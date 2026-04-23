44.5 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket to Foxcroft, length ball, on leg stump and angling across. He gets on the back foot and pulls, but is impressively caught by Hassan down the ground.

44.4 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Lister rocks back and plays a flick for a run behind square.