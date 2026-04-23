44.5 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket to Foxcroft, length ball, on leg stump and angling across. He gets on the back foot and pulls, but is impressively caught by Hassan down the ground.

44.4 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Lister rocks back and plays a flick for a run behind square.

44.3 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again. Foxcroft pushes forward and plays a sloppy drive down the ground for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. A really tough chance for Mehidy Hasan Miraz there.

44.2 . Full, on line. Foxcroft gets forward and lifts a drive

44.1 6 SIX! Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

43.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Foxcroft rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

43.5 . Back of a length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside leg and angled across. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and pulls shakily

43.4 6 And another! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Foxcroft. He moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for a half dozen runs.

43.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Foxcroft goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

43.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Foxcroft. He gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

43.1 . Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square.

42.6 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

42.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

42.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Foxcroft gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side. Great fielding by Tanzid Hasan Tamim prevents a certain boundary.

42.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! 50 up for Foxcroft in emphatic style! Full, on a good line. Foxcroft shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs over the leg side field.

42.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Foxcroft advances down the pitch and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

41.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Lister pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. Bangladesh appeal for a catch, but Lister is given not out. Bangladesh call for a review. The decision is upheld.

41.5 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Foxcroft. He gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

41.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square.

41.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Foxcroft goes back and pulls behind square.

41.2 2 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick for a pair of runs.

41.1 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Foxcroft pushes forward and flicks back behind square.

40.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Lister gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

40.5 1 Good length from Tanvir Islam, pitching outside off stump. Foxcroft pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

40.4 6 SIX! Good line and length. Foxcroft shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive over the on side field for 6 runs.

40.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Foxcroft creates space and inside edges back behind square.

40.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Lister moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

40.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Foxcroft gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

39.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Lister moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

39.5 . Full, on leg stump and angling across Lister. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

39.4 W OUT! Five wicket haul for Mustafizur Rahman! Mustafizur Rahman pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. O'Rourke gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and O'Rourke is bowled

39.3 1 Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Foxcroft. He goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

39.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Foxcroft. He advances down the pitch and plays a pull

39.1 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Foxcroft rocks back and pulls

38.5 1 Yorker, outside leg and angled across O'Rourke. He gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

38.5 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. O'Rourke moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

38.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Foxcroft pushes forward and edges behind square for 1 run.

38.3 . Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and drives

38.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive on the off side.

38.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on a good line.

38.1 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Foxcroft gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive behind point on the off side.

37.6 . On a good line and length from Mustafizur Rahman once again. O'Rourke moves onto the back foot and defends

37.5 . On a good line and length from Mustafizur Rahman. O'Rourke rocks back and defends on the on side.

37.4 . Mustafizur Rahman now coming around the wicket to O'Rourke. Length ball, pitching outside off. O'Rourke moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

37.3 W OUT! Mustafizur Rahman gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump. Lennox rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Hridoy

37.2 . Good line and length from Mustafizur Rahman. Lennox gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the leg side.

36.5 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Foxcroft moves down the pitch and plays a flick for a run.

36.4 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the leg side field.

36.3 1 On a good line and length. Lennox moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a run behind point. Good fielding by Soumya Sarkar results in a single run being saved.

36.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket to Lennox. On a good length, outside off. Lennox gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

36.1 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on line. Foxcroft advances and flicks for 1 run.

35.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Lennox gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

35.5 W OUT! Mustafizur Rahman gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. NG Smith gets on the back foot and flicks, but is impressively caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz

35.4 1 Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching near leg stump and angling across Foxcroft. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point.

35.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Foxcroft moves down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs down the ground.

35.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across NG Smith. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

35.1 . On a good line and length from Mustafizur Rahman again. NG Smith moves onto the back foot and defends through the leg side field.

34.6 . Pitched up, on line. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

34.5 . Good length, outside off. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and defends

34.4 1 On a good line and length. NG Smith rocks back and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

34.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and paddles behind square for a run.

34.2 . Full ball, on line once more. Foxcroft advances down the pitch and flicks

34.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

33.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Foxcroft. He moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

33.5 . Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and defends

33.4 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

33.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Foxcroft pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.

33.2 2 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a couple of runs.

33.1 . Good line and length again. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

32.6 W OUT! Rana breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Clarkson gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

32.5 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off stump. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Litton Das. That was a hard chance for Litton Das.

32.3 2 Back of a length, outside off. Clarkson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs. Good fielding by Rishad Hossain results in a boundary being saved.

32.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and defends down the ground.

31.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

31.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Clarkson moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

31.4 . Length ball, outside off. Clarkson goes back and cuts back through point.

31.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Clarkson gets on the front foot and drives

31.2 1 Good length from Tanvir Islam, pitching outside off again. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

31.1 1 Good length from Tanvir Islam, pitching outside off once more. Clarkson gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

30.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and defends through point on the off side.

30.5 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

30.4 1 Back of a length from Rana, outside off stump once again. Clarkson rocks back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

30.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

30.2 1 Good length from Rana, outside off stump. Clarkson pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

30.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Foxcroft rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind point.

29.6 . Length ball, outside off again. Clarkson moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

29.5 W OUT! Shoriful Islam breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Abbas gets on the back foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Abbas has to go

29.4 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Abbas backs away and edges

29.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Foxcroft gets forward and punches a drive for a single run back through point.

29.2 . On a good line and length. Foxcroft rocks back and punches a drive

29.1 . Good length, outside off. Foxcroft advances down the pitch and eases a drive. Good work in the field by Hridoy saves a certain boundary.

28.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

28.5 1 On a good line and length. Abbas goes back and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

28.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Foxcroft gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

28.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Foxcroft pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

28.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abbas gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

28.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Foxcroft pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

27.6 1 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off once more. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind point.

27.5 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off. Foxcroft rocks back and defends

27.4 . Back of a length, on line. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and defends

27.3 1 On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam. Abbas moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for one run.

27.2 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off. Abbas steps back but swings and misses while trying a drive

27.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Abbas. He goes back and defends on the leg side.

26.6 1 Tanvir Islam pitches one up, outside off. Abbas pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

26.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Foxcroft pushes forward and drives on the on side for 1 run.

26.4 3 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abbas gets on the back foot and guides a cut for three runs behind point. Good work in the field by Mustafizur Rahman saves a certain boundary.

26.3 2 Good line and length from Tanvir Islam. Abbas pushes forward and flicks for two runs.

26.2 . Good length, outside off once again. Abbas shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

26.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Abbas gets on the front foot and defends

25.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and drives

25.6 1w Wide. On leg stump and angling far across Foxcroft.

25.5 . Good line and length once more. Foxcroft gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

25.4 . On a good line and length once again. Foxcroft gets forward and eases a drive on the off side. Terrific work in the field by Mehidy Hasan Miraz results in 2 runs being saved.

25.3 . Good line and length. Foxcroft pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke back through point.

25.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

24.6 . Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again. Abbas shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

24.5 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on line once more. Abbas moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

24.4 2 On a good line and length once again. Abbas gets on the front foot and edges for 2 runs back behind square.

24.3 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes over the wicket to Abbas. Good line and length. Abbas moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

24.2 2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket to Abbas. Back of a length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching near leg stump. Abbas moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick behind square, resulting in two leg byes.

24.1 1 Back of a length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

23.6 1 Back of a length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside off stump. Kelly goes back and pulls for a single run behind square.

23.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Kelly advances but makes no contact while attempting a scoop

23.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Kelly rocks back and slices a cut behind point.

23.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and lofts a pull for a pair of runs.

23.2 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Abbas gets on the back foot and defends behind point on the off side for a run.

23.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

22.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Kelly gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep for one run behind point.

22.5 1 Good line and length. Abbas moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

22.4 1 Tanvir Islam now coming over the wicket to Kelly. Good length from Tanvir Islam, outside off stump again. Kelly goes back and edges for one run behind point.

22.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Abbas moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

22.2 4 FOUR! Tanvir Islam now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on line. Abbas moves down the pitch and flicks for 4 runs.

22.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kelly goes back and eases a drive for one run.

21.6 1 Shoriful Islam now coming over the wicket to Kelly. Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump again. Kelly gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run behind point.

21.5 1 Shoriful Islam comes around the wicket to Abbas. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Abbas gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

21.4 1 Kelly brings up his fifty! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

21.3 . Shoriful Islam now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side field.

21.2 1 Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off. Abbas shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side field for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Mehidy Hasan Miraz costing a run.

21.1 . On a good line and length. Abbas rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

20.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Abbas goes back and flicks for one run.

20.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

20.4 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly advances and drives over the off side for 6 runs.

20.3 . Good line and length. Kelly creates room and eases a drive through the off side field.

20.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes around the wicket. On a good line and length. Kelly gets on the front foot and eases a drive

20.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abbas gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

19.6 4 FOUR! Shoriful Islam comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and drives over the on side field for 4 runs.

19.5 1 Shoriful Islam now coming around the wicket to Abbas. Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Abbas creates room and punches a drive for one run behind point on the off side.

19.4 1 Shoriful Islam now coming over the wicket to Kelly. Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off once more. Kelly gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

19.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Abbas gets on the back foot and defends for a run behind point.

19.2 . On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam. Abbas goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend. Bangladesh appeal, however umpire Masudur Rahman gives Abbas not out.

19.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abbas pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke behind point.

18.6 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes around the wicket to Kelly. Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off. Kelly rocks back and cuts back behind point.

18.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Abbas moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run.

18.4 . Good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Abbas gets on the front foot and plays a flick

18.3 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Abbas. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

18.2 . Good line and length. Abbas gets forward and plays a flick

18.1 . Length ball, outside off. Abbas gets forward and defends

17.6 . Good line and length from Rana. Kelly moves onto the front foot and defends

17.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

17.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

17.3 . Rana now coming around the wicket to Kelly. Back of a length, on a good line. Kelly rocks back and plays a bad pull back behind square.

17.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Kelly moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs. Good work in the field by Tanzid Hasan Tamim results in a boundary being saved.

17.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Kelly gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

17.1 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off. Kelly goes back and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes over the wicket. Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off stump. Abbas creates room and punches a drive through the off side field.

16.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Shoriful Islam behind square.

16.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

16.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Latham gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

16.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Latham gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

16.1 . On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Latham gets forward and defends

15.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Kelly moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

15.5 . Back of a length from Rana, outside off. Kelly creates space but makes no contact while trying a cut

15.4 . Rana now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly pushes forward and inside edges on the on side.

15.3 . Good line and length. Kelly moves onto the back foot and drives

15.2 . Rana comes over the wicket to Kelly. Short of a length, on a good line once again. Kelly gets on the back foot and pulls

15.1 1 Good line and length from Rana. Latham rocks back and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for one run.

14.6 . On a good length, outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and defends

14.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Latham gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

14.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Latham gets forward and eases a drive

14.3 . On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Latham advances down the pitch and drives

14.1 . On a good line and length. Latham pushes forward and defends

13.6 1lb Back of a length, on line but angling across the batter. Latham rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

13.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and inside edges

13.4 2 Rana now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Latham moves onto the back foot and defends behind point for a pair of runs.

13.3 W OUT! Rana gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Young rocks back and edges, and is caught by Litton Das

13.2 2 Good length, outside off stump. Young moves onto the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

13.1 . Back of a length, on line. Young rocks back and defends

12.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

12.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

12.4 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket to Kelly. On a good line and length once more. Kelly gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1 Good line and length. Young moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.

12.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Young pushes forward and defends

12.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly goes back and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

11.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kelly goes back and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Kelly advances and drives for four runs.

11.4 2 Good line and length. Kelly gets forward and plays a flick behind square for a couple of runs.

11.3 . On a good line and length. Kelly pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. Bangladesh appeal, but the umpire says not out.

11.2 . Tanvir Islam comes over the wicket to Kelly. On a good line and length from Tanvir Islam. Kelly rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

11.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Young moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

10.6 1 Back of a length from Rana, pitching on a good line. Young gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

10.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Young moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

10.4 . Back of a length from Rana, outside off. Young gets on the back foot but decides to let the ball through to the keeper unchallenged

10.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Kelly pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

10.2 2 Short of a length, on line. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

10.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Young moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

9.6 . Good line and length from Tanvir Islam. Kelly gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.

9.5 . On a good length, outside off. Kelly gets forward and defends

9.4 . Full ball, on line. Kelly moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side.

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Tanvir Islam. Kelly rocks back and flicks for four runs behind square.

9.2 . Tanvir Islam comes over the wicket. Good line and length once more. Kelly gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. Bangladesh appeal for LBW, but umpire Masudur Rahman is unmoved. Bangladesh call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Kelly is not out.

9.1 1 Full, on a good line once more. Young gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

8.6 . Back of a length from Rana, on line. Kelly ducks, and is hit on the body while trying to leave

8.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives

8.4 . Back of a length, outside leg. Kelly gets on the back foot and defends

8.3 . Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Kelly. He ducks under it

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

8.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Kelly moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

7.6 . Tanvir Islam now coming around the wicket to Young. Pitching on a good line and length. Young pushes forward and punches a drive

7.5 1 Tanvir Islam comes over the wicket to Kelly. On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

7.4 1 Good line and length again. Young moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

7.3 . Tanvir Islam comes around the wicket to Young. Good line and length from Tanvir Islam. Young moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

7.2 1 Tanvir Islam now coming over the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

7.1 1 Good length from Tanvir Islam, outside off. Young rocks back and drives for 1 run.

6.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly rocks back and defends back through point.

6.5 . On a good line and length from Rana. Kelly rocks back and defends

6.4 . Good length from Rana, outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and eases a drive back through point.

6.3 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and defends

6.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly backs away, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

6.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kelly pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

5.6 . Pitched up, on line. Young goes back and eases a drive down the ground.

5.5 4 And again! Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, outside off stump. Young steps back and drives for four runs behind point.

5.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Young gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

5.3 . Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Young advances but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

5.2 . Good line and length. Young pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke back through point.

5.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Young gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

4.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly gets forward and defends

4.5 . Back of a length, on line. Kelly goes back and drives down the ground.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the front foot and inside edges

4.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kelly ducks under it

4.1 2 Good length, outside off. Kelly goes back and drives for 2 runs behind point. The ball is misfielded by Najmul Hossain Shanto costing a pair of runs.

3.6 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Young moves onto the back foot and defends back through point.

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Young pushes forward and defends

3.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Young gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . Good line and length from Mustafizur Rahman. Young gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 W OUT! Mustafizur Rahman gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Litton Das

3.1 . On a good line and length from Mustafizur Rahman. Nicholls pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

2.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

2.5 2 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching on a good line. Kelly goes back and flicks behind square for 2 runs.

2.4 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

2.3 . Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Kelly goes back and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke on the off side.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off. Kelly rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kelly goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

1.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Nicholls rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and defends down the ground.

1.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Kelly pushes forward and drives back behind point for 1 run.

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kelly pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kelly pushes forward and defends

1.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kelly pushes forward but lets that one go through to Litton Das

0.6 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off. Nicholls gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side.

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

0.4 . Good line and length from Shoriful Islam. Nicholls gets forward and defends

0.3 . On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam once again. Nicholls rocks back and defends

0.2 . On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam. Nicholls gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

0.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

0.1 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

49.6 . NG Smith comes around the wicket. Back of a length from NG Smith, on line. Mustafizur Rahman pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

49.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

49.5 1w Wide. NG Smith comes over the wicket to Hridoy. Pitching well outside off stump. Hridoy creates space but swings and misses while attempting a drive

49.4 1 Good length from NG Smith, outside off. Mustafizur Rahman gets forward and drives on the leg side for a single run.

49.3 . NG Smith comes around the wicket to Mustafizur Rahman. Good length from NG Smith, outside off. Mustafizur Rahman backs away but makes no contact while trying a drive

49.2 1 NG Smith now coming over the wicket to Hridoy. On a good length, pitching outside off. Hridoy goes back and plays a pull for one run behind square.

49.1 1 Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump once more. Mustafizur Rahman gets forward and drives for a single run on the on side.

48.6 2 Lister comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Hridoy pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a pair of runs.

48.5 1 Good length, outside off. Mustafizur Rahman gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

48.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, on a good line. Tanvir Islam goes back and lifts a shaky pull, and is caught by Kelly down the ground.

48.3 . Good line and length from Lister. Tanvir Islam gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

48.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Tanvir Islam gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

48.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Shoriful Islam moves onto the front foot and outside edges. New Zealand appeal for a catch, however umpire Nitin Menon gives Shoriful Islam not out. New Zealand call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Shoriful Islam has to go.

47.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shoriful Islam pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

47.5 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket, good length from Foxcroft, pitching outside leg and angled across Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep, but is caught by Young

47.4 1 Good length from Foxcroft, outside off stump. Hridoy gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

47.3 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Hridoy gets forward and drives for six runs.

47.2 1 Good line and length from Foxcroft. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the on side.

47.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Foxcroft, outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

46.6 1 Back of a length from Lister, pitching outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

46.5 1 Good line and length from Lister. Hridoy gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

46.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

46.3 1 On a good line and length from Lister. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

46.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and defends

46.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Lister, outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and pulls behind square for four runs.

45.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

45.5 1 Good line and length. Hridoy gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

45.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

45.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 2 runs back behind point. Terrific fielding by Lister and Abbas prevents a boundary.

45.2 1 Good line and length from Foxcroft once again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

45.1 . Short of a length, on a good line. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

44.6 2 Good length from NG Smith, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

44.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

44.4 . Good line and length again. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and drives

44.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and punches a drive behind point on the off side for 1 run.

44.2 2 Back of a length, outside off once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

44.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back and plays a cut back behind square.

43.6 1 Back of a length from Foxcroft, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

43.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

43.4 . Short of a length, on line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and punches a drive through the leg side field.

43.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Hridoy gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

43.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

43.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the back foot and punches a drive back through point for a run.

42.6 W OUT! Lennox breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by NG Smith down the ground.

42.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Hridoy gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

42.4 1 Good length from Lennox, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

42.3 2 Back of a length from Lennox, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto shuffles down the pitch and drives over the off side for 2 runs.

42.2 1 Good line and length. Hridoy moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

42.1 . Length ball, outside off. Hridoy pushes forward and defends

41.6 1 Good line and length from Lister. Hridoy pushes forward and drives for a run on the on side.

41.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Hridoy pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

41.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Najmul Hossain Shanto. He gets on the front foot and defends through the on side field for a run.

41.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.

41.2 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Hridoy. He gets on the front foot and drives

41.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

40.6 1 Hundred for Najmul Hossain Shanto! On a good line and length from Lennox once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for a single run.

40.5 1 Good line and length from Lennox once again. Hridoy gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

40.4 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Najmul Hossain Shanto. He gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

40.3 1 Good length from Lennox, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hridoy gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for one run.

40.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and defends

40.1 . Good length from Lennox, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets forward and defends on the on side.

39.6 4 FOUR! Najmul Hossain Shanto brings up his century with a boundary! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side for four runs.

39.5 . Good line and length once more. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and defends

39.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Hridoy goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

39.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

39.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and defends

39.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

38.6 . Good line and length. Hridoy gets forward and drives down the ground.

38.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

38.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

38.3 . Lennox now coming over the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and drives through the off side.

38.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Hridoy pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

38.1 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Litton Das gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, the ball gets through, and Litton Das is bowled

37.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das gets forward and defends back behind point for one run.

37.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Litton Das pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

37.4 4 FOUR! O'Rourke comes over the wicket. Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching on a good line. Litton Das rocks back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

37.3 1 Good length from O'Rourke, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

37.2 1 Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Litton Das goes back and flicks back behind square for one run.

37.1 . Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

36.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for one run on the leg side.

36.5 2 Good line and length from Lennox once again. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a pair of runs back behind square.

36.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Litton Das gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for two runs.

36.3 . Lennox comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Lennox. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

36.2 1 Lennox comes over the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

36.1 1 On a good line and length from Lennox. Litton Das pushes forward and sweeps for a single run behind square.

35.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Litton Das. He rocks back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

35.5 1 On a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and drives for a single run.

35.4 . On a good line and length from O'Rourke. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side.

35.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and eases a drive

35.2 . O'Rourke now coming around the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and defends

35.1 1 Back of a length from O'Rourke, on line. Litton Das goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

34.6 . Good length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and punches a drive

34.5 . Good length from Foxcroft, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and drives

34.4 . Foxcroft comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Najmul Hossain Shanto. He gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

34.3 1 Foxcroft now coming over the wicket to Litton Das. Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Litton Das rocks back and flicks for one run behind square.

34.2 1 Foxcroft comes around the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Good line and length from Foxcroft. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

34.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Litton Das pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

33.6 2 NG Smith comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and plays a flick back behind square for a couple of runs.

33.5 4 FOUR! Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and drives through the leg side field for 4 runs.

33.4 1 NG Smith comes over the wicket to Litton Das. Back of a length from NG Smith, on a good line. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run behind square on the on side.

33.3 1 NG Smith now coming around the wicket. Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump again. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and drives for a run behind point on the off side.

33.2 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Litton Das pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

33.1 . Good length, outside off. Litton Das gets on the front foot and defends on the on side.

32.6 . Foxcroft now coming around the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and eases a drive

32.5 1 Foxcroft comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Litton Das rocks back and guides a cut for one run behind point.

32.4 1 Foxcroft now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Foxcroft, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

32.3 1 Foxcroft now coming over the wicket to Litton Das. Good length from Foxcroft, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das gets forward and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

32.2 1 Foxcroft comes around the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. On a good length, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

32.1 1 Fifty comes up for Litton Das! Pitching on a good line and length. Litton Das gets forward and flicks back behind square for a single run.

31.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

31.5 . Length ball, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and drives

31.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump again. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and skies a drive down the ground for six runs.

31.3 1 Back of a length from NG Smith, outside off. Litton Das gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

31.2 1 NG Smith comes around the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and plays a pull for one run.

30.6 1 Foxcroft comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run.

30.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Foxcroft costing New Zealand a run.

30.4 . Foxcroft now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and drives

30.3 1 Foxcroft now coming over the wicket to Litton Das. Pitching on a good line and length. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run behind square.

30.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

30.1 . On a good line and length from Foxcroft again. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

29.6 . Good line and length once more. Litton Das pushes forward and defends back through point.

29.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

29.4 . Lister now coming around the wicket to Litton Das. On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Litton Das. He gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

29.3 1 Lister comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and plays a flick behind square for a run.

29.2 1 Lister comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Litton Das gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the leg side.

29.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Litton Das moves onto the front foot but opts to let that one through to the keeper without playing a shot

28.6 1 On a good line and length. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

28.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs.

28.4 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Litton Das. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

28.3 . Lennox comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Lennox once more. Litton Das pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke back behind square.

28.2 1 Lennox now coming over the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Short of a length, on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and plays a defensive stroke past the bowler for 1 run.

28.1 1 Good line and length. Litton Das pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run back behind square.

27.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and defends

27.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Lister, outside leg and angled across. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for four runs.

27.4 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and pulls for a pair of runs behind square.

27.3 . Good length from Lister, on leg stump and angling across. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.2 2 Lister now coming over the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a pair of runs. Good work in the field by Foxcroft results in a boundary being saved.

27.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run behind square on the on side.

26.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das rocks back and flicks for one run.

26.5 . Lennox now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Litton Das gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

26.4 . Lennox comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Litton Das gets forward and defends

26.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

26.2 . On a good line and length from Lennox. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and drives

26.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Lennox, pitching outside off stump again. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

25.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Litton Das pushes forward but opts to let the ball through to Latham untouched

25.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

25.4 1 Abbas now coming around the wicket to Litton Das. On a good line and length from Abbas. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

25.3 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto brings up his 50! Back of a length, on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

25.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and drives

25.1 . Good line and length once more. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. New Zealand appeal, but umpire Masudur Rahman says not out.

24.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

24.5 . On a good line and length from Lennox. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

24.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.2 1 Good line and length from Lennox. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

24.1 1 Good line and length once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

23.6 . DROPPED! On a good line and length. Litton Das gets forward and lifts a drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Abbas. Not an easy chance for Abbas.

23.5 1 Good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

23.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Litton Das rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

23.3 . Abbas comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and drives

23.2 1 Abbas now coming over the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. On a good line and length again. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

23.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

22.6 . Lennox now coming over the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Good length, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and eases a drive

22.5 1 Good line and length. Litton Das pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

22.4 . Lennox now coming around the wicket. Good length from Lennox, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

22.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

22.2 . Lennox now coming over the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.1 1 Good line and length from Lennox. Litton Das gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

21.6 . Good length from Abbas, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and defends back through point.

21.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and defends on the off side.

21.4 1 Abbas now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Litton Das gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

21.3 1 Abbas now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, on line. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and pulls for one run. Great work in the field by Nicholls results in a boundary being saved.

21.2 1 Abbas now coming around the wicket to Litton Das. Good length from Abbas, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

21.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

20.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and defends on the on side for a run.

20.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

20.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and defends

20.3 . Lennox now coming over the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Good length from Lennox, pitching on leg and angled across Najmul Hossain Shanto. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke behind point.

20.2 1 Good length from Lennox, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das creates room and plays a sloppy drive back through point for one run.

20.1 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Litton Das gets on the front foot and defends

19.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

19.5 2 CHANCE! Clarkson now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Clarkson again. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out from NG Smith's throw. The missed run out attempt allows Bangladesh to run through for a single overthrow.

19.4 1 Good line and length again. Litton Das moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

19.3 2 On a good line and length. Litton Das gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Young costing one run.

19.2 . Clarkson comes over the wicket to Litton Das. Good length, pitching outside off. Litton Das gets forward and defends back through point.

19.1 1 Good line and length from Clarkson. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

18.6 1 Lennox comes around the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. On a good line and length from Lennox once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

18.5 1 Good line and length from Lennox. Litton Das pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

18.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das gets forward and defends

18.3 . Good line and length from Lennox. Litton Das gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.

18.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Litton Das gets forward and defends

18.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

17.6 . Back of a length from Clarkson, pitching on a good line. Litton Das pushes forward and defends

17.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

17.4 1 Clarkson comes over the wicket. Good length from Clarkson, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Litton Das. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

17.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.2 . Good length from Clarkson, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and defends on the off side.

17.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and flicks

16.6 1 Abbas pitches one up, on line. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

16.5 . Abbas comes over the wicket. Good length from Abbas, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

16.4 1 Abbas pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

16.3 . Back of a length from Abbas, on line. Litton Das gets on the back foot but allows the ball to through to the keeper untouched

16.2 . Good length from Abbas, pitching outside leg and angled across. Litton Das pushes forward and flicks

16.1 2 Good length, outside off once more. Litton Das gets forward and drives for two runs on the off side.

15.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Litton Das gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for one run.

15.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, outside off but angled wildly across the batter and down the leg side.

15.3 1 On a good line and length. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

15.2 1 Clarkson now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

15.1 1 Good length from Clarkson, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for 1 run.

14.6 . Abbas comes over the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Good length, outside off stump again. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

14.5 1 Good length from Abbas, pitching outside off again. Litton Das pushes forward and defends for a single run behind point on the off side.

14.4 . On a good length, outside off. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

14.3 . On a good line and length again. Litton Das gets on the back foot and defends through point on the off side.

14.2 . Good line and length once again. Litton Das pushes forward and punches a drive

14.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Litton Das gets forward and drives down the ground.

13.6 . Lister comes over the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Lister comes over the wicket to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and lifts a pull for 6 runs behind square.

13.4 1 Lister now coming around the wicket to Litton Das. Lister pitches one up, outside off stump. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

13.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for 1 run.

13.2 . Back of a length from Lister, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and defends through the off side field.

13.1 . Back of a length from Lister, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and lofts a mediocre pull

12.6 . Good line and length from NG Smith. Litton Das gets forward and defends through the off side field.

12.5 . NG Smith comes over the wicket. Good line and length. Litton Das gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field.

12.4 2 NG Smith now coming over the wicket to Litton Das. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 2 runs.

12.3 1 On a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and edges for a run behind square on the on side.

12.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.

12.2 1w Wide. NG Smith comes around the wicket. Back of a length from NG Smith, on line.

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Litton Das rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for one run.

11.6 . Lister comes over the wicket. Full ball, on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and defends down the ground.

11.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Litton Das pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

11.4 2 On a good line and length from Lister. Litton Das gets forward and drives for two runs down the ground. Tidy work in the field by Clarkson prevents a certain boundary.

11.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das goes back and defends back behind point.

11.2 . Lister comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Litton Das gets on the front foot and defends

11.1 3 Good length from Lister, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and drives for 3 runs over the off side. Terrific fielding by Kelly prevents a boundary.

10.6 1 On a good line and length from NG Smith. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run behind square.

10.5 . Good length from NG Smith, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and defends

10.4 . NG Smith comes around the wicket. Short of a length, on line. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and defends

10.3 1 Good length, outside off. Litton Das pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a single run.

10.2 . Good length from NG Smith, pitching on leg and angling across Litton Das. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

10.1 . On a good line and length. Litton Das goes back and defends

9.6 1 Good length from Lister, on leg stump and angled across Litton Das. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for one run. Great work in the field by NG Smith saves a certain boundary.

9.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Litton Das. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Kelly costing New Zealand two runs.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

9.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward but watches the ball through to Latham without offering a shot

9.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to through to Latham without offering a shot

8.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Litton Das pushes forward but watches it travel through to the keeper unchallenged

8.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Litton Das goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a defensive shot on the off side.

8.4 . O'Rourke comes over the wicket to Litton Das. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das gets forward and defends on the off side.

8.3 W OUT! O'Rourke finds a way through! Good length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.2 . Back of a length from O'Rourke, outside off. Soumya Sarkar goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

7.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot but decides to let that one through to Latham

7.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and drives for a run behind point.

7.4 . Good length from Lister, outside off. Soumya Sarkar gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

7.3 . Back of a length from Lister, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the back foot and defends

7.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

6.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and defends behind point. Good fielding by Abbas results in two runs being saved.

6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and pulls behind square for four runs.

6.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto ducks under it

6.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and defends

6.1 . Good length from O'Rourke, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

5.6 1b On a good length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot but allows it to through to the keeper without offering a shot, and the ball flies away for a single bye. The ball is misfielded by Latham.

5.5 . NG Smith comes around the wicket. Good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from NG Smith. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

5.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and drives for one run behind point on the off side.

5.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

5.1 . Good line and length from NG Smith. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

4.6 2 Good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

4.5 1 Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run behind point on the off side.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the back foot and pulls

4.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and defends

4.2 . On a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot but decides to just let it go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

3.6 . Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and defends on the leg side.

3.5 . On a good line and length from NG Smith once more. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and defends

3.4 1 Good line and length. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and eases a drive for a single run on the on side.

3.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

3.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and defends

3.1 . On a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and punches a drive

2.6 . Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes forward and drives

2.5 . Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

2.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto ducks

2.2 . Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

2.1 W OUT! O'Rourke breaks through! Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim has to go

1.6 . On a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick behind square.

1.5 2 On a good line and length from NG Smith. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a couple of runs. Tidy work in the field by Clarkson prevents a certain boundary.

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching outside leg and angling across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a flick

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.3 . Good length from O'Rourke, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and inside edges

0.3 1w Wide. O'Rourke comes around the wicket. On line. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

0.2 W OUT! O'Rourke gets the wicket! Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off. Hassan gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Latham