Match details Toronto Sixers vs Vancouver Warriors T10 Canada Super 60, Women 29.09.2026

T10

TOR
TOR
VAN
VAN

Match Info

Match:Canada Super 60, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 29, 2026 08:30 PM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Toronto Sixers Squad

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Benchno information yet

Vancouver Warriors Squad

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Venue Guide

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