caught by Soumya Sarkar

8.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying a drive

8.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Kelly rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a hook

8.5 1w Wide. Shoriful Islam drops one in short, pitching outside off stump but angled wildly across the batter.

8.4 1 CHANCE! Shoriful Islam pitches one up, pitching outside off. Young advances and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for 1 run. A run out chance but New Zealand survive the attempt from Mehidy Hasan Miraz's throw.

8.3 . Full ball, on line once more. Young plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . Shoriful Islam pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Young advances down the pitch and guides a glance

8.1 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Young rocks back and defends

7.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

7.5 . On a good line and length from Rana. Kelly rocks back and inside edges behind square on the on side.

7.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Kelly. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

7.3 1 Good length from Rana, outside off. Young goes back and defends for 1 run back behind point.

7.2 . Full, outside off. Young moves onto the front foot but watches that one pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

7.1 W OUT! Rana gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line. Nicholls pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. Bangladesh appeal, the umpire agrees, and Nicholls has to depart

6.6 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off. Kelly backs away and cuts

6.5 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off stump. Kelly rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

6.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Nicholls backs away and scoops back behind square for a run.

6.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Nicholls rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull. Bangladesh appeal, but umpire Gazi Sohel is unmoved.

6.2 4 FOUR! Taskin Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Nicholls. Full ball, outside off stump. Nicholls advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

6.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and defends

5.6 . Full ball, outside off. Kelly gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

5.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Kelly gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

5.5 3w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. The ball beats Litton Das and trickles away for three wides.

5.4 . Shoriful Islam pitches one up, outside off stump. Kelly shuffles down the pitch but plays and misses while attempting to defend

5.3 1 Full, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and tucks a sloppy glance for a single run.

5.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves down the pitch and skies a glance for four runs.

4.6 4 And another! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Kelly pushes forward and drives through point for 4 runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Kelly gets on the back foot and glances through the leg side field for four runs.

4.4 . Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Kelly. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive. Bangladesh appeal, but the umpire says not out.

4.3 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Kelly pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

4.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kelly advances down the pitch and drives poorly

4.1 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across Nicholls. He goes back and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a pull behind square for one run.

3.6 . Full, outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and defends

3.5 1 Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off. Nicholls goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

3.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Nicholls gets forward and drives through the off side field.

3.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Nicholls gets forward and flicks a glance

3.2 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square on the on side. Good work in the field by Litton Das saves a certain boundary.

2.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Kelly advances down the pitch but allows the ball to go through to the keeper

2.5 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Kelly. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. Bangladesh appeal, but umpire Gazi Sohel gives Kelly not out.

2.4 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Kelly. He rocks back and defends

2.3 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Kelly moves onto the back foot and defends shakily

2.2 . Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, outside off again. Kelly pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

2.1 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside leg and angled across Kelly. He rocks back and defends

1.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Nicholls advances and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Shoriful Islam pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot but decides to just let that one go through to the keeper unchallenged

1.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the back foot and punches a drive

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nicholls goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and glances through the leg side field.

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kelly gets forward and plays a shaky defensive stroke

0.5 1 Free hit. Full toss, outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

0.5 nb No ball. On a good line and length. Nicholls gets on the back foot and edges

0.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nicholls gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. Bangladesh appeal, but the umpire says not out.

0.3 . Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, on line. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke