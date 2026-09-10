Match details Toronto Sixers vs Brampton Blitz T10 Canada Super 60 30.09.2026

T10

TOR
TOR
BRA
BRA

Match Info

Match:Canada Super 60 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Sunday, October 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 30, 2026 08:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Toronto Sixers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Brampton Blitz Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet