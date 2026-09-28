Match details Vancouver Anchors vs Toronto Sixers T10 Canada Super 60, Women 01.10.2026

T10

VAN
VAN
TOR
TOR

Match Info

Match:Canada Super 60, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, October 01, 2026 05:45 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Vancouver Anchors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Toronto Sixers Squad

Playersno information yet
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Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet