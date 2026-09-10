Match details Toronto Sixers vs Brampton Blitz T10 Canada Super 60 30.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Canada Super 60 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Sunday, October 04, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, September 30, 2026 08:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Toronto Sixers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Brampton Blitz Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet