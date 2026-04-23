Results Score Bangladesh vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand 23.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Foxcroft Deanall rounder
|75
|72
|0
|7
|104.17
|Kelly Nicholas Frederickbatsman
|59
|80
|6
|1
|73.75
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Islam Tanvirbowler
|10
|0
|70
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Rana Nahidbowler
|10
|1
|37
|2
|3.7
|3
|0
Latest Highlights
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44.5
W
OUT! Caught. Around the wicket to Foxcroft, length ball, on leg stump and angling across. He gets on the back foot and pulls, but is impressively caught by Hassan down the ground.
44.4
1
Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Lister rocks back and plays a flick for a run behind square.
44.3
1
DROPPED! On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again. Foxcroft pushes forward and plays a sloppy drive down the ground for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. A really tough chance for Mehidy Hasan Miraz there.